Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PerkinElmer, Inc.    PKI

PERKINELMER, INC.

(PKI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PerkinElmer : to Present at BofA Securities Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the annual BofA Securities Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020 on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer for PerkinElmer, will provide an overview of the Company and its strategic priorities.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer website after the event and will be available for 90 days following.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, has about 13,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PERKINELMER, INC.
04:16pPERKINELMER : to Present at BofA Securities Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020
BU
04:08pPERKINELMER INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34aPERKINELMER : Launches 5-in-1 Antibiotic-Detection Assays for Farmed Shrimp as P..
PU
04/30PERKINELMER : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/16PERKINELMER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/14PERKINELMER : Notice of Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders of ..
BU
04/13PERKINELMER : to Hold Earnings Call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020
BU
04/13BEAUMONT HEALTH : launches the nation's largest serological testing study for CO..
PR
04/01PERKINELMER INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
03/24PERKINELMER : FDA Provides Emergency Use Authorization to PerkinElmer for COVID-..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 814 M
EBIT 2020 542 M
Net income 2020 255 M
Debt 2020 1 551 M
Yield 2020 0,31%
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,13x
EV / Sales2021 3,70x
Capitalization 10 076 M
Chart PERKINELMER, INC.
Duration : Period :
PerkinElmer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERKINELMER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,67  $
Last Close Price 90,53  $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prahlad Ramadhar Singh President, CEO, COO & Director
Alexis Platon Michas Non-Executive Chairman
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick J. Sullivan Independent Director
Peter Barrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERKINELMER, INC.-6.77%10 076
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.02%132 182
DANAHER CORPORATION7.49%113 914
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-13.58%59 578
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-17.12%52 442
ILLUMINA, INC.-3.83%46 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group