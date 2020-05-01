PerkinElmer : to Present at BofA Securities Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the annual BofA Securities Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020 on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer for PerkinElmer, will provide an overview of the Company and its strategic priorities.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer website after the event and will be available for 90 days following.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, has about 13,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005104/en/