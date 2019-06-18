Perma Pipe International : 2019 Proxy Statement 0 06/18/2019 | 08:09pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No.) Filed by the Registrant [x] Filed by a Party other than the Registrant [ ] Check the appropriate box: [ ] Preliminary Proxy Statement ] Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e) (2)) [x] Definitive Proxy Statement

14a-6(e) (2)) [x] Definitive Proxy Statement ] Definitive Additional Materials

] Soliciting Material Under § 240.14a-12 Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (name of registrant as specified in its charter) _________________________________________ (name of person(s) filing proxy statement, if other than registrant) Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box): [x] No fee required. ] Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:__________ Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:__________ Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set

forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined): __________ (4) Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:__________ (5) Total fee paid: __________ [ ] Fee paid previously with preliminary materials. ] Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing. (1) Amount previously paid: __________ (2) Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.: __________ (3) Filing Party: __________ (4) Date Filed: __________ May 8, 2019 Dear Fellow Stockholders: At last year's annual meeting, our Board of Directors reaffirmed our intent to increase engagement with you, our stockholders. Following the annual meeting, our Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Compensation Committee, and Chief Executive Officer reached out to all stockholders holding 200,000 or more shares of our common stock to ask for their thoughts on our executive compensation and corporate governance practices. Additionally, in March 2019 we reached out again to these stockholders to share with them many of the changes we had made and also to solicit their thoughts and opinions on how we are doing in responding to their expectations. These stockholders represented more than 50% of the shareholdings in our Company. Specifically, our Board was interested in receiving stockholders' feedback on any recommended improvements to our executive compensation and corporate governance practices so that we could consider their suggestions into our ongoing review of these two areas. Based on the feedback received, our Board has decided to adopt some of the recommendations, including: Adopt a plan to allow our stockholder rights plan to expire on September 15, 2019 without being extended or renewed;

Add a 360-degree review element to our annual Board and Committee evaluations;

360-degree review element to our annual Board and Committee evaluations; Adopt a claw back policy on executive compensation awards;

Diversify the makeup of our Board; as evidenced by the recent appointment of Cynthia A. Boiter to our Board;

Strengthen our insider trading, anti-hedging and anti-pledging policies;

anti-hedging and anti-pledging policies; Engage an executive compensation consultant to complete a comprehensive peer benchmarking study of our executive compensation program;

Adopt a Board retirement policy requiring non-employee directors to retire from the Board, and not stand for re-election, on the date of the annual stockholder meeting following their 72nd birthday. This policy is in the interest of keeping and refreshing the skills, experience and perspective of our Board at a competitive and responsive level and to serve in the best interest of our stockholders; and

non-employee directors to retire from the Board, and not stand for re-election, on the date of the annual stockholder meeting following their 72nd birthday. This policy is in the interest of keeping and refreshing the skills, experience and perspective of our Board at a competitive and responsive level and to serve in the best interest of our stockholders; and Include in this proxy statement a director's skill matrix which highlights our Board's core competencies. We recognize our stockholders' interest in understanding how our directors are qualified, both on an individual level and as a group, to oversee the Company's business risks and long-term strategy.

In addition, our Board has adopted the following annual plan to incorporate year-round proactive stockholder engagement:

November - January

long-term strategy. In addition, our Board has adopted the following annual plan to incorporate year-round proactive stockholder engagement: November - January Review governance best practices, regulatory developments, Board skill matrix and our Company's governance policies and practices;

Assess stockholder feedback on our governance and executive compensation policies and practices; and

Identify and act upon areas of enhancement. February - April

Reach out to all our major stockholders explaining the significant recent enhancements to our corporate governance practices and compensation policies;

Reach out to our largest stockholders to solicit their further input on topics they would like us to address at the annual meeting; and

Review and discuss feedback from our stockholders and consider modifications to our governance policies and executive compensation plans where appropriate. May - July Highlight and demonstrate to all stockholders in our annual proxy statement any changes implemented to our governance policies and executive compensation practices in response to stockholder feedback received; and

Immediately following the annual meeting, evaluate the results of our stockholder vote on our director elections and our executive compensation practices, to address any additional concerns our stockholders have expressed. We believe this will demonstrate our responsiveness to our stockholders. August- October Complete a Committee and individual director self-assessment, along with continued consideration of feedback from stockholders throughout the year. We have long believed that good corporate governance and interaction with our stockholders is paramount in ensuring that we are managed for the long-term benefit of our stockholders. We regularly review our Board's structure, policies, charters and practices and compare them to those suggested by various authorities in corporate governance and to the practices of other public companies. Our charters for each of our Board's Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees, our code of conduct, along with certain other corporate governance documents, are available on our website, www.permapipe.com. We hope that you view these changes, as we do, as positive steps in stockholder outreach and engagement. Of course, stockholders and other interested parties are always free to write or call our Board as provided below: Write: Corporate Secretary Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. 6410 W. Howard Street Niles, IL 60714 Call: Investor Relations (847) 929-1200 Email: investor@permapipe.com We would like to invite all stockholders to communicate through the above contact information, any specific topics they would like the Board and executive management team to address at our forthcoming Annual Meeting. Thank you for your investment in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. and continued support of our Board and Company. Very truly yours, David S. Barrie David J. Mansfield Chairman of the Board Chief Executive Officer 6410 W. Howard Street Niles, Illinois 60714 NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS Thursday June 20, 2019 10:00 a.m. Central Time Online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PPIH2019 Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. ("Company" or "us") is holding its 2019 virtual annual meeting of stockholders to be held by live webcast at 10:00 a.m., Central Time, on Thursday June 20, 2019 for the following purposes: to elect five directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of the stockholders and until their successors are otherwise duly elected or qualified; to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; to determine, on an advisory basis, the frequency of the advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; to ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent accountant for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020; and to transact such other business as may be properly presented at the meeting. The Board recommends that you vote "FOR" the election of the director nominees, "FOR" the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, for the submission of the advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers to the Company's stockholders every "ONE" year, and "FOR" ratification of the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent accountant for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020. Stockholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2019 are entitled to notice of and to vote prior to the date of the meeting. We have elected to use the notice and access rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to provide our stockholders access to our proxy materials and 2018 Annual Report to Stockholders by notifying them of the availability of our proxy materials and 2018 Annual Report to Stockholders via the Internet. The notice and access model gives the Company a fast, efficient and lower-cost way to furnish stockholders with their proxy materials and reduces our impact on the environment. As a result, on May 8, 2019, we mailed to our stockholders an "Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be held on June 20, 2019" ("Notice") with instructions on how to access our proxy materials and the 2018 Annual Report to Stockholders via the Internet and how to vote online. On the date of mailing of the Notice, all stockholders may access our proxy materials on a website referred to, and at the URL address included in, the Notice and in our proxy statement. Our proxy materials are available free of charge. Stockholders of record as of April 22, 2019 will be able to participate in our virtual annual meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PPIH2019. To participate in our virtual annual meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your Notice, on your proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. Our virtual annual meeting will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m., Central Time. Online check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m., Central Time, and you should allow ample time for the online check-in procedures. Our Proxy Statement and Annual Report are available on the Company's website at www.permapipe.comunder: Investors - Investor Center. By Order of the Board of Directors, D. Bryan Norwood Secretary May 8, 2019 Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. PROXY STATEMENT For the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders June 20, 2019 INTRODUCTION This proxy statement is being furnished to our stockholders by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., in connection with the solicitation of proxies by our Board for use at our 2019 annual meeting of stockholders to be held virtually by live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PPIH2019 on Thursday June 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Central Time, and all adjournments or postponements thereof (the "Annual Meeting") for the purposes set forth in the attached Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. A proxy, in the enclosed form, which is properly executed, duly returned to the Company and not revoked, will be voted in accordance with the instructions contained therein. The shares represented by executed but unmarked proxies will be voted as follows: FOR the election of five directors to hold office until the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors are otherwise duly elected or qualified;

FOR the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers;

For the submission of the advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers to the Company's stockholders every ONE year;

FOR the ratification of our selection of Grant Thornton, LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending January 31, 2020; and

On transacting any other business which may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. This proxy statement and the accompanying form of proxy are first being sent or made available to stockholders on or about May 8, 2019. In addition to the use of the mail, proxies may be solicited by directors, officers, or employees of the Company in person, by electronic mail, by telephone or by other means. The cost of the proxy solicitations will be paid by the Company. References in this proxy statement to "the Company," "we," "our" and "us," are references to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Our fiscal year ends January 31. Years described as 2018 and 2017 are our fiscal years ended January 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. It is important that your shares are represented at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please sign and date the enclosed proxy card and return it to us. If you own your shares through a broker, bank or other nominee, please return your voting instruction form to your broker, bank or nominee, or use the electronic voting means described below to vote your shares. VOTING AND OTHER INFORMATION Who may vote? You may vote up to the day of the Annual Meeting if you were the holder of record of our common stock ("Common Stock") at the close of business on April 22, 2019. You are entitled to one vote on each proposal presented at the Annual Meeting for each share you owned on that date. If you held Common Stock on that date in "street name" through a bank, broker, or other nominee, you must obtain a legal proxy, executed in your favor, from the institution that held your Common Stock as of the close of business on April 22, 2019, to be entitled to vote those shares of Common Stock. As of the close of business on April 22, 2019, there were 7,883,522 shares of Common Stock outstanding. Why did I receive a Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials instead of printed copies of these materials in the mail? In accordance with rules promulgated by the SEC, the Company has elected to furnish its proxy materials to stockholders electronically via the Internet at www.proxyvote.com. On May 8, 2019, the Company began mailing to stockholders a notice containing general information about the Annual Meeting, the address of the website on which this proxy statement and the Company's 2018 Annual Report, excluding exhibits, are available for review, printing and downloading, and instructions on how to submit proxy votes. If you received that notice, you will not receive a printed copy of our proxy materials unless you request them by following the instructions for requesting such materials contained in the notice. 1 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 00:08:07 UTC 0 Latest news on PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL H 08:09p PERMA PIPE INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Proxy Statement PU 06/11 PERMA PIPE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con.. AQ 06/11 PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi.. AQ 06/11 PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, I : Announces First Quarter Financial Results BU 06/08 PERMA PIPE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Expansion into Egypt and Egyptian Contract .. AQ 06/03 PERMA PIPE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Expansion into Egypt and Egyptian Contract .. BU 05/06 PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, I : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;.. AQ 04/16 PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi.. AQ 04/16 PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, I : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date.. BU 04/16 PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, I : Files Universal Shelf Registration Statem.. BU