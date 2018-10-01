Perma Pipe International : Announces the Appointment of D. Bryan Norwood as Vice President and CFO

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) today announced
changes to its executive team, including the appointment of Mr. D. Bryan
Norwood as Vice President and CFO effective November 01, 2018. As Vice
President and CFO, Bryan is charged with leadership, oversight and
execution of all PPIH financial matters and serves as a key business
advisor to the senior leadership team and Board of Directors. Bryan
replaces long time financial executive Mr. Karl J. Schmidt who informed
the board of his retirement from PPIH effective October 31, 2018.
President and CEO David Mansfield commented, “I am pleased that Bryan
has agreed to join PPIH as Vice President and CFO to lead the company’s
Finance group. In addition to his financial responsibilities, Bryan
provides leadership to the IT and Legal functions, serves a member of
the Ethics and Compliance Committee and acts as Corporate Secretary to
the Board. Bryan’s background and scope of experience in the Oil and Gas
industry will add momentum through the transition and ultimately have a
positive impact to this critical role. I am convinced Bryan’s success in
the industry, leadership skills and his sense of urgency will complement
our vision and impact our continued growth and success in our industry.”
Bryan has extensive experience working globally including North and
South America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and the United Kingdom. His
scope of experience covers both public and private sectors in a variety
of industries including Environmental and Energy Services, Oil and Gas,
Engineering, and Data Systems. Bryan joins us from Key Energy Services,
Inc. which provides innovative energy production solutions and services
to the Oil and Gas industry. Prior to that, Bryan served at API
Perforating, LLC, Dupre’ Energy Services, LLC, HydroChemPSC
Environmental Services, and Shawcor. Over his career, Bryan has held a
variety of financial leadership roles in treasury, tax, audit and
accounting.
Chairman of the Board David S. Barrie commented, “The Board welcomes
Bryan in joining the company as Vice President and CFO. We are excited
by the breadth of financial experience and industry knowledge he brings
to PPIH. We have no doubt that Bryan will play a key role, as we
continue to build the PPIH brand and business globally.”
Mr. Norwood commented, “I'm excited to join the team at PPIH and look
forward to helping drive the Company's performance and capabilities.”
Mr. Mansfield concluded, “I would like to extend my sincere
thanks to Karl for the significant contributions he has made to the
company. He has played an instrumental role in many of the changes in
the Company’s strategic direction during his tenure and wish him the
very best in his retirement.”
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) is a global
leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and
gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It
uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop
piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and
efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, Perma-Pipe
has operations at seven locations in five countries.
