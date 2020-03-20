Permanent TSB : Convening of Annual General Meeting Deferred

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc
Headline: Convening of Annual General Meeting Deferred
In response to both government and societal action to minimise the spread of COVID-19, the Board of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc has taken a decision to defer convening the Company's Annual General Meeting which had been scheduled for the 6 May 2020. In reaching this decision the Board considered the health of shareholders, attendees and staff a top priority.
The Board will keep the matter under review and will announce the new date for the Annual General Meeting over the coming weeks.
Conor Ryan
Group Secretary
