Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc    IL0A   IE00BWB8X525

PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(IL0A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 03/20 06:59:56 am
0.501 EUR   +11.33%
08:08aPERMANENT TSB : Convening of Annual General Meeting Deferred
PU
03/18Irish banks commit to loan breaks as capital buffer are cut
RE
03/18Irish central bank cuts counter cyclical capital buffer to 0%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Permanent TSB : Convening of Annual General Meeting Deferred

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 08:08am EDT

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc

Headline: Convening of Annual General Meeting Deferred

In response to both government and societal action to minimise the spread of COVID-19, the Board of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc has taken a decision to defer convening the Company's Annual General Meeting which had been scheduled for the 6 May 2020. In reaching this decision the Board considered the health of shareholders, attendees and staff a top priority.

The Board will keep the matter under review and will announce the new date for the Annual General Meeting over the coming weeks.

Conor Ryan

Group Secretary

Disclaimer

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 12:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDIN
08:08aPERMANENT TSB : Convening of Annual General Meeting Deferred
PU
03/18Irish banks commit to loan breaks as capital buffer are cut
RE
03/18Irish central bank cuts counter cyclical capital buffer to 0%
RE
03/05PERMANENT TSB : Fitness And Probity, Control Functions And Unfair Dismissal
AQ
02/26High Irish debt pile a low risk to economy - debt chief
RE
02/10Irish banking shares feel heat after Sinn Fein's strong election showing
RE
02/03No return of bank bonuses, favourite for Irish finance minister says
RE
2019Irish central bank leaves mortgage-lending limits unchanged
RE
2019PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019PERMANENT TSB : Chief Executive To Step Down During 2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 409 M
EBIT 2020 73,7 M
Net income 2020 37,5 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,56%
P/E ratio 2020 7,05x
P/E ratio 2021 5,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,50x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 205 M
Chart PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,28  €
Last Close Price 0,45  €
Spread / Highest target 300%
Spread / Average Target 185%
Spread / Lowest Target 88,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy John Masding Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert James Elliot Chairman
Shane O'Sullivan Group Operations Director
Eamonn Crowley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Hayes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-60.60%219
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.52%159 550
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.21%61 575
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.32%47 722
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-19.64%41 057
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.91%36 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group