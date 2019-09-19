Log in
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS

PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS

(IL0A)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 09/19 11:50:12 am
1.1400 EUR   +2.52%
06:32aPERMANENT TSB : Stabilisation Notice
PU
09/12PERMANENT TSB : Sale of Non-Performing Loan Portfolio
PU
09/12Irish buy-to-let arrears rise for second successive quarter
RE
Permanent TSB : Stabilisation Notice

09/19/2019 | 06:32am EDT

19 September 2019

Not for distribution, directly orindirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS P.L.C.

Stabilisation Notice

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (contact: Morgan Stanley Debt Syndicate - Matteo Benedetto; telephone: +442076773409) hereby gives notice, as Coordinating Stabilisation Manager, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Securities

Issuer:

PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS P.L.C.

Guarantor (if any):

N/A

Aggregate nominal amount:

TBD

Description:

EUR [●][●]Senior Unsecured [XXX]% Notes due 20[24]

Offer price:

TBD

Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager(s):

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs International

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

26 September 2019

Stabilisation period expected to end no later than:

26 October 2019

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility:

The Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securitiesto the extent permitted in accordance with applicable laws and rules.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Regulated market of the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price ofthesecuritiesduring the stabilisation period at a level higherthan that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisationmay not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outsidetheUnited Kingdom and persons in theUnited Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

In addition, if and to the extent thatthis announcement is communicated in, or the offer ofthe securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended or supplemented (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the 'Prospectus Directive') before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other personsin that Member State.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

END.

Disclaimer

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 407 M
EBIT 2019 88,6 M
Net income 2019 32,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,45%
P/E ratio 2019 28,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 506 M
Chart PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Permanent TSB Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,48  €
Last Close Price 1,11  €
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy John Masding Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Elliot Chairman
Shane O'Sullivan Group Operations Director
Eamonn Crowley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Kenneth Slattery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS-26.84%559
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.33%168 997
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.21%53 272
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 969
QNB0.01%49 477
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK21.73%49 419
