Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc    IL0A   IE00BWB8X525

PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(IL0A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 06/22 05:59:16 am
0.514 EUR   -3.38%
05:54aPERMANENT TSB : appoints new CEO
RE
05:12aPERMANENT TSB : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
06/16PERMANENT TSB : Maintaining Standards - How To Fairly Dismiss An Employee In A Controlled Function
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Permanent TSB : appoints new CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 05:54am EDT
A sign is displayed outside a branch of the TSB bank in central London

Eamonn Crowley has been appointed chief executive of Permanent TSB (PTSB) with immediate effect, the Irish bank said on Monday.

Crowley makes the move from chief financial officer, having joined the bank in 2017.

Outgoing CEO Jeremy Masding, who leaves after more than eight years in charge, announced his departure in October last year. The mortgage lender is the smallest of three domestically-owned banks that survived Ireland's financial crash a decade ago.

Chairman Robert Elliott said that Crowley's "breadth of experience and in-depth knowledge of the bank" will help him to lead Permanent TSB through the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

Crowley will continue to perform his CFO duties until a successor is appointed. The bank has already begun the recruitment process, it said.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDIN
05:54aPERMANENT TSB : appoints new CEO
RE
05:12aPERMANENT TSB : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
06/16PERMANENT TSB : Maintaining Standards - How To Fairly Dismiss An Employee In A C..
AQ
05/14Ireland's PTSB says 10,000 loan breaks to trigger 50 million euro impairment
RE
05/11Bank of Ireland swings to $261 million loss after COVID-19 charge
RE
05/06Irish mortgage approvals fall 9.9% year-on-year in March
RE
04/29AIB CEO says Irish banks working to extend loan breaks
RE
04/16PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : Slide show results
CO
04/15Irish banks may extend mortgage breaks to six months - representative body
RE
04/12Ireland's AIB approves 25,000 loan payment breaks - CEO
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 386 M 432 M 432 M
Net income 2020 -57,5 M -64,4 M -64,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,0x
Yield 2020 1,32%
Capitalization 242 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 379
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,72 €
Last Close Price 0,53 €
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy John Masding Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert James Elliot Chairman
Shane O'Sullivan Group Operations Director
Eamonn Crowley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Hayes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-53.42%271
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.75%163 664
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-13.02%55 668
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-16.60%48 327
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.06%45 411
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-14.23%44 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group