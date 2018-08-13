Permex Petroleum Corporation Announces Appointment of Two Technical Team members to the Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2018) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) ("Permex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two technical advisors to the board of advisory of the Corporation.

The Board of Directors has nominated and approved two new Advisory Board Members: Peter Dorrins and Dianna Goldstein.

Peter Dorrins is a professional Geologist and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA). For the past 38 years he has been involved in global oil and gas projects holding technical specialist positions with a number of North American and International oil and gas companies including Amoco, BP, Shell, and Junex, amongst others.

Diana Goldstein is a professional Reservoir Engineering Technologist and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). For the past 20 years she has been involved in the oil and gas industry with a focus around Reservoir Waterflood Management and holding technical specialist positions with Devon and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Mehran Ehsan, President & CEO, stated: "It is my pleasure to welcome Mr. Peter Dorrins and Ms. Diana Goldstein to the Advisory Board of Permex Petroleum Corporation. I am sure the Company will benefit from both their technical expertise and relationships within the industry as it moves forward, together with the Company's existing Advisory Board Members."

About the Advisory Board

The Permex Advisory Board Members contribute to the direction of oil and gas operational field work while strengthening Permex's position via their technical expertise and industry connections.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation - www.permexpetroleum.com

Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior Oil & Gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of west Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of south east New Mexico. Permex has a current focus on identifying, evaluating and acquiring oil and natural gas assets in North America and enhancing and developing its currently held oil and natural gas assets in Texas and New Mexico. Permex owns and operates on Private, State and Federal land.

