Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Permex Petroleum Corp    OIL   CA71422P1053

PERMEX PETROLEUM CORP

(OIL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Permex Petroleum Corporation to Participate at Montreal Capital Investment Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 07:25am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) ("Permex" or the "Corporation") today announced that it will be participating in the Montreal Capital Investment Conference. President and CEO Mehran Ehsan will be meeting with investors and financial professionals to discuss the company's operational plans for the second half of 2019 and the various milestones it looks to achieve for corporate growth.

Capital Event Conferences will host the event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal on June 7-9, 2019. The conference introduces growth companies (Resource, Technology, Biotech, Special Situations) to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) - www.permexpetroleum.com

Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior Oil & Gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of west Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Permex Petroleum US Corporation is a licensed operator in both states; and owns and operates on Private, State and Federal land.

About Capital Investment Conferences

Capital Investment Conferences produces 7 conferences per year across North America and the Bahamas. Attendees include leading public and private issuers and a range of investors consisting of large book brokers, fund managers, and high net worth investors. Capital Event's unique format allows principals to establish new and lasting relationships that lead to financings, open market support, and increased awareness with key contacts in the investment community.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Permex Petroleum Corporation
Mehran Ehsan
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
(604) 259-2525

Scott Kelly
CFO, Corporate Secretary & Director
(604) 259-2525

Or for Investor Relations, please contact:
admin@permexpetroleum.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange, OTCMarkets nor their Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in their respective policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45207


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERMEX PETROLEUM CORP
07:25aPermex Petroleum Corporation to Participate at Montreal Capital Investment Co..
NE
05/24PERMEX PETROLEUM CORP : oration to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitation..
AQ
05/09Permex Petroleum Corporation Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Pl..
NE
05/08Permex Petroleum Corporation Enters into an Investor Relations Agreement with..
NE
04/22Permex Petroleum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$1.5M of ..
NE
04/17Permex Petroleum Corporation Approved for Listing and Trading on USA OTC Exch..
NE
04/11Permex Petroleum Submits Application for Listing on the OTCQB Exchange
NE
03/11Permex Petroleum Non-Brokered Private Placement Cancelled
NE
01/09PERMEX PETROLEUM : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$1.5M of U..
EQ
01/09Permex Petroleum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$1.5M of ..
NE
More news
Chart PERMEX PETROLEUM CORP
Duration : Period :
Permex Petroleum Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Sheldon Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Justin G. Kates Director & General Counsel
Edward A. Odishaw Independent Director
Douglas C. Urch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERMEX PETROLEUM CORP-21.21%0
CNOOC LTD5.10%72 696
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.44%66 635
EOG RESOURCES INC.-6.11%47 517
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.92%37 222
ANADARKO PETROLEUM60.52%35 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About