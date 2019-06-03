Permex Petroleum Corporation to Participate at Montreal Capital Investment Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) ("Permex" or the "Corporation") today announced that it will be participating in the Montreal Capital Investment Conference. President and CEO Mehran Ehsan will be meeting with investors and financial professionals to discuss the company's operational plans for the second half of 2019 and the various milestones it looks to achieve for corporate growth.

Capital Event Conferences will host the event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal on June 7-9, 2019. The conference introduces growth companies (Resource, Technology, Biotech, Special Situations) to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) - www.permexpetroleum.com

Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior Oil & Gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of west Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Permex Petroleum US Corporation is a licensed operator in both states; and owns and operates on Private, State and Federal land.

About Capital Investment Conferences

Capital Investment Conferences produces 7 conferences per year across North America and the Bahamas. Attendees include leading public and private issuers and a range of investors consisting of large book brokers, fund managers, and high net worth investors. Capital Event's unique format allows principals to establish new and lasting relationships that lead to financings, open market support, and increased awareness with key contacts in the investment community.

