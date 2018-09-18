Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Permian Basin Royalty Trust    PBT

PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST (PBT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/18 03:36:36 pm
8.405 USD   -0.18%
03:31pPERMIAN BASIN R : Announces September Cash Distribution
PR
08/21PERMIAN BASIN R : Announces August Cash Distribution
PR
07/20PERMIAN BASIN R : Announces July Cash Distribution
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Permian Basin Royalty Trust : Announces September Cash Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) ("Permian") today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.054808 per unit, payable on October 15, 2018, to unit holders of record on September 28, 2018.

This month's distribution increased from the previous month due to a decrease of LOE expenditures relating to substantive workover expense for the previous month, which in turn, through the allocation of the Trust's production from the underlying properties, resulted in an increase in both oil and gas production allocated to the Trust's interest for the Waddell Ranch properties. This, along with an increase in the oil prices and gas prices contributed to the increase. The Texas Royalty Properties saw a decrease in both production of oil and gas and pricing for oil for the month, slightly offset by higher gas pricing, including pricing for NGLs.

WADDELL RANCH
Production for the underlying properties at the Waddell Ranch was 49,076 barrels of oil and 303,074 Mcf of gas. The production for the Trust's allocated portion of the Waddell Ranch was 16,679 barrels of oil and 104,211 Mcf of gas. The average price for oil was $60.40 per bbl and for gas was $3.87 per Mcf. This would primarily reflect production and pricing for the month of July for oil and the month of June for gas. These allocated volumes were significantly impacted by the pricing of both oil and gas.

This production and pricing for the Underlying Properties resulted in revenues for the Waddell Ranch Properties of $4,152,509. Deducted from these would be the Lease Operating Expense (LOE) of $2,063,273, taxes of $269,992 and Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) of $2,717 totaling $2,335,982 resulting in a Net Profit of $1,816,527 for the month of August. With the Trust's Net Profit Interest (NPI) of 75% of the underlying properties, this would result in a net contribution by the Waddell Ranch Properties of $1,362,395 to this month's distribution.  


Underlying Properties

Net to Trust Sales




Volumes

Volumes

Average

Price


Oil

(bbls)

Gas

(Mcf)

Oil

(bbls)

Gas

(Mcf)

Oil

 (per bbl)

Gas

(per Mcf)

Current Month







Waddell Ranch

49,076

303,074

16,679

104,211*

$60.40

$3.87**

Texas Royalties

21,816

21,042

18,963

18,251*

$59.48

$6.87**








Prior Month







Waddell Ranch

48,224

292,069

9,223

57,098*

$56.15

$2.84**

Texas Royalties

22,002

25,748

19,149

22,324*

$59.63

$6.80**


*These volumes are the net to the trust, after allocation of expenses to Trust's net profit interest,
including any prior period adjustments.

**This pricing includes sales of gas liquid products.

TEXAS ROYALTY PROPERTIES
Production for the underlying properties at the Texas Royalties was 21,816 barrels of oil and 21,042 Mcf of gas. The production for the Trust's allocated portion of the Texas Royalties was 18,963 barrels of oil and 18,251 of of gas. The average price for oil was $59.48 per bbl and for gas was $6.87 per Mcf. This would primarily reflect production and pricing for the month of July for oil and the month of June for gas. These allocated volumes were impacted by the pricing of both oil and gas. 

This production and pricing for the underlying properties resulted in revenues for the Texas Royalties of $1,442,170. Deducted from these were taxes of $154,372 resulting in a Net Profit of $1,287,799 for the month of August. With the Trust's Net Profit Interest (NPI) of 95% of the Underlying Properties, this would result in net contribution by the Texas Royalties of $1,223,409 to this month's distribution.

General and Administrative Expenses deducted for the month were $33,605 resulting in a distribution of $2,554,577 to 46,608,796 units outstanding, or $0.054808 per unit.

The worldwide market conditions continue to affect the pricing for domestic production. It is difficult to predict what effect these conditions will have on future distributions.

Permian's cash distribution history, current and prior year financial reports, including a summary of reserves as of 1/1/2018, tax information booklets, and a link to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all can be found on its website at http://www.pbt-permian.com/

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/permian-basin-royalty-trust-announces-september-cash-distribution-300714374.html

SOURCE Permian Basin Royalty Trust


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUS
03:31pPERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Announces September Cash Distribution
PR
08/21PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08/21PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Announces August Cash Distribution
PR
08/09PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/20PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
07/20PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Announces July Cash Distribution
PR
06/20PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
06/19PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Announces June Cash Distribution
PR
05/21PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
05/18PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Announces May Cash Distribution
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12Dividends By The Numbers For August 2018 
08/21Permian Basin Royalty Trust declares $0.0391 dividend 
07/20Permian Basin Royalty Trust declares $0.0575 dividend 
06/29Snapshot Of Cumulative Dividends Cuts Through The End Of Q2 2018 
06/19Permian Basin Royalty Trust declares $0.0441 dividend 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.