Permianville Royalty Trust : Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) (the “Trust”) today announced a
cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of
$0.02655 per unit, payable on March 14, 2019 to unitholders of record on
February 28, 2019. The net profits interest calculation represents
reported oil production for the month of November 2018 and reported
natural gas production during October 2018, both of which represent a
majority of the full underlying production for these months, as
discussed below. The calculation also includes accrued costs incurred in
December 2018.
The following table displays reported underlying oil and natural gas
sales volumes and average received wellhead prices attributable to the
current recorded net profits interest calculations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying Sales Volumes
|
|
|
Average Price
|
|
|
|
|
Oil
|
|
|
Natural Gas
|
|
|
Oil
|
|
|
Natural Gas
|
|
|
|
|
Bbls
|
|
|
Bbls/D
|
|
|
Mcf
|
|
|
Mcf/D
|
|
|
(per Bbl)
|
|
|
(per Mcf)
|
Current Month
|
|
|
|
50,352
|
|
|
1,678
|
|
|
304,870
|
|
|
9,835
|
|
|
$
|
49.22
|
|
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As previously announced, Enduro Resource Partners LLC sold its interests
in the oil and gas properties underlying the Trust (the “Underlying
Properties”) to COERT Holdings 1 LLC (the “Sponsor”). Since last month’s
distribution announcement, one of the larger operators of the Underlying
Properties completed its production reporting transition to reflect the
sale of the non-operated interests. A large majority of the operators
have now completed the transition; however, a lag remains in some of the
prior cash held in suspense, which the Sponsor expects will be fully
resolved sometime in the first half of 2019.
Recorded oil cash receipts from the Underlying Properties totaled $2.5
million for the current month on realized wellhead prices of $49.22/bbl.
Recorded natural gas cash receipts from the Underlying Properties
totaled $0.8 million for the current month on realized wellhead prices
of $2.77/mcf.
Total direct operating expenses for the period were $2.0 million,
reflecting a decrease in accrued lease operating expenses to incorporate
more recent operating expense trends. Capital expenditures were $0.2
million in the month of December 2018.
Recent Developments
As previously disclosed, in the third quarter of 2018 the Sponsor
determined to participate in three non-operated Wolfcamp shale wells to
be drilled by a well-known, investment grade public exploration and
production company at locations subject to the Trust’s net profits
interest. As publicly reported by the operator in January 2019, the
three gross wells associated with the Underlying Properties reported an
average 24-hour gross initial production rate of 1,627 boe/d (89% oil)
at an average lateral length of 10,769 feet, or 149 boe/d per 1,000 feet
of lateral length. The three wells are on-line and production is
expected to begin to be reflected in cash distributions sometime in the
first quarter of 2019. The average initial production results of the
three wells was 35% higher than initial expectations for these wells.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed to own a
net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net
profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain,
predominantly non-operated, oil and gas properties in the states of
Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. As described in the Trust’s filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the amount of the periodic
distributions is expected to fluctuate, depending on the proceeds
received by the Trust as a result of actual production volumes, oil and
gas prices, the amount and timing of capital expenditures, and the
Trust’s administrative expenses, among other factors. Future
distributions are expected to be made on a monthly basis. For additional
information on the Trust, please visit www.permianvilleroyaltytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release,
other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking
statements” for purposes of these provisions. These forward-looking
statements include the amount and date of any anticipated distribution
to unitholders, expected expenses, including capital expenditures, and
the anticipated timing of the inclusion of oil and natural gas sales
from non-operated wells. The anticipated distribution is based, in large
part, on the amount of cash received or expected to be received by the
Trust from the Sponsor with respect to the relevant period. The amount
of such cash received or expected to be received by the Trust (and its
ability to pay distributions) has been and will continue to be directly
affected by the volatility in commodity prices, which could decline or
remain low for an extended period of time. Other important factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially include expenses of the
Trust, reserves for anticipated future expenses and the continuing
transition process following the sale of the Underlying Properties to
the Sponsor. Initial production rates may not be indicative of future
production rates and are not indicative of the amounts of oil and gas
that a well may produce. Statements made in this press release are
qualified by the cautionary statements made in this press release.
Neither the Sponsor nor the Trustee intends, and neither assumes any
obligation, to update any of the statements included in this press
release. An investment in units issued by the Trust is subject to the
risks described in the Trust’s filings with the SEC, including the risks
described in the Trust’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on March 12, 2018. The Trust’s
quarterly and other filed reports are or will be available over the
Internet at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
