Permianville Royalty Trust : Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) ( the “Trust”) today announced a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.020600 per unit, payable on September 16, 2019 to unitholders of record on August 30, 2019. The net profits interest calculation represents reported oil production for the month of May 2019 and reported natural gas production during April 2019. The calculation includes accrued costs incurred in June 2019.

The following table displays reported underlying oil and natural gas sales volumes and average received wellhead prices attributable to the current and prior month recorded net profits interest calculations.

Underlying Sales Volumes Average Price Oil Natural Gas Oil Natural Gas Bbls Bbls/D Mcf Mcf/D (per Bbl) (per Mcf) Current Month 60,644 1,956 232,198 7,734 $ 55.82 $ 2.17 Prior Month 49,496 1,650 343,247 11,072 $ 59.53 $ 2.28

Recorded oil cash receipts from the oil and gas properties underlying the Trust (the “Underlying Properties”) totaled $3.4 million for the current month on realized wellhead prices of $55.82/bbl, an increase of $0.4 million from the prior month distribution period due to an increase in total volumes, partially offset by lower realized prices.

Recorded natural gas cash receipts from the Underlying Properties totaled $0.5 million for the current month on realized wellhead prices of $2.17/mcf. Gas cash receipts represented a $0.3 million decrease from the prior month, due to lower realized prices as well as some minor downtime at one of the processing plants operated by a third-party operator of certain of the Underlying Properties.

Total accrued operating expenses for the period were $2.3 million, a $0.2 million decrease month-over-month from May 2019, due in part to lower processing costs associated with lower natural gas volumes in the current month. Capital expenditures increased $0.4 million in the current month, primarily due to the reallocation this period by one of the third-party operators of certain capital expenditures incurred prior to 2019.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed to own a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain, predominantly non-operated, oil and gas properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. As described in the Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the amount of the periodic distributions is expected to fluctuate, depending on the proceeds received by the Trust as a result of actual production volumes, oil and gas prices, the amount and timing of capital expenditures, and the Trust’s administrative expenses, among other factors. Future distributions are expected to be made on a monthly basis. For additional information on the Trust, please visit www.permianvilleroyaltytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of these provisions. These forward-looking statements include the amount and date of any anticipated distribution to unitholders and expected expenses, including capital expenditures. The anticipated distribution is based, in large part, on the amount of cash received or expected to be received by the Trust from COERT Holdings 1 LLC (the “Sponsor”) with respect to the relevant period. The amount of such cash received or expected to be received by the Trust (and its ability to pay distributions) has been and will continue to be directly affected by the volatility in commodity prices, which could decline or remain low for an extended period of time. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include expenses of the Trust, reserves for anticipated future expenses and the continuing transition process following the sale of the Underlying Properties to the Sponsor. In addition, future monthly capital expenditures may exceed the average levels experienced in 2018 and prior periods. Statements made in this press release are qualified by the cautionary statements made in this press release. Neither the Sponsor nor the Trustee intends, and neither assumes any obligation, to update any of the statements included in this press release. An investment in units issued by the Trust is subject to the risks described in the Trust’s filings with the SEC, including the risks described in the Trust’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019. The Trust’s quarterly and other filed reports are or will be available over the Internet at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

