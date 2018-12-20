Permianville Royalty Trust : Announces Monthly Net Profits Interest Calculation

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL)(the “Trust”) today announced the
net profits interest calculation for December 2018. The net profits
interest calculation represents partially reported oil production for
the month of September 2018 and partially reported natural gas
production during August 2018, both of which represent only a portion of
the full underlying production for the months, as discussed below. The
calculation also includes the full accrued costs incurred in October
2018.
The following table displays reported underlying oil and natural gas
sales volumes and average received wellhead prices attributable to the
current recorded net profits interest calculations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying Sales Volumes
|
|
|
|
Average Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas
|
|
|
|
Oil
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bbls
|
|
|
|
Bbls/D
|
|
|
|
Mcf
|
|
|
|
Mcf/D
|
|
|
|
(per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
(per Mcf)
|
|
Current Month
|
|
|
|
48,318
|
|
|
|
1,611
|
|
|
|
148,694
|
|
|
|
4,797
|
|
|
|
$
|
51.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As previously announced, Enduro Resource Partners LLC sold its interests
in the oil and gas properties underlying the Trust (the “Underlying
Properties”) to COERT Holdings 1 LLC (the “Sponsor”). Although many of
the operators of the Underlying Properties have transitioned their
production reporting to the Sponsor for its non-operated interest, a
number of operators continue to work through this administrative
procedure. Furthermore, previously announced capital expenditures
associated with non-operated Permian Wolfcamp shale wells were incurred
during the current month, totaling $1.1 million, but production
associated with these capital expenditures is not expected to be
included in cash distributions until sometime in the first half of 2019.
Due to these capital expenditures, the full burden of accrued operating
expenses and the temporary delay in the cash receipts for production
from the operators of the Underlying Properties for the current month
net profits interest calculation, no distribution will be paid to the
Trust’s unitholders in January 2019. The cumulative shortfall will be
deducted from any net profits in next month’s net profits interest
calculation.
However, the Sponsor believes the resulting distribution for this month
would have been approximately $0.5 million to the Trust, or
approximately $0.016 per unit, if not for this temporary delay in
reporting (and approximately $0.044 per unit when excluding the Permian
Wolfcamp capital expenditures incurred this month). The Sponsor is
proactively working to ensure the operators of the Trust’s non-operated
properties process the transfer of interests in a timely manner.
Recorded oil cash receipts for the properties underlying the Trust
totaled $2.5 million for the current month on $51.55/bbl realized
wellhead prices. Recorded natural gas cash receipts for the properties
underlying the Trust totaled $0.3 million for the current month on
$2.31/mcf realized wellhead prices. The Sponsor has confirmed that both
oil and gas receipts received would have been higher this month if not
for some operators holding receipts in suspense as they process title
transfers associated with the sale.
Total direct operating expenses for the current month, which reflect the
full accrued expenses for the entire production base of the Underlying
Properties, were $2.5 million. Capital expenditures were $1.1 million in
the current month.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed to own a
net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net
profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain,
predominantly non-operated oil and gas properties, in the states of
Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. As described in the Trust’s filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the amount of the periodic
distributions is expected to fluctuate, depending on the proceeds
received by the Trust as a result of actual production volumes, oil and
gas prices, the amount and timing of capital expenditures, and the
Trust’s administrative expenses, among other factors. Future
distributions are expected to be made on a monthly basis. For additional
information on the Trust, please visit www.permianvilleroyaltytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release,
other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking
statements” for purposes of these provisions. These forward-looking
statements include the amount and date of any anticipated distribution
to unitholders, the expected timing of the inclusion of production in
future distributions, expected expenses, including capital expenditures,
and the estimates of the resulting distribution for this month if not
for the temporary delay in production reporting. The anticipated
distribution is based, in large part, on the amount of cash received or
expected to be received by the Trust from the Sponsor with respect to
the relevant period. The amount of such cash received or expected to be
received by the Trust (and its ability to pay distributions) has been
and will continue to be directly affected by the volatility in commodity
prices, which could decline or remain low for an extended period of
time. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially include expenses of the Trust, reserves for anticipated
future expenses and the continuing transition process following the sale
of the Underlying Properties to the Sponsor. Statements made in this
press release are qualified by the cautionary statements made in this
press release. Neither the Sponsor nor the Trustee intends, and neither
assumes any obligation, to update any of the statements included in this
press release. An investment in units issued by the Trust is subject to
the risks described in the Trust’s filings with the SEC, including the
risks described in the Trust’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on March 12, 2018. The
Trust’s quarterly and other filed reports are or will be available over
the Internet at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005846/en/