PermRock Royalty Trust : Releases Operational Update

10/10/2018 | 12:22am CEST

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) (the "Trust") today released an operational update received from Boaz Energy II, LLC ("Boaz Energy").  To view the update, please go to http://www.permrock.com/files/doc_downloads/PermRock-Royalty-Trust-10-09-2018-Operational-Update_vF.pdf

PermRock Royalty Trust logo (PRNewsfoto/PermRock Royalty Trust)

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Boaz Energy to own a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties owned by Boaz Energy in the Permian Basin of West Texas. For more information on PermRock Royalty Trust, please visit our website at www.permrock.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements represent the Trust's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements include the amount and date of any anticipated distribution to unitholders. The anticipated distribution is based, in part, on the amount of cash received or expected to be received by the Trust from Boaz Energy with respect to the relevant period. Any differences in actual cash receipts by the Trust could affect this distributable amount. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include expenses of the Trust and reserves for anticipated future expenses. Statements made in this press release are qualified by the cautionary statements made in this press release.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Trust does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Trust to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with the Trust's initial public offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in the Trust's prospectus could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Trust's filed reports are or will be available over the Internet at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

PermRock Royalty Trust


Simmons Bank, Trustee


Lee Ann Anderson, Senior Vice President and Trust Officer


Toll-free: (855) 588-7839


Fax: (817) 298-5579


Website:  www.permrock.com


e-mail:  trustee@permrock.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/permrock-royalty-trust-releases-operational-update-300728216.html

SOURCE PermRock Royalty Trust


© PRNewswire 2018
