PERNOD RICARD
PERNOD RICARD : IS RECOGNIZED AS A UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT LEAD COMPANY

09/24/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

Paris, 24 September 2018 - Pernod Ricard has been recognized today as a Global Compact LEAD company, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and its Ten Principles for responsible business. The Group is the only wine and spirts company to receive this recognition this year.

During the UN Global Compact Leaders' Summit 2018 at the UN Headquarters in New York, Pernod Ricard was acknowledged as one of the highest-engaged participants of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The Group has demonstrated its strong commitment to the UN Global Compact by actively participating in two Action Platforms:

- Reporting on the SDGs

- Decent work in global supply chains.

Pernod Ricard is pleased to join other top LEAD companies such as Danone, Nestlé and Unilever in this global platform.

The Group has been a member Global Compact since 2003, actively working together with others to develop initiatives that fully align with the business's commitment to sustainability. Pernod Ricard takes pride in nurturing and protecting the environment, recognising that all its products come from nature. It is also deeply committed to engaging in an open and transparent manner with its partners and the communities it impacts, building and maintaining positive relationships.

Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said, 'LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and creating the world we want will not happen without bold action from the responsible business community. We need companies of all sizes - like the ones recognized today - to improve their performance, no matter where they are on their sustainability journey.'

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard said: 'We are very proud to be the only wine and spirits group to become a Global Compact LEAD company this year. Since our early beginnings, we have taken bold steps to ensure a sustainable and responsible approach is integrated throughout our business and we look forward to continuing our journey with Global Compact to embed these practices even further - doing our part to help achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.'

About the United Nations Global Compact

The United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals. The UN Global Compact is a leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible corporate practices. Launched in 2000, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and nearly 70 Local Networks.

For more information, follow @globalcompact and visit www.unglobalcompact.org.

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 10:38:09 UTC
