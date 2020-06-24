Pernod Ricard: A New Parisian Address for the New Global Headquarters

Pernod Ricard has selected Paris’s Saint Lazare district for its new global headquarters.

The complex, designed by architect Jacques Ferrier, will be located on a tree-lined pedestrian esplanade between Rue de Londres and Rue d’Amsterdam.

Its address will be 5 Cours Paul Ricard, a new name to be added to the list of Parisian streets

Press Release, Paris, 24 June 2020

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) will establish its new global headquarters in the heart of Paris’s eighth arrondissement. The new building, adjacent to Gare Saint-Lazare, is the work of the Ferrier Marchetti Studio. Featuring a façade composed of 2,400 tinted glass strips reflecting the ever-changing light and shifting skies and recalling the paintings of Gare Saint-Lazare by impressionist Claude Monet, the site has been awarded High Environmental Quality certification and incorporates the highest environmentally responsible standards, as well as leafy terraces and a natural walkway open to the public. Named “Cours Paul Ricard,” a tribute to the Group’s creator by the Mayor of Paris, it is here that the new site will be host to 900 employees over approximately 18,000m2. As well as the corporate functions until now housed at Place des États-Unis, the new headquarters will bring together all entities currently based in and around Paris.

Christened The Island in reference to the Iles Paul Ricard located off the coast of Toulon, the new complex retains all the unique features of an island – a land of convivialité opening out onto the bustle of this historic neighbourhood brimming with shops, cafes, and restaurants – a key hub of mobility in the Paris region, just like Gare Saint-Lazare, through which several hundred million passengers pass each year. In this way, The Island will enable the Group to bring its vision of convivialité to life in the area. The Ricard Foundation, which has become the Group’s foundation, will occupy most of the building’s ground floor and will host numerous artistic events open to all free of charge. Lastly, close to this venue and in the very near future, Pernod Ricard is looking forward to opening a concept store dedicated to Wines and Spirits, an innovation built around the consumer experience and based on a retail approach that is particularly ground-breaking within the industry.

This unity of location embodies the Group’s comprehensive transformation, working methods included. The layout of the space created by Saguez & Partners is intended to promote collaboration, shared experiences and synergies between entities.

For Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO of Pernod Ricard, “The purpose of The Island is not just to bring our activities together geographically, but also to showcase the future Pernod Ricard, a business that is open to the world and which places its consumers and employees at the heart of its strategy. Both through its design and layout, the new headquarters is the embodiment of our Group’s transformation.”

Technical Specifications:

Building architecture Ferrier Marchetti Studio Interior design Saguez & Partners Surface area 23,600 m2 Workstations 2,000 Meeting rooms approximately 80 Terraces and gardens 2,000 m2 Eating areas 4

