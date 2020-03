By Mauro Orru

Pernod Ricard SA on Thursday said that it is adding premium aperitivo brand Italicus to its specialty drinks portfolio.

The French spirits company said it entered into a partnership with Italicus but didn't disclose financial details.

Italicus founder Giuseppe Gallo will continue as chief executive in the brand's development, Pernod Ricard said.

