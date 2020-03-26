Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Pernod Ricard    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

RI
Pernod Ricard : Becomes Exclusive Owner of Ultra-Premium Gin Monkey 47

03/26/2020 | 02:41am EDT

Pernod Ricard completes purchase of remaining stake in Monkey 47

Founder Alexander Stein to remain involved in the brand’s ongoing development

Regulatory News:

Press release – 26 March 2020

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is delighted to announce the purchase of the remaining stake in the Ultra-Premium dry gin brand Monkey 47. The Group initially acquired a majority stake in 2016.

Alexander Stein will remain active in an advisory capacity in Monkey 47’s ongoing development. On the occasion of this announcement he declared, “The agreement is the logical consequence of the brand´s progress following the partnership with Pernod Ricard. I would like to thank Pernod Ricard for walking the talk. It has been a fantastic journey and I look forward to personally contributing to Monkey 47’s future trajectory.”

For Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO of Pernod Ricard, “This partnership is a clear example of Pernod Ricard’s ability to incubate small independent distilleries while respecting entrepreneurial freedom and the brand´s core values. However, Monkey 47’s success story would not have been possible without Alexander Stein’s trust, authenticity and entrepreneurial spirit, for which I am grateful.”

About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s three-year strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “We bring good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in the beverage sector in Vigeo Eiris. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation’s Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

About Monkey 47
Just another Gin? Certainly not! Bollenhut, turban and bowler hat – a batch distilled and handcrafted gin that fuses British traditions, the exoticism of India, and the purity and originality of the Black Forest with masterly craftmanship. A genuine Black Forest dry gin. Indeed, a good third of the ingredients for this special gin originate from the Black Forest, such as the spruce tips, lingonberries, elderflower, sloes and blackberry leaves, to name but a few.

In total, 47 handpicked plant ingredients prepared in extremely soft spring water from the Black Forest lend Monkey 47 unrivaled complexity and quality. The pièce de résistance is a real Black Forest “secret weapon,” fresh lingonberries. Through masterly distillation and maturing in traditional earthenware containers, the goodness of all these ingredients is brought fully to bear. From the tranquil Black Forest valley, Monkey 47 has now embarked on its round-the-world trip and is currently available in over 100 countries on four continents. Aficionados, bartenders and connoisseurs the world over have come to appreciate the incredible complexity and harmony of a gin that has been invented as long as 60 years ago – mainly out of nothing more than a nostalgic yearning for England.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 9 124 M
EBIT 2020 2 353 M
Net income 2020 1 453 M
Debt 2020 6 885 M
Yield 2020 2,37%
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,58x
EV / Sales2021 4,26x
Capitalization 34 914 M
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 159,69  €
Last Close Price 132,85  €
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Frèdèric Andrè Director-Information Technology Governance
Jean-François Bernard Chief Technical Officer
Pierre Pringuet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERNOD RICARD-16.66%37 831
DIAGEO PLC-21.50%65 688
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-27.56%22 732
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.92%9 199
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-19.23%8 148
RÉMY COINTREAU-5.11%4 936
