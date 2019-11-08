Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Pernod Ricard    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pernod Ricard : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 8 November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 12:55pm EST

Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 8 November 2019

In summary:

  • All resolutions have been adopted
  • Annual dividend: €3.12 per share
  • Renewal of the directorship of Ms Kory Sorenson and appointments of Ms Esther Berrozpe Galinda and Mr Philippe Petitcolin as Directors
  • Approval of the components of the compensation due or granted to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO for the 2018/19 financial year
  • Approval of the compensation policy items applicable to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO for the 2019/20 financial year
  • Appointments of members of the Board Committees (following the Shareholders' Meeting)

Pernod Ricard's shareholders held their Combined Shareholders' Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) today, chaired by Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO, to approve the 2018/19 consolidated and parent company financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 and to vote on the resolutions submitted for their approval.

Annual dividend: €3.12 per share
The shareholders set the cash dividend at €3.12 per share for the 2018/19 financial year. An interim dividend of €1.18 per share having been paid on 10 July 2019, the balance of €1.94 per share will be detached on 25 November 2019 (with a record date of 26 November 2019) and paid on 27 November 2019.

Renewal and appointments of Directors
The Shareholders' Meeting renewed for a term of 4 years the directorship of Ms Kory Sorenson and appointed Ms Esther Berrozpe Galindo and Mr Philippe Petitcolin as Directors for a term of 4 years.

Approval of the compensation items due or granted to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO for the 2018/19 financial year
Pernod Ricard's shareholders approved the compensation items due or granted to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO for the 2018/19 financial year.

Approval of the compensation policy items applicable to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO for the 2019/20 financial year
The Shareholders' Meeting approved the compensation policy items applicable to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO for the 2019/20 financial year.

Board of Directors held on 8 November 2019 (following the Shareholders' Meeting)
The Board of Directors appointed, on the recommendation of the Nominations, Governance and S&R Committee, Ms Kory Sorenson as Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee as well as Ms Patricia Barbizet and Mr Philippe Petitcolin as members of the Compensation Committee.

Biographies

Kory Sorenson

Ms Kory Sorenson is a British citizen born in the United States. She made her career in finance, with a focus on capital and risk management. She holds a Master's degree from the Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris, a Master's degree in Applied Economics from the University of Paris Dauphine and a Bachelor of Arts degree with honours in Political Science and Econometrics from the American University of Washington, DC. In 2013, she completed the Harvard Business School's executive education programme, 'Making Corporate Boards More Effective,' and in 2016 she completed another executive programme at INSEAD, 'Leading from the Chair.' Ms Kory Sorenson held the position of Managing Director, Head of Insurance Capital Markets at Barclays Capital in London, where her team conducted innovative transactions in capital management, mergers and acquisitions, as well as equity transactions, hybrid capital and risk management for major insurance companies. She previously led the team in charge of the financial markets, specialising in insurance, at Credit Suisse, and the team in charge of debt markets for financial institutions in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands at Lehman Brothers. She began her career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and in finance at Total.
Ms Kory Sorenson is currently Director and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee of SCOR SE (listed on the Paris stock exchange), and member of the Boards of life and non-life reinsurance affiliates in the United States, Director and Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee of Phoenix Group Holdings (listed in the United Kingdom), Director of SGS SA (listed in the United Kingdom), and member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Gutmann, a private bank in Austria.

Esther Berrozpe Galindo

Esther Berrozpe Galindo has a wealth of international experience having spent more than 25 years in the consumer goods sector, specifically in the development and transformation of businesses, holding marketing, sales and management roles at Whirlpool in both Europe and North America. Between 2013 and 2019, she was CEO of the EMEA region and a member of the Executive Committee of Whirlpool Group, responsible for a business worth over $5 billion and for 24,000 employees across 35 countries, 15 production sites and a retail network covering more than 140 countries.
During her long career with Whirlpool, Esther Berrozpe Galindo has headed several entities in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and has gained in-depth experience in brand and product development, portfolio consolidation, optimisation of industrial and supply chain processes, as well as engineering systems and processes.
She also has extensive M&A experience, as demonstrated during the acquisition of Indesit Company by Whirlpool in 2014, successfully leading its integration and transformation.

Philippe Petitcolin

Having held various positions within Europrim, Filotex (a subsidiary of Alcatel-Alstom) and Labinal (now Safran Electrical & Power), since 2006 Philippe Petitcolin has been Chairman and CEO of Snecma (now Safran Aircraft Engines). From 2011 to 2013, he served as CEO for Safran's defence and security operations as well as Chairman and CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense. Between July 2013 and December 2014, Philippe was Chairman and CEO of Safran Identity & Security and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Safran Electronics & Defense. From December 2014 to July 2015, he was Chairman of Safran Identity & Security.

23 April 2015, Philippe Petitcolin was appointed Director of Safran by the Annual General Meeting and CEO by the Board of Directors. On the same date, he became a member of the Board of the Aerospace and Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD). In July 2015, he became Vice-Chairman of Gifas (Group of French Aeronautical and Spatial Industries). In 2015, he was also appointed to the Board of Belcan Corporation, an engineering services provider, and he has been a Director of EDF since May 2019.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was broadcasted live and can now be viewed in both French and English on Pernod Ricard's website.

Shareholders' agenda: Shareholders' agenda: Thursday 28 November 2019 - EMEA & LATAM conference call
Thursday 13 February 2020 - Half-year 2019/20 sales & results

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 17:54:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERNOD RICARD
01:15pPERNOD RICARD : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 8 November 2019
PU
12:55pPERNOD RICARD : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 8 November 2019
PU
11/07ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard's North America Division Head to Step Down
DJ
11/06CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
11/06CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE : Announces Quarterly Dividend and Reports First Quarter R..
AQ
11/06PERNOD RICARD : Latvia alcohol wholesaler raises turnover 3.6% in last FY
AQ
10/29DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Campari could swallow part of U.S. tariff pain
RE
10/29PERNOD RICARD : Security operations
CO
10/18Hong Kong tourism fall hits cognac sales at Remy Cointreau
RE
10/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 9 768 M
EBIT 2020 2 796 M
Net income 2020 1 790 M
Debt 2020 6 671 M
Yield 2020 2,07%
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales2020 5,15x
EV / Sales2021 4,86x
Capitalization 43 650 M
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 173,68  €
Last Close Price 165,45  €
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Frèdèric Andrè Director-Information Technology Governance
Jean-François Bernard Chief Technical Officer
Pierre Pringuet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERNOD RICARD15.46%48 328
DIAGEO11.81%94 368
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION37.20%30 629
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED50.82%16 720
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.13.00%10 584
RÉMY COINTREAU22.28%6 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group