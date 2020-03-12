Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Pernod Ricard    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pernod Ricard : Expands Portfolio With Italicus Super-Premium Bergamot-Infused Aperitivo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 06:36am GMT

This fast-growing Italian brand strengthens Pernod Ricard’s extensive portfolio and is the latest of a series of successful deals illustrating the Group’s active portfolio management, part of its strategic plan “Transform & Accelerate”

Regulatory News:

Paris - Press Release – 12 March 2020

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is thrilled to announce its partnership with Italicus. High-quality, naturally-sourced ingredients create this uniquely-flavored, award-winning aperitivo that has been delighting mixologists since its launch in 2016.

Italicus is 20% ABV (alcohol by volume), and perfectly addresses the fast-growing market opportunity for both a distinguishable, yet versatile, unique ingredient for bartenders, and for a core low-ABV spirit for discerning consumers. Italicus is one of the world’s most-awarded modern aperitivo and has been awarded Best New Spirit 2017 at the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards and 2019/2020 Top-trending liquor brand by Drinks International.

Italicus was created by world-renowned mixologist and Italian spirits expert Giuseppe Gallo, who will be the active CEO in the brand’s ongoing development. This deal is the most recent of a string of successful partnerships including Monkey 47, Smooth Ambler West Virginian whiskey, Del Maguey mezcal, Rabbit Hole bourbon and most recently the ultra-premium Japanese gin KI NO BI.

This partnership reinforces Pernod Ricard’s portfolio of specialty brands, which offer compelling value propositions, selective distribution and promising growth potential. Pernod Ricard’s extensive global distribution network will continue to play an instrumental role in the success of these brands, which have been growing at a double-digit rate, significantly outpacing the industry average.

For Gilles Bogaert, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard EMEA-LatAm, “Italicus has experienced a remarkable start, resonating with mixologists and consumers. We are thrilled to add Italicus to the Pernod Ricard portfolio and for the Group to help drive its future development.

Giuseppe Gallo, Founder & CEO of Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto adds, “Since its launch the brand has experienced success with both the on-trade and consumers, and it is now time to consolidate with this heavyweight strategic partner in order to accelerate our global distribution. We have an ambitious plan to build Italicus into one of the world’s most successful aperitivo brands.”

About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the No. 2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across over 160 markets, and by its own direct salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s three-year strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “We bring good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in Vigeo Eiris for the beverage sector. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation’s Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

About Italicus
ITALICUS® was created by the authority in Italian spirits, Giuseppe Gallo, to bring back the forgotten Rosolio category. With key notes of Calabrian bergamot, ITALICUS® is made using the finest Italian ingredients to create a sip of Italy. The striking bottle design embodies the history and heritage of Italy’s distinctive regions, while telling the story of Rosolio’s time-honoured traditional drinking occasion of Aperitivo.

ITALICUS® Rosolio di Bergamotto was awarded Best New Spirit 2017 at the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, and Best New European Spirit at the Mixology Awards 2017 in Berlin.

Additional awards include: Best Product at FIBAR 201; Packaging awards GOLD MEDAL 2017 and Contemporary Awards TROPHY - International Wine & Spirits Competition 2017; Packaging Trophy - Harpers Design 2017; Gold Medal - San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017; Platinum Best of Luxury - Pentawards 2017; Italian Aperitif of the year GOLD MEDAL - New York International Spirits Competition 2016; Best New Product – Bar Awards 2016; EXCEPTIONAL quality certificate - Difford’s Guide 2016


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PERNOD RICARD
06:36aPERNOD RICARD : Expands Portfolio With Italicus Super-Premium Bergamot-Infused A..
BU
06:33aALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard invests in Italian premium aperitivo Italicus
RE
03/05PERNOD RICARD : The Kyoto Distillery and Pernod Ricard Join Forces
BU
03/04Emmanuel Babeau Joins Philip Morris International as CFO
AQ
03/03Philip Morris Creates U.S. Role -- WSJ
DJ
03/02Philip Morris Appoints a U.S. Chief -- Update
DJ
03/02Philip Morris Appoints a U.S. Chief
DJ
02/26Diageo warns coronavirus could dent 2020 profit by 200 million pounds
RE
02/20Dollar slams yen and safe-haven status, gold gains
RE
02/20Dollar slams yen and safe-haven status, gold gains
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 9 541 M
EBIT 2020 2 707 M
Net income 2020 1 638 M
Debt 2020 6 681 M
Yield 2020 2,41%
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,48x
EV / Sales2021 4,19x
Capitalization 36 084 M
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 177,63  €
Last Close Price 137,30  €
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Frèdèric Andrè Director-Information Technology Governance
Jean-François Bernard Chief Technical Officer
Pierre Pringuet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERNOD RICARD-13.86%40 667
DIAGEO PLC-20.25%78 454
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-17.56%27 018
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.32%13 455
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-16.28%8 859
RÉMY COINTREAU-17.95%5 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group