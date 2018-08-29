Log in
PERNOD RICARD
Pernod Ricard : Raises Dividend After Earnings Rise

08/29/2018 | 08:02am CEST

By Cristina Roca

Pernod Ricard SA.(RI.FR) said Wednesday that it will raise its dividend for fiscal 2018 after earnings increased, helped by a reduction in expenses.

The Paris-based premium spirits company's net profit was 1.58 billion euros ($1.85 billion) in 2018, a 13% on-year increase, it said. Pernod Ricard attributed the rise to a reduction in financial expenses. Analysts had expected net profit to come in at EUR1.5 billion, according to a consensus estimate from FactSet.

Pernod Ricard delivered sales of EUR8.99 billion for 2018, down 0.3% on a reported basis and just shy of FactSet's EUR9.02 billion consensus estimate. The company said sales in the fourth quarter came to EUR1.93 billion.

For the current fiscal year 2019, Pernod Ricard is aiming for 5% to 7% organic growth on its profit from recurring operations.

The maker of Absolut vodka and Jameson whiskey said it will pay a dividend for fiscal 2018 of EUR2.36, up 17% from the previous fiscal year.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 014 M
EBIT 2018 2 374 M
Net income 2018 1 598 M
Debt 2018 6 505 M
Yield 2018 1,63%
P/E ratio 2018 23,42
P/E ratio 2019 22,35
EV / Sales 2018 4,77x
EV / Sales 2019 4,50x
Capitalization 36 532 M
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 141 €
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Mathieu Lambotte Chief Information Officer
Frèdèric Andrè Director-Information Technology Governance
Jean-François Bernard Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERNOD RICARD4.93%42 659
DIAGEO0.62%86 970
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-4.74%25 643
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-31.52%12 156
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA16.99%10 361
RÉMY COINTREAU5.45%7 109
