PERNOD RICARD (RI)
News Summary

Pernod Ricard : Toasts Strong 1Q Sales -- Earnings Review

10/18/2018 | 04:13pm CEST

By Cristina Roca

French premium-spirits maker Pernod Ricard reported first-quarter sales for the fiscal year ending in June. The company will release half-year results on Feb. 7. Here's what we watched:

SALES PERFORMANCE: The company delivered sales of 2.39 billion euros ($2.76 billion) and organic growth of just over 10% on the back of strong growth in Asia, beating a FactSet-provided consensus for a rise of 7.1%.

WHAT WE WATCHED

COGNAC FEVER: Pernod didn't comment on the pricing of cognac, as Berenberg had hoped, but it did say that since supply is limited, wholesalers have stocked up in advance of the festive season and thereby boosted sales.

The earlier Lunar New Year--which falls on Feb. 5 in 2019, 11 days sooner than it did the previous year--should give second-quarter sales another lift, it said. Martell sales grew 62% in the U.S. this quarter, Pernod said, but for now the cognac brand still makes most of its sales in China.

WHITE DRINKS OUT OF STYLE: As expected by Bryan Garnier analysts, Absolut had a difficult quarter. Pernod said its vodka label--which Bryan Garnier says accounts for 18% of the group's total sales in the U.S.--posted a drop in sales due to phasing, commenting that the category is "difficult."

CHINA SALES: Pernod's 27% quarterly growth in China seems to quell Bryan Garnier's warning that the company's 17% growth figure in China for 2018 is unsustainable--at least for now. Pernod did warn that the second half of this year should be somewhat slower, so it remains to be seen what the full-year growth rate for China sales will be. Bryan Garnier sees China sales normalizing to growth in the range of high single digits to low double digits over the medium term.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 9 255 M
EBIT 2019 2 512 M
Net income 2019 1 644 M
Debt 2019 5 927 M
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 21,14
P/E ratio 2020 19,39
EV / Sales 2019 4,37x
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Capitalization 34 478 M
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 141 €
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Mathieu Lambotte Chief Information Officer
Frèdèric Andrè Director-Information Technology Governance
Jean-François Bernard Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERNOD RICARD-1.97%39 638
DIAGEO-6.61%81 706
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-14.61%23 081
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-29.35%11 723
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA-1.47%8 854
RÉMY COINTREAU-13.25%6 039
