Pernod Ricard    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
Pernod Ricard : and Glovo sign partnership to deliver wine & spirits on demand

02/18/2020 | 12:05pm EST

Pernod Ricard and Glovo sign partnership to deliver wine & spirits on demand

Glovo, the Barcelona-based on-demand delivery start-up, announced today that it has entered a partnership with Pernod Ricard, the world's number two wine & spirits producer, to further develop its drinks category. The deal will cover all of Glovo's 22 markets in EMEA and LatAm.

The market for on-demand delivery of alcoholic beverages is growing at a rapid rate, with 72% of spirits now consumed off-trade and in-home. As a result, the partnership between Glovo and Pernod Ricard is designed to offer a wide range of premium products, an effective, efficient and convenient experience for legal-drinking aged consumers to purchase alcoholic beverages on-demand.

Glovo's drinks service is identical to its food and groceries delivery with customers able to browse from a selection of wines, spirits, beers and lagers from within the app. The company's couriers will collect purchases and deliver them directly to consumers. However, where alcoholic drinks are concerned, couriers have been and will continue to be trained to ID those customers that appear to be underage at the point of delivery.

Pierre-Yves Calloc'h, Global Digital Acceleration Director at Pernod Ricard, said: 'Glovo's quality of service, their commitment to ensure products are delivered only to adults of legal drinking age, and their rapid international expansion provide a convenient way for millions of potential consumers to get home delivery of their favourite brands such as Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey, or Olmeca Tequila across many cities around the world.'

Oscar Pierre, CEO and co-founder of Glovo, said: 'We're very proud to be partnering with Pernod Ricard, one of the world's biggest beverage companies. They're the perfect partner for us and will help us further expand our exciting drinks category. At Glovo we're always looking to partner with category leaders that complement our groceries offerings and share our ambition to make shopping more convenient than ever before for the customer.'

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:03:01 UTC
