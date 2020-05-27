Pernod Ricard announces partnership with the United Nations' EducateAll platform to provide free sustainable and responsible bartending training online - one of many commitments in its '2030 Sustainability & Responsibility Roadmap - Good Times from a Good Place'

Pernod Ricard has announced today the launch of free online sustainable and responsible bartending training modules. The courses are accessible to all legal-drinking-aged adults, through the EdApp mobile learning platform, as part of the EducateAll initiative in collaboration with UNITAR (United Nations Institute for Training and Research). EducateAll is a global initiative designed to democratize learning and increase global access to high-quality adult education. The joint initiative of UNITAR and EdApp has established a free global course library, already hosting approximately 50,000 lessons daily.

The COVID-19 crisis has hit the hospitality industry hard. It is a time to prepare the future we wish to achieve, one that is prosperous for the planet, its people and its communities. Solidarity, sustainability and responsibility will be paramount. It is in this spirit that UNITAR and EdApp have gotten involved in this online training. The course is available worldwide and targets both bartenders and bar owners to educate them on sustainable and responsible practices for the greener and more inclusive 'The Bar World of Tomorrow.'.

Pernod Ricard, through its in-house training group Pernod Ricard University, has developed the courses in partnership with anti-waste bartending duo TrashTiki and the Sustainable Restaurant Association. It covers all aspects of sustainability and responsibility - from fresh ingredient use to responsible serving of alcoholic beverages to waste management - directly aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is based on four pillars (ingredients, service, bar and staff) and assesses each through the 5Rs model: Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Respect.

Embedded in the online training platform and available as a stand-alone course on EducateAll is the dedicated e-learning Alcohol and Responsible Drinking. This course, developed by Pernod Ricard, focuses on what alcohol it is, differentiates myths from facts and equips users with knowledge to encourage responsible drinking.

Vanessa Wright, VP Sustainability & Responsibility, Pernod Ricard adds, 'As Créateurs de Convivialité, we strongly believe in sharing with others and supporting communities. During the COVID-19 crisis, among other initiatives, our Group has been supporting the bartending community through various projects including Jameson's partnership with the US Bartenders' Guild, Pernod Ricard South Africa's donation to local hospitality workers and the J'aime mon Bistrot programme in France. Bartenders, and the hospitality industry more broadly, have always been very important partners, as well as drivers of innovation - perfectly placed at the forefront of our changing world, embedding sustainable and responsible practices and enabling others to do the same. In preparing for the future, this online training module is another milestone of our joint journey towards the bar world of tomorrow.'

'We are thrilled to have Pernod Ricard join the EducateAll initiative. This is exactly the way we envisaged the initiative being used by industry leaders, increasing access to free, critical and relevant training, in this case for the entire hospitality industry to benefit from. Cafés, restaurants and bars around the world have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 so being able to stay resilient and recover from this uncertain period will be paramount. Bartenders and bar owners are dramatically shifting the way they operate and are needing to rapidly upskill themselves and their teams in areas such as responsible bar management. We are proud that our mobile learning platform is able to play a huge role in building these critical skills,' Darren Winterford, founder and CEO of EdApp.

Mihoko Kumamoto, Director for Division for Prosperity, UNITAR comments, 'The pandemic has affected everyone around the world physically, emotionally and psychologically. The only way to overcome this challenge and build back stronger is for all of us to work together in solidarity. We are excited to collaborate with EdApp and Pernod Ricard to promote sustainable and responsible practices in the hospitality industry, accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to create an inclusive and sustainable world.'

To access the 'Bar World of Tomorrow' e-learning, click here.

To access the 'Alcohol and Responsible Drinking' e-learning, click here

To learn more about Educate All visit https://www.edapp.com/contribute-educate-all.

