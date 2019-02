A spokesman for Pernod Ricard told Reuters that results this week showed the effectiveness of the company's strategy plan.

Pernod vowed on Thursday to improve profit margins and shareholders' returns in a new three-year strategy plan, as it reported forecast-beating first half operating profits.

Elliott has built a stake of just over 2.5 percent in the company.

