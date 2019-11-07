Log in
Pernod Ricard's North America Division Head to Step Down

11/07/2019 | 01:19pm EST

By Carlo Martuscelli

The chairman and chief executive of Pernod Ricard SA's (RI.FR) North American division will leave his role, the French drinks-maker said on Thursday.

On Dec. 2 Paul Duffy will be replaced by Ann Mukherjee, who joins the company from household products manufacturer S. C. Johnson & Son where she serves as chief commercial officer.

"Paul will be remembered as one of our management team members who accompanied the growth of our group over the last 25 years," said company Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard.

The owner of the Pernod Anise and Ricard Pastis brands also said that the chairman and CEO of its Pernod Ricard Winemakers division, Bruno Rain, will also step down.

Write to Carlo Marutscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

