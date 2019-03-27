Perpetual Energy : 2018 Annual Results 0 03/27/2019 | 09:20pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS TO SHAREHOLDERS 2018 was a year of continued volatility for the Western Canadian oil and gas industry. However, Perpetual was well positioned to continue to take advantage of opportunities where they materialized to maximize value in the current environment. In response to low natural gas prices, Perpetual set a 2018 capital plan designed to optimize returns and advance ideas in our diversified portfolio of opportunities. The decision was made in the first quarter of 2018 to prudently defer development of the Company's East Edson liquids-rich natural gas asset and accelerate spending on more economically-attractive heavy oil projects at Mannville in eastern Alberta. The two core operating areas that comprise our asset base both performed well in 2018. The execution of our growth-oriented capital program at East Edson in 2017 and oil and liquids-focused capital spending in 2018 set the stage for improved year-over-year operational performance in 2018. Production growth was 7%, with oil production 11% higher and natural gas liquids ("NGL") up 18%, driving the corporate commodity mix to 17% oil and NGL. Based on our 2019 capital plan, liquids production is expected to grow another 15% in 2019 to over 20% of the overall production mix. Production growth, and particularly the shift to higher netback oil and NGL volumes, compensated for lower realized prices for all commodities, resulting in adjusted funds flow of $30.2 million, essentially flat relative to 2017. Strong base well performance from the Edson Wilrich development project, combined with operational adjustments to increase natural gas liquids yields, prompted positive technical revisions to sustain recognized reserves at East Edson despite limited drilling. Successful drilling results and excellent waterflood response boosted heavy oil reserves at Mannville. Proved plus probable reserve additions replaced 134% of annual production of 3.9 MMboe at an attractive finding, development and acquisition cost of $2.43 per boe. On a commodity basis, oil and NGL represented 15% of Perpetual's total proved plus probable reserves at year-end 2018 (2017 - 12%). Natural gas prices in Alberta continued to experience weakness in 2018, with average AECO Daily Index prices falling to $1.42/GJ, 30% lower relative to the already depressed 2017 average and the lowest annual average price recorded in over 20 years. In mid-2017, AECO hub prices became disconnected from the North American market as production growth in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin outpaced access to markets outside of Western Canada and local market demand, aggravated by management of the natural gas transmission system's maintenance activities. These factors persisted throughout 2018 and are expected to continue through 2019 as well. Western Canada has temporarily disconnected from North American markets. For example, in the fourth quarter of 2018, AECO hub averaged $1.56/MMBtu, while NYMEX daily index averaged $3.64/MMBtu for the same period. The combination of reduced industry field activity, which we are already experiencing, increased egress over the next few years, and ultimately future liquified natural gas ("LNG") projects, should ultimately improve Western Canadian gas prices. In the meantime, Perpetual's proactive natural gas market diversification strategy implemented in 2017 provided a 68% uplift ($1.02/Mcf) over average AECO Daily Index prices and importantly, will continue to provide for the shift of the majority of the Company's gas production to higher price and more stable North American markets. The story for Western Canadian heavy oil prices has a similar tone. While West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") prices averaged 27% above 2017 levels, Western Canadian Select ("WCS") pricing was down slightly in 2018 as price differentials more than doubled year-over-year. The positive oil price momentum experienced globally throughout most of the year reversed abruptly in the fourth quarter. WCS price differentials widened even more as refinery outages, combined with the start-up of several new oil sands projects, led to an oversupply situation relative to pipeline and rail export capacity. Unprecedented production curtailments were implemented by the Government of Alberta in early 2019 to ease the oversupply conditions and tighten differentials, but incremental pipeline egress solutions are dearly needed for Canada's oil to capture global prices. Major transformations are underway for the global energy sector, both from the supply side and the demand side. Canada is producing an ever- cleaner molecule, as technology and innovation is reducing our surface footprint, enhancing water recycling and reducing emissions intensity. Clean, abundant and low cost natural gas is becoming the fuel of choice with growing electrification and the globalization of natural gas markets. As developing economies replace coal-fired generation with modern and efficient gas-fired generation, emissions are being reduced. Strong leadership is essential, both provincially and federally, for Canada to achieve the value potential of our world class resources and talent, and participate fully in this global energy transformation for the benefit of all Canadians. Our investment philosophy in 2019 is similar to our approach in 2018. In the current subdued commodity price environment, we plan to maintain our business and will continue to improve efficiencies and returns in all aspects of our exploration and production business. We will allocate drilling capital to our highest impact heavy oil opportunities and defer natural gas-focused spending at East Edson for stronger seasonal winter pricing if warranted. We have an attractive inventory of natural gas and heavy oil exploration and development opportunities to invest in as commodity prices recover. Perpetual's top four strategic priorities for 2019 include: 1.Improve balance sheet and manage risk; 2.Maximize value of Greater Edson liquids-rich gas; 3.Grow value of Eastern Alberta portfolio; and 4.Advance high impact, diversifying new ventures. The Board of Directors and Management remain grateful for the talent and deep commitment of our team and the support of our shareholders. The past six months have been difficult as we faced the added challenge of litigation and experienced the loss of Clay Riddell, our Founder and Executive Chairman, on September 15, 2018. Clay was a trailblazer in the Canadian oil and gas industry and intensely committed to the responsible development of Canada's natural resources. He also epitomized the entrepreneurial spirit of which perseverance and creativity are critical components and that spirit will continue to shape our future. SUE RIDDELL ROSE President and Chief Executive Officer March 27, 2019 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS Page 1 2018 ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Capital Spending, Production and Operations •Perpetual executed a $26.5 million exploration and development capital program in 2018 that was funded from adjusted funds flow. Natural gas development spending was restricted due to the weak natural gas price environment in Western Canada. Effective program execution and strong asset performance resulted in replacement of 134% of 2018 production, posting proved plus probable reserve additions of 5.2 MMboe and 2% growth year-over-year, as reported by the independent engineering firm McDaniel and Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel"). oSpending in West Central in 2018 was $13.7 million and included the drilling, completion and tie-in of one (1.0 net) Wilrich extended reach horizontal ("ERH") natural gas well, along with the frac and tie-in of two additional wells which were drilled in the fourth quarter of 2017. Additional capital expenditures consisted of facility-related activities associated with reconfiguring equipment for higher NGL recoveries. oSpending in Eastern Alberta in 2018 was $12.9 million and consisted of a six well (6.0 net) horizontal drilling program, including several multi-laterals, one waterflood injector well conversion, one water disposal well conversion and associated facilities on the Company's Mannville heavy oil properties, along with the relocation of the one-megawatt electricity generator from Panny to the Mannville plant site to convert natural gas to electricity sales. •Finding and development costs ("F&D") were $5.09/boe on a proved and probable basis, including changes in future development capital. Combined with an operating netback of $13.79/boe, Perpetual achieved an attractive F&D recycle ratio of 2.7 times. Exploration and development capital spending, less proceeds on dispositions, net of acquisitions, was $15.0 million in 2018, resulting in finding, development and acquisition costs ("FD&A") of $2.43/boe and a proved plus probable FD&A recycle ratio of 5.7 times. •For the year ended December 31, 2018, Perpetual spent $1.9 million on acquisitions, consolidating the remaining 33% working interest in a Company-operated Mannville heavy oil pool and adding undeveloped oil sands leases in the Panny area which are geographically and technically synergistic to the existing Panny pilot project and prospective for cold flow heavy oil in the Bluesky formation. •Dispositions included the sale of non-core royalty interests and exploration and evaluation properties for gross proceeds of $13.4 million and the transfer to the purchaser of $0.5 million in liabilities related to decommissioning obligations, resulting in a net gain on oil and gas properties of $0.7 million. Net proceeds on dispositions were reduced by $8.5 million in net payments associated with the retained marketing arrangements related to the sale of mature shallow gas properties in east central and northeast Alberta in the fourth quarter of 2016 (the "Shallow Gas Disposition"). •For the year ended December 31, 2018, Perpetual spent $2.0 million (2017 - $2.3 million) on abandonment and reclamation projects and received 21 reclamation certificates, compared to 35 in 2017. Expenditures of $1.5 million to $2.0 million are forecast in 2019, focused in Eastern Alberta under the area-based closure approach. •Production in 2018 averaged 10,594 boe/d, an increase of 7% over 9,876/boe in 2017. Production reached peak levels in the first quarter of 2018 and then declined through the spring and summer before increasing during the fourth quarter as drilling at East Edson was deferred pending higher natural gas prices. oNatural gas production increased 6% to 52.6 MMcf/d (2017 - 49.6 MMcf/d) and NGL production increased 18% to 774 bbl/d (2017 - 655 bbl/d), reflecting the drilling, completion and tie-in of one (1.0 net) Wilrich ERH natural gas well, along with the frac and tie-in of two additional wells which were drilled in the fourth quarter of 2017. During 2018, Perpetual shut-in an average 200 boe/d to take advantage of temporary situations when natural gas could be purchased at minimal cost to satisfy pre-sold volume commitments at attractive margins, resulting in realized revenue of $0.5 million ($0.03/Mcf) while retaining reserves for future production. oCrude oil production averaged 1,050 bbl/d, an 11% increase from the prior year, due to strong waterflood performance and positive heavy oil drilling results in Mannville. •Perpetual's operating netback of $53.3 million ($13.79/boe) increased 3% from $51.7 million ($14.35/boe) in 2017. The increase in the 2018 operating netback was due to the strong contribution of the market diversification contract to boost realized revenue by an incremental $1.02/Mcf, despite the 31% year-over-year decline in AECO Daily Index prices. This was partially offset by higher operating costs in Eastern Alberta related to the repair and cleanup costs from the Mannville pipeline break, combined with the impact of expanded operations. •Based on an equal weighting of three consultant average price (McDaniel, GLJ, Sproule) forecasts (the "Consultant Average Price Forecast") used by McDaniel, the net present value (discounted at 10%) ("NPV10") of Perpetual's total proved plus probable reserves, before income tax, was $361.3 million (2017 - $409.9 million). The decrease related primarily to a decrease in the independent reserve evaluator's forecast for natural gas prices at year-end 2018 as compared to the prior year. •Perpetual's reserve-based net asset value ("NAV") (discounted at 10%) at year-end 2018 is estimated at $276.6 million ($4.59 per share). •On August 3, 2018, the Company received a Statement of Claim that was filed by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT ("PwC"), in its capacity as trustee in bankruptcy of Sequoia Resources Corp. ("Sequoia"), with the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench (the "Court"), against Perpetual. The claim relates to an almost two-year-old transaction when, on October 1, 2016, Perpetual closed the Shallow Gas Disposition to an arm's length third party at fair market value at the time after an extensive and lengthy marketing, due diligence and negotiation process. This transaction was one of several completed by Sequoia. Sequoia assigned itself into bankruptcy on March 23, 2018. PwC is seeking an order from the Court to either set this transaction aside or declare it void, or award damages of approximately $217 million. On August 27, 2018, Perpetual filed a Statement of Defence and Application for Summary Dismissal with the Court in response to the Statement of Claim. All allegations made by PwC have been denied and an application to the Court to dismiss all claims has been made on the basis that there PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS Page 2 is no merit to any of them and that they constitute an abuse of process. Perpetual's Application for Summary Dismissal was heard on November 8th and 9th and December 17, 2018, with the Court's decision expected in the second quarter of 2019. Management expects that the Company is more likely than not to be successful in defending against the claim such that no damages will be awarded against it, and therefore, no amounts have been accrued as a liability in the Company's financial statements. Financial Highlights •Realized revenue was $89.2 million, up 5% from the prior year as a result of the 7% increase in production, offset by a 2% decrease in realized revenue per boe. Included in realized revenues for the 2018 year were $3.1 million in realized gains on derivatives comprised of $3.9 million of gains on natural gas hedges, partially offset by $0.8 million of losses on WTI and WCS differential hedges. oFor the year ended December 31, 2018, Perpetual's realized natural gas price was $3.05/Mcf, down 13% from $3.51/Mcf in 2017, reflecting a 31% decrease ($0.66/Mcf) in AECO Daily Index prices and higher realized gains on derivatives in 2017, which were partially offset by the full year contribution from the market diversification contract in 2018. Perpetual's proactive market diversification strategy implemented in 2017 contributed an incremental $1.02/Mcf over the AECO Daily Index average price in 2018 (2017 - $0.06/Mcf), an uplift of 68% over average AECO Daily Index prices during 2018, effectively insulating Perpetual from the 31% year-over-year decline in AECO Daily Index pricing. The 40,000 MMBtu/d market diversification contract is priced based on daily index prices at five pricing hubs outside of Alberta that generally track North American NYMEX prices and is effectively mitigating the impact of low and volatile natural gas prices at the Alberta AECO hub. oPerpetual's realized NGL price was $52.96/bbl, up 14% from $46.60/bbl in 2017, correlating with the 27% increase in WTI prices over the comparable period. Approximately 60% of Perpetual's NGL production is comprised of condensate which typically tracks light oil prices. oThe average realized oil price was $40.62/bbl, down 2% from $41.62/bbl in 2017, as increased average WTI prices in 2018 were fully offset by wider WCS differentials over the same period. •Net loss for 2018 was $20.4 million ($0.34/share), down from $36.0 million in 2017 ($0.62/share). Net loss from operating activities was $0.7 million for 2018, an improvement of $5.0 million. The reduction was largely due to a reduced unrealized loss of $9.6 million in 2018 (2017 - $22.7 million unrealized loss) related to the change in the fair value of the Company's 1.66 million shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("TOU"), combined with losses incurred in 2017 to manage the natural gas floor price obligation associated with the Shallow Gas Disposition. •Net cash flow from operating activities was $31.5 million, compared to $19.2 million in 2017. Substantially all of the increase was attributable to changes in non-cash operating working capital balances, reflecting lower accounts payable and accrued liability balances year-over-year as a result of the reduction in fourth quarter spending compared to the prior year period. •Adjusted funds flow was $30.2 million ($0.50/share), down $0.9 million (3%) from $31.1 million ($0.54/share) in 2017 as the impact of the 7% year-over-year increase in production was more than offset by lower general and administrative cost recoveries associated with lower capital expenditures incurred in 2018 combined with higher production and operating expenses and higher borrowing costs associated with debt incurred to finance higher capital expenditures in 2017. •At December 31, 2018, Perpetual had total net debt of $112.6 million, up $6.6 million (6%) from December 31, 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to the $9.9 million reduction in the fair value of TOU shares during 2018. As at year-end 2018, 56% of net debt outstanding was repayable in 2021 or later. Perpetual's net debt to trailing twelve month adjusted funds flow increased slightly during 2018 to 3.7 times at December 31, 2018 (December 31, 2017 - 3.4 times). •On November 7, 2018, the revolving bank debt borrowing limit ("Borrowing Limit") was reduced from $60 million to $55 million by the Company's lenders with the next Borrowing Limit redetermination scheduled on or prior to May 31, 2019. Perpetual had available liquidity at December 31, 2018 of $22.7 million, comprised of an unutilized Borrowing Limit against the credit facility of $8.7 million and the market value of its TOU share investment, net of the associated margin demand loan, of $14.0 million. •Subsequent to year-end, on March 27, 2019, the $55 million Borrowing Limit was confirmed by the Company's lenders and the maturity was extended to November 30, 2020. The next Borrowing Limit redetermination is scheduled on or prior to November 30, 2019. 2018 STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Perpetual's top four strategic priorities for 2018 included: 1.Grow value of Greater Edson liquids-rich gas; 2.Grow value of Eastern Alberta portfolio; 3.Advance high impact opportunities; and 4.Optimize balance sheet for growth. Grow value of Greater Edson liquids-rich gas •Spending on East Edson liquids-rich gas projects for 2018 totaled $13.7 million and included the drilling, completion and tie-in of one (1.0 net) Wilrich ERH natural gas well, along with the frac and tie-in of two additional wells which were drilled in the fourth quarter of 2017. Additional capital expenditures consisted of facility-related activities associated with reconfiguring equipment for higher NGL recoveries. In the fourth quarter, capital spending included the commencement of the installation of field compression and a sweetening tower to restore several higher liquids ratio wells back to production in early 2019. •Frac and tie-in of the one ERH well drilled during the first quarter was deferred to the fourth quarter of 2018 to align high initial production rates with higher anticipated winter natural gas prices. This ERH well was drilled to 2,953 meters in length and began production in November with a thirty-day average initial productivity ("IP30") of 10.2 MMcf/d of natural gas sales plus associated liquids, handily exceeding the length-adjusted type curve contained in the 2018 year-end McDaniel reserve report. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS Page 3 •Production in West Central Alberta, primarily at East Edson, increased 11% relative to 2017 to 8,737 boe/d (2017 - 7,896 boe/d), comprising 82% of total Company production. Driven by the successful Wilrich formation development drilling program in 2017 and early 2018, production in West Central Alberta peaked during the first quarter of 2018 at 11,088 boe/d and gradually declined through the year with the suspension of the drilling program to preserve value during this period of very low and volatile prices in Western Canada due to restrictions on TCPL's system related to maintenance and debottlenecking activities and lack of new pipeline egress out of the province. West Central exit rate production (average for the month of December 2018) was 9,485 boe/d. •An average 200 boe/d was opportunistically shut-in by the Company during the year, to take advantage of temporary situations when natural gas could be purchased at minimal cost to satisfy pre-sold volume commitments at attractive margins, resulting in an increase in realized revenue of $0.03/Mcf while retaining reserves for future production. Average annual production was also diminished as a result of the regulatory shut-in of a four well pad at East Edson. The wells are 100% owned by Perpetual, but Sequoia was designated operator to facilitate the recovery of Perpetual's gas over bitumen royalty credit amounts held through Sequoia following the Shallow Gas Disposition. The bankruptcy trustee reviewed our property claim and agreed to cooperate to enable the license transfers required. Approval from the regulator was received in mid-December, and production recommenced from these wells immediately thereafter. •West Central NGL yields averaged 17.7 bbl per MMcf of natural gas in 2018, an increase from 13.5 bbl per MMcf in 2017 due to the reconfiguration of plant processing equipment and higher NGL production from wells tied-in during 2018. •Increased production at East Edson, combined with a low variable cost structure, drove West Central operating costs down to $2.25/boe in 2018 (2017 - $2.68/boe). Production and operating expenses at East Edson decreased by 16% on a per boe basis compared to the prior year period due to lower maintenance and repair costs, purchased energy costs, and processing fees combined with the impact of increased production on a substantially fixed operating cost base. •Operating netbacks in West Central were $14.24/boe (2017 - $13.71/boe), up 4% relative to 2017 driven by the top line revenue contributed by the Company's natural gas market diversification contract combined with a top quartile cost structure. •East Edson represented 90% (2017 - 92%) of total proved plus probable reserves at year-end 2018. Although the drilling program at East Edson was suspended in the first quarter of 2018 due to low forward natural gas prices at AECO, technical reserve additions related to stronger than forecast well performance and improved liquids recovery drove reserve additions and offsetting production. On a proved plus probable basis, estimated future development costs ("FDC") decreased by $7.9 million to $329.4 million, including 66 (63.3 net) undeveloped locations (2017 - 63.3 net locations) in the total proved plus probable eight-year development plan. •The Company continues to monitor production from a competitor's lower Mannville Ellerslie horizontal well drilled in late 2016 to evaluate the economic viability of this liquids-rich natural gas zone as a secondary development target at East Edson. Perpetual has 49 gross (40.2 net) sections at East Edson in the prospective play fairway. Other secondary development targets at East Edson, including the Cardium, Second White Specks, Viking, Notikewin, Fahler and Rock Creek formations, continue to be important for future prospectivity. Capital is budgeted in 2019 for a strategic secondary zone test. •A water management strategy was implemented to reduce trucking and related costs, maximize water recycling and minimize fresh water intake. A well was converted for water disposal and an extended injectivity test was successfully performed while managing flowback frac water during fourth quarter operations. •Perpetual continued to advance its methane emissions reduction strategy through inventory and assessment of all pumps and pressure and level controllers at East Edson. In 2018, 153 controllers were replaced with low bleed controllers reducing emissions by 10,700 tonnes per year, the equivalent of taking 2,300 cars off the road annually. The Company also received approval for an alternative metering scheme for new wells which will reduce fugitive emissions while reducing tie-in capital. In addition, natural gas replaced diesel use for drilling and frac operations to reduce both emission and costs. •The Company recorded one reportable spill, zero lost time injuries, and zero vehicle incidents, improving upon its notably exemplary environment, health and safety record in West Central. •Close to $0.7 million was spent on abandonment and reclamation work in West Central in 2018, including well abandonments, pipeline discontinuations and abandonments, and third party environmental spending as well as reclamation work. Perpetual received three reclamation certificates from the Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER") related to asset retirement obligation spending in prior periods which enable reduced property tax and surface lease rental costs going forward. •In 2019, two (2.0 net) ERH wells are budgeted for the second half, and are expected to come onstream during the fourth quarter of 2019 to again align high initial production rates with higher anticipated winter natural gas prices. If AECO forward gas prices normalize above $2.00/Mcf, drilling activities are expected to continue into 2020. Natural declines and capital spending deferrals to late 2019 result in lower anticipated 2019 forecast production in East Edson of an average of 7,000 to 7,200 boe/d (10% oil and NGL). Grow value of Eastern Alberta portfolio •Spending in Eastern Alberta in 2018 totaled $12.9 million and consisted of a three well (3.0 net) horizontal drilling program in the first quarter, a three (3.0 net) well horizontal drilling program in the third quarter, including several multi-laterals, one waterflood injector well conversion, one water disposal well conversion, and associated facilities for water management on the Company's Mannville heavy oil properties. Spending also included the relocation and installation of five 200 KW electricity generators from Panny to the Mannville plant site to convert natural gas to electricity sales. •During the third quarter of 2018, Perpetual spent $1.3 million to acquire the remaining 33% working interest in a Company-operated Mannville heavy oil pool, adding approximately 65 boe/d of production. Two development wells subsequently drilled targeted this pool and were tied into production. •Production in Eastern Alberta, decreased 6% relative to 2017 to 1,857 boe/d (2017 - 1,980 boe/d), however, heavy oil production increased 10%, bringing the 2018 Eastern Alberta production split up to 55% heavy oil (2017 - 47%). PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS Page 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Perpetual Energy Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 01:19:07 UTC 0 Latest news on PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 09:20p PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2018 Q4 Financial Statements PU 09:20p PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2018 Q4 Management's Discussion and Analysis PU 09:20p PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2018 Annual Results PU 08:38p PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. : reports fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial and o.. AQ 02/06 PERPETUAL ENERGY : Grows Year-end Reserves and Reports Strong Finding Costs and .. AQ 2018 PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2018 Q3 Interim Report PU 2018 PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2018 Q3 Management's Discussion and Analysis PU 2018 PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2018 Q3 Financial Statements PU 2018 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. : Releases Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Resu.. AQ 2018 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. : Announces Defence of Opportunistic Claims Relating to Se.. AQ