Perpetual Energy : 2018 Q4 Financial Statements

2018
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MANAGEMENT'S REPORT
The consolidated financial statements of Perpetual Energy Inc. ("the Company") are the responsibility of Management and have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. These consolidated financial statements have been prepared by Management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee.
The consolidated financial statements are audited and have been prepared using accounting policies in accordance with IFRS. The preparation of Management's Discussion and Analysis is based on the Company's financial results which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. It compares the Company's financial performance in 2018 to 2017 and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes.
Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over the Company's financial reporting. Management believes that the system of internal controls that have been designed and maintained at the Company provide reasonable assurance that financial records are reliable and form a proper basis for preparation of financial statements. The internal accounting control process includes Management's communication to employees of policies which govern ethical business conduct.
Internal control systems, no matter how well designed, have inherent limitations. Therefore, even those systems determined to be effective can provide only reasonable assurance with respect to financial statement preparation and presentation. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
The Board of Directors has appointed an Audit Committee consisting of unrelated, non-management directors which meets at least four times during the year with Management and independently with the external auditors and as a group to review any significant accounting, internal control and auditing matters in accordance with the terms of the charter of the Audit Committee as set out in the Annual Information Form. The Audit Committee reviews the consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis before the consolidated financial statements are submitted to the Board of Directors for approval. The external auditors have free access to the Audit Committee without obtaining prior Management approval.
With respect to the external auditors, the Audit Committee approves the terms of engagement and reviews the annual audit plan, the Auditors' Report and results of the audit. It also recommends to the Board of Directors the firm of external auditors to be appointed by the shareholders.
The independent external auditors, KPMG LLP, have been appointed by the Board of Directors on behalf of the shareholders to express an opinion as to whether the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the Company's financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with IFRS. The report of KPMG LLP outlines the scope of their examination and their opinion on the consolidated financial statements.
|
/s/ Susan L. Riddell Rose
|
/s/ W. Mark Schweitzer
|
Susan L. Riddell Rose
|
W. Mark Schweitzer
|
President &
|
Vice President, Finance &
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
March 27, 2019
|
|
|
|
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT
To the Shareholders of Perpetual Energy Inc.
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Perpetual Energy Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise:
−the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
−the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the years then ended
−the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended
−the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended
−and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies
Hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements".
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our auditors' report.
We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. Other information comprises:
−the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions.
−the information, other than the financial statements and the auditors' report thereon, included in a document entitled "2018 Annual Results".
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions and the information, other than the financial statements and the auditors' report thereon, included in a document entitled "2018 Annual Results" as at the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in the auditors' report.
We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion.
Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.
Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
|
|
We also:
−Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
−Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
−Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
−Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
−Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
−Communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
−Provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this auditors' report is Gregory Ronald Caldwell.
Chartered Professional Accountants
Calgary, Canada
March 27, 2019
|
|
PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
As at
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
(Cdn$ thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable (note 21)
|
$
|
8,931
|
$
|
14,069
|
Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("TOU") share investment (note 4)
|
|
28,132
|
|
37,985
|
Prepaid expenses and deposits
|
|
1,138
|
|
937
|
Fair value of derivatives (note 21)
|
|
7,012
|
|
1,585
|
|
|
45,213
|
|
54,576
|
Fair value of derivatives (note 21)
|
|
3,906
|
|
1,506
|
Property, plant and equipment (note 5)
|
|
260,091
|
|
262,784
|
Exploration and evaluation (note 6)
|
|
25,879
|
|
46,704
|
Total assets
|
$
|
335,089
|
$
|
365,570
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
16,612
|
$
|
31,410
|
TOU share margin demand loan (note 9)
|
|
14,109
|
|
18,406
|
Revolving bank debt (note 10)
|
|
42,561
|
|
-
|
Senior notes (note 12)
|
|
14,536
|
|
-
|
Fair value of derivatives (note 21)
|
|
1,405
|
|
7,885
|
Gas over bitumen royalty financing (note 13)
|
|
680
|
|
1,152
|
Provisions (note 14)
|
|
1,933
|
|
2,580
|
|
|
91,836
|
|
61,433
|
Fair value of derivatives (note 21)
|
|
894
|
|
-
|
Revolving bank debt (note 10)
|
|
-
|
|
31,581
|
Term loan (note 11)
|
|
43,729
|
|
43,233
|
Senior notes (note 12)
|
|
17,344
|
|
31,680
|
Gas over bitumen royalty financing (note 13)
|
|
472
|
|
1,587
|
Provisions (note 14)
|
|
39,431
|
|
36,105
|
Total liabilities
|
|
193,706
|
|
205,619
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital (note 16)
|
|
1,338,369
|
|
1,336,838
|
Warrants (note 16)
|
|
923
|
|
923
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
44,433
|
|
44,152
|
Deficit
|
|
(1,242,342)
|
|
(1,221,962)
|
Total equity
|
|
141,383
|
|
159,951
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
335,089
|
$
|
365,570
|
Contingencies (note 7)
|
|
|
|
|
Capital management (note 8)
|
|
|
|
|
Contractual obligations and lease commitments (note 15)
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Robert A. Maitland
|
/s/ Geoffrey C. Merritt
|
|
|
|
Robert A. Maitland
|
Geoffrey C. Merritt
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
