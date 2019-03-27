Perpetual Energy : 2018 Q4 Management's Discussion and Analysis 0 03/27/2019 | 09:20pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Perpetual Energy Inc.'s ("Perpetual", the "Company" or the "Corporation") operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as information and estimates concerning the Corporation's future outlook based on currently available information. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. The Corporation's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") which require publicly accountable enterprises to prepare their financial statements using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Readers are referred to the advisories for additional information regarding forecasts, assumptions and other forward-looking information contained in the "Forward Looking Information and Statements" section of this MD&A. The date of this MD&A is March 27, 2019. NATURE OF BUSINESS: Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual operates a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, heavy oil and shallow natural gas in Eastern Alberta and undeveloped oil sands leases in Northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual, including the most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF"), can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Corporation's website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com. ADVISORIES NON-GAAPMEASURES: The terms "adjusted funds flow", "adjusted funds flow per share", "adjusted funds flow per boe", "available liquidity", "cash costs", "gas over bitumen revenue, net of payments", "net working capital deficiency (surplus)", "net debt", "net bank debt", "net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio", "operating netback", "realized revenue" and "enterprise value" used in this MD&A are not recognized under GAAP. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss) and net cash flows from (used in) operating activities as defined by GAAP, these terms are useful supplemental measures to evaluate performance. Users are cautioned however that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or net cash flows from (used in) operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of Perpetual's performance and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measurements by other entities. Adjusted funds flow: Management uses adjusted funds flow and adjusted funds flow per boe as key measures to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary to finance capital expenditures, expenditures on decommissioning obligations and meet its financial obligations. Adjusted funds flow is calculated based on cash flows from (used in) operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital and expenditures on decommissioning obligations since Perpetual believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items is variable. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations may vary from period to period depending on capital programs and the maturity of the Company's operating areas. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations are managed through the capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. The Company has also deducted the change in gas over bitumen royalty financing from adjusted funds flow, in order to present these payments net of gas over bitumen royalty credits received. These payments are indexed to gas over bitumen royalty credits and are recorded as a reduction to the Corporation's gas over bitumen royalty financing obligation in accordance with IFRS. Additionally, the Company has excluded payments of restructuring costs associated with the disposition of the shallow gas assets on October 1, 2016 (the "Shallow Gas Disposition"), which management considers to not be related to cash flow from operating activities. Restructuring costs include employee downsizing costs and surplus office lease obligations. Commencing in the first quarter of 2018, the Company no longer excludes 'exploration and evaluation - geological and geophysical costs' from the calculation of adjusted funds flow as these costs are no longer significant to the Company's business. The calculation of adjusted funds flow for comparative periods has been adjusted to give effect to this change. Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated using the same weighted average number of shares outstanding used in calculating income (loss) per share. Adjusted funds flow is not intended to represent net cash flows from (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted funds flow per boe is calculated as adjusted funds flow divided by total production sold in the period. The following table reconciles net cash flows from (used in) operating activities to adjusted funds flow: Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, ($ thousands, except per share and per boe amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net cash flows from operating activities 5,163 10,953 31,525 19,170 Changes in non-cash working capital 2,284 779 (2,541) 9,480 Expenditures on decommissioning obligations 811 912 1,969 2,336 Change in gas over bitumen royalty financing (257) (337) (1,135) (2,421) Payments of restructuring costs 51 234 337 2,550 Adjusted funds flow 8,052 12,541 30,155 31,115 Adjusted funds flow per share 0.13 0.21 0.50 0.54 Adjusted funds flow per boe 9.22 11.59 7.80 8.63 Available Liquidity: Available Liquidity is defined as Perpetual's reserve-based credit facility borrowing limit (the "Borrowing Limit"), plus Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("TOU") share investment, less borrowings and letters of credit issued under the reserve-based credit facility (the "Credit Facility") and TOU share margin demand loan. Management uses available liquidity to assess the ability of the Company to finance capital expenditures, expenditures on decommissioning obligations and meet financial obligations. Cash costs: Management believes that cash costs assist management and investors in assessing Perpetual's efficiency and overall cost structure. Cash costs are comprised of royalties, production and operating, transportation, general and administrative, and cash interest expense and income. Cash costs per boe is calculated by dividing cash costs by total production sold in the period. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2018 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Page 1 Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, ($ thousands, except per boe amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Royalties 2,283 2,651 10,594 11,973 Production and operating 4,851 3,738 19,229 16,299 Transportation 1,489 1,479 6,068 5,051 General and administrative 3,793 2,850 13,630 11,943 Cash interest expense and income 2,242 2,188 8,707 8,004 Cash costs 14,658 12,906 58,228 53,270 Cash costs per boe 16.79 11.92 15.06 14.78 Realized revenue: Realized revenue is the sum of realized natural gas revenue, realized oil revenue and realized natural gas liquids ("NGL") revenue which includes realized gains (losses) on financial natural gas, crude oil and foreign exchange contracts but excludes any realized gains (losses) resulting from contracts related to the Shallow Gas Disposition. Realized revenue, including foreign exchange and the market diversification contract, is used by management to calculate the Corporation's net realized commodity prices, taking into account monthly settlements on financial crude oil and natural gas forward sales, collars, basis differentials, and forward foreign exchange sales. These contracts are put in place to protect Perpetual's adjusted funds flow from potential volatility in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, and as such, any related realized gains or losses are considered part of the Corporation's realized price. Gas over bitumen revenue, net of payments: Gas over bitumen revenue, net of payments, includes gas over bitumen royalty credits less monthly payments on the gas over bitumen royalty financing. This is used by management to calculate the Corporation's net realized gas over bitumen revenue to reflect the substantive monetization of the future gas over bitumen royalty credits. Operating netback: Perpetual considers operating netback to be an important performance measure as it demonstrates its profitability relative to current commodity prices. Operating netback is calculated by deducting royalties, production and operating costs, and transportation from realized revenue. Operating netback is also calculated on a per boe basis using production sold for the period. Operating netback on a per boe basis can vary significantly for each of the Company's operating areas. Net working capital deficiency (surplus): Net working capital deficiency (surplus) includes total current assets and current liabilities excluding short-term derivative assets and liabilities related to the Corporation's risk management activities, current portion of gas over bitumen royalty financing, TOU share investment, TOU share margin demand loan, revolving bank debt, senior notes, and current portion of provisions. Net bank debt, net debt, and net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio: Net bank debt is measured as current and long-termrevolving bank debt including net working capital deficiency (surplus). Net debt includes the carrying value of net bank debt, the principal amount of the term loan, the principal amount of the TOU share margin demand loan and the principal amount of senior notes, reduced for the mark-to-market value of the TOU share investment. Net debt, net bank debt, and net debt to adjusted funds flow ratios are used by management to assess the Corporation's overall debt position and borrowing capacity. Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratios are calculated on a trailing 12- month basis. Enterprise value: Enterprise value is equal to net debt plus the market value of issued equity and is used by management to analyze leverage. Enterprise value is not intended to represent the total funds from equity and debt received by the Corporation upon issuance. VOLUME CONVERSIONS: Barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. In accordance with National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101"), a conversion ratio for natural gas of 6 Mcf:1 bbl has been used, which is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, utilizing a conversion on a 6 Mcf:1 bbl basis may be misleading as an indicator of value as the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil, based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil, differ significantly from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf:1 bbl. FOURTH QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS Natural gas prices in Alberta continued to be weak in the fourth quarter of 2018, remaining disconnected from other North American markets that experienced a significant run up in prices from the seasonal increase in demand driven by the early on-set of winter weather. Perpetual's market diversification contract which commenced sales in November 2017, enabled the Company to sell approximately 80% of its natural gas to markets outside of Alberta, resulting in a realized natural gas price that was 2.8 times the AECO Daily Index average price for the fourth quarter. Strong realized natural gas price performance significantly outweighed the impact of deteriorating oil and natural gas liquids ("NGL") pricing experienced during the fourth quarter, with adjusted funds flow of $8.1 million ($0.13/share) exceeding fourth quarter guidance of $5 to $7 million. Exploration and development expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $5.6 million and were directed towards the frac and tie-in of one (1.0 net) Wilrich extended reach horizontal ("ERH") natural gas well that was drilled at East Edson in the first quarter of 2018 and the completion and tie-in of the third quarter heavy oil drilling program at Mannville. Production averaged 9,491 boe/d per day in the fourth quarter, down 19% from the prior year period due to lower natural gas and NGL production resulting from production shut-ins in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the deferral of natural gas capital spending in 2018 to preserve value during the low natural gas price environment in Alberta, with investment weighted to heavy oil drilling and waterflood activities. Production was comparable to the third quarter of 2018, with steady increases through the fourth quarter resulting from the tie-in and ramp up of production in October from the third quarter heavy oil drilling program, the frac and tie-in of the East Edson natural gas well in November, and the re-start of production from the East Edson four well pad in mid-December. The four well pad had been shut-in at the request of the Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER") after the operator of record, Sequoia Resources Corp. ("Sequoia") filed for bankruptcy in March 2018. Perpetual opportunistically shut-in an average 450 boe/d of East Edson production during the fourth quarter to take advantage of temporary situations when natural gas could be purchased at minimal cost to satisfy pre-sold volume commitments at attractive margins, PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2018 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Page 2 resulting in incremental realized revenue of $0.07/Mcf while retaining reserves for future production. December average production was 26% above September average production across all products. Realized revenue was $22.8 million in the fourth quarter, down 11% from the prior year period, due to a 19% decrease in production, partially offset by an 11% increase in realized revenue per boe. Increased realized pricing in the fourth quarter reflected strong market diversification contract performance combined with realized gains on natural gas price derivatives. Sales to the market diversification contract commenced on November 1, 2017 at 35,000 MMBtu/d, increasing to 40,000 MMBtu/d on April 1, 2018 and shifted Perpetual's natural gas price exposure from the AECO market to five NYMEX-based markets through to November 2022. The market diversification contract generated incremental revenue over AECO Daily Index pricing in the fourth quarter of $6.8 million ($1.64/Mcf) and $19.5 million ($1.02/Mcf) for 2018. Realized heavy oil and NGL prices weakened significantly in the fourth quarter, declining 59% and 36% respectively from average third quarter realized prices before recovering in January 2019, due to the decrease in WTI oil prices combined with wider Canadian oil price differentials. Cash costs were $14.7 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $1.8 million (14%) over the prior year period due to the increase in higher operating cost heavy oil production, combined with higher general and administrative costs from incentive compensation programs compared to the prior year period. The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.3 million ($0.01/share) compared to $6.5 million ($0.11/share) in the prior year quarter. The reduction in net loss is mainly due to increased unrealized gains on derivatives associated with the run-up in NYMEX futures prices in the fourth quarter, partially offset by an increased unrealized loss on the Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("TOU") share investment compared to the prior year period. Net cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, was $5.2 million compared to $11.0 million in the prior year period due to a 19% decrease in production combined with higher general and administrative compensation costs and lower overhead recoveries reflecting lower capital expenditures compared to the prior year period. Changes in non-cash working capital balances contributed $1.5 million of the decrease in net cash flows compared to the prior year period. Adjusted funds flow for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, was $8.1 million ($0.13/share), down 36% from $12.5 million ($0.21/share) in the prior year period, due to the decrease in production and higher general and administrative costs. 2018 ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS Perpetual executed a capital program in 2018 that was funded from adjusted funds flow, with investment weighted to heavy oil drilling and waterflood activities. Effective program execution and strong asset performance resulted in a 2% growth in proved and probable reserves year-over-year. Exploration and development capital spending of $26.5 million (2017 - $73.0 million), resulted in finding and development costs ("F&D") of $5.09/boe (2017 - $6.16/boe) on a proved and probable basis, including changes in future development capital. Combined with an operating netback of $13.79/boe (2017 - $14.35/boe), Perpetual achieved an attractive F&D recycle ratio of 2.7 times (2017 F&D recycle ratio - 2.3 times). Exploration and development capital spending, less proceeds on dispositions net of acquisitions was $15.0 million in 2018, resulting in finding, development and acquisition costs ("FD&A") of $2.43/boe and a proved plus probable FD&A recycle ratio of 5.7 times. The Company added proved plus probable reserves of 5.2 MMboe to replace 134% of 2018 production. Production in 2018 averaged 10,594 boe/d, an increase of 7% over 9,876/boe in 2017. Production reached peak levels in the first quarter of 2018 and then declined through the spring and summer before increasing during the fourth quarter as drilling at East Edson was deferred pending higher natural gas prices. Realized revenue was $89.2 million in 2018, up 5% from $85.0 million in 2017 reflecting the 7% increase in annual production, partially offset by a 2% decrease in realized revenue per boe to $23.07/boe in 2018. The reduction in realized revenue was due to lower AECO average pricing in 2018 combined with the absence of higher realized natural gas derivative gains in 2017. Market diversification contract natural gas sales contributed an incremental $1.02/Mcf over the AECO Daily Index average price in 2018 (2017 - $0.06/Mcf) and effectively insulated Perpetual from the 31% year-over-year decline in AECO Daily Index pricing. Cash costs were $58.2 million in 2018, up $5.0 million (9%) over 2017 cash costs due to the increase in higher operating and transportation cost heavy oil production, including $1.0 million of remediation costs associated with the Mannville produced water pipeline break that occurred in the third quarter of 2018. General and administrative costs increased due to a 47% reduction in overhead recoveries associated with the year-over-year decrease in capital spending. Interest costs increased in 2018 due to higher average debt levels resulting from borrowing in 2017 used to finance the growth-oriented capital program, partially offset by dividends received from the Company's TOU share investment commencing in early 2018. Net loss for 2018 was $20.4 million ($0.34/share), down from $36.0 million in 2017 ($0.62/share). Net loss from operating activities was $0.7 million for 2018, an improvement of $5.0 million from the prior year as the growth-oriented capital program in 2017 contributed to a 7% year- over-year growth in production. The remaining reduction in net loss compared to 2017 was due to a reduced unrealized loss of $9.6 million in 2018 (2017 - $22.7 million unrealized loss) related to the change in the fair value of the TOU share investment, combined with losses incurred in 2017 to manage the natural gas floor price obligation associated with the Shallow Gas Disposition. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net cash flow from operating activities was $31.5 million compared to $19.2 million in 2017. Substantially all of the increase in net cash flows was attributable to changes in non-cash working capital balances reflecting lower accounts payable and accrued liability balances at December 31, 2018 compared to the prior year-end, due to the reduction in fourth quarter spending compared to the prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2018, adjusted funds flow was $30.2 million ($0.50/share), down $0.9 million (3%) from $31.1 million ($0.54/share) in 2017 as the impact of the 7% year-over-year increase in production was more than offset by lower general and PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2018 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Page 3 administrative cost recoveries associated with lower capital expenditures incurred in 2018 combined with higher borrowing costs associated with debt incurred to finance higher capital expenditures in 2017. 2019 OUTLOOK Perpetual's 2019 capital expenditure and adjusted funds flow guidance remains unchanged from guidance released with its 2018 third quarter results on November 7, 2018. The Company's Board of Directors has approved a total capital spending program of $21 to $25 million for 2019 to be funded from adjusted funds flow. At least 50% will be spent in Eastern Alberta, primarily targeting heavy oil development at Mannville along with abandonment and reclamation work of up to $2 million to prudently address decommissioning obligations associated with non-producing wells. The remaining 50% of expenditures will be concentrated in East Edson, developing liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Wilrich formation if AECO forward gas prices support investment in the second half of 2019, or alternatively, will be deployed in an expanded heavy oil drilling program. The Company has minimal capital spending planned for the first half of 2019. The second half program is planned to align operations with higher anticipated commodity prices. Forecast capital activity in Mannville for 2019 includes the drilling of 10 (10.0 net) new wells, targeting a mix of infill wells and step outs in waterflooded pools as well as multi-lateral wells in several pools in Eastern Alberta. Timing for the 2019 program is in the third quarter to take advantage of lower drilling, completion, and equipping costs generally realized in the summer in Mannville. Additionally, up to 10 shallow gas recompletions are planned to be executed in late 2019, if gas prices improve, to partially offset natural gas declines in Eastern Alberta. Decommissioning expenditures will continue to be focused in the Mannville area and are expected to provide future lease rental and property tax expense reductions while maintaining regulatory compliance. In Eastern Alberta, production is forecast to increase by 20% to 30% from 2018, to a range of 2,200 to 2,400 boe/d (61% oil) in 2019. At East Edson, the Company has budgeted a two (2.0 net) well drilling program to come onstream during the fourth quarter of 2019, as well as capital for a strategic secondary zone recompletion program and maintenance. The two wells will be extended reach horizontal ("ERH") wells, as the performance of the ERH wells drilled in late 2017 and early 2018 indicate improved capital efficiencies over the wells drilled with less than 2,500 meters of lateral length. If AECO forward gas prices normalize above $2.00/Mcf, drilling activities are expected to continue into 2020. Processing capacity at the Company's 100% working interest and operated West Wolf Lake facility is 65 MMcf/d, with an additional 13 MMcf/d of working interest capacity at the non-operated Rosevear plant, plus associated liquids. The planned drilling will not have a material impact on production in 2019, as new wells are forecast to come on stream late in the year. Natural declines and capital spending deferrals to late 2019 result in lower anticipated 2019 production in East Edson with an average of 7,000 to 7,200 boe/d (10% oil and NGL). Despite reduced production in East Edson and a substantially fixed operating cost base, operating costs are forecast to remain low in 2019, at less than $3.25/boe. The table below summarizes anticipated capital spending and drilling activities for the first and second half of 2019. 2019 Exploration and Development Forecast Capital Expenditures H1 2019 # of wells H2 2019 # of wells ($ millions) (gross/net) ($ millions) (gross/net) West Central liquids-rich gas 0 0/0.0 12 2/2.0 Eastern Alberta 0 0/0.0 11 10/10.0 Total(1) 0 0/0.0 23 12/12.0 (1)Excludes budgeted abandonment and reclamation spending of $1.5 to $2.0 million in 2019. Perpetual is targeting a 2019 capital program that is funded by adjusted funds flow. Perpetual forecasts average production of 9,200 to 9,600 boe/d, with oil and NGL production growing to represent more than 20% of the production mix. This represents a reduction in average daily production in 2019 of 10% to 15% relative to 2018, but includes a 17% increase in average oil and NGL production. The Company expects to exit the year at over 11,500 boe/d (approximately 80% natural gas) as production ramps up again in the fourth quarter driven by the second half capital spending program targeting seasonal natural gas price optimization. Cash costs of $17.00 to $18.00/boe are forecast for 2019, up approximately 13% to 16% from 2018 due to the impact of lower forecast 2019 production at East Edson on a substantially fixed operating cost base. The increase in higher netback and higher operating cost oil production in 2019 is also expected to contribute to the increase in 2019 cash costs per boe. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2018 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Page 4 Perpetual has diversified its commodity and natural gas pricing point exposure (net of royalties) away from AECO as detailed below: Market/Pricing Point Natural gas Estimated 2019 Exposure AECO(1) - AECO - fixed price 2% Empress 7% Dawn 15% Michcon 10% Chicago 24% Malin 21% Total natural gas 79% Natural gas liquids - Condensate(1) 4% Natural gas liquids - Other(1) 2% Crude oil(1)(2) 15% Total 100% (1)Net of royalties. (2)For the 2019 calendar year, Perpetual has a costless collar on 500 bbl/d protecting a WTI floor price of US$60.00/bbl with a ceiling price of US$72.40/bbl, along with a 750 bbl/d WCS differential fixed at US$25.22/bbl. Guidance assumptions are as follows: 2019 Guidance Exploration and development expenditures ($ millions) $21 - $25 2019 cash costs ($/boe) $17.00 - $18.00 2019 average daily production (boe/d) 9,200 - 9,600 2019 average production mix (%) 20% - 24% oil and NGL Commodity price assumptions reflect market price levels as follows: 2019 Guidance 2019 average NYMEX natural gas price (US$/MMBtu) $2.99 2019 average West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil price (US$/bbl) $56.56 2019 average Western Canadian Select ("WCS") differential (US$/bbl) ($15.88) 2019 average exchange rate (US$1.00 = Cdn$) $1.34 Year-end 2019 net debt (net of the estimated market value of the Company's TOU share investment of approximately $34 million), is forecast at $107 to $113 million, a marginal increase from guidance provided with Perpetual's third quarter earnings release of $104 to $107 million. Estimated mid-range guidance for the 2019 year-end net debt to trailing twelve months adjusted funds flow ratio is forecast at approximately 4.5times. Current guidance is based on the following assumptions: •Net debt at December 31, 2018 of $112.6 million •Adjusted funds flow for 2019 of $22 to $27 million ($0.36/share to $0.44/share) •Capital spending for 2019 of $21 to $25 million •Decommissioning expenditures for 2019 of $1.5 to $2.0 million The following sensitivities can be applied to estimate changes to projected 2019 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow, assuming no change in differentials to Perpetual's market pricing points: •For every US$0.25/MMBtu increase or decrease in the Calendar 2019 NYMEX Daily Index price, adjusted funds flow increases or decreases by $4.8 million; •For every US$2.50/bbl increase or decrease in the Calendar 2019 WTI oil price, adjusted funds flow increases or decreases by $1.4 million; •For every 2.5 MMcf/d increase or decrease in average natural gas production, adjusted funds flow increases or decreases by $1.4 million; •For every 250 bbl/d increase or decrease in average crude oil and NGL production, adjusted funds flow increases or decreases by $4.2 million; and •For every $0.05 increase or decrease in the Cdn$/US$ exchange rate, adjusted funds flow increases or decreases by $1.3 million. On August 3, 2018, the Company received a Statement of Claim that was filed by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT ("PwC"), in its capacity as trustee in bankruptcy of Sequoia, with the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench (the "Court"), against Perpetual. The claim relates to an over two- year-old transaction when, on October 1, 2016, Perpetual closed the Shallow Gas Disposition to an arm's length third party at fair market value at the time after an extensive and lengthy marketing, due diligence and negotiation process. This transaction was one of several completed by Sequoia. Sequoia assigned itself into bankruptcy on March 23, 2018. PwC is seeking an order from the Court to either set this transaction aside or declare it void, or damages of approximately $217 million. On August 27, 2018, Perpetual filed a Statement of Defence and Application for Summary Dismissal with the Court in response to the Statement of Claim. All allegations made by PwC have been denied and an application to the Court to dismiss all claims has been made on the basis that there is no merit to any of them. Perpetual's Application for Summary Dismissal was heard during the fourth quarter of 2018 (the "Sequoia Litigation"). The Court's decision is anticipated to be received in the second quarter of 2019. Management expects that the Company is more likely than not to be successful in defending against the claim such that no damages will be awarded against it, and therefore, no amounts have been accrued as a liability in Perpetual's financial statements. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2018 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Perpetual Energy Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 01:19:07 UTC 0 Latest news on PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 09:20p PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2018 Q4 Financial Statements PU 09:20p PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2018 Q4 Management's Discussion and Analysis PU 09:20p PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2018 Annual Results PU 08:38p PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. : reports fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial and o.. AQ 02/06 PERPETUAL ENERGY : Grows Year-end Reserves and Reports Strong Finding Costs and .. AQ 2018 PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2018 Q3 Interim Report PU 2018 PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2018 Q3 Management's Discussion and Analysis PU 2018 PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2018 Q3 Financial Statements PU 2018 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. : Releases Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Resu.. AQ 2018 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. : Announces Defence of Opportunistic Claims Relating to Se.. AQ