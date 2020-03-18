MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Perpetual Energy Inc. PMT CA7142701217 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. (PMT) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/18 02:47:26 pm 0.03 CAD --.--% 10:43p PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2019 Q4 Financial Statements PU 10:38p PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2019 Annual Information Form PU 10:28p PERPETUAL ENERGY : 2019 Q4 Management's Discussion and Analysis PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Perpetual Energy : 2019 Annual Information Form 0 03/18/2020 | 10:38pm EDT Send by mail :

TABLE OF CONTENTS CONVENTIONS ................................................................................................................................................................................. 1 CORPORATE STRUCTURE.................................................................................................................................................................. 1 GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS...................................................................................................................................... 2 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS ...................................................................................................................................................... 3 STATEMENT OF RESERVES DATA AND OTHER OIL AND GAS INFORMATION ....................................................................................... 5 OTHER OIL AND GAS INFORMATION ............................................................................................................................................... 11 COMMODITY PRICE RISK MANAGEMENT.......................................................................................................................................... 13 DIVIDENDS .................................................................................................................................................................................... 13 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE........................................................................................................................................... 13 MARKET FOR SECURITIES............................................................................................................................................................... 14 ESCROWED SECURITIES AND SECURITIES SUBJECT TO CONTRACTUAL RESTRICTION ON TRANSFER ............................................... 15 DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS ............................................................................................................................................................ 15 AUDIT COMMITTEE INFORMATION ................................................................................................................................................. 16 LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS.......................................................................................................................... 17 INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ........................................................................................ 17 TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR................................................................................................................................................. 18 MATERIAL CONTRACTS ................................................................................................................................................................... 18 INTERESTS OF EXPERTS ................................................................................................................................................................. 18 OTHER BUSINESS INFORMATION .................................................................................................................................................... 18 INDUSTRY CONDITIONS ................................................................................................................................................................. 20 RISK FACTORS ............................................................................................................................................................................... 32 ABBREVIATIONS............................................................................................................................................................................. 49 CONVERSIONS ............................................................................................................................................................................... 49 FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS ................................................................................................................... 50 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ........................................................................................................................................................... 51 APPENDICES APPENDIX A - REPORT OF MANAGEMENT AND DIRECTORS ON OIL AND GAS DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH FORM 51-101F3 APPENDIX B - REPORT ON RESERVES DATA BY MCDANIEL & ASSOCIATES CONSULTANTS LTD. IN ACCORDANCE WITH FORM 51-101F2 APPENDIX C - AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER IN ACCORDANCE WITH FORM 51-101F2 APPENDIX C - AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER CONVENTIONS Throughout this Annual Information Form, the terms "Perpetual", the "Corporation", the "Company", "we" or "our" refer to Perpetual Energy Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Certain terms used but not defined herein are defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"), CSA Notice 51-324 - Glossary to NI 51-101Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("CSA 51-324") and in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook Volume I (the "COGE Handbook"). Unless otherwise specified, information in this Annual Information Form is as at the end of the Corporation's most recently completed financial year, being December 31, 2019. All dollar amounts herein are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Words importing the singular also include the plural, and vice versa, and words importing one gender include all genders. See "Abbreviations", "Selected Conversions" and "Forward-LookingInformation and Statements". CORPORATE STRUCTURE Name, Address and Incorporation Perpetual Energy Inc., the successor to Paramount Energy Trust, was formed through an amalgamation on June 30, 2010 under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "ABCA") continuing under the name "Perpetual Energy Inc.". On March 24, 2016, the Company amended its articles under the ABCA to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on a twenty-for-one basis. Perpetual's head and registered office is located at Suite 3200, 605 - 5th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3H5. Inter-Corporate Relationships The following diagram illustrates the inter-corporate relationship between Perpetual and its material subsidiaries, the percentage of votes attached to all voting securities of the subsidiaries beneficially owned, or controlled or directed, directly or indirectly, by Perpetual and the jurisdiction of incorporation or formation of the subsidiaries. Perpetual Energy Inc. (Alberta) 100% 100% Perpetual Perpetual Operating Trust Operating Corp. (Alberta) (Alberta) (Trustee of Perpetual Operating Trust) PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 1 GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS Three Year History The general development of Perpetual's business over the last three completed financial years is described below. 2017 On January 23, 2017, Perpetual issued $17.4 million of 8.75% unsecured senior notes due January 23, 2022 (the "2022 Senior Notes") in exchange for $8.4 million of 8.75% unsecured senior notes due March 15, 2018 (the "2018 Senior Notes") and $9.0 million unsecured senior notes due July 23, 2019 (the "2019 Senior Notes" and collectively the "Senior Notes"). On March 14, 2017, Perpetual completed a $45 million senior secured, second lien term loan facility with a four-year term and an 8.1% interest rate (the "Term Loan") and for no additional consideration, issued 5.4 million warrants to purchase Common Shares to the lender. Concurrent with the establishment of the Term Loan, Perpetual also issued on a private placement basis, equity units consisting of 5.1 million Common Shares and 1.1 million additional warrants for gross proceeds of $9 million. On April 17, 2017, Perpetual completed the early repayment of all of its remaining outstanding 2018 Senior Notes of which $27.1 million were repaid for cash and $0.5 million were exchanged for 2022 Senior Notes at the election of the notes holder. 2018 The Company sold non-core assets in West Central Alberta and the gross overriding royalty retained on the 37 section oil sands lease sold in 2016 for aggregate proceeds of $13.4 million. 2019 On June 11, 2019, Perpetual completed the early redemption of the $14.6 million 2019 Senior Notes. Perpetual issued $15.7 million 2022 Senior Notes to holders of the 2019 Senior Notes. After giving effect to this senior note refinancing, there were $33.6 million 2022 Senior Notes outstanding comprised of $17.9 million 2022 Senior Notes previously outstanding and the $15.7 million 2022 Senior Notes issued as consideration to redeem the 2019 Senior Notes. Entities controlled or directed by the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer hold $13.4 million of the 2022 Senior Notes now outstanding. An additional $9.1 million 2022 Senior Notes are held by an entity associated with the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. Significant Acquisitions Perpetual did not complete any significant acquisitions during its most recently completed financial year for which disclosure is required under Part 8 of National Instrument 51-102. Sequoia Litigation On August 3, 2018, Perpetual received a Statement of Claim that was filed by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT ("PwC"), in its capacity as trustee in bankruptcy of Sequoia, with the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench (the "Court"), against Perpetual (the "Sequoia Litigation"). The claim related to a then almost two year old transaction when, on October 1, 2016, Perpetual closed a disposition of legacy shallow gas properties to an arm's length third party at fair market value at the time after an extensive and lengthy marketing, due diligence and negotiation process. This transaction was one of several completed by Sequoia. Sequoia assigned itself into bankruptcy on March 23, 2018. PwC sought an order from the Court to either set this transaction aside or declare it void, or award damages of approximately $217 million. On August 27, 2018, Perpetual filed a Statement of Defence and Application for Summary Dismissal with the Court in response to the Statement of Claim. All allegations made by PwC were denied and an application to the Court to dismiss all claims was made on the basis that there is no merit to any of them. Perpetual's Application for Summary Dismissal was heard during the fourth quarter of 2018. On August 15, 2019, the Court of Queen's Bench (the "Court") delivered the oral decision related to the Statement of Claim filed against Perpetual and its CEO on August 3, 2018, and on January 13, 2020, the Court issued its written decision with respect to the Company's disposition of shallow gas assets in Eastern Alberta to an unrelated third party on October 1, 2016 (the "Sequoia Litigation"). The decision dismissed and struck all but one of the claims filed by PwC in its capacity as trustee (the "Trustee") in bankruptcy of Sequoia Resources Corp ("Sequoia"). The Court did not find that the test for summary dismissal relating to whether the transaction was an arm's length transfer for purposes of section 96(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (the "BIA") was met, on the balance of probabilities. Accordingly, the BIA claim was not dismissed or struck and only that part of the claim can continue against Perpetual. On August 23, 2019, the Trustee filed a notice of appeal with the Court of Appeal of Alberta, contesting the entire August 15, 2019 oral decision, and on August 26, 2019, Perpetual and its CEO filed a similar notice of appeal contesting the BIA claim portion of the oral decision. The appeal proceedings are scheduled to be heard in December 2020. On September 24, 2019, Perpetual filed an application for security for costs of the appeal. On January 28, 2020, the Court of Appeal issued its decision with respect to Perpetual's security for costs application, requiring the Trustee to post security with the Court of Appeal in the amount of $0.2 million prior to proceeding with its appeal. Applications have been filed by the Trustee to appeal the security for costs decision and alter the reasons for the decision. The Court of Appeal is scheduled to hear these applications in June 2020. On February 25, 2020, Perpetual filed a new application to strike and summarily dismiss the BIA claim on the basis that there was no transfer at undervalue, and Sequoia was not insolvent at the time of the transaction nor caused to be insolvent by the transaction. The Court is scheduled to hear this application in June 2020. Management expects that the Company is more likely than not to be successful in defending against the Sequoia litigation such that no damages will be awarded against it, and therefore, no amounts have been accrued as a liability in Perpetual's financial statements. See "Risk Factors". PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 2 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS General Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual operates a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, conventional heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta, with longer-term opportunities through undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta. Employees At December 31, 2019, Perpetual had 41 full time employees and 5 hourly consultants located in its head office and 13 full time employees and 10 hourly consultants in various field locations. Business Plan Perpetual's business plan is focused on growing production, reserves, cash flow and value through exploration and development and, the application of innovative technologies. The Company actively manages its diversified portfolio of assets to crystallize value, capitalize on opportunities and manage commodity price risk. The Company's strategic priorities for 2020 are as follows: Improve balance sheet and liquidity; Maximize value of base assets; Resolve Sequoia litigation; Grow value and impact of Clearwater play; and Advance technology-driven diversifying new ventures. Oil and Natural Gas Properties The following is a description of our principal natural gas and oil properties as at December 31, 2019. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 3 Developed and Gross Proved plus 2019 Drilling Current Production(1) Undeveloped Land Probable Reserves Program Major Areas (Boe/d) (net acres) (MMboe) (# of gross locations) West Central 5,874 57,733 60.1 - Eastern 1,720 246,217 7.0 5.0 Bitumen - 99,040 - - Total 7,594 402,991 67.1 5.0 Average December 2019 production. West Central Deep Basin In the West Central deep basin, core operations have been established in the greater Edson area where the Company owns and operates both vertical, multi-zone commingled wells and horizontal wells producing liquids-rich gas primarily from the Wilrich formation. Major facilities include one operated gas plant including liquids recovery facilities, one compressor station, a 15.5 km sales pipeline, an extensive gathering system and a 15% working interest in a non-operated gas plant. East Edson The East Edson area is located west of Edmonton, Alberta in the Alberta Deep Basin and is comprised of 46,498 net acres (28% undeveloped). The Company holds an average 97% working interest in 68 gross (65.8 net) producing natural gas wells and an average 100% working interest in two gross (2.0 net) producing oil wells. This area represented approximately 80% of Perpetual's production for the year 2019. The Company operates all of its production in this area. Production averaged 7,171 boe/d in 2019, including 38.7 MMcf/d of natural gas and 727 bbl/d of crude oil and natural gas liquids ("NGL"). An average of 275 boe/d was shut-in during the year to optimize value during periods of extremely low gas prices to take advantage of short-term situations when natural gas could be purchased at minimal cost to satisfy presold volume commitments at attractive margins, resulting in an increase in realized revenue while retaining reserves for future production. The primary development in the area is horizontal wells targeting the Wilrich formation. Secondary targets include liquids-rich gas development potential in the Rock Creek, Gething, Fahler, Notikewin, Viking and Second White Specks formations. Pursuant to a joint venture arrangement (the "East Edson JV"), the Company pays, on a priority basis, a gross overriding royalty to an industry partner up to a maximum of 5.6 MMcf/d of natural gas plus oil and associated NGL on a monthly basis through to December 31, 2022, declining thereafter at 10% per year until December 31, 2034 at which time the arrangement terminates. Perpetual has fulfilled all capital spending commitments pursuant to this agreement. Production is processed through the 100% owned and operated 65 MMcf/d capacity shallow cut West Wolf Lake gas processing facility which was constructed and came on stream in 2015 in conjunction with the East Edson JV. Further expansions were completed in 2016 and 2017. Additional volumes are processed through a third party operated 90 MMcf/d capacity facility at Rosevear in which Perpetual owns a 15% working interest. An extensive gathering system, as well as the 100% Company owned and operated compressor station integrates operations across the field and allows for optimization of throughput. Combined working interest capacity through both facilities is 78 MMcf/d. Perpetual's current firm transportation commitments on TC Energy's NGTL natural gas pipeline is 72 MMcf/d. Associated NGL volumes of approximately 18 bbl/MMcf (64% condensate) of natural gas are recovered at the two facilities, with a point of sale delivery point for condensate and unsegregated NGL at the plant gate. In 2019, Perpetual added booster compression and sweetening facilities to a 100% working interest booster facility to enable reactivation of several slightly sour high liquid content vertical Rock Creek wells and improve overall performance. West Central Other Other non-core assets in the West Central Deep Basin area are comprised of 11,235 net acres (56% undeveloped) with an average 67% working interest in 9 gross (6.0 net) non-producing oil and natural gas wells at year end 2019. West Central Other areas produced an average 5 boe/d in 2019. Perpetual additionally holds various gross overriding royalties on 25,600 acres of land (59% undeveloped). Eastern Alberta Mannville Perpetual's focus in Eastern Alberta has centered around heavy oil development in the Mannville area, containing 129,714 net acres (32% undeveloped). Exploration and development of Cretaceous-aged conventional heavy oil pools which are geographically synergistic with the Corporation's shallow gas assets have been developed utilizing Perpetual's extensive database of 2D and 3D seismic. There are currently two Sparky pools and 4 Lloydminster pools on production with the three largest pools under waterflood. Perpetual has an average 99% working interest in 158 gross (155.7 net) producing wells (68.0 net oil wells and 87.7 net gas wells) at year end 2019. Perpetual operates this area which produced 1,216 bbl/d of heavy crude and 3.6 MMcf/d of natural gas in 2019, representing 20% of the Company's 2019 average production. Perpetual has continued to focus on waterflood implementation and optimization from 2014 through 2019 and continues to recognize the positive impact of the waterflood evidenced by an overall reduction in decline rates. We are confident in the continued success of the waterflood PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 4 program and have additional injection conversion and infrastructure projects planned in the future. Perpetual drilled three gross (3.0 net) development oil wells in 2019 and re-entered one horizontal producer, adding 2 new lateral legs to evaluate the application of multi-lateral drilling technology. Drilling operations proved the extension of the Mannville B Pool to the north with new undeveloped drilling locations assigned and the potential for waterflood expansion. Perpetual installed one Megawatt of generating capacity at the Mannville site in 2018 to convert a portion of our natural gas to electricity that is sold to the local electrical grid. This project improves the overall netback of natural gas produced in the Mannville area and provides a diversified operating cashflow. Ukalta Perpetual added a new heavy oil exploration opportunity in late 2018 in the Ukalta area, exiting 2019 with 17,352 net acres (98% undeveloped) through a combination of earning through drilling and Crown and Freehold land acquisitions. The Company drilled 2 gross (2.0 net) wells in 2019, completing all drilling commitments and creating a new exploration and development area for 2020 and beyond. The 2 wells were placed on production in September 2019 and produced 150 bbl/d of oil through Q4 2019, representing 2% of the Company's Q4 2019 average production. These two locations are 6 leg open hole multi-lateral horizontal wells. The Company has since drilled an additional 4 gross (4.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells in the first quarter of 2020, proving additional scope to the play of up to 58 unbooked drilling locations within the lower Clearwater sand. The new wells were drilled in the first quarter of 2020 using an oil-based mud system to reduce formation damage and improve inflow. Bitumen Perpetual held 99,040 net acres (98% undeveloped) of oil sands leases at December 31, 2019 which are geographically synergistic with several of its legacy shallow gas operating areas in northeast Alberta. The land holdings are focused in Panny, Liege and Marten Hills. Bitumen holdings have been reduced by approximately 45% from December 31, 2018 net acres, as lands were reviewed in detail and those which were determined unlikely to be developed within their tenure period were actively surrendered. The bitumen resource potential on several of these retained leases may be developed over the long-term using a variety of recovery techniques, ranging from near cold production technologies to in-situ thermal techniques such as electro-thermal heat generation technology. In 2013, Perpetual received funding approval through the Alberta government's Innovative Energy Technology Program ("IETP") for the Company's Low-PressureElectro-Thermally Assisted Drive ("LEAD") pilot project to advance the development of bitumen in the Bluesky reservoir in the Panny area of northeast Alberta. Total capital and operating costs incurred over the 2013 through 2017 period for phase one of the initial pilot project were $11.4 million of which $3.4 million was funded by IETP. The first phase of LEAD, consisting of a single well cyclic heat stimulation ("CHS") pilot was initiated in 2015. Perpetual drilled two (2.0 net) observation wells, installed a downhole electrical heater and related instrumentation on an existing horizontal well and completed construction of a bitumen battery in 2015. First heat in the ground commenced in mid-October 2015 with positive preliminary results from the first heating phase assessed through detailed data monitoring in near proximity observation wells. Four cycles of heating and production were conducted from start up. The single well CHS phase of the pilot was shut-down during the second quarter of 2017. Perpetual is currently evaluating the application of solvent and other technologies, utilizing important learnings from the cyclic heat stimulation project. In 2018, Perpetual added 11,520 net acres (96% undeveloped) at Panny to provide additional development potential. Perpetual is in negotiation with two parties for two separate follow-on pilots in two different pools in Panny. These pilots are being designed and evaluated for potential implementation in the first quarter of 2021. STATEMENT OF RESERVES DATA AND OTHER OIL AND GAS INFORMATION March 17, 2020 The reserves data set forth below is based upon the figures contained in the report of McDaniel dated effective December 31, 2019, with a preparation date of March 17, 2020 (the "McDaniel Report") evaluating substantially all of Perpetual's crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves. Disclosure of Reserves Data The Report on Reserves Data by McDaniel in Form 51-101F2 is attached as Appendix B to this Annual Information Form and the Report of Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure in Form 51-101F3 is attached as Appendix A to this Annual Information Form. In the McDaniel Report, McDaniel evaluated 100% of the assigned total proved plus probable reserves. McDaniel prepared their reserve report using their own technical assumptions and interpretations, methodologies and cost assumptions and the equal weighting of three consultant (McDaniel, GLJ, Sproule) average price forecasts (the "Consultant Average Price Forecast"). Due to rounding, certain columns set forth below in this section may not add. The McDaniel Report has been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the COGE Handbook and the reserve definitions contained in NI 51-101, CSA 51-324, and the COGE Handbook. Additional information not required by NI 51-101 has been presented to provide continuity and additional information which Perpetual believes is important to readers of this Annual Information Form. McDaniel was engaged to provide evaluations of proved and proved plus probable reserves and no attempt was made to evaluate possible reserves. All of the Corporation's reserves are in Canada and, more specifically, in the province of Alberta. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 5 There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth in this Annual Information Form are estimates only. In general, estimates of economically recoverable oil, NGL and natural gas reserves and the future net revenues therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as geological, geophysical, and engineering assessment of hydrocarbons in place on Company lands, historical production from the properties, production rates, ultimate reserve recovery, timing and amount of capital and abandonment and reclamation expenditures, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For those reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenues associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times, may vary. The Corporation's actual production, revenues, royalties, development, abandonment and reclamation and operating expenditures with respect to its reserves will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material. The information relating to the Corporation's crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves contains forward-looking statements relating to anticipated production, future net revenues, forecast capital expenditures, future development plans and costs related thereto, forecast operating costs, anticipated production, and abandonment and reclamation costs. See "Forward-LookingInformation and Statements" and "Risk Factors - Reserves Estimates". It should not be assumed that the estimates of future net revenues presented in the tables below represent the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material. Actual reserves and value may be greater than or less than the estimates provided in this Statement of Reserves and Other Oil and Gas Information. SUMMARY OF RESERVES TOTAL RESERVES as at December 31, 2019 FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS Light and Medium Crude Conventional Natural Gas Oil Oil Heavy Oil Natural Gas Liquids Equivalent Gross(1) Net(2) Gross(1) Net(2) Gross(1) Net(2) Gross(1) Net(2) Gross(1) Net(2) Reserves Categories (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mboe) (Mboe) Proved Producing 16 8 2,177 1,931 75,183 49,369 1,324 629 16,047 10,795 Proved Non Producing - - 106 90 2,035 1,879 8 6 453 409 Proved Undeveloped - - 1,177 1,022 124,331 113,794 1,898 1,628 23,797 21,616 Total Proved 16 8 3,460 3,043 201,549 165,042 3,230 2,262 40,298 32,820 Probable Producing 4 2 586 513 17,219 15,683 305 225 3,765 3,354 Probable Non Producing - - 21 18 6,838 6,019 83 54 1,244 1,074 Probable Undeveloped - - 1,046 903 109,652 101,088 2,429 2,015 21,750 19,766 Total Probable 4 2 1,653 1,433 133,710 122,789 2,817 2,294 26,759 24,194 Proved plus Probable 21 10 5,113 4,476 335,259 287,831 6,047 4,557 67,057 57,015 " Gross" refers to working interest reserves before royalty deductions. " Net" refers to company interest volumes after royalties. NET PRESENT VALUE OF FUTURE NET REVENUE BEFORE TAX as at December 31, 2019 FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS ($ millions) Unit Value Before Income Tax Discounted At Before Income Taxes Discounted at (%) 10%/Year ($/boe)(1) Reserves Categories 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved Producing $ 81 $ 82 $ 75 $ 68 $ 62 $6.92 Proved Non Producing 2 2 2 1 1 $3.96 Proved Undeveloped 231 148 98 67 47 $4.55 Total Proved 314 231 175 137 110 $5.32 Probable Producing 58 39 28 21 17 $8.26 Probable Non Producing 9 6 4 3 2 $3.43 Probable Undeveloped 290 156 91 57 38 $4.61 Total Probable 358 201 123 81 56 $5.07 Proved plus Probable $ 671 $ 432 $ 297 $ 217 $ 167 $5.22 The unit values are based on net reserve volumes. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 6 NET PRESENT VALUE OF FUTURE NET REVENUE AFTER TAX as at December 31, 2019 FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS ($ millions) Unit Value After Income Tax After Income Taxes Discounted at (%)(1)(2) Discounted At 10%/Year Reserves Categories 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% ($/boe)(3) Proved Producing $ 81 $ 82 $ 75 $ 68 $ 62 $6.92 Proved Non Producing 2 2 2 1 1 $3.96 Proved Undeveloped 231 148 98 67 47 $4.55 Total Proved 314 231 175 137 110 $5.32 Probable Producing 58 39 28 21 17 $8.26 Probable Non Producing 9 6 4 3 2 $3.43 Probable Undeveloped 279 153 90 57 38 $4.56 Total Probable 357 197 121 80 56 $5.02 Proved plus Probable $ 661 $ 429 $ 296 $ 217 $ 167 $5.19 The after tax net present value of the Corporation's oil and gas properties reflects the tax burden on the properties on a stand-alone basis and utilizes the Corporation's tax pools. The after tax net present value of the Corporation's oil and gas does not consider the corporate tax situation or tax planning. It does not provide an estimate of the value at the level of the Corporation, which may be significantly different. The Corporation's financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis should be consulted for information at the level of the Corporation. The unit values are based on net reserve volumes. FUTURE NET REVENUE TOTAL RESERVES (UNDISCOUNTED) as at December 31, 2019 FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS ($ millions) Future Net Future Net Abandonment Revenue Revenue and Before After Operating Development Reclamation Income Income Income Reserves Categories Revenue Royalties Costs Costs Costs Taxes Taxes Taxes(1)(2) Proved Reserves $ 1,032 $ (188) $ (273) $ (196) $ (62) $ 314 $ - $ 314 Proved plus Probable Reserves $ 1,792 $ (276) $ (414) $ (359) $ (71) $ 671 $ (11) $ 661 The after tax net present value of the Corporation's oil and gas properties reflects the tax burden on the properties on a stand-alone basis and utilizes the Corporation's tax pools. The after tax net present value of the Corporation's oil and gas does not consider the corporate tax situation, or tax planning. It does not provide an estimate of the value at the level of the Corporation, which may be significantly different. The Corporation's financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis should be consulted for information at the level of the Corporation. FUTURE NET REVENUE TOTAL RESERVES by production group as at December 31, 2019 Future Net Revenue Before Income Taxes (discounted at Unit Value 10%/year) ($/Mcf) Reserve Categories Production Group ($ millions) ($/bbl)(1) Proved Reserves Conventional Natural Gas (including by-products but excluding solution gas and by-products from oil wells) $ 125.2 $ 0.77 Proved Reserves Light and Medium Crude Oil (including solution gas and other by products) 0.8 109.13 Proved Reserves Heavy Crude Oil (including solution gas and other by products) 48.7 15.99 Proved Reserves - Total 174.7 Proved plus Probable Reserves Conventional Natural Gas (including by-products but excluding solution gas and by-products from oil wells) 227.8 0.80 Proved plus Probable Reserves Light and Medium Crude Oil (including solution gas and other by products) 1.1 109.08 Proved plus Probable Reserves Heavy Crude Oil (including solution gas and other by products) 68.4 15.29 Proved plus Probable Reserves - Total $ 297.3 Unit values are calculated using the future net revenue discounted at 10% divided by the Major Production Group net reserves for each group. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 7 Forecast Prices and Costs Pricing Assumptions (Forecast Prices and Costs) SUMMARY OF PRICING ASSUMPTIONS AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS(1) West Texas Edmonton Alberta Intermediate Light Crude Heavy Crude Natural Gas at U.S Foreign Crude Oil Oil Oil AECO Henry Hub Exchange Year ($US/bbl) ($Cdn/bbl) ($Cdn/bbl) ($Cdn/MMBtu) ($US/MMBtu) ($US/$Cdn)(2) 2020 61.00 72.64 51.23 2.04 2.62 0.760 2021 63.75 76.06 56.11 2.32 2.87 0.770 2022 66.18 78.35 57.72 2.62 3.06 0.785 2023 67.91 80.71 59.45 2.71 3.17 0.785 2024 69.48 82.64 61.09 2.81 3.24 0.785 2025 71.07 84.60 62.75 2.89 3.32 0.785 2026 72.68 86.57 64.43 2.96 3.39 0.785 2027 74.24 88.49 66.04 3.03 3.45 0.785 2028 75.73 90.31 67.55 3.09 3.53 0.785 2029 77.24 92.17 69.08 3.16 3.60 0.785 2030 78.79 94.01 70.46 3.23 3.67 0.785 2031 80.36 95.89 71.87 3.29 3.74 0.785 2032 81.97 97.81 73.31 3.36 3.82 0.785 2033 83.61 99.76 74.78 3.43 3.89 0.785 2034 85.28 101.76 76.27 3.49 3.97 0.785 Source: The Consultant Average Price Forecast. Exchange rates used to generate the benchmark reference prices in this table. For comparison purposes, the Corporation realized a weighted average gas price for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $2.77/Mcf, including $0.22/Mcf of realized hedging gains for natural gas. The weighted average AECO daily index gas price for the same 12-month period was $1.67/GJ (1GJ = 0.95 MMBtu or Mcf. See "Conversions" on page 49). Perpetual's realized oil price averaged $44.87/bbl including $8.74/bbl of realized hedging losses relative to the benchmarks. The Corporation realized an average NGL price of $41.01/bbl in 2019, including $1.25/bbl of realized hedging losses. The WTI benchmark price for 2019 was US$57.03/bbl. RECONCILIATION OF COMPANY GROSS RESERVES BY PRINCIPAL PRODUCT TYPE FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS Light and Medium Oil Heavy Oil Total Oil Gross Gross Gross Gross Gross Proved plus Gross Gross Proved plus Gross Gross Proved plus Proved Probable Probable Proved Probable Probable Proved Probable Probable Factors (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) December 31, 2018 30 8 38 3,035 1,307 4,342 3,065 1,315 4,379 Extensions & Improved Recoveries - - - 182 363 545 182 363 545 Discoveries - - - 550 187 737 550 187 737 Technical Revisions (4) (4) (8) 202 (178) 23 198 (182) 16 Acquisitions - - - - - - - - - Dispositions - - - - - - - - - Production (9) - (9) (437) - (437) (447) - (447) Economic Factors - - - (72) (25) (97) (72) (25) (97) December 31, 2019 16 4 21 3,460 1,653 5,113 3,476 1,657 5,133 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 8 RECONCILIATION OF COMPANY GROSS RESERVES BY PRINCIPAL PRODUCT TYPE FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS Conventional Natural Gas Natural Gas Liquids Total boe Gross Gross Gross Gross Gross Proved plus Gross Gross Proved plus Gross Gross Proved plus Proved Probable Probable Proved Probable Probable Proved Probable Probable Factors (MMcf) (MMcf) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) December 31, 2018 215,851 131,380 347,231 3,421 2,227 5,648 42,461 25,439 67,899 Extensions & Improved Recoveries 55 177 231 - - - 191 392 584 Discoveries - - - - - - 550 187 737 Technical Revisions 2,588 2,354 4,942 77 591 668 707 801 1,508 Acquisitions - - - - - - - - - Dispositions - - - - - - - - - Production (15,411) - (15,411) (262) - (262) (3,277) - (3,277) Economic Factors (1,533) (202) (1,735) (7) (1) (8) (334) (60) (394) December 31, 2019 201,549 133,710 335,259 3,230 2,817 6,047 40,298 26,759 67,057 The four wells drilled in Mannville in 2019 were booked as transfers. As well, development at Mannville has increased reserve locations from 16 wells to 19 wells, resulting in three additional extensions. In the new Ukalta area, two wells were drilled and five offsetting locations booked for a total of seven wells booked as discoveries. Positive technical revisions resulted from better performance and higher liquid recoveries than previously forecast for East Edson. There were no acquisitions or dispositions in 2019. Additional Information Relating to Reserves Data Proved Undeveloped Reserves The following table discloses, for each product type, the volumes of proved undeveloped reserves that were first attributed in each of the most recent three financial years and, in the aggregate, before that time. Light and Medium Oil Heavy Oil Conventional Natural Gas NGL (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (Mbbl) First Cumulative First Cumulative First Cumulative First Cumulative Year Attributed at Year-End Attributed at Year-End Attributed at Year-End Attributed at Year-End Prior thereto - 11 - 335 - 146,778 - 1,803 2017 - - 115 438 58 136,937 - 1,614 2018 - - 342 770 131 131,273 - 2,109 2019 - - 583 1,177 55 124,331 - 1,898 The Corporation has a large inventory of proved undeveloped reserves, the majority of which are associated with its liquids-rich Wilrich gas reservoir in West Central Alberta. These reserves are booked as per the COGE Handbook to Company land immediately adjacent to existing producing wells. McDaniel has forecast the development of these proved undeveloped reserves, consisting of 34 (33.0 net) horizontal gaswells, over the next five years as part of larger drilling programs subject to commodity prices. Proved undeveloped reserves are also booked for heavy oil at Mannville and Ukalta, consisting of 11 (11.0 net) and 5 (5.0 net) locations, respectively. McDaniel has forecast these locations be developed through execution of the Company's drilling program over the next two to three years. Probable Undeveloped Reserves The following table discloses, for each product type, the volumes of probable undeveloped reserves that were first attributed in each of the most recent three financial years and, in the aggregate, before that time. Light and Medium Oil Heavy Oil Conventional Natural Gas NGL (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (Mbbl) First Cumulative First Cumulative First Cumulative First Cumulative Year Attributed at Year-End Attributed at Year-End Attributed at Year-End Attributed at Year-End Prior thereto - (11) - 272 - 102,573 - 1,437 2017 - - 232 472 11,243 97,845 206 1,577 2018 - - 526 627 213 102,890 - 1,809 2019 - - 514 1,046 177 109,652 - 2,429 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 9 The Corporation has a large inventory of probable undeveloped reserves, the majority of which are associated with its liquids-rich Wilrich gas program in West Central Alberta. These reserves are booked as per the COGE handbook to Company lands. McDaniel has forecast the development of these probable undeveloped reserves, consisting of 32 (30.3 net) horizontal gaswells, over the next eight to nine years as part of larger drilling programs subject to commodity prices. Probable undeveloped reserves are also booked for heavy oil at Mannville, consisting of 8 (8.0 net) locations. McDaniel has forecast these locations be developed through execution of the Company's drilling program over the next four years. The Corporation uses many factors to determine its annual budgets and all projects, whether booked as undeveloped reserves or unbooked prospect inventory drilling locations. All projects compete for capital, with funding balanced to maximize returns and cash flows from capital investment as well as drive strategic initiatives. Significant Factors or Uncertainties McDaniel's reserve assessment includes an estimate of the Corporation's total future decommissioning obligations based on net ownership interest in all wells, facilities and pipelines, including estimated costs to abandon the wells, facilities and pipelines and reclaim the sites, and the estimated timing of the costs to be incurred in future periods as summarized in the following table as at December 31, 2019: Abandonment and Reclamation Obligations Undiscounted Discounted at ($ millions, net to Perpetual) Uninflated 5% 10% 20% Estimated abandonment and reclamation obligations associated with existing wells, pipelines and facilities(1) $ (40.4) $ (26.0) $ (15.7) $ (8.6) Estimated abandonment and reclamation obligations associated with the future development of reserves (7.8) (2.9) (0.6) (0.1) Total estimated abandonment and reclamation obligations $ (48.2) $ (28.9) $ (16.3) $ (8.7) Estimated internally in accordance with NI 51-101. Includes estimated abandonment and reclamation obligations for wells with no reserves assigned. The process of estimating reserves is complex. It requires significant judgments and decisions based on available geological, geophysical, engineering and economic data. These estimates may change substantially as additional data from ongoing development activities and production performance becomes available and as economic conditions impacting oil and gas prices and costs change. The reserves estimates contained herein are based on current production forecasts, prices and economic conditions. As circumstances change and additional data become available, reserve estimates also change. Estimates made are reviewed and revised, either upward or downward, as warranted by the new information. Revisions are often required due to changes in well performance, prices, economic conditions and government restrictions. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure that reserve estimates are accurate, reserve estimation is an inferential science. As a result, the subjective decisions, new geological, geophysical or production information and a changing environment may impact these estimates. Revisions to reserve estimates can arise from changes in year-end oil and gas prices and reservoir performance. Such revisions can be either positive or negative. Future Development Costs The following table sets forth development costs deducted in the estimation of Perpetual's future net revenue attributable to the reserve categories noted below. FUTURE DEVELOPMENT COSTS FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS ($ millions) Year Proved Reserves Proved plus Probable Reserves Discount Rate 0% 10% 0% 10% 2020 $ 34.9 $ 32.5 $ 34.9 $ 32.5 2021 48.8 42.3 49.3 42.8 2022 35.0 27.6 41.1 32.5 2023 38.8 27.7 44.6 31.2 2024 37.4 24.2 37.4 24.2 Thereafter 0.8 0.4 151.5 81.3 Total $ 195.7 $ 154.8 $ 358.8 $ 244.5 The Corporation expects to fund future development costs ("FDC") from internally-generated funds flow, debt or equity financing through the capital markets, or through joint venture arrangements with industry partners. The Corporation does not expect such costs to make development of any properties uneconomic. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 10 The McDaniel Report on Reserves Data estimates that FDC of $358.8 million will be required over the life of the Corporation's proved plus probable reserves. FDC is attributable to the drilling, completion, equipping and tie-in of 66 (63.3 net) horizontal gas wells targeting the Wilrich at East Edson, unchanged from year-end 2018 and 19 (19.0 net) conventional horizontal Mannville heavy oil wells, up from 16 (16.0 net) at year-end 2018, and 5 (5.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal heavy oil locations in the Corporation's new area Ukalta. Future capital costs also include recompletion of 22 gas wells included in Perpetual's proved plus probable reserves. As the Corporation continues to invest capital to bring on additional production, development of the undeveloped reserves will be systematically undertaken over the next several years. OTHER OIL AND GAS INFORMATION Oil and Gas Properties A description of Perpetual's important oil and natural gas properties as at December 31, 2019 is included as part of "Description of the Business Operations ". Oil and Gas Wells The following table sets forth the number and status of wells in which the Corporation had a working interest as at December 31, 2019. Producing Producing Non Producing Gas Non Producing Gas Wells Oil Wells Wells(3)(4) Oil Wells(3)(4) Property Gross(1) Net(2) Gross(1) Net(2) Gross(1) Net(2) Gross(1) Net(2) West Central 68 65.8 2 2.0 34 26.8 4 3.1 Eastern 90 87.7 68 68.0 130 119.1 42 40.6 Total 158 153.4 70 70.0 164 145.9 46 43.7 "Gross" refers to the number of wells, respectively, in which a working interest is held by the Corporation. In addition, the Corporation held royalty interests in 34 producing wells at December 31, 2019. "Net" refers to the aggregate of the numbers obtained by multiplying each gross well by the percentage working interest therein. "Non-Producing" refers to wells which are not currently producing either due to lack of facilities, markets, regulatory approval or operating netbacks. This includes 41 gross (36.8 net) wells shut-in as a result of GOB regulatory rulings. There are 27 gross (25.7 net) wells that are classified as service wells not included in the gross/net well count. Acreage Information The following table sets out Perpetual's developed and undeveloped land holdings as at December 31, 2019. Developed Acres Undeveloped Acres(3) Property Gross(1) Net(2) Gross(1) Net(2) West Central 45,760 38,560 24,481 19,173 Eastern 154,290 144,776 112,967 101,441 Bitumen 2,400 2,400 96,640 96,640 Total 202,450 185,736 234,088 217,255 " Gross " means the total number of acres in which the Corporation has an interest in respect of Perpetual's current assets, including 68,528 acres of royalty lands " Net " means the aggregate of the numbers obtained by multiplying each gross acre by the actual percentage working interest therein. " Undeveloped Acres " refers to land where there are not any existing wells within the rights associated with those lands. A total of 16,004 net acres expired in 2019. In addition to those acres that expired, the Corporation actively surrendered 106,310 net acres to reduce carrying costs on lands which were deemed to have no commercial potential. During 2020, 7,667 net acres are set to expire with a sight line to continue a minimum of 1,370 net acres. The Corporation has assessed all expiring lands and, where appropriate, will seek continuation through mapping, development activity or, in the case of higher risk areas, farm-outs, where third parties provide funding in exchange for an earned working interest. Production Estimates The following table sets out the volume of Perpetual's future production estimated by McDaniel on a proved plus probable basis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is reflected in the estimate of future net revenue disclosed in the tables. Light and Medium Conventional Natural Gas Crude Oil Heavy Oil Natural Gas Liquids 2020 McDaniel Forecast Production(1) (bbl/d) (bbl/d) (MMcf/d) (bbl/d) Proved 9 1,451 36.8 631 Probable - 75 1.2 21 Total Proved plus Probable 9 1,526 38.0 652 Working interest before royalty deductions plus royalty interest share. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 11 Production History The following tables summarize certain information in respect of production, product prices received, royalties paid, operating expenses and resulting netback for the periods indicated below: 2019 Quarter Ended Production Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 Average Daily Conventional Natural Gas Production (MMcf/d) 36.6 38.2 44.5 50.0 Average Daily Heavy Oil Production (bbl/d) 1,275 1,292 1,207 1,121 Average Daily NGL Production 606 731 754 785 Total (boe/d) 7,991 8,383 9,370 10,240 Average Realized Natural Gas Price ($/MMcf/d) $ 2.00 $ 3.13 $ 2.25 $ 3.54 Average Realized Heavy Oil Price ($/bbl/d) 43.85 44.31 50.01 41.12 Average Realized NGL Price ($/bbl/d) 43.93 37.34 51.34 32.16 Average Total Realized Price ($/boe) 19.50 24.34 21.26 24.24 Royalties ($/boe) (4.60) (2.90) (2.89) (3.45) Production and Transportation Costs ($/boe) (7.33) (7.53) (7.68) (7.43) Operating Netback ($/boe) $ 7.57 $ 13.91 $ 10.69 $ 13.36 The following table indicates Perpetual's average daily production from each of the Corporation's core areas for the year ended December 31, 2019: Property Average Annual Daily Production (boe/d) West Central 7,176 Eastern 1,812 Bitumen - Total 8,988 Capital Expenditures The following tables summarize capital expenditures related to Perpetual's activities for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: ($ thousands) 2019 2018 Exploration costs $ 664 $ 462 Development costs 12,201 26,073 Exploration and development costs 12,865 26,535 Corporate assets 74 353 Capital expenditures 12,939 26,888 Property acquisitions Proved properties - 1,261 Unproved properties - 610 Net payments (proceeds) on dispositions of oil and gas properties - (13,441) Net capital expenditures $ 12,939 $ 15,318 Exploration and Development Capital Expenditures ($ thousands) 2019 2018 West Central $ 1,185 $ 13,665 Eastern 11,680 12,870 Total $ 12,865 $ 26,535 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 12 Exploration and Development Activities The following table sets forth the gross and net exploratory and development wells in which the Corporation participated during the year ended December 31, 2019: Exploratory Wells Gross Net Heavy Oil 1.0 1.0 Natural Gas - - Total 1.0 1.0 Success Rate (%) 100% 100% Development Wells Heavy Oil 4.0 4.0 Natural Gas - - Total 4.0 4.0 Success Rate (%) 100% 100% Total Exploration & Development 5.0 5.0 COMMODITY PRICE RISK MANAGEMENT Perpetual's commodity price risk management strategy is focused on market diversification, managing downside risk and increasing certainty in cash flow from operating and acquisition activities to ensure we are earning an adequate return on invested capital by mitigating the effect of commodity price volatility. Market diversification, physical forward sales and financial derivatives are used to manage the balance sheet, to lock in economics on capital programs and acquisitions, and to take advantage of perceived anomalies in commodity markets. Perpetual also utilizes foreign exchange swaps and physical or financial swaps related to the differential between natural gas prices at the AECO and New York Mercantile Exchange trading hubs and oil basis differentials between WTI and Western Canadian Select ("WCS") in order to mitigate the effects of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and basis differentials on the Corporation's realized revenue. During the third quarter of 2017, Perpetual diversified its natural gas price exposure from AECO by entering into a contract to shift the sales point of 35,000 MMBtu/d to a basket of five North American natural gas hub pricing points (Chicago, Dawn, Empress, Malin and Mich Con) for a five-year period commencing November 1, 2017 (40,000 MMBtu/d commencing April 1, 2018). During the third quarter of 2019, Perpetual extended the term of its market diversification contract by two years. From November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2024, Perpetual will deliver 40,000 MMBtu/d at AECO and receive Malin, Dawn and Emerson daily index prices less US$0.0775/MMBtu and transportation costs from AECO to the market price point. In late September, Perpetual expected significant tightening in AECO basis relative to other North American markets to result from proposed changes to TC Energy's NGTL natural gas maintenance operating protocols that were implemented in October. In response, Perpetual modified its market diversification contract to shift the pricing point back to AECO for the December 2019 to October 2020 period in consideration for the receipt of a $2.7 million payment in the third quarter. In addition to diversifying Perpetual's natural gas market pricing risk across these five additional pricing points, the contract contributed $9.9 million ($0.64/Mcf) of incremental revenue in 2019 compared to the AECO daily index price, excluding the $2.7 million payment received in the third quarter. Refer to note 22(c) "Financial Risk Management - Market Risk" in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 for further discussion of the Company's hedging activities. DIVIDENDS The Corporation currently does not pay a dividend. The Credit Facility, Term Loan and the terms of the 2022 Senior Notes contain provisions which restrict the ability of the Corporation to pay dividends to shareholders. DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE The authorized share capital of Perpetual consists of an unlimited number of Common Shares and an unlimited number of preferred shares. As at the date hereof, there are 60,502,536 million Common Shares outstanding, net of shares in trust, and no preferred shares issued and outstanding. Each Common Share entitles the holder thereof to receive notice of and to attend all meetings of shareholders of Perpetual and to one vote per share at such meetings (other than meetings of another class of shares of Perpetual). The Common Shares entitle the holders thereof to receive dividends as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Perpetual on the Common Shares as a class, subject to prior satisfaction of all preferential rights to dividends attached to all shares of other classes of shares of Perpetual ranking in priority to the Common Shares in respect of dividends. Holders of Common Shares will be entitled in the event of any liquidation, dissolution or winding-up of Perpetual, whether voluntary or involuntary, or any other distribution of the assets of Perpetual among its shareholders for the purposes of winding-up its affairs, and subject to prior satisfaction of all preferential rights to return of capital on dissolution attached to all shares of other classes of shares of Perpetual ranking in priority to the Common Shares in respect of return of capital on dissolution, to share rateably, together with the holders of shares of any other class of shares of Perpetual ranking equally with the Common Shares in respect of return of capital, in such assets of Perpetual as are available for distribution. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 13 Preferred shares may be issuable in one or more series, each series to consist of such number of shares as may, before the issuance thereof, be determined by the Board of Directors of Perpetual. The Board of Directors may from time to time fix, before issuance, the designation, rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to each series of preferred shares including, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the amount, if any, specified as being payable preferentially to such series on a distribution, the extent, if any, of further participation on a distribution, voting rights, if any, and dividend rights (including whether such dividends be preferential, or cumulative or non-cumulative), if any. The holders of each series of preferred shares are entitled to receive any dividends declared by the Board of Directors of Perpetual in priority to the Common Shares and to be paid rateably with holders of each other series of preferred shares, and are entitled to participate in any distribution of the assets of Perpetual upon the liquidation, dissolution, bankruptcy or winding-up of Perpetual or other distribution of its assets among its shareholders for the purpose of winding-up its affairs in priority to the holders of the Common Shares and to share rateably in the distribution with holders of each other series of preferred shares. Constraints There are currently no constraints imposed on the ownership of securities of the Corporation. Ratings There are currently no credit ratings outstanding with respect to the Corporation or any of its issued securities. MARKET FOR SECURITIES Trading Price and Volume The outstanding Common Shares are listed and posted for trading on the TMX under the trading symbols "PMT". The following tables set forth the closing price range and trading volume of the Common Shares as reported by the TMX for the periods indicated: Common Shares Price Range 2019 High ($) Low ($) Volume January 0.315 0.180 678,178 February 0.370 0.310 646,539 March 0.370 0.270 268,792 April 0.370 0.280 776,060 May 0.285 0.200 440,202 June 0.220 0.185 653,909 July 0.280 0.195 557,487 August 0.260 0.180 595,571 September 0.210 0.180 304,370 October 0.190 0.135 461,800 November 0.145 0.080 908,462 December 0.090 0.050 2,379,278 Prior Sales Other than Share Options, Restricted Rights and Warrants to acquire Common Shares and the 2022 Senior Notes, there is no class of securities of Perpetual that is outstanding and not listed or quoted on a marketplace. Set forth below are the issue dates, number issued and exercise prices at which Restricted Rights, Share Options and Warrants were issued during the most recently completed financial year by Perpetual. Restricted Rights Granted 2019 Number of Exercise Price of Month of Issuance Restricted Rights Restricted Rights January 1,950 $0.01 February 34,950 $0.01 May 299,550 $0.01 June 3,000 $0.01 July 5,800 $0.01 August 72,550 $0.01 December 5,000 $0.01 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 14 ESCROWED SECURITIES AND SECURITIES SUBJECT TO CONTRACTUAL RESTRICTION ON TRANSFER To the knowledge of the Corporation, none of Perpetual's securities are held in escrow or subject to a contractual restriction on transfer. DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS Name, Occupation and Security Holding The names, province or state, and country of residence, positions and offices held with the Corporation, and principal occupation of the directors and executive officers of the Corporation are set out below and, in the case of directors, the period each has served as a director of the Corporation. Name, Province or State and Country of Residence Position Held Principal Occupation for the Last Five Years Director Since Susan L. Riddell Rose(4)(5) Director, President and President and Chief Executive Officer of Perpetual June 28, 2002 Alberta, Canada Chief Executive Officer (and its predecessor) since June 2002 Robert A. Maitland(1)(2)(3)(5)(6) Director Independent Businessperson February 7, 2008 Alberta, Canada Geoffrey C. Merritt(1)(2)(4)(5)(6) Director Independent Businessperson June 17, 2010 Alberta, Canada Ryan A. Shay(1)(3)(4)(5)(6) Director Independent Businessperson since 2016. Prior October 17, 2017 Alberta, Canada thereto, Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking at Cormark Securities Inc. Howard R. Ward(2)(3)(4)(5)(6) Director Independent Businessperson June 28, 2002 Alberta, Canada Ryan M. Goosen Vice President, Business Vice President, Business Development and Land N/A Alberta, Canada Development and Land of Perpetual since 2019. Prior thereto, General Manager, Business Development and Land Negotiations Jeffrey R. Green Vice President, Corporate Vice President, Corporate and Engineering N/A Alberta, Canada and Engineering Services Services of Perpetual since 2009 Linda L. McKean Vice President, Exploration Vice President, Exploration and Development of N/A Alberta, Canada and Development Perpetual since 2012 Marcello M. Rapini Vice President, Marketing Vice President, Marketing of Perpetual since N/A Alberta, Canada 2007 W. Mark Schweitzer Vice President, Finance & Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer N/A Alberta, Canada Chief Financial Officer of Perpetual since May 2017. Prior thereto, Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer of Grizzly Oil Sands ULC Member of the Audit Committee. Member of the Reserves Committee. Member of the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. Member of the Environmental, Health and Safety Committee. The terms of office of all directors of the Company will expire on the date of the next annual shareholders' meeting. Mr. Maitland, Mr. Merritt, Mr. Shay and Mr. Ward are independent, non-employee directors. The directors and officers of Perpetual, as a group, beneficially own or control or direct, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 20,799,075 voting securities as of March 17, 2020, representing approximately 33.9% of the outstanding Common Shares. In addition, 1,049,316 Common Shares (1.7% of the outstanding Common Shares) are held by an associated entity for which Ms. Riddell Rose has joint authority. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 15 Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties or Sanctions Cease Trade Orders To the knowledge of the Corporation, no director or executive officer of the Corporation (nor any personal holding company of any of such persons) is, as of the date of this Annual Information Form, or was within 10 years before the date of this Annual Information Form, a director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer of any company (including the Corporation), that: (a) was subject to a cease trade order (including a management cease trade order), an order similar to a cease trade order or an order that denied the relevant company access to any exemption under securities legislation, in each case that was in effect for a period of more than 30 consecutive days (collectively, an "Order"), that was issued while the director or executive officer was acting in the capacity as director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer; or (b) was subject to an Order that was issued after the director or executive officer ceased to be a director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer and which resulted from an event that occurred while that person was acting in the capacity as director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer. Bankruptcies To the knowledge of the Corporation, except as disclosed below, no director or executive officer of the Corporation (nor any personal holding company of any of such persons), or shareholder holding a sufficient number of securities of the Corporation to affect materially the control of the Corporation: (a) is, as of the date of this Annual Information Form, or has been within the 10 years before the date of this Annual Information Form, a director or executive officer of any company (including the Corporation) that, while that person was acting in that capacity, or within a year of that person ceasing to act in that capacity, became bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency or was subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold its assets; or (b) has, within the 10 years before the date of this Annual Information Form, become bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency, or become subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors, or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold the assets of the director, executive officer or shareholder. Mr. Robert Maitland was a director of GasFrac Energy Services Inc. ("GasFrac") from April 2008 until GasFrac's annual meeting held on May 27, 2014, at which time he did not stand for re-election to the GasFrac Board of Directors. GasFrac obtained court approval on January 28, 2015 under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) in respect of a forbearance agreement between GasFrac and its major creditor until March 18, 2015. Substantially all of GasFrac's assets were sold under a court ordered process approving the wind up of GasFrac on March 16, 2015. Penalties or Sanctions To the knowledge of the Corporation, no director or executive officer of the Corporation (nor any personal holding company of any of such persons), or shareholder holding a sufficient number of securities of the Corporation to affect materially the control of the Corporation, has been subject to: (a) any penalties or sanctions imposed by a court relating to securities legislation or by a securities regulatory authority or has entered into a settlement agreement with a securities regulatory authority; or (b) any other penalties or sanctions imposed by a court or regulatory body that would likely be considered important to a reasonable investor in making an investment decision. Conflicts of Interest Certain officers and directors of the Corporation are also officers and/or directors of other entities engaged in the oil and gas business generally. As a result, situations may arise where the interest of such directors and officers conflict with their interests as directors and officers of other companies. The resolution of such conflicts is governed by applicable corporate laws, which require that directors act honestly, in good faith and with a view to the best interests of the Corporation. Conflicts, if any, will be handled in a manner consistent with the procedures and remedies set forth in the ABCA. The ABCA provides that in the event that a director has an interest in a contract or proposed contract or agreement, the director shall disclose his interest in such contract or agreement and shall refrain from voting on any matter in respect of such contract or agreement unless otherwise provided by the ABCA. AUDIT COMMITTEE INFORMATION Audit Committee Charter The mandate and responsibilities of Perpetual's audit committee (the "Audit Committee") are set out in the Audit Committee Charter which is part of the Corporation's Corporate Governance Directors' Manual. The Audit Committee Charter is set out in Appendix "C" to this Annual Information Form. Audit Committee The Audit Committee reviews and recommends to the Board the approval of the annual and interim financial statements, the associated management's discussion and analysis and related financial disclosure to the public and regulatory authorities. It is responsible for the engagement of Perpetual's external auditors, upon approval by shareholders, including fees paid for the annual audit and interim financial reviews, and pre-approvesnon-audit services. The Audit Committee communicates directly with the auditors and reviews programs and policies regarding the effectiveness of internal controls over the Corporation's accounting and financial reporting systems. It also reviews insurance PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 16 coverage and directors' and officers' liability insurance. The Audit Committee must liaise with the Reserves Committee on matters relating to reserves valuations which impact Perpetual's financial statements. Composition of the Audit Committee The Audit Committee consists of three members: Robert A. Maitland, Geoffrey C. Merritt and Ryan A. Shay. Mr. Maitland is Chair of the Audit Committee. Each of the members of the Audit Committee is independent and financially literate in accordance with the meanings set out in National Instrument 52-110 Audit Committees. Pre-Approval of Policies and Procedures Perpetual has adopted policies and procedures with respect to the pre-approval of audit and permitted non-audit services to be provided by KPMG LLP. The Audit Committee establishes a budget for the provision of a specified list of audit and permitted non-audit services that the audit committee believes to be typical, recurring or otherwise likely to be provided by KPMG LLP. The budget generally covers the period between the adoption of the budget and the next meeting of the Audit Committee, but at the option of the Audit Committee it may cover a longer or shorter period. The list of services is sufficiently detailed as to the particular services to be provided to ensure that (i) the Audit Committee knows precisely what services it is being asked to pre-approve and (ii) it is not necessary for any member of management to make a judgment as to whether a proposed service fits within the pre-approved services. The Audit Committee must pre-approve the provision of permitted services by KPMG LLP which are not otherwise pre-approved by the Audit Committee, including the fees and terms of the proposed services. Prohibited services may not be pre-approved by the Audit Committee. External Auditor Service Fees The following table summarizes the fees paid by Perpetual to its auditors, KPMG LLP, for external audit and other services during the periods indicated. Audit Fees(1) Audit-Related Fees(2) Tax Fees(3) All Other Fees(4) Year ($) ($) ($) ($) 2018 303,000 nil nil nil 2019 345,500 nil nil nil Represents fees billed by our external auditor for audit services that are reasonably related to the performance of the audit or review of the Company's financial statements. Represents fees billed for assurance related services by our external auditor that are reasonably related to the performance of the audit or review of our financial statements that are not reported under Audit Fees. Represents fees billed for professional services rendered by our external auditor for tax compliance, tax advice and tax planning. Represents fees billed for products and services provided by our auditors other than the other services reported. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS Legal Proceedings Except for the Sequoia Litigation, there are no legal proceedings Perpetual is or was a party to, or that any of its property is or was the subject of, during Perpetual's financial year, nor are any such legal proceedings known to Perpetual to be contemplated, that involves a claim for damages, exclusive of interest and costs, exceeding 10% of the current assets of Perpetual. Regulatory Actions There are no: penalties or sanctions imposed against Perpetual by a court relating to securities legislation or by a securities regulatory authority during Perpetual's financial year; other penalties or sanctions imposed by a court or regulatory body against Perpetual that would likely be considered important to a reasonable investor in making an investment decision; and settlement agreements Perpetual entered into before a court relating to securities legislation or with a securities regulatory authority during Perpetual's financial year. INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS There is no material interest, direct or indirect, of any: (a) director or executive officer of Perpetual; (b) person or company that beneficially owns, or controls or directs, directly or indirectly, more than 10% of any class or series of Perpetual's voting securities; and (c) associate or affiliate of any of the persons or companies referred to in (a) or (b) above in any transaction within the three most recently completed financial years or during the current financial year that has materially affected or is reasonably expected to materially affect Perpetual. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 17 TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR Odyssey Trust Company, at its offices in Calgary, Alberta, acts as the transfer agent and registrar for the Common Shares. MATERIAL CONTRACTS Except for contracts entered into in the ordinary course of business, the only material contracts that Perpetual has entered into within the last financial year, or before the last financial year which are still in effect, which can reasonably be regarded as presently material, are the following: The Credit Facility agreement as described in note 10 to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Financial Statements"), which note is incorporated by reference herein; The Term Loan agreement as described in note 11 to the Financial Statements, which note is incorporated by reference herein; and The Senior Notes agreement as described in note 12 to the Financial Statements, which note is incorporated by reference herein. Copies of these agreements and the Financial Statements have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. INTERESTS OF EXPERTS Names of Experts The only persons or companies who are named as having prepared or certified a report, valuation, statement or opinion described or included in a filing, or referred to in a filing, made under National Instrument 51-102 by the Corporation during, or relating to, the Corporation's most recently completed financial year, and whose profession or business gives authority to the report, valuation, statement or opinion made by the person or company, are KPMG LLP, the Corporation's independent auditors, and McDaniel, the Corporation's independent reserve evaluators. Interests of Experts To the Corporation's knowledge, no registered or beneficial interests, direct or indirect, in any securities or other property of the Corporation or of one of the Corporation's associates or affiliates (i) were held by the McDaniel or by the "designated professionals" (as defined in Form 51- 102F2) of McDaniel, when McDaniel prepared its reports, valuations, statements or opinions referred to herein as having been prepared by McDaniel, (ii) were received by McDaniel or the designated professionals of McDaniel after McDaniel prepared the reports, valuations, statements or opinions in question, or (iii) is to be received by McDaniel or the designated professionals of McDaniel. Neither McDaniel nor any director, officer or employee of McDaniel is or is expected to be elected, appointed or employed as a director, officer or employee of the Corporation or of any associate or affiliate of the Corporation. KPMG LLP are the auditors of the Company and have confirmed that they are independent with respect to the Company within the meaning of the relevant rules and related interpretations prescribed by the relevant professional bodies in Canada and any applicable legislation or regulations. OTHER BUSINESS INFORMATION Specialized Skill and Knowledge Perpetual employs individuals with various professional skills in the course of pursuing its business plan. These professional skills include, but are not limited to, geology, geophysics, engineering, marketing, finance and business skills. Drawing on significant experience in the oil and gas business, Perpetual believes its management team has a demonstrated track record of bringing together all of the key components to a successful exploration and production company: strong technical and leadership skills; operational and capital project execution expertise; commodity market risk management and optimization excellence; strong exploration and business development initiation, evaluation and negotiating skills; an entrepreneurial spirit that allows Perpetual to effectively identify, evaluate and execute on value added initiatives; expertise in planning and financial controls; and capital markets expertise. Competitive Conditions The oil and natural gas industry is intensely competitive, and Perpetual competes with a substantial number of other entities, many of which have greater technical, operational and/or financial resources. With the maturing nature of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the access to new prospects is becoming more competitive and complex. Perpetual attempts to enhance its competitive position by operating in areas where it believes its technical personnel are able to reduce some of the risks associated with exploration, production and marketing because the Company has established core competencies in these areas of operation. Management believes that Perpetual will be able to explore for and develop new production and reserves with the objective of increasing its funds flow and reserve base. See "Risk Factors - Competition". PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 18 Commodity Price Cycles The Company's operational results and financial condition are dependent on commodity prices, specifically the prices of oil, natural gas, NGL and seasonal and regional market price spreads. Commodity prices have fluctuated widely during recent years and are determined by supply and demand factors including general economic conditions, weather, environmental regulations and policies, geopolitical risks, oil and gas resource extraction technologies, oil fields equipment and services, local and regional access to markets, refining capacity, as well as operating results and conditions in other oil and natural gas producing regions. See "Risk Factors - Seasonality". Environmental Protection The oil and natural gas industry is currently subject to environmental regulations pursuant to a variety of provincial and federal legislation. Compliance with such legislation may require significant expenditures or result in operational restrictions. Breach of such requirements may result in suspension or revocation of necessary licences and authorizations, civil liability for pollution damage and the imposition of material fines and penalties, all of which might have a significant negative impact on earnings and overall competitiveness of the Corporation. For a description of the financial and operational effects of environmental protection requirements on the capital expenditures, earnings and competitive position of Perpetual see "Industry Conditions - Environmental Regulation" and "Risk Factors - Environmental". Reorganizations Other than as disclosed under "General Development of the Business", Perpetual has not completed any material reorganization within the three most recently completed financial years or during the current financial year. No material reorganization is currently proposed for the current financial year. Environmental, Health and Safety Policies The Corporation supports environmental protection and worker health and safety through the implementation and communication of the Corporation's environmental management and health and safety policies, practices and procedures. Committees focused on environment, health and safety ("EH&S") issues are established in the Corporation's operations which are designed to drive continuous improvement in policies and practices which drive accountability for EH&S by the Corporation and its employees. Practices for continuous improvement of EH&S performance management includes providing employees with job orientation, training, instruction, systems and supervision to build competency, skill and accountability in conducting daily activities in a healthy, environmentally responsible and safe manner. The Corporation develops emergency response practices, procedures and readiness plans in conjunction with local authorities, emergency services and the communities in which it operates in order to effectively respond to an environmental or safety incident should it arise. The effectiveness of these plans is evaluated on a regular basis to ensure preparedness for emergency situations. Environmental and risk assessments are undertaken for new projects, or when acquiring new properties or facilities in order to identify, assess and minimize environmental risks, loss and operational exposures. The Corporation conducts reviews of operations to measure compliance with internal and industry standards, and for continuous improvement in practices and procedures. Documentation is maintained to support internal accountability and measure operational performance against recognized industry and proactive leading indicators to assist in achieving the objectives of the described policies and programs. The Corporation also faces environmental, health and safety risks in the normal course of its operations due to the handling and storage of hazardous substances. The Corporation's environmental and health and safety management systems are designed to manage such risks in the Corporation's business and allow action to be taken to control the risk of environmental, health or safety impacts from such operations. A key aspect of these systems is the conducting of internal and external inspection and audits of worksites and offices. See "Risk Factors - Environmental". Elements of our Environmental, Health and Safety Management System System Monitoring The Corporation defines EH&S performance and identifies action for improvement through measurement and analysis. Perpetual had zero reportable spills, zero injuries and zero vehicle incidents in 2019. Continued focus on injury prevention has resulted in improved safety performance. The Workers Compensation Board (WCB) has ranked Perpetual Energy as the best WCB record out of 265 peer companies in 2019. Training and Competency The Corporation ensures that employees and contractors have the necessary skills to work properly, safe and protect the environment. Safety certification is important not only from a regulatory perspective, but also from the confidence it gives a worker to do the job correctly and safely. Competency is the key; that is adequately qualified, suitably trained and sufficiently experienced to do the job without supervision. SOLIS (Sait Open Learning Instructional System) adds a level of knowledge and proficiency for a worker as he moves through his career, in a variety of work related subjects. Site specific training is key in incident prevention as each situation has its unique set of hazards that need to be controlled, and uses skilled worker experience and mentoring. Regular safety meetings provide a venue to provide training, management direction, critical information and promote two-way communication. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 19 Hazard Assessment The Corporation identifies items that have the potential to cause loss or injury. Hazard reporting is a valuable leading indicator, as it identifies hazards, levels of risk and controls required to do a job safely and efficiently. All hazards are followed up for proper corrective actions. Risk Management The Corporation has an inspection and audit program to provide feedback and action items to ensure success, identify hazards and controls, and continuous improvement. Risk assessments are critical, as a hazard by itself cannot hurt you without the risk of exposure. Perpetual has an ongoing Asset Integrity program which includes our Pipeline Integrity Manual, Pipeline Operations Manual, Electrical Quality Management Plan and Pressure Equipment Integrity Program. In 2019, Perpetual completed installing an automated pipeline monitoring system on all our operated produced saltwater pipelines which will now be monitored in real time thus facilitating quicker response times for any operational changes or issues. Incident Reporting and Investigation The Corporation has an incident reporting and tracking program which helps to identify training needs and work practice/procedure issues, identifies gaps in the safety management system, and provides information for statistical analysis. It is through the identification and correction of root cause that real change can occur to prevent further loss. Analysis is the crucial step if the "plan-do-check-act" system. What's measured gets done, and naturally improves performance. Policy and Management Involvement The Corporation's EH&S policies clearly articulate the EH&S Vision of Perpetual Energy and provides the tools to promote and enforce an incident free workplace and demonstrates managements leadership in the safety program. They establish responsibilities at each level. Company Policies are senior management's way to endorse and communicate their desire and commitment to being a safety leader thus encouraging positive behavior. The Guiding Principles give employees the framework to develop their behavior around what the company expects for safety. These responsibilities are critical for creating accountabilities and reaching company goals. Emergency Response Management The Corporation develops, maintains and tests emergency response plans to ensure a safe, prompt and effective response to emergencies, in order to minimize any adverse environmental impacts; Air The Corporation tracks direct and indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, flared and vented gas volumes and fugitive emissions. Continuously work to reduce air emissions in conjunction with industry best practices and regulations. Perpetual's actively monitors fugitive emissions at all operated wells, pipelines, and facilities in accordance with provincial regulations. Perpetual's maintains a Methane Reduction Retrofit Compliance Plan designed to lower methane emissions in accordance with Directive 60 of the Alberta Energy Regulator. Perpetual actively monitors fugitive emissions at all operated wells, pipelines, and facilities in accordance with provincial regulations. Water The Corporation strives to minimize fresh water usage in all of its operations. All Mannville area heavy oil waterflood operations do not use any fresh water as part of the secondary recovery mechanism. Land and Reclamation The Corporation employs environmental management best practices along with proactive strategies that minimize our impact associated with full cycle environmental alteration and reclamation. Understanding as a tenant of the land, we consciously comply to regulations and employ efficient and proactive strategies to conserve and protect from adverse environmental impact or loss including reducing freshwater use through innovative technologies to recycle and reuse where possible. The Corporation promotes proper waste management, safe handling, use and disposal of chemicals and lubricants, as well as the handling, storage and transportation of our products. Perpetual's robust reclamation process to restore each site to its original state resulted in 106 reclamation certificates received in the last six years. The Corporation has received a reclamation certificate in less than one year from the well abandonment date. INDUSTRY CONDITIONS Companies carrying on business in the crude oil and natural gas sector in Canada are subject to extensive controls and regulations imposed through legislation of the federal government and the provincial governments in the jurisdictions where the companies have assets or operations. While these regulations do not affect the Corporation's operations in any manner that is materially different than the manner in which they affect other similarly-sized industry participants with similar assets and operations, investors should consider such regulations carefully. Although laws and regulations are a matter of public record, the Corporation is unable to predict what additional laws, regulations or amendments governments may enact in the future. The Corporation holds interests in crude oil and natural gas properties, along with related assets, primarily in the Canadian province of Alberta. The Corporation's assets and operations are regulated by administrative agencies deriving authority from underlying legislation enacted by the PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 20 applicable level of government. Regulated aspects of the Corporation's upstream crude oil and natural gas business include all manner of activities associated with the exploration for and production of crude oil and natural gas, including, among other matters: (i) permits for the drilling of wells; (ii) technical drilling and well requirements; (iii) permitted locations and access of operation sites; (iv) operating standards regarding conservation of produced substances and avoidance of waste, such as restricting flaring and venting; (v) minimizing environmental impacts; (vi) storage, injection and disposal of substances associated with production operations; and (vi) the abandonment and reclamation of impacted sites. In order to conduct crude oil and natural gas operations and remain in good standing with the applicable federal or provincial regulatory scheme, producers must comply with applicable legislation, regulations, orders, directives and other directions (all of which are subject to governmental oversight, review and revision, from time to time). Compliance in this regard can be costly and a breach of the same may result in fines or other sanctions. The discussion below outlines certain pertinent conditions and regulations that impact the crude oil and natural gas industry in Western Canada. Pricing and Marketing in Canada Crude Oil Producers of crude oil are entitled to negotiate sales contracts directly with crude oil purchasers. As a result, macroeconomic and microeconomic market forces determine the price of crude oil. Worldwide supply and demand factors are the primary determinant of crude oil prices; however, regional market and transportation issues also influence prices. The specific price depends, in part, on crude oil quality, prices of competing fuels, distance to market, availability of transportation, value of refined products, supply/demand balance and contractual terms of sale. Natural Gas Negotiations between buyers and sellers determines the price of natural gas sold in intra-provincial, interprovincial and international trade. The price received by a natural gas producer depends, in part, on the price of competing natural gas supplies and other fuels, natural gas quality, distance to market, availability of transportation, length of contract term, weather conditions, supply/demand balance and other contractual terms. Spot and future prices can also be influenced by supply and demand fundamentals on various trading platforms. Natural Gas Liquids The pricing of condensates and other NGLs such as ethane, butane and propane sold in intra-provincial, interprovincial and international trade is determined by negotiation between buyers and sellers. Such prices depend, in part, on the quality of the NGLs, price of competing chemical stock, distance to market, access to downstream transportation, length of contract term, supply/demand balance and other contractual terms. Exports from Canada On August 28, 2019, Bill C-69 came into force, replacing, among other things, the National Energy Board Act (the "NEB Act") with the Canadian Energy Regulator Act (Canada) (the "CERA"), and replacing the National Energy Board (the "NEB") with the Canadian Energy Regulator ("CER"). The CER has assumed the NEB's responsibilities broadly, including with respect to the export of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs from Canada. The legislative regime relating to exports of crude oil, natural gas and NGL from Canada has not changed substantively under the new regime. Exports of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs from Canada are subject to the CERA and remain subject to the National Energy Board Act Part VI (Oil and Gas) Regulation (the "Part VI Regulation"). While the Part VI Regulation was enacted under the NEB Act, it will remain in effect until 2022, or until new regulations are made under the CERA. The CERA and the Part VI Regulation authorize crude oil, natural gas and NGLs exports under either short-term orders or long-term licences. For natural gas, the maximum duration of an export licence is 40 years; for crude oil and other gas substances (e.g. NGLs), the maximum term is 25 years. To obtain a crude oil export licence, a mandatory public hearing with the CER is required; however, there is no public hearing requirement for the export of natural gas and NGLs. Instead, the CER will continue to apply the NEB's written process that includes a public comment period for impacted persons. Following the comment period, the CER completes its assessment of the application and either approves or denies the application. The CER can approve an application if it is satisfied that proposed export volumes are not greater than Canada's reasonably foreseeable needs, and if the proposed exporter is in compliance with the CERA and all associated regulations and orders made under the CERA. Following the CER's approval of an export licence, the federal Minister of Natural Resources is mandated to give his or her final approval. While the Part VI Regulation remains in effect, approval of the cabinet of the Canadian federal government ("Cabinet") is also required. The discretion of the Minister of Natural Resources and Cabinet will be framed by the Minister of Natural Resources' mandate to implement the CERA safely and efficiently, as well as the purpose of the CERA, to effect "oil and natural gas exploration and exploitation in a manner that is safe and secure and that protects people, property and the environment". The CER also has jurisdiction to issue orders that provide a short-term alternative to export licences. Orders may be issued more expediently, since they do not require a public hearing or approval from the Minister of Natural Resources or Cabinet. Orders are issued pursuant to the Part VI Regulation for up to one or two years depending on the substance, with the exception of natural gas (other than NGLs) for which an order may be issued for up to twenty years for quantities not exceeding 30,000 m3 per day. As to price, exporters are free to negotiate prices and other terms with purchasers, provided that the export contracts continue to meet certain criteria prescribed by the CER and the federal government. The Corporation does not directly enter into contracts to export its production outside of Canada. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 21 As discussed in more detail below, one major constraint to the export of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs outside of Canada is the deficit of overall pipeline and other transportation capacity to transport production from Western Canada to the United States and other international markets. Although certain pipeline and other transportation projects are underway, many contemplated projects have been cancelled or delayed due to regulatory hurdles, court challenges and economic and other socio-political factors. The transportation capacity deficit is not likely to be resolved quickly. Major pipeline and other transportation infrastructure projects typically require a significant length of time to complete once all regulatory and other hurdles have been cleared. In addition, production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs in Canada is expected to continue to increase, which may further exacerbate the transportation capacity deficit. Transportation Constraints and Market Access Producers negotiate with pipeline operators (or other transport providers) to transport their products to market on a firm or interruptible basis. Transportation availability is highly variable across different areas and regions. This variability can determine the nature of transportation commitments available, the number of potential customers that can be reached in a cost-effective manner and the price received. Due to growing production and a lack of new and expanded pipeline and rail infrastructure capacity, producers in Western Canada have experienced low commodity pricing relative to other markets in the last several years. Under the Canadian constitution, interprovincial and international pipelines fall within the federal government's jurisdiction and require a regulatory review and approval by Cabinet. However, recent years have seen a perceived lack of policy and regulatory certainty at a federal level. The federal government amended the federal approval process with the CER, which aims to create efficiencies in the project approval process while upholding stringent environmental and regulatory standards. However, as the CER has not yet undertaken a major project approval, it is unclear how the new regulator operates compared to the NEB and whether it will result in a more efficient approval process. Lack of regulatory certainty is likely to influence investment decisions for major projects. Even when projects are approved on a federal level, such projects often face further delays due to interference by provincial and municipal governments. Additional delays causing further uncertainty result from legal opposition related to issues such as Indigenous rights and title, the government's duty to consult and accommodate Indigenous peoples, and the sufficiency of all relevant environmental review processes. Export pipelines from Canada to the United States face additional unpredictability as such pipelines require approvals of several levels of government in the United States. In the face of such regulatory uncertainty, the Canadian crude oil and natural gas industry has experienced significant difficulty expanding the existing network of transportation infrastructure for crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, including pipelines, rail, trucks and marine transport. Improved access to global markets through the Midwest United States and export shipping terminals on the west coast of Canada could help to alleviate downward pressure on commodity prices. Several proposals have been announced to increase pipeline capacity from Western Canada to Eastern Canada, the United States, and other international markets via export terminals. While certain projects are proceeding, the regulatory approval process and other factors related to transportation and export infrastructure have led to the delay, suspension or cancellation of a number of pipeline projects. With respect to the current state of the transportation and exportation of crude oil from Western Canada to domestic and international markets, the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement from Hardisty, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, formerly expected to be in-service in late 2019, continues to experience permitting difficulties in the United States and is now expected to be in-service in the latter half of 2020. The Canadian portion of the replaced pipeline began commercial operation on December 1, 2019. The Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion received Cabinet approval in November 2016. Following a period of sustained political opposition in British Columbia, the federal government purchased the Trans Mountain Pipeline from Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC in August 2018. However, the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion experienced a setback when, in August 2018, the Federal Court of Appeal identified deficiencies in the NEB's environmental assessment and the Government's Indigenous consultations. The Court quashed the accompanying certificate of public convenience and necessity and directed Cabinet to correct these deficiencies. On June 18, 2019, Cabinet re-approved the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion and directed the NEB to issue a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the project. Ongoing opposition by Indigenous and other groups continues to affect the progress of the Trans Mountain Pipeline. Along with its approval of the expansion, the federal government also announced the launch of the first step of a multi-step process of engagement with Indigenous groups for potential Indigenous economic participation in the pipeline. Following a public comment period initiated after the approval, the NEB ruled that NEB decisions and orders issued prior to the Federal Court of Appeal decision quashing the original Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity will remain valid unless the CER (having replaced the NEB) decides that relevant circumstances have materially changed, such that there is a doubt as to the correctness of a particular decision or order. Construction commenced on the Trans Mountain Pipeline in late 2019, and is proceeding concurrently alongside CER hearings with landowners and affected communities to determine the final route for the Trans Mountain Pipeline. In December 2019, the Federal Court of Appeal heard a judicial review application brought by six Indigenous applicants challenging the adequacy of the federal government's further consultation on the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion. Two First Nations subsequently withdrew from the litigation after reaching a deal with Trans Mountain. On February 4, 2020, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the remaining four appellants' application for judicial review, upholding Cabinet's second approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion from June 2019. In addition, on April 25, 2018, the British Columbia Government submitted a reference question to the British Columbia Court of Appeal, seeking to determine whether it has the constitutional jurisdiction to amend the Environmental Management Act (the "BC EMA") to impose a permitting requirement on carriers of heavy crude within British Columbia. The British Columbia Court of Appeal answered the reference question unanimously in the negative, and on January 16, 2020, the Supreme Court of Canada heard the Attorney General of British Columbia's appeal. The Supreme Court of Canada unanimously dismissed the appeal and adopted the reasons of the British Columbia Court of Appeal. See "Industry Conditions - Regulatory Authorities and Environmental Regulation - British Columbia". PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 22 While it was expected that construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline, owned by the Canadian company TC Energy Corporation ("TC Energy") would commence in the first half of 2019, pre-construction work was halted in late 2018 when a United States Federal Court Judge determined the underlying environmental review was inadequate. The United States Department of State issued its final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement in late 2019, and in January 2020, the United States Government announced its approval of a right-of-way that would allow the Keystone XL Pipeline to cross 74 kilometers of federal land. TC Energy announced in January 2020 that it plans to begin mobilizing heavy equipment for pre-construction work in February 2020, and that work on pipeline segments in Montana and South Dakota will begin in August 2020. Nevertheless, the Keystone XL pipeline remains subject to legal and regulatory barriers. In December 2019, a federal judge in Montana rejected the United States Government's request to dismiss a lawsuit by Native American tribes attempting to block required pipeline permits. The tribes claim that a permit issued in March 2019 would allow the pipeline to disturb cultural sites and water supplies in violation of tribal laws and treaties. Furthermore, the 1.9-kilometer long segment of the pipeline that will cross the Canada-United States Border remains dependant on the receipt of a grant of right-of-way and temporary use permit from the United States Bureau of Land Management and other related federal land authorizations. Marine Tankers Bill C-48 received royal assent on June 21, 2019, enacting the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, which imposes a ban on tanker traffic transporting certain crude oil and NGLs products in excess of 12,500 metric tones to or from British Columbia's north coast. See "Industry Conditions - Regulatory Authorities and Environmental Regulation - Federal". Crude Oil and Bitumen by Rail On February 19, 2019, the Government of Alberta announced that it would lease 4,400 rail cars capable of transporting 120,000 bbls/day of crude oil out of the province to help alleviate the high price differential plaguing Canadian oil prices. The Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission would purchase crude oil from producers and market it, using the expanded rail capacity to transport the marketed oil to purchasers. However, in the spring of 2019, the Government of Alberta indicated that the rail program will be cancelled by assigning the transportation contracts to industry proponents. On February 11, 2020, the Government of Alberta announced that it had sold $10.6 billion worth of crude-by-rail contracts to the private sector. In February 2020, the federal government announced that trains hauling more than 20 cars carrying dangerous goods, including crude oil and diluted bitumen, would be subject to reduced speed limits, following two derailments that led to fires and oil spills in Saskatchewan. These reduced speed limits will remain in effect until April 1, 2020. Natural Gas Natural gas prices in Alberta and British Columbia have also been constrained in recent years due to increasing North American supply, limited access to new markets and limited storage capacity. Required repairs or upgrades to existing pipeline systems have also led to further reduced capacity and apportionment of firm access, which in Western Canada may be further exacerbated by natural gas storage limitations. Companies that secure firm access to transport their natural gas production out of Western Canada may be able to access more markets and obtain better pricing. Companies without firm access may be forced to accept spot pricing in Western Canada for their natural gas, which in the last several years has generally been depressed (at times producers have received negative pricing for their natural gas production). In September 2019, the CER approved a policy change by TC Energy on its NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. pipeline network, (which carries much of Alberta's gas production) to give priority to exports and deliveries into storage which utilize interruptible capacity. The change has served to somewhat stabilize supply and pricing, particularly during periods of maintenance on the system. January 2020 has seen the narrowest price differential between Canadian and United States Natural Gas benchmarks since early 2019. Additionally, while a number of liquefied natural gas export plants have been proposed for the west coast of Canada, with 24 export licences issued since 2011, government decision-making, regulatory uncertainty, opposition from environmental and Indigenous groups, and changing market conditions have resulted in the cancellation or delay of many of these projects. Nonetheless, in October 2018, joint venture partners of the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas export terminal announced a positive final investment decision to proceed with the project, which will allow LNG Canada to transport natural gas from northeastern British Columbia to the LNG Canada liquefaction facility and export terminal in Kitimat, BC, via the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which will be built and operated by TC Energy's subsidiary Coastal GasLink ("CGL") (the "CGL Pipeline"). Pre-construction activities began in November 2018, with a completion target of 2025. In late 2019, TC Energy announced that it would sell 65% of its interest in the CGL Pipeline, to investment companies KKR & Co Inc. and Alberta Investment Management Corporation while remaining the pipeline operator. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020. The CGL Pipeline's route was altered as a result of feedback that LNG Canada received from Indigenous groups in the area, and on May 1, 2019, the British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission (the "BC Commission") approved the current planned route for the CGL Pipeline. However, the CGL Pipeline has faced intense opposition. For example, a challenge to the approval process of the CGL Pipeline was launched in August 2018, contending that it should have been subject to the federal review instead of a provincial review. In July 2019, the NEB confirmed that the CGL Pipeline was properly subject to provincial jurisdiction. In addition, protests involving the Hereditary Chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation and their supporters have caused delays of construction activities on the CGL Pipeline. Coastal Gaslink Pipeline Ltd. obtained an injunction on December 31, 2019, and enforcement of the injunction started in February 2020. On February 19, 2020, the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (the "EAO") directed CGL to re-engage and consult further with Unist'ot'en, one of the Wet'suwet'en clans opposed to the pipeline route, regarding the impacts of the pipeline on a nearby healing centre. The EAO prescribed a 30-day timeline for the completion of these consultations and CGL is permitted to continue pre-construction work in the relevant area. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 23 In December 2019, the CER approved a 40-year export licence for the Kitimat LNG project, a proposed joint venture between Chevron Canada Limited and Woodside Energy International (Canada Limited), a subsidiary of Australian Energy Ltd. This licence remains subject to Cabinet approval, and Chevron Canada Limited has indicated that it is interested in selling its 50 percent interest in Kitimat LNG. The Woodfibre LNG Project is a small-scale LNG processing and export facility near Squamish, British Columbia. The BC Oil and Gas Commission approved a project permit for Woodfibre LNG, a subsidiary of Singapore-based Pacific Oil and Gas Ltd. in July 2019. Pre-construction agreements for Woodfibre LNG are in the process of being finalized. A project by GNL Québec Inc. is working through the federal impact assessment process for the construction and operation of a LNG facility and export terminal located on Saguenay Fjord, an inlet which feeds into the St. Lawrence River. The Goldboro LNG project, located in Nova Scotia, proposed by Pieridae Energy Ltd., would see LNG exported from Canada to European markets. Pieridae has agreements with Shell, upstream, and with Uniper, a German utility, downstream. The federal government has issued Goldboro LNG a 20-year export licence, and Pieridae Energy Ltd. has forecast a positive final investment decision for 2020. The Cedar LNG Project near Kitimat by Cedar LNG Export Development Ltd. is currently in the environmental assessment stage, with British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office conducting the environmental assessment on behalf of the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("IA Agency"). Enbridge Open Season In early August 2019, Enbridge initiated an open season for the Enbridge mainline system, which has historically operated as a common carrier pipeline system, wherein producers could nominate volumes to ship through the pipeline. The changes that Enbridge intends to implement in the open season include the transition of the mainline system from a common carrier to a primarily contract carrier pipeline, wherein producers will have to commit to reserved space in the pipeline for a fixed term, with only 10% of available capacity reserved for nominations. As a result, shippers seeking firm capacity on the Enbridge system would no longer be able to rely on the nomination process and would have to enter long- term contracts for service. Several shippers challenged Enbridge's open season and, in particular, Enbridge's ability to engage in an open season without prior regulatory approval. Following an expedited hearing process, the CER decided to shut down the open season, citing concerns about fairness and uncertainty regarding the ultimate terms and conditions of service. On December 19, 2019, Enbridge applied to the CER for a hearing for the right to hold an open season. The CER is expected to establish a timeline for the process in early 2020. Interveners will have the opportunity to make written submissions, and then an oral hearing will take place later in the year. A final decision from the CER is expected in early 2021. Curtailment On December 2, 2018, the Government of Alberta announced that, commencing January 1, 2019, it would mandate a short-term reduction in provincial crude oil and crude bitumen production. As contemplated in the Curtailment Rules, as amended effective October 1 2019, the Government of Alberta, on a monthly basis, subjects crude oil producers producing more than 20,000 bbls/d to curtailment orders that limit their production according to a pre-determined formula that allocates production limits proportionately amongst all operators subject to curtailment orders. Where an operator to whom a curtailment order applies is a joint venture or partnership, the partners or joint venturers may enter into an agreement respecting the allocation of the combined production among themselves to comply with the curtailment order. Curtailment first took effect on January 1, 2019, limiting province-wide production of crude oil and crude bitumen to 3.56 million bbls/d. The curtailment rate dropped gradually over the course of 2019 as a result of decreasing price differentials and volumes of crude oil and crude bitumen in storage. Allowable production for December 2019, January 2020 and February 2020 is set at 3.81 million bbls/d. The Government of Alberta introduced certain policy changes to the curtailment program in late 2019, including giving the Minister of Energy the power to set revised production limits for a producer following a merger or acquisition, and creating an exemption for newly drilled conventional oil wells. Furthermore, the Government of Alberta created a special production allowance, effective October 28, 2019, that allows crude oil production in excess of a curtailment order, provided that the extra production is shipped out of Alberta by rail. Curtailment volumes affect sixteen of over 300 producers in Alberta. The Curtailment Rules are set to be repealed by December 31, 2020. The Corporation is not currently subject to a curtailment order. The North American Free Trade Agreement and Other Trade Agreements NAFTA/ USMCA The North American Free Trade Agreement ("NAFTA") among the governments of Canada, the United States and Mexico came into force on January 1, 1994. The three NAFTA signatories have been working towards replacing NAFTA. On November 30, 2018, Canada, Mexico, and the United States signed a new trade agreement, widely referred to as the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (the "USMCA"), sometimes referred to as the Canada United States Mexico Agreement, or "CUSMA". Legislative bodies in the three signatory countries must ratify the USMCA before it comes into force. Mexico's senate ratified the USMCA in June 2019. In late December 2019, the United States' House of Representatives approved the USMCA, and the USMCA received approval from the United States Senate on January 16, 2020. On January 29, 2020, the Government of Canada tabled Bill C-4 to ratify the USMCA. According to Bill C-4, the USMCA will come into force two months after the House of Commons and the Senate pass Bill C-4. Until then, NAFTA remains the North American trade agreement currently in force. As the PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 24 United States remains Canada's primary trading partner and the largest international market for the export of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs from Canada the implementation of the final version ratified version of the USMCA could have an impact on Western Canada's crude oil and natural gas industry at large, including the Corporation's business. Under the terms of NAFTA, Article 605, a proportionality clause prevents Canada from implementing policies that limit exports to the United States and Mexico, relative to the total supply produced in Canada. Canada remains free to determine whether exports of energy resources to the United States or Mexico will be allowed, provided that any export restrictions do not: (i) reduce the proportion of energy resources exported relative to the total supply of goods of Canada as compared to the proportion prevailing in the most recent 36 month period; (ii) impose an export price higher than the domestic price (subject to an exception with respect to certain measures which only restrict the volume of exports); and (iii) disrupt normal channels of supply. Further, all three signatory countries are prohibited from imposing a minimum or maximum price requirement on exports (where any other form of quantitative restriction is prohibited) and imports (except as permitted in the enforcement of countervailing and anti-dumping orders and undertakings). NAFTA also requires energy regulators to ensure the orderly and equitable implementation of any regulatory changes and to ensure that the application of such changes will cause minimal disruption to contractual arrangements and avoid undue interference with pricing, marketing and distribution arrangements. The Government of Alberta's curtailment program complies with NAFTA's Article 605, under which Canada must make available a consistent proportion of the crude oil and bitumen produced to the other NAFTA signatories. As a result of the proportionality rule, reducing Canadian supply reduced the required offering under NAFTA, with the result that the amount of crude oil and bitumen that Canada is required to offer, while Canadian crude oil prices are depressed, may be reduced. It is possible that the USMCA will come into force before the Government of Alberta's curtailment order is set to be repealed by the end of 2020. The USMCA does not contain the proportionality rules of NAFTA's Article 605. The elimination of the proportionality clause removes a barrier in Canada's transition to a more diversified export portfolio. While diversification depends on the construction of infrastructure allowing more Canadian production to reach Eastern Canada, Asia, and Europe, the USMCA may allow for greater export diversification than currently exists under NAFTA. Other Trade Agreements Canada has also pursued a number of other international free trade agreements with other countries around the world. As a result, a number of free trade or similar agreements are in force between Canada and certain other countries while in other circumstances Canada has been unsuccessful in its efforts. Canada and the European Union recently agreed to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement ("CETA"), which provides for duty-free,quota-free market access for Canadian crude oil and natural gas products to the European Union. Although CETA remains subject to ratification by 14 of the 28 national legislatures in the European Union, provisional application of CETA commenced on September 21, 2017. In light of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on January 31, 2020, the United Kingdom and Canada are expected to work towards a new trade agreement through the 11-month implementation period, during which the United Kingdom will transition out of the European Union. As such, CETA will remain in place until December 31, 2020. Canada and ten other countries have agreed on the text of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership ("CPTPP"), which is intended to allow for preferential market access among the countries that are parties to the CPTPP. The CPTPP is in force among the first seven countries to ratify the agreement - Canada, Australia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Singapore. While it is uncertain what effect CETA, CPTPP, or any other trade agreements will have on the crude oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the lack of available infrastructure for the offshore export of crude oil and natural gas may limit the ability of Canadian crude oil and natural gas producers to benefit from such trade agreements. Land Tenure The respective provincial governments (i.e. the Crown), predominantly own the mineral rights to crude oil and natural gas located in Western Canada, with the exception of Manitoba (which only owns 20% of the mineral rights). Provincial governments grant rights to explore for and produce crude oil and natural gas pursuant to leases, licences and permits for varying terms, and on conditions set forth in provincial legislation, including requirements to perform specific work or make payments. The provincial governments in Western Canada's provinces conduct regular land sales where crude oil and natural gas companies bid for leases to explore for and produce crude oil and natural gas pursuant to mineral rights owned by the respective provincial governments. The leases generally have a fixed term; however, a lease may generally be continued after the initial term where certain minimum thresholds of production have been reached, all lease rental payments have been paid on time and other conditions are satisfied. To develop crude oil and natural gas resources, it is necessary for the mineral estate owner to have access to the surface lands as well. Each province has developed its own process for obtaining surface access to conduct operations that operators must follow throughout the lifespan of a well, including notification requirements and providing compensation for affected persons for lost land use and surface damage. Each of the provinces of Western Canada have implemented legislation providing for the reversion to the Crown of mineral rights to deep, non- productive geological formations at the conclusion of the primary term of a lease or licence. In addition, Alberta has a policy of "shallow rights reversion" which provides for the reversion to the Crown of mineral rights to shallow, non-productive geological formations for new leases and licences. British Columbia has a policy of "zone specific retention" that that allows a lessee to continue a lease for zones in which they can demonstrate the presence of oil or natural gas, with the remainder reverting to the Crown. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 25 In addition to Crown ownership of the rights to crude oil and natural gas, private ownership of crude oil and natural gas (i.e. freehold mineral lands) also exists in Western Canada. In the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba approximately 19%, 6%, 20%, and 80%, respectively, of the mineral rights are owned by private freehold owners. Rights to explore for and produce such crude oil and natural gas are granted by a lease or other contract on such terms and conditions as may be negotiated between the owner of such mineral rights and crude oil and natural gas explorers and producers. An additional category of mineral rights ownership includes ownership by the Canadian federal government of some legacy mineral lands and within Indigenous reservations designated under the Indian Act (Canada). Indian Oil and Gas Canada ("IOGC"), which is a federal government agency, manages subsurface and surface leases, in consultation with the applicable Indigenous peoples, for exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas on Indigenous reservations. Until recently, oil and natural gas activities conducted on Indian reserve lands were governed by the Indian Oil and Gas Act (the "IOGA") and the Indian Oil and Gas Regulations, 1995 (the "1995 Regulations"). In 2009, Parliament passed An Act to Amend the Indian Oil and Gas Act, amending and modernizing the IOGA (the "Modernized IOGA"), however the amendments were delayed until the federal government was able to complete stakeholder consultations and update the accompanying Regulations (the "2019 Regulations"). The Modernized IOGA and the 2019 Regulations came into force on August 1, 2019. At a high level, the Modernized IOGA and the 2019 Regulations govern both surface and subsurface IOGC Leases, establishing the terms and conditions with which an IOGC leaseholder must comply. The two enactments also establish a substitution system whereby provincial oil and natural gas/environmental regulatory authorities act on behalf of the federal government to ensure greater symmetry between federal and provincial regulatory standards. The Corporation does not have operations on Indian reserve lands. Royalties and Incentives General Each province has legislation and regulations that govern royalties, production rates and other matters. The royalty regime in a given province is a significant factor in the profitability of oil sands projects; and crude oil, natural gas and NGL production. Royalties payable on production from lands where the Crown does not hold the mineral rights are determined by negotiation between the mineral freehold owner and the lessee, although production from such lands is subject to certain provincial taxes and royalties. Royalties from production on Crown lands are determined by governmental regulation and are generally calculated as a percentage of the value of gross production. The rate of royalties payable generally depends in part on prescribed reference prices, well productivity, geographical location, field discovery date, method of recovery and the type or quality of the petroleum substance produced. Occasionally the governments of Western Canada's provinces create incentive programs for exploration and development. Such programs often provide for royalty rate reductions, royalty holidays or royalty tax credits and are often introduced when commodity prices are low to encourage exploration and development activity. In addition, such programs may be introduced to encourage producers to undertake initiatives using new technologies that may enhance or improve recovery of crude oil, natural gas and NGL. The federal government also announced in late 2018 that it would make $1.6 billion available to the oil and natural gas industry in light of worsening commodity price differentials. The aid package has been administered through federal agencies including the Business Development Bank of Canada, Natural Resources Canada, Export Development Canada, and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Export Development Canada has lent or guaranteed $629 million among 37 companies, of $1 billion available to oil and natural gas producers. The Bank of Canada has made 892 loans totalling $207.5 million out of its $500-million commercial loan allotment in the aid package. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada announced $49 million each for two projects to help Alberta companies building facilities to turn propane into polypropylene, a type of plastic not currently produced in Canada, but often used in packaging and labels. Natural Resources Canada distributed $37 million of a $50-million commitment under its Clean Growth Program for nine projects that help oil and natural gas companies reduce their carbon footprints. Producers and working interest owners of crude oil and natural gas rights may also carve out additional royalties or royalty-like interests through non-public transactions, which include the creation of instruments such as overriding royalties, net profits interests and net carried interests. Alberta In Alberta, provincially-set royalty rates apply to Crown-owned mineral rights. In 2016, the Government of Alberta adopted a modernized royalty framework (the "Modernized Framework") that applies to all wells drilled after December 31, 2016. The previous royalty framework (the "Old Framework") will continue to apply to wells drilled prior to January 1, 2017 for a period of ten years ending on December 31, 2026. After the expiry of this ten-year period, these older wells will become subject to the Modernized Framework. The Royalty Guarantee Act (Alberta), came into effect on July 18, 2019, and provides that no major changes will be made to the current oil and natural gas royalty structure for a period of at least 10 years. The Modernized Framework applies to all hydrocarbons other than oil sands which will remain subject to their existing royalty regime. Royalties on production from non-oil sands wells under the Modernized Framework are determined on a "revenue-minus-costs" basis with the cost component based on a Drilling and Completion Cost Allowance formula for each well, depending on its vertical depth and/or horizontal length. The formula is based on the industry's average drilling and completion costs as determined by the Alberta Energy Regulator (the "AER") on an annual basis. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 26 Producers pay a flat royalty rate of 5% of gross revenue from each well that is subject to the Modernized Framework until the well reaches payout. Payout for a well is the point at which cumulative gross revenues from the well equals the Drilling and Completion Cost Allowance for the well set by the AER. After payout, producers pay an increased post-payout royalty on revenues of between 5% and 40% for crude oil and pentanes and 5% and 36% for methane, ethane, propane and butane, all determined by reference to the then current commodity prices of the various hydrocarbons. Similar to the Old Framework, the post-payout royalty rate under the Modernized Framework varies with commodity prices. Once production in a mature well drops below a threshold level where the rate of production is too low to sustain the full royalty burden, its royalty rate is adjusted downward towards a minimum of 5% as the mature well's production declines. As the Modernized Framework uses deemed drilling and completion costs in calculating the royalty and not the actual drilling and completion costs incurred by a producer, low cost producers benefit if their well costs are lower than the Drilling and Completion Cost Allowance and, accordingly, they continue to pay the lower 5% royalty rate for a period of time after their wells achieve actual payout. Oil and natural gas producers are responsible for calculating their royalty rate on an ongoing basis. The Crown's royalty share of production is payable monthly, and producers must submit their records showing the royalty calculation. The Mines and Minerals Act was amended in 2014, and shortened the window during which producers can submit amendments to their royalty calculations before they become statute-barred, from four years to three. Both the 2014 and 2015 production years became statute barred on December 31, 2018 as the pre-amendment four- year period applied for the years up to and including 2014. Going forward, producers will only have three years to amend their royalty calculations. The Old Framework is applicable to all conventional crude oil and natural gas wells drilled prior to January 1, 2017 and bitumen production. Subject to certain available incentives, effective from the January 2011 production month, royalty rates for conventional crude oil production under the Old Framework range from a base rate of 0% to a cap of 40%. Subject to certain available incentives, effective from the January 2011 production month, royalty rates for natural gas production under the Old Framework range from a base rate of 5% to a cap of 36%. The Old Framework also includes a natural gas royalty formula which provides for a reduction based on the measured depth of the well below 2,000 meters deep, as well as the acid gas content of the produced gas. Under the Old Framework, the royalty rate applicable to NGLs is a flat rate of 40% for pentanes and 30% for butanes and propane. Currently, producers of crude oil and natural gas from Crown lands in Alberta are required to pay annual rental payments, at a rate of $3.50 per hectare, and make monthly royalty payments in respect of crude oil and natural gas produced. Oil sand production is also subject to Alberta's royalty regime. The Modernized Framework did not change the oil sands royalty framework. Prior to payout of an oil sands project, the royalty is payable on gross revenues of an oil sands project. Gross revenue royalty rates range between 1% and 9% depending on the market price of crude oil, determined using the average monthly price, expressed in Canadian dollars, for Western Texas Intermediate crude oil at Cushing, Oklahoma. Rates are 1% when the market price of crude oil is less than or equal to $55 per barrel and increase for every dollar of market price of crude oil increase to a maximum of 9% when crude oil is priced at $120 per barrel or higher. After payout, the royalty payable is the greater of the gross revenue royalty based on the gross revenue royalty rate of between 1% and 9% and the net revenue royalty based on the net revenue royalty rate. Net revenue royalty rates start at 25% and increase for every dollar of market price of crude oil increase above $55 per barrel up to 40% when crude oil is priced at $120 per barrel or higher. The Government of Alberta has from time to time implemented drilling credits, incentives or transitional royalty programs to encourage crude oil and natural gas development and new drilling. In addition, the Government of Alberta has implemented certain initiatives intended to accelerate technological development and facilitate the development of unconventional resources, including as applied to coalbed methane wells, shale gas wells and horizontal crude oil and natural gas wells. Freehold mineral taxes are levied for production from freehold mineral lands on an annual basis on calendar year production. Freehold mineral taxes are calculated using a tax formula that takes into consideration, among other things, the amount of production, the hours of production, the value of each unit of production, the tax rate and the percentages that the owners hold in the title. On average, in Alberta the tax levied is 4% of revenues reported from freehold mineral title properties. The freehold mineral taxes would be in addition to any royalty or other payment paid to the owner of such freehold mineral rights, which are established through private negotiation. Freehold and Other Types of Non-Crown Royalties Royalties on production from privately-owned freehold lands are negotiated between the mineral freehold owner and the lessee under a negotiated lease or other contract. Producers and working interest participants may also pay additional royalties to parties other than the mineral freehold owner where such royalties are negotiated through private transactions. In addition to the royalties payable to the mineral owners, (or to other royalty holders if applicable), producers of crude oil and natural gas from freehold lands in each of the Western Canadian provinces are required to pay freehold mineral taxes or production taxes. Freehold mineral taxes or production taxes are taxes levied by a provincial government on crude oil and natural gas production from lands where the Crown does not hold the mineral rights. A description of the freehold mineral taxes payable in each of the Western Canadian provinces is included in the above descriptions of the royalty regimes in such provinces. Where oil and natural gas leases fall under the jurisdiction of the IOGC, the IOGC is responsible for issuing crude oil and natural gas agreements between Indigenous groups and producers, and collecting and distributing royalty revenues. The exact terms and conditions of each crude oil and natural gas lease dictate the calculation of royalties owed, which may vary depending on the involvement of the specific Indigenous group. Ultimately, the relevant Indigenous group must approve the royalty rate for each lease. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 27 Regulatory Authorities and Environmental Regulation General The Canadian crude oil and natural gas industry is currently subject to environmental regulation under a variety of Canadian federal, provincial, territorial and municipal laws and regulations, all of which are subject to governmental review and revision from time to time. Such regulations provide for, among other things, restrictions and prohibitions on the spill, release or emission of various substances produced in association with certain crude oil and natural gas industry operations, such as sulphur dioxide and nitrous oxide. The regulatory regimes set out the requirements with respect to oilfield waste handling and storage, habitat protection and the satisfactory operation, maintenance, abandonment and reclamation of well, facility and pipeline sites. Compliance with such regulations can require significant expenditures and a breach of such requirements may result in suspension or revocation of necessary licences and authorizations, civil liability and the imposition of material fines and penalties. In addition to these specific, known requirements, future changes to environmental legislation, including anticipated legislation for air pollution and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions, including carbon dioxide equivalents ("CO2e") may impose further requirements on operators and other companies in the crude oil and natural gas industry. Federal Canadian environmental regulation is the responsibility of both the federal and provincial governments. Where there is a direct conflict between federal and provincial environmental legislation in relation to the same matter, the federal law will prevail. The federal government has primary jurisdiction over federal works, undertakings and federally regulated industries such as railways, aviation and interprovincial transport including interprovincial pipelines. On August 28, 2019, with the passing of Bill C-69, the CERA and the Impact Assessment Act ("IAA") came into force and the NEB Act and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 ("CEAA 2012") were repealed. In addition, the IA Agency replaced the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency ("CEA Agency"). Bill C-69 introduced a number of important changes to the regulatory regime for federally regulated major projects and associated environmental assessments. Previously, the NEB administered its statutory jurisdiction as an integrated regulatory body. Now, the CERA separates the CER's administrative and adjudicative functions. A board of directors and a chief executive officer will manage strategic, administrative and policy considerations while adjudicative functions will fall into the purview of a group of independent commissioners. The CER has assumed the jurisdiction previously held by the NEB over matters such as the environmental and economic regulation of pipelines, transmission infrastructure and offshore renewable energy projects, including offshore wind and tidal facilities. In its adjudicative role, the CERA tasks the CER with reviewing applications for the development, construction and operation of these projects, culminating in their eventual abandonment. "Designated projects" under the IAA include interprovincial or international pipelines that require more than 75km of new right of way, and will require an impact assessment as part of their regulatory review. The impact assessment, conducted by a review panel, jointly appointed by the CER and the IA Agency, includes expanded criteria the review panel may consider when reviewing an application. The impact assessment also requires consideration of the project's potential adverse effects, the overall societal impact and the expanded public interest that a project may have. The impact assessment must look at the direct result of the project's construction and operation, including environmental, biophysical and socio-economic factors, including consideration of a gender-based analysis, climate change, and impacts to Indigenous rights. Designated projects include pipelines that require more than 75km of new right of way and pipelines located in national parks. Large scale in situ oil sands projects not regulated by provincial greenhouse gas emissions and certain refining, processing and storage facilities will also require an impact assessment. The federal government has stated that an objective of the legislative changes was to improve decision certainty and turnaround times. Once a review or assessment is commenced under either the CERA or IAA, there are limits on the amount of time the relevant regulatory authority will have to issue its report and recommendation. Designated projects will go through a planning phase to determine the scope of the impact assessment, which the federal government has stated should provide more certainty as to the length of the full review process. Applications for non-designated projects will follow a similar process as under the NEB Act. There is significant uncertainty surrounding the impact of Bill C-69 on oil and natural gas projects. There was significant opposition from industry and others in respect of Bill C-69, and notwithstanding its stated purpose, there is concern that the changes brought about by Bill C-69 will result in projects not being approved or increased delays in approvals. The Minister of Natural Resources has a mandate to implement the CER efficiently and effectively, but the CER's ability to expedite the project approval process has not yet been substantially tested. On May 12, 2017, the federal government introduced Bill C-48 in Parliament. This legislation is aimed at providing coastal protection in northern British Columbia by prohibiting crude oil tankers carrying more than 12,500 metric tonnes of crude oil or persistent crude oil products from stopping, loading, or unloading crude oil in that area. Parliament passed Bill C-48 as the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act which received royal assent on June 21, 2019. The enactment of this statute may prevent pipelines from being built, and export terminals from being located on, the portion of the British Columbia coast subject to the moratorium (north of 50°53′00′′ north latitude and west of 126°38′36′′ west longitude) and, as a result, may negatively impact the ability of producers to access global markets. Alberta The AER is the single regulator responsible for all energy resource development in Alberta. It derives its authority from the Responsible Energy Development Act and a number of related legislation including the Oil and Gas Conservation Act (the "OGCA"), the Oil Sands Conservation Act, the Pipeline Act, and the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act. The AER is responsible for ensuring the safe, efficient, orderly and PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 28 environmentally responsible development of hydrocarbon resources including allocating and conserving water resources, managing public lands, and protecting the environment. The AER's responsibilities exclude the functions of the Alberta Utilities Commission and the Surface Rights Board, as well as Alberta Energy's responsibility for mineral tenure. The objective behind a single regulator is an enhanced regulatory regime that is intended to be efficient, attractive to business and investors and effective in supporting public safety, environmental management and resource conservation while respecting the rights of landowners. The Government of Alberta relies on regional planning to accomplish its responsible resource development goals. Its approach to natural resource management provides for engagement and consultation with stakeholders and the public and examines the cumulative impacts of development on the environment and communities by incorporating the management of all resources, including energy, minerals, land, air, water and biodiversity. While the AER is the primary regulator for energy development, several other governmental departments and agencies may be involved in land use issues, including the Alberta Ministry of Environment and Parks, the Alberta Ministry of Energy, the Aboriginal Consultation Office and the Land Use Secretariat. The Government of Alberta's land-use policy for surface land in Alberta sets out an approach to manage public and private land use and natural resource development in a manner that is consistent with the long-term economic, environmental and social goals of the province. It calls for the development of seven region-specificland-use plans in order to manage the combined impacts of existing and future land use within a specific region and the incorporation of a cumulative effects management approach into such plans. As a result, several regional plans have been implemented. These regional plans may affect further development and operations in such regions. The AER monitors seismic activity across Alberta, in the context of assessing the risks associated with, and instances of, earthquakes induced by hydraulic fracturing. Hydraulic fracturing is an important and common practice to stimulate production of oil and gas from dense subsurface rock formations. The process involves the injection of water, sand or other proppants and additives under pressure into targeted subsurface formations to fracture the surrounding rock and stimulate oil and gas production. In recent years, hydraulic fracturing has been linked to increased seismicity in the areas in which hydraulic fracturing takes place, prompting regulatory authorities to investigate the practice further. In an ongoing process spanning between February 19, 2015 to December 9, 2019, the AER has developed monitoring and reporting requirements that apply to all oil and natural gas producers working in certain areas where the likelihood of an earthquake is higher, and implemented the requirements in Subsurface Order Nos. 2, 6, and 7. The regions with seismic protocols in place that are aimed at limiting the impact and potential of induced earthquakes from hydraulic fracturing are Fox Creek, Red Deer, and Brazeau (the "Seismic Protocol Regions"). Oil and natural gas producers in each of the Seismic Protocol Regions are subject to a "traffic light" reporting system that sets thresholds on the Richter scale of earthquake magnitude. The thresholds vary among the Seismic Protocol Regions, and trigger a sliding scale of obligations from the oil or natural gas producers operating there. The obligations range from no action required, to informing the AER and invoking an approved response plan, to ceasing operations and informing the AER. The AER has the discretion to suspend oil or natural gas producers' operations while it conducts investigations following a seismic event, and only when the AER has assessed ongoing risk of earthquakes in a specific area and/or required the oil or natural gas producer to update its response plan, can operations resume. The AER may extend these requirements to other areas of Alberta if necessary, subject to the results of the AER's ongoing province-wide monitoring. Liability Management Rating Program The AER administers the licensee Liability Management Rating Program (the "AB LMR Program"). The AB LMR Program is a liability management program governing most conventional upstream crude oil and natural gas wells, facilities and pipelines. It consists of three distinct programs: the Licensee Liability Rating Program (the "AB LLR Program"), the Oilfield Waste Liability Program (the "AB OWL Program") and the Large Facility Liability Management Program (the "AB LFP"). If a licensee's deemed liabilities in the AB LLR Program, the AB OWL Program and/or the AB LFP exceed its deemed assets in those programs, the AB LMR Program requires the licensee to provide the AER with a security deposit and may restrict the licensee's ability to transfer licences. This ratio of a licensee's assets to liabilities across the three programs is referred to as the licensee's liability management rating ("LMR"). Where the AER determines that a security deposit is required, the failure to post any required amounts may result in the initiation of enforcement action by the AER. The AER previously assessed the LMR of all licensees on a monthly basis and posted the individual ratings on the AER's public website. However, in December 2019 the AER ceased posting the detailed LMR report, stating that resource and budget limitations have impacted its ability to maintain and administer the AB LMR Program. Licensees can continue to access their individual LMR calculations through the AER's Digital Data Submission System. The AER is currently reviewing the AB LMR Program as it no longer considers the LMR value alone to be a good indicator of a company's financial health. It is unclear if, or when, any changes will be made to the current regulatory framework. Any changes to the AB LMR Program may affect the Corporation's ability to obtain or transfer licenses. Complementing the AB LMR Program, Alberta's OGCA establishes an orphan fund (the "Orphan Fund") to help pay the costs to suspend, abandon, remediate and reclaim a well, facility or pipeline included in the AB LLR Program and the AB OWL Program if a licensee or working interest participant becomes insolvent or is unable to meet its obligations. Licensees in the AB LLR Program and AB OWL Program, including the Corporation, fund the Orphan Fund through a levy administered by the AER. A separate orphan levy applies to holders of licences subject to the AB LFP. Collectively, these programs are designed to minimize the risk to the Orphan Fund posed by the unfunded liabilities of licensees and to prevent the taxpayers of Alberta from incurring costs to suspend, abandon, remediate and reclaim wells, facilities or pipelines. On January 31, 2019, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the lower courts' decisions in Redwater Energy Corporation (Re) ("Redwater"), holding that there is no operational conflict between the abandonment and reclamation provisions contained in the provincial OGCA, the liability management regime administered by the AER and the federal bankruptcy and insolvency regime. As a result, receivers and trustees can no longer avoid the AER's legislated authority to impose abandonment orders against licensees or to require a licensee to pay a security deposit before approving a transfer when such a licensee is subject to formal insolvency proceedings. This means that insolvent estates can no longer PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 29 disclaim assets of a bankrupt licensee that have reached the end of their productive lives and represent a liability and deal with the company's valuable assets for the benefit of the company's creditors, without first satisfying abandonment and reclamation obligations. In response to the lower courts' decisions in Redwater, the AER issued several bulletins and interim rule changes to govern the AER's administration of its licensing and liability management programs. In Response to Redwater's trajectory through the Courts, the AER introduced amendments to its liability management framework. The AER amended its Directive 067: Eligibility Requirements for Acquiring and Holding Energy Licences and Approvals, which deals with licensee eligibility to operate wells and facilities, to require the provision of extensive corporate governance and shareholder information, including whether any director and officer was a director or officer of an energy company that has been subject to insolvency proceedings in the last five years. All transfers of well, facility and pipeline licences in the province are subject to AER approval. As a condition of transferring existing AER licences, approvals and permits, all transfers are now assessed on a non-routine basis and the AER now requires all transferees to demonstrate that they have an LMR of 2.0 or higher immediately following the transfer, or to otherwise prove to the satisfaction of the AER that it can meet its abandonment and reclamation obligations. The AER may make further rule changes at any time. The Supreme Court of Canada's Redwater decision alleviates some of the concerns that the AER's rule changes were intended to address, however the AER has indicated it is in the process of reviewing the current framework. The AER has also implemented the Inactive Well Compliance Program (the "IWCP") to address the growing inventory of inactive wells in Alberta and to increase the AER's surveillance and compliance efforts under Directive 013: Suspension Requirements for Wells ("Directive 013"). The IWCP applies to all inactive wells that are noncompliant with Directive 013 as of April 1, 2015. The objective is to bring all inactive noncompliant wells under the IWCP into compliance with the requirements of Directive 013 within five years. As of April 1, 2015, each licensee is required to bring 20% of its inactive wells into compliance every year, either by reactivating or suspending the wells in accordance with Directive 013 or by abandoning them in accordance with Directive 020: Well Abandonment. The list of current wells subject to the IWCP is available on the AER's Digital Data Submission System. The AER has announced that from April 1, 2015 to April 1, 2016, the number of noncompliant wells subject to the IWCP fell from 25,792 to 17,470, with 76% of licensees operating in the province having met their annual quota. From April 1, 2016 to April 1, 2017, this number fell from 17,470 to 12,375 noncompliant wells, with 81% of licensees operating in the province having met their annual quota. The IWCP will complete its fifth year on March 31, 2020 but the AER has not released subsequent annual reports on compliance levels since 2017. As part of its strategy to encourage the decommissioning, remediation and reclamation of inactive or marginal oil and natural gas infrastructure, the AER announced a voluntary area-based closure ("ABC") program in 2018. The ABC program is designed to reduce the cost of abandonment and reclamation operations though industry collaboration and economies of scale. Participants seeking the program incentives must commit to an inactive liability reduction target to be met through closure work of inactive assets. Climate Change Regulation Climate change regulation at both the federal and provincial level has the potential to significantly affect the future of the crude oil and natural gas industry in Canada. The impacts of federal or provincial climate change and environmental laws and regulations are uncertain. It is currently not possible to predict the extent of future requirements. Any new laws and regulations (or additional requirements to existing laws and regulations) could have a material impact on the Corporation's operations and cash flow. Federal Canada has been a signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (the "UNFCCC") since 1992. Since its inception, the UNFCCC has instigated numerous policy experiments with respect to climate governance. On April 22, 2016, 197 countries, including Canada, signed the Paris Agreement, committing to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 2° Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit this rise to no more than 1.5° Celsius. As of December 23, 2019, 187 of the 197 parties to the convention have ratified the Paris Agreement. In December 2019, the United Nations annual Conference of the Parties took place in Madrid, Spain. The Conference concluded with the attendees delaying decisions about a prospective carbon market and emissions cuts until the next climate conference in Glasgow in 2020. However, the European Union reached an agreement about "The European Green New Deal" that aims to lower emissions to zero by 2050. Following the Paris Agreement and its ratification in Canada, the Government of Canada pledged to cut its emissions by 30% from 2005 levels by 2030. Further, on December 9, 2016, the Government of Canada released the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change (the "Framework"). The Framework provided for a carbon-pricing strategy, with a carbon tax starting at $10/tonne in 2018, increasing annually until it reaches $50/tonne in 2022. This system applies in provinces and territories that request it and in those that do not have a carbon pricing system in place that meets the federal standards. On June 21, 2018, the federal government enacted the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (the "GGPPA"), which came into force on January 1, 2019. This regime has two parts: an emissions trading system for large industry and a regulatory fuel charge imposing an initial price of $20/tonne of GHG emissions. Under current federal plans, this price will escalate by $10 per year until it reaches a price of $50/tonne in 2022. Starting April 1, 2020, the minimum price permissible under the GGPPA is $30/tonne of GHG emissions. Six provinces and territories have introduced carbon-pricing systems that meet federal requirements: British Columbia, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Northwest Territories. The federal fuel charge regime took effect in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and New Brunswick on April 1, 2019 and in the Yukon and Nunavut on July 1, 2019. The federal fuel charge regime took effect in Alberta on January 1, 2020. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 30 Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario have referred the constitutionality of the GGPPA to their respective Courts of Appeal. In both the Saskatchewan and Ontario references, the appellate Courts ruled in favour of the constitutionality of the GGPPA. The Attorneys General of Saskatchewan and Ontario have appealed these decisions to the Supreme Court of Canada and the Court is set to hear the appeals in March 2020. On February 24, 2020, the Alberta Court of Appeal determined that the GGPPA is unconstitutional. It is unclear whether the Alberta reference will be appealed and heard with the Saskatchewan and Ontario appeals or, relatedly, whether those scheduled hearings will be delayed as a result. However, each of Saskatchewan, Ontario and Alberta will participate in the scheduled hearings, along with the Attorneys General of Quebec, New Brunswick, Manitoba and British Columbia and various other interested parties. On April 26, 2018, the federal government passed the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) (the "Federal Methane Regulations"). The Federal Methane Regulations seek to reduce emissions of methane from the crude oil and natural gas sector, and came into force on January 1, 2020. By introducing a number of new control measures, the Federal Methane Regulations aim to reduce unintentional leaks and intentional venting of methane, as well as ensuring that crude oil and natural gas operations use low-emissionequipment and processes. Among other things, the Federal Methane Regulations limit how much methane upstream oil and natural gas facilities are permitted to vent. These facilities would need to capture the gas and either re-useit, re- inject it, send it to a sales pipeline, or route it to a flare. In addition, in provinces other than Alberta and British Columbia (which already regulate such activities), well completions by hydraulic fracturing would be required to conserve or destroy gas instead of venting. The federal government anticipates that these actions will reduce annual GHG emissions by about 20 megatonnes by 2030. In October 2018, the federal government announced a pricing scheme as an alternative for large electricity generators so as to incentivize a reduction in emissions intensity, rather than encouraging a reduction in generation capacity. Finally, the federal government has also enacted the Multi-SectorAir Pollutants Regulation under the authority of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, which seeks to regulate certain industrial facilities and equipment types, including boilers and heaters used in the upstream oil and natural gas industry, to limit the emission of air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and sulphur dioxide. Alberta On November 22, 2015, the Government of Alberta introduced a Climate Leadership Plan (the "CLP"). Under this strategy, the Climate Leadership Act (the "CLA") came into force on January 1, 2017 and established a fuel charge intended to first outstrip and subsequently keep pace with the federal price. On December 14, 2016, the Oil Sands Emissions Limit Act came into force, establishing an annual 100 megatonne limit for GHG emissions from all oil sands sites, excluding some attributable to upgraders, the electric energy portion of cogeneration and other prescribed emissions. In June 2019, the Government of Alberta pivoted in its implementation of the CLP and repealed the CLA. The Carbon Competitiveness Incentives Regime ("CCIR") remained in place. As a result, the federally imposed fuel charge took effect in Alberta on January 1, 2020, at a rate of $20/tonne. In accordance with the GGPPA, this will increase to $30/tonne on April 1, 2020. However, on December 4, 2019, the federal government approved Alberta's proposed Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction ("TIER") regulation intended to replace the CCIR, so the regulation of emissions from heavy industry remains subject to provincial regulation, while the federal fuel charge still applies. The TIER regulation came into effect on January 1, 2020. The TIER regulation operates differently than the former facility-based CCIR, and instead applies industry-wide to emitters that emit more than 100,000 tonnes of CO2e per year in 2016 or any subsequent year. The 2020 target for most TIER-regulated facilities is to reduce emissions intensity by 10% as measured against that facility's individual benchmark (which is, generally, its average emissions intensity during the period from 2013 to 2015), with a further 1% reduction for each subsequent year. The facility-specific benchmark does not apply to all facilities. Certain facilities, such as those in the electricity sector, are compared against the good-as-best-gas standard, which measures against the emissions produced by the cleanest natural gas-fired generation system. Similarly, for facilities that have already made substantial headway in reducing their emissions, a different "high-performance" benchmark is available to ensure that the cost of ongoing compliance takes this into account. As with the former CCIR, the TIER regulation targets emissions intensity rather than total emissions. Under the TIER regulation, facilities in high-emitting sectors can opt-in to the program despite the fact that they do not meet the 100,000 tonne threshold. A facility can opt-in to TIER regulation if it competes directly against another TIER-regulated facility or if it has annual CO2e emissions that exceed 10,000 tonnes per year and belongs to an emissions-intensive or trade exposed sector with international competition. In addition, the owner of two or more "conventional oil and gas facilities" may apply to have those facilities regulated under the TIER regulation. To encourage compliance with the emissions intensity reduction targets, TIER-regulated facilities must provide annual compliance reports and facilities that are unable to achieve their targets may either purchase credits from other facilities, purchase carbon offsets, or pay a levy to the Government of Alberta. The Government of Alberta previously signaled its intention through the CLP to implement regulations that would lower annual methane emissions by 45% by 2025. Pursuant to this goal, the Government of Alberta enacted the Methane Emission Reduction Regulation (the "Alberta Methane Regulations") on January 1, 2020, and the AER simultaneously released an updated edition of Directive 060: Upstream Petroleum Industry Flaring, Incinerating, and Venting. The release of Directive 060 complements a previously released update to Directive 017: Measurement Requirements for Oil and Gas Operations that took effect in December 2018. Together, these new Directives represent Alberta's first step toward achieving its 2025 goal, as outlined in the Alberta Methane Regulations; however, the Government of Alberta and the federal government have not yet reached an equivalency agreement with respect to the Alberta Methane Regulations and the Federal Methane Regulations. Alberta was also the first jurisdiction in North America to direct dedicated funding to implement carbon capture and storage technology across industrial sectors. Alberta has committed $1.24 billion through 2025 to fund two commercial-scale carbon capture and storage projects. Both projects will help reduce the CO2 emissions from the oil sands and fertilizer sectors, and reduce GHG emissions by 2.76 million megatonnes per PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 31 year. On December 2, 2010, the Government of Alberta passed the Carbon Capture and Storage Statutes Amendment Act, 2010. It deemed the pore space underlying all land in Alberta to be, and to have always been the property of the Crown and provided for the assumption of long- term liability for carbon sequestration projects by the Crown, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. RISK FACTORS Investors should carefully consider the risk factors set out below and consider all other information contained herein and in the Corporation's other public filings before making an investment decision. The risks set out below are not an exhaustive list and should not be taken as a complete summary or description of all the risks associated with the Corporation's business and the oil and natural gas business generally. Litigation The Corporation is subject to the Sequoia Litigation and may also be involved in further litigation in the course of its normal operations and the outcome of the litigation may adversely affect the Corporation and its reputation The Corporation is subject to the Sequoia Litigation. Any decision or ruling with respect to the Sequoia Litigation which is not in favour of the Corporation could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's assets, liabilities, business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, in the normal course of the Corporation's operations, it may become involved in, named as a party to, or be the subject of, various legal proceedings, including regulatory proceedings, tax proceedings and legal actions. Potential litigation may develop in relation to personal injuries (including resulting from exposure to hazardous substances, property damage, property taxes, land and access rights, environmental issues, including claims relating to contamination or natural resource damages and contract disputes). The outcome with respect to outstanding, pending or future proceedings cannot be predicted with certainty and may be determined adversely to the Corporation and could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's assets, liabilities, business, financial condition and results of operations. Even if the Corporation prevails in any such legal proceedings, the proceedings could be costly and time-consuming and may divert the attention of management and key personnel from business operations, which could have an adverse affect on the Corporation's financial condition. Credit Facility Arrangements Failing to extend the Credit Facility and comply with covenants under the Corporation's Credit Facility could result in restricted access to capital or being required to repay all amounts owing thereunder The Corporation currently has the Credit Facility available which is subject to a semi-annual borrowing limit redetermination by its lenders at which time the Corporation may elect to request an extension of the Credit Facility. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will be able to extend its Credit Facility in the amount it requires or on terms acceptable to it. Any failure of the Corporation to repay or refinance all or any portion of the Credit Facility on its maturity date on acceptable terms could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow. There is no assurance that the Corporation will be able to refinance the Credit Facility on its maturity date on acceptable terms, or on any basis. The Corporation remains dependent on the support of its syndicate of lenders to the Credit Facility which has a current maturity of November 30, 2020. The recent significant decline in natural gas and liquids prices has contributed to the Corporation projecting a significant reduction in cash flow from operating activities in 2020. The Corporation will require additional financing or will need to refinance the upcoming Credit Facility and term loan maturities as the available liquidity and operating cash flows are not anticipated to be sufficient. The Corporation is considering options including the extension of existing debt maturity dates, alternative financing or the sale or monetization of additional assets. However, due to these circumstances detailed above, considerable economic instability and uncertainty in the oil and gas markets which negatively impacts operating cash flows and lender and investor sentiment, there remains considerable risk around the Corporation's ability to address its liquidity shortfalls and upcoming maturities. In addition, there continues to be some uncertainty regarding the Sequoia Litigation which may restrict management's ability to manage its capital structure. As a result, there is a material uncertainty surrounding the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern that creates significant doubt as to the ability of the Corporation to meet its obligations as they come due and, therefore, it may be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. In addition, the amount authorized under the Credit Facility is dependent on the borrowing base determined by its lenders. The Corporation is required to comply with covenants under its Credit Facility which may, in certain cases, affect the availability, or price, of additional funding and in the event that the Corporation does not comply with these covenants, the Corporation's access to capital could be restricted or repayment could be required. Events beyond the Corporation's control may contribute to the failure of the Corporation to comply with such covenants. A failure to comply with covenants could result in default under the Corporation's Credit Facility, which could result in the Corporation being required to repay amounts owing thereunder. The acceleration of the Corporation's indebtedness under one agreement may permit acceleration of indebtedness under other agreements that contain cross default or cross-acceleration provisions. In addition, the Corporation's Credit Facility may impose operating and financial restrictions on the Corporation that could include restrictions on, the payment of dividends, repurchase or making of other distributions with respect to the Corporation's securities, incurring of additional indebtedness, repayment of second lien and unsecured debt, the provision of guarantees, the assumption of loans, making of capital expenditures, entering into of amalgamations, mergers, take-over bids or disposition of assets, among others. The Corporation's lenders use the Corporation's reserves, commodity prices, applicable discount rate and other factors to periodically determine the Corporation's borrowing base. Commodity prices continue to be depressed and remain volatile as a result of various factors including limited egress options for Western Canadian oil and natural gas producers, actions taken to limit OPEC and non-OPEC production and increasing production by shale producers in the United States. Depressed commodity prices could reduce the Corporation's borrowing base, reducing the PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 32 funds available to the Corporation under the Credit Facility. This could result in the requirement to repay a portion, or all, of the Corporation's indebtedness. The impact of the Supreme Court of Canada's decision in the Redwater case on lending practices in the crude oil and natural gas sector and actions taken by secured creditors and receivers/trustees of insolvent borrowers could affect lending practices as secured creditors will be subject to prior satisfaction of abandonment and restoration claims which may not be capable of quantification at the time credit is advanced. See "Industry Conditions - Regulatory Authorities and Environmental Regulation - Liability Management Rating Programs". If the Corporation's lenders require repayment of all or a portion of the amounts outstanding under its credit facilities for any reason, including for a default of a covenant, or the reduction of a borrowing base, there is no certainty that the Corporation would be in a position to make such repayment. Even if the Corporation is able to obtain new financing in order to make any required repayment under its credit facilities, it may not be on commercially reasonable terms or terms that are acceptable to the Corporation. If the Corporation is unable to repay amounts owing under its credit facilities, the lenders under the Credit Facility could proceed to foreclose or otherwise realize upon the collateral granted to them to secure the indebtedness. Substantial Capital Requirements The Corporation's access to capital may be limited or restricted as a result of factors related and unrelated to it, impacting its ability to conduct future operations and acquire and develop reserves The inability of the Corporation to access sufficient capital for its operations could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The Corporation anticipates making substantial capital expenditures for the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the future. As future capital expenditures will be financed out of cash generated from operations, borrowings and possible future equity sales, the Corporation's ability to do so is dependent on, among other factors: the overall state of the capital markets;

commodity prices;

interest rates;

royalty rates;

litigation risks;

tax burden due to current and future tax laws; and

investor appetite for investments in the energy industry and the Corporation's securities. Further, if the Corporation's revenues or reserves decline, it may not have access to the capital necessary to undertake or complete future drilling programs. The conditions in, or affecting, the oil and natural gas industry have negatively impacted the ability of oil and natural gas companies, including the Corporation, to access additional financing and/or the cost thereof. There can be no assurance that debt or equity financing, or cash generated by operations will be available or sufficient to meet these requirements or for other corporate purposes or, if debt or equity financing is available, that it will be on terms acceptable to the Corporation. The Corporation may be required to seek additional equity financing on terms that are highly dilutive to existing shareholders. Additional Funding Requirements The Corporation may require additional financing from time to time to fund the acquisition, exploration and development of properties and its ability to obtain such financing in a timely fashion and on acceptable terms may be negatively impacted by the current economic and global market volatility The Corporation's cash flow from its reserves may not be sufficient to fund its ongoing activities at all times and, from time to time, the Corporation may require additional financing in order to carry out its oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration and development activities. Failure to obtain financing on a timely basis could cause the Corporation to forfeit its interest in certain properties, miss certain acquisition opportunities and reduce or terminate its operations. Due to the conditions in the oil and natural gas industry and/or global economic and political volatility, the Corporation may, from time to time, have restricted access to capital and increased borrowing costs. The current conditions in the oil and natural gas industry have negatively impacted the ability of oil and natural gas companies to access, or the cost of, additional financing. As a result of global economic and political volatility, the Corporation may, from time to time, have restricted access to capital and increased borrowing costs. If the Corporation's revenues from its reserves decrease as a result of lower oil and natural gas prices or otherwise, it will affect the Corporation's ability to expend the necessary capital to replace its reserves or to maintain its production. To the extent that external sources of capital become limited, unavailable or available on onerous terms, the Corporation's ability to make capital investments and maintain existing assets may be impaired, and its assets, liabilities, business, financial condition and results of operations may be affected materially and adversely as a result. In addition, the future development of the Corporation's petroleum properties may require additional financing and there are no assurances that such financing will be available or, if available, will be available upon acceptable terms. Alternatively, any available financing may be highly dilutive to existing shareholders. Failure to obtain any financing necessary for the Corporation's capital expenditure plans may result in a delay in development or production on the Corporation's properties. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 33 Issuance of Debt Increased debt levels may impair the Corporation's ability to borrow additional capital on a timely basis to fund opportunities as they arise From time to time, the Corporation may enter into transactions to acquire assets or shares of other entities. These transactions may be financed in whole or in part with debt, which may increase the Corporation's debt levels above industry standards for oil and natural gas companies of similar size. Depending on future exploration and development plans, the Corporation may require additional debt financing that may not be available or, if available, may not be available on favourable terms. Neither the Corporation's articles nor its by-laws limit the amount of indebtedness that the Corporation may incur. The level of the Corporation's indebtedness from time to time could impair the Corporation's ability to obtain additional financing on a timely basis to take advantage of business opportunities that may arise. Exploration, Development and Production Risks The Corporation's future performance may be affected by the financial, operational, environmental and safety risks associated with the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas Oil and natural gas operations involve many risks that even a combination of experience, knowledge and careful evaluation may not be able to overcome. The long-term commercial success of the Corporation depends on its ability to find, acquire, develop and commercially produce oil and natural gas reserves. Without the continual addition of new reserves, the Corporation's existing reserves, and the production from them, will decline over time as the Corporation produces from such reserves. A future increase in the Corporation's reserves will depend on both the ability of the Corporation to explore and develop its existing properties and its ability to select and acquire suitable producing properties or prospects. There is no assurance that the Corporation will be able to continue to find satisfactory properties to acquire or participate in. Moreover, management of the Corporation may determine that current markets, terms of acquisition, participation or pricing conditions make potential acquisitions or participation uneconomic. There is also no assurance that the Corporation will discover or acquire further commercial quantities of oil and natural gas. Future oil and natural gas exploration may involve unprofitable efforts from dry wells or from wells that are productive but do not produce sufficient petroleum substances to return a profit after drilling, completing (including hydraulic fracturing), operating and other costs. Completion of a well does not ensure a profit on the investment or recovery of drilling, completion and operating costs. Drilling hazards, environmental damage and various field operating conditions could greatly increase the cost of operations and adversely affect the production from successful wells. Field operating conditions include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or consents, shut-ins of wells resulting from extreme weather conditions, insufficient storage or transportation capacity or geological and mechanical conditions. While diligent well supervision, effective maintenance operations and the development of enhanced oil recovery technologies can contribute to maximizing production rates over time, it is not possible to eliminate production delays and declines from normal field operating conditions, which can negatively affect revenue and cash flow levels to varying degrees. Oil and natural gas exploration, development and production operations are subject to all the risks and hazards typically associated with such operations, including, but not limited to, fire, explosion, blowouts, cratering, sour gas releases, spills and other environmental hazards. These typical risks and hazards could result in substantial damage to oil and natural gas wells, production facilities, other property and the environment and cause personal injury or threaten wildlife. Particularly, the Corporation may explore for and produce sour gas in certain areas. An unintentional leak of sour gas could result in personal injury, loss of life or damage to property and may necessitate an evacuation of populated areas, all of which could result in liability to the Corporation. Oil and natural gas production operations are also subject to geological and seismic risks, including encountering unexpected formations or pressures, premature decline of reservoirs and the invasion of water into producing formations. Losses resulting from the occurrence of any of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. As is standard industry practice, the Corporation is not fully insured against all risks, nor are all risks insurable. Although the Corporation maintains liability insurance and business interruption insurance in an amount that it considers consistent with industry practice, liabilities associated with certain risks could exceed policy limits or not be covered. See "Risk Factors - Insurance". In either event, the Corporation could incur significant costs. Weakness in the Oil and Gas Industry Weakness and volatility in the market conditions for the oil and gas industry may affect the value of the Corporation's reserves, restrict its cash flow and its ability to access capital to fund the development of its properties Market events and conditions, including global excess oil and natural gas supply, recent actions taken by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC"), sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, slowing growth in China and emerging economies, weakening global relationships, conflict between the U.S. and Iran, isolationist and punitive trade policies, U.S. shale production, sovereign debt levels and political upheavals in various countries including growing anti-fossil fuel sentiment, have caused significant volatility in commodity prices. See "Risk Factors - Political Uncertainty". These events and conditions have caused a significant reduction in the valuation of oil and natural gas companies and a decrease in confidence in the oil and natural gas industry. These difficulties have been exacerbated in Canada by political and other actions resulting in uncertainty surrounding regulatory, tax, royalty changes and environmental regulation. See "Risk Factors -Royaltiesand PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 34 Incentives", "Risk Factors - Regulatory Authorities and Environmental Regulation" and "Risk Factors - Climate Change Regulation". In addition, the difficulties encountered by midstream proponents to obtain the necessary approvals on a timely basis to build pipelines, liquefied natural gas plants and other facilities to provide better access to markets for the oil and natural gas industry in Western Canada has led to additional downward price pressure on oil and natural gas produced in Western Canada. The resulting price differential between Western Canadian Select crude oil, and Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil has created uncertainty and reduced confidence in the oil and natural gas industry in Western Canada. See "Industry Conditions - Transportation Constraints and Market Access". Lower commodity prices may also affect the volume and value of the Corporation's reserves, rendering certain reserves uneconomic. In addition, lower commodity prices restrict the Corporation's cash flow resulting in less funds from operations being available to fund the Corporation's capital expenditure budget. Consequently, the Corporation may not be able to replace its production with additional reserves and both the Corporation's production and reserves could be reduced on a year-over-year basis. See "Risk Factors - Reserves Estimates". Any decrease in value of the Corporation's reserves may reduce the borrowing base under its credit facilities, which, depending on the level of the Corporation's indebtedness, could result in the Corporation having to repay a portion of its indebtedness. See "Risk Factors - Credit Facilities". In addition to possibly resulting in a decrease in the value of the Corporation's economically recoverable reserves, lower commodity prices may also result in a decrease in the value of the Corporation's infrastructure and facilities, all of which could also have the effect of requiring a write down of the carrying value of the Corporation's oil and natural gas assets on its balance sheet and the recognition of an impairment charge in its income statement. Given the current market conditions and the lack of confidence in the Canadian oil and natural gas industry, the Corporation may have difficulty raising additional funds or if it is able to do so, it may be on unfavourable and highly dilutive terms. See "Risk Factors - Additional Funding Requirements". If these conditions persist, the Corporation's cash flow may not be sufficient to continue to fund its operations and to satisfy its obligations when due and the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern and discharge its obligations will require additional equity or debt financing and/or proceeds or reduction in liabilities from asset sales. There can be no assurance that such equity or debt financing will be available on terms that are satisfactory to the Corporation or at all. Similarly, there can be no assurance that the Corporation will be able to realize any or sufficient proceeds or reduction in liabilities from asset sales to discharge its obligations and continue as a going concern. Prices, Markets and Marketing Various factors may adversely impact the marketability of oil and natural gas, affecting net production revenue, production volumes and development and exploration activities The Corporation's ability to market its oil and natural gas may depend upon its ability to acquire capacity in pipelines that deliver oil, NGL and natural gas to commercial markets or contract for the delivery of crude oil and NGL by rail. Numerous factors beyond the Corporation's control do, and will continue to, affect the marketability and price of oil and natural gas acquired, produced, or discovered by the Corporation, including: deliverability uncertainties related to the distance the Corporation's reserves are from pipelines, railway lines and processing and storage facilities;

operational problems affecting pipelines, railway lines and processing and storage facilities; and

government regulation relating to prices, taxes, royalties, land tenure, allowable production and the export of oil and natural gas. Oil and natural gas prices are expected to remain volatile for the near future because of market uncertainties over the supply and demand of these commodities due to the current state of the world economies, shale oil and natural gas production in the United States, OPEC actions, political uncertainties, sanctions imposed on certain oil producing nations by other countries, conflicts in the Middle East and ongoing credit and liquidity concerns. Prices for oil and natural gas are also subject to the availability of foreign markets and the Corporation's ability to access such markets. A material decline in prices could result in a reduction of the Corporation's net production revenue. The economics of producing from some wells may change because of lower prices, which could result in reduced production of oil or natural gas and a reduction in the volumes and the value of the Corporation's reserves. The Corporation might also elect not to produce from certain wells at lower prices. Any substantial and extended decline in the price of oil and natural gas would have an adverse effect on the Corporation's carrying value of its reserves, borrowing capacity, revenues, profitability and cash flows from operations and may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Volatile oil and natural gas prices make it difficult to estimate the value of producing properties for acquisitions and often cause disruption in the market for oil and natural gas producing properties, as buyers and sellers have difficulty agreeing on such value. Price volatility also makes it difficult to budget for, and project the return on, acquisitions and development and exploitation projects. See "Weakness in the Oil and Gas Industry". Market Price The trading price of the Common Shares may be adversely affected by factors related and unrelated to the oil and natural gas industry The trading price of securities of oil and natural gas issuers is subject to substantial volatility often based on factors related and unrelated to the financial performance or prospects of the issuers involved. Factors unrelated to the Corporation's performance could include macroeconomic developments nationally, within North America or globally, domestic and global commodity prices, or current perceptions of the oil and oil and natural gas market. In recent years, the volatility of commodities has increased due, in part, to the implementation of computerized trading and the decrease of discretionary commodity trading. In addition, the volatility, trading volume and share price of issuers have been impacted by PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 35 increasing investment levels in passive funds that track major indices, as such funds only purchase securities included in such indices. In certain jurisdictions institutions, including government sponsored entities, have determined to decrease their ownership in oil and natural gas entities which may impact the liquidity of certain securities and may put downward pressure on the trading price of those securities. Similarly, the market price of the Common Shares of the Corporation could be subject to significant fluctuations in response to variations in the Corporation's operating results, financial condition, liquidity and other internal factors. Accordingly, the price at which the Common Shares of the Corporation will trade cannot be accurately predicted. Failure to Realize Anticipated Benefits of Acquisitions and Dispositions The anticipated benefits of acquisitions may not be achieved and the Corporation may dispose of non-core assets for less than their carrying value on the financial statements as a result of weak market conditions. The Corporation considers acquisitions and dispositions of businesses and assets in the ordinary course of business. Achieving the benefits of acquisitions depends on successfully consolidating functions and integrating operations and procedures in a timely and efficient manner and the Corporation's ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities and synergies from combining the acquired businesses and operations with those of the Corporation. The integration of acquired businesses and assets may require substantial management effort, time and resources diverting management's focus from other strategic opportunities and operational matters. Management continually assesses the value and contribution of services provided by third parties and the resources required to provide such services. In this regard, non-core assets may be periodically disposed of so the Corporation can focus its efforts and resources more efficiently. Depending on the market conditions for such non-core assets, certain non-core assets of the Corporation may realize less on disposition than their carrying value on the financial statements of the Corporation. Political Uncertainty The Corporation's business may be adversely affected by recent political and social events and decisions made not only in Canada, but also in the United States, Europe and elsewhere In the last several years, the United States and certain European countries have experienced significant political events that have cast uncertainty on global financial and economic markets. Since the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the American administration has withdrawn the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the United States Congress has passed sweeping tax reform, which, among other things, significantly reduces U.S. corporate tax rates. This has affected the competitiveness of other jurisdictions, including Canada. In addition, NAFTA has been renegotiated and on November 30, 2018, Canada, the U.S. and Mexico signed the USMCA which will replace NAFTA once ratified by the three signatory countries. The USMCA was ratified by Mexico's Senate in June 2019 and by the United States' Senate in January 2020. In January 2020, the Canadian Parliament tabled Bill C-4 which, once proclaimed into force, will ratify the USMCA. The USMCA is expected to fully replace NAFTA two months after Bill C-4 comes into force. See "Industry Conditions - The North American Trade Agreement and Other Trade Agreements". The U.S. administration has also taken action with respect to reduction of regulation, which may also affect relative competitiveness of other jurisdictions. It is unclear exactly what other actions the U.S. administration will implement, and if implemented, how these actions may impact Canada and in particular the oil and natural gas industry. Any actions taken by the current U.S. administration may have a negative impact on the Canadian economy and on the businesses, financial conditions, results of operations and the valuation of Canadian oil and natural gas companies, including the Corporation. In addition to the political disruption in the United States, the impact of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union remains to be determined. Some European countries have also experienced the rise of anti-establishment political parties and public protests held against open-door immigration policies, trade and globalization. Conflict and political uncertainty also continues to progress in the Middle East. To the extent that certain political actions taken in North America, Europe and elsewhere in the world result in a marked decrease in free trade, access to personnel and freedom of movement, it could have an adverse effect on the Corporation's ability to market its products internationally, increase costs for goods and services required for the Corporation's operations, reduce access to skilled labour and negatively impact the Corporation's business, operations, financial conditions and the market value of the Common Shares. A change in federal, provincial or municipal governments in Canada may have an impact on the directions taken by such governments on matters that may impact the oil and natural gas industry including the balance between economic development and environmental policy. Alberta elected a new government in 2019 that is supportive of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project. Though the Supreme Court of Canada unanimously rejected the government of British Columbia's proposed regulation of the transport of heavy oil products into and through British Columbia, in January 2020, tensions remain high between provincial and federal governments. Continued uncertainty and delays have led to decreased investor confidence, increased capital costs and operational delays for producers and service providers operating in the jurisdiction where the Corporation is active. See "Industry Conditions - Transportation Constraints and Market Access" and "Industry Conditions Regulatory Authorities and Environmental Regulation - British Columbia ". The federal Government was re-elected in 2019, but in a minority position. The ability of the minority federal government to pass legislation will be subject to whether it is able to come to agreement with, and garner the support of, the other elected parties, most of whom are opposed to the development of the oil and natural gas industry. The minority federal government will also be required to rely on the support of the other elected parties to remain in power, which provides less stability and may lead to an earlier subsequent federal election. Lack of political consensus, at both the federal and provincial level, continues to create regulatory uncertainty, the effects of which become apparent on an ongoing basis, particularly with respect to carbon pricing regimes, curtailment of crude oil production and transportation and export capacity, and may affect the business of participants in the oil and natural gas industry. See "Industry Conditions - Climate Change Regulation", "Industry Conditions - Transportation Constraints and Market Access", "Industry Conditions - Curtailment" and "Industry Conditions - The North American Free Trade Agreement and other Trade Agreements". PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 36 The oil and natural gas industry has become an increasingly politically polarizing topic in Canada, which has resulted in a rise in civil disobedience surrounding oil and natural gas development-particularly with respect to infrastructure projects. Protests, blockades and demonstrations have the potential to delay and disrupt the Corporation's activities. See "Industry Conditions - Transportation Constraints and Market Access - Natural Gas". Operational Dependence The successful operation of a portion of the Corporation's properties is dependent on third parties Other companies operate some of the assets in which the Corporation has an interest. The Corporation has limited ability to exercise influence over the operation of those assets or their associated costs, which could adversely affect the Corporation's financial performance. The Corporation's return on assets operated by others depends upon a number of factors that may be outside of the Corporation's control, including, but not limited to, the timing and amount of capital expenditures, the operator's expertise and financial resources, the approval of other participants, the selection of technology and risk management practices. In addition, due to the current low and volatile commodity prices, many companies, including companies that may operate some of the assets in which the Corporation has an interest, may be in financial difficulty, which could impact their ability to fund and pursue capital expenditures, carry out their operations in a safe and effective manner and satisfy regulatory requirements with respect to abandonment and reclamation obligations. If companies that operate some of the assets in which the Corporation has an interest fail to satisfy regulatory requirements with respect to abandonment and reclamation obligations, the Corporation may be required to satisfy such obligations and to seek reimbursement from such companies. To the extent that any of such companies go bankrupt, become insolvent or make a proposal or institute any proceedings relating to bankruptcy or insolvency, it could result in such assets being shut-in, the Corporation potentially becoming subject to additional liabilities relating to such assets and the Corporation having difficulty collecting revenue due from such operators or recovering amounts owing to the Corporation from such operators for their share of abandonment and reclamation obligations. Any of these factors could have a material adverse affect on the Corporation's financial and operational results. See "Industry Conditions - Liability Management Rating Program". Reliance on Royalty Payors A portion of the Corporation's revenues from royalty payors and certain of its operations are dependent on the financial and operational capacity of third party working interest owners to develop and produce from the Corporation's properties, over which it has limited influence. The Corporation relies on other companies drilling and producing from lands in which the Corporation has a royalty interest. The Corporation has very limited ability to exercise influence over the decision of companies to drill and produce from such lands. The Corporation's return on lands in which it has a royalty interest depends upon a number of factors that may be outside of the Corporation's control, including, but not limited to, the capital expenditure budgets and financial resources of the companies who have a working interest in such lands, the operator's ability to efficiently produce the resources from such lands and commodity prices. In addition, due to unstable commodity prices, many companies, including companies that may have a working interest in the lands in which the Corporation has a royalty interest, may be in financial difficulty, which could affect their ability to fund and pursue capital expenditures on such lands. Furthermore, weak commodity prices and/or curtailment of the production of crude oil mandated by the Government of Alberta may result in companies choosing to defer capital spending or shutting-in existing production. See "Industry Conditions - Curtailment". Any reduction in the drilling and production from lands in which the Corporation has a royalty interest will negatively affect the Corporation's cash flows and financial results. Financial difficulty of companies who have lands in which the Corporation has a royalty interest may affect the Corporation's ability to collect royalty payments, especially if such companies go bankrupt, become insolvent, or make a proposal or institute any proceedings relating to bankruptcy or insolvency. Project Risks The success of the Corporation's operations may be negatively impacted by factors outside of its control resulting in operational delays and cost overruns The Corporation manages a variety of small and large projects in the conduct of its business. Project interruptions may delay expected revenues from operations. Significant project cost overruns could make a project uneconomic. The Corporation's ability to execute projects and market oil and natural gas depends upon numerous factors beyond the Corporation's control, including: the availability of processing capacity;

the availability and proximity of pipeline capacity;

the availability of storage capacity;

the availability of, and the ability to acquire, water supplies needed for drilling, hydraulic fracturing, and waterfloods or the Corporation's ability to dispose of water used or removed from strata at a reasonable cost and in accordance with applicable environmental regulations;

the supply of and demand for oil and natural gas;

the availability of alternative fuel sources; PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 37 the effects of inclement and severe weather events, including fire, drought and flooding;

the availability of drilling and related equipment;

the availability of equipment and manpower for completion and fracture stimulation operations;

unexpected cost increases;

accidental events;

transportation outages;

currency fluctuations;

regulatory changes;

the availability and productivity of skilled labour; and

the regulation of the oil and natural gas industry by various levels of government and governmental agencies. Because of these factors, the Corporation could be unable to execute projects on time, on budget, or at all. Gathering and Processing Facilities, Pipeline Systems and Rail Lack of capacity and/or regulatory constraints on gathering and processing facilities, pipeline systems and railway lines may have a negative impact on the Corporation's ability to produce and sell its oil and natural gas The Corporation delivers its products through gathering and processing facilities, pipeline systems and, in certain circumstances, by rail. The amount of oil and natural gas that the Corporation can produce and sell is subject to the accessibility, availability, proximity and capacity of these gathering and processing facilities, pipeline systems and railway lines. The lack of firm pipeline capacity, production limits and limits on availability of capacity in gathering and processing facilities continues to affect the oil and natural gas industry and limits the ability to transport produced oil and natural gas to market. However, in early 2020, the Supreme Court of Canada and the Federal Court of Appeal both dismissed challenges to Cabinet's approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, and construction on the pipeline expansion is underway. See "Industry Conditions - Transportation Constraints and Market Access" and "Industry Conditions - Curtailment". In addition, the pro-rationing of capacity on inter-provincial pipeline systems continues to affect the ability of oil and natural gas companies to export oil and natural gas, and could result in the Corporation's inability to realize the full economic potential of its products or in a reduction of the price offered for the Corporation's production. Unexpected shut downs or curtailment of capacity of pipelines for maintenance or integrity work or because of actions taken by regulators could also affect the Corporation's production, operations and financial results. As a result, producers have considered rail lines as an alternative means of transportation. Announcements and actions taken by the federal government and the provincial governments of British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec relating to approval of infrastructure projects may continue to intensify, leading to increased challenges to interprovincial and international infrastructure projects moving forward. On August 28, 2019, with the passing of Bill C-69, the Canadian Energy Regulator Act and the Impact Assessment Act came into force and the National Energy Board Act and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 were repealed. In addition, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada replaced the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency. See "Industry Conditions - Regulatory Authorities and Environmental Regulation". The impact of the new federal regulatory scheme on proponents, and the timing for receipt of approvals, of major projects is unclear. A portion of the Corporation's production may, from time to time, be processed through facilities owned by third parties and over which the Corporation does not have control. From time to time, these facilities may discontinue or decrease operations either as a result of normal servicing requirements or as a result of unexpected events. A discontinuation or decrease of operations could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's ability to process its production and deliver the same to market. Midstream and pipeline companies may take actions to maximize their return on investment, which may in turn adversely affect producers and shippers, especially when combined with a regulatory framework that may not always align with the interests of particular shippers. Competition The Corporation competes with other oil and natural gas companies, some of which have greater financial and operational resources The petroleum industry is competitive in all of its phases. The Corporation competes with numerous other entities in the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil, natural gas and NGL. The Corporation's competitors include oil and natural gas companies that have substantially greater financial resources, staff and facilities than those of the Corporation. Some of these companies not only explore for, develop and produce oil and natural gas, but also carry on refining operations and market oil and natural gas on an international basis. As a result of these complementary activities, some of these competitors may have greater and more diverse competitive resources to draw on than the Corporation. The Corporation's ability to increase its reserves in the future will depend not only on its ability to explore and develop its present properties, but also on its ability to select and acquire other suitable producing properties or prospects for exploratory drilling. Competitive factors in the distribution and marketing of oil, natural gas and NGL include price, process, and reliability of delivery and storage. Cost of New Technologies The Corporation's ability to successfully implement new technologies into its operations in a timely and efficient manner will affect its ability to compete The petroleum industry is characterized by rapid and significant technological advancements and introductions of new products and services utilizing new technologies. Other companies may have greater financial, technical and personnel resources that allow them to enjoy technological advantages and may in the future allow them to implement new technologies before the Corporation. There can be no assurance that the PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 38 Corporation will be able to respond to such competitive pressures and implement such technologies on a timely basis or at an acceptable cost. If the Corporation does implement such technologies, there is no assurance that the Corporation will do so successfully. One or more of the technologies currently utilized by the Corporation or implemented in the future may become obsolete. In such case, the Corporation's business, financial condition and results of operations could be affected adversely and materially. If the Corporation is unable to utilize the most advanced commercially available technology, or is unsuccessful in implementing certain technologies, its business, financial condition and results of operations could also be adversely affected in a material way. Alternatives to and Changing Demand for Petroleum Products Changes to the demand for oil, natural gas and NGL products and the rise of petroleum alternatives may negatively affect the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and cash flow Fuel conservation measures, alternative fuel requirements, increasing consumer demand for alternatives to oil and natural gas and technological advances in fuel economy and renewable energy generation stems could reduce the demand for oil, natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Recently, certain jurisdictions have implemented policies or incentives to decrease the use of fossil fuels and encourage the use of renewable fuel alternatives, which may lessen the demand for petroleum products and put downward pressure on commodity prices. Advancements in energy efficient products have a similar effect on the demand for oil and natural gas products. The Corporation cannot predict the impact of changing demand for oil and natural gas products, and any major changes may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow by decreasing the Corporation's profitability, increasing its costs, limiting its access to capital and decreasing the value of its assets. Regulatory Modification to current or implementation of additional regulations may reduce the demand for oil and natural gas and/or increase the Corporation's costs and/or delay planned operations The implementation of new regulations or the modification of existing regulations affecting the oil and natural gas industry could reduce demand for crude oil and natural gas and increase the Corporation's costs, either of which may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Further, the ongoing third party challenges to regulatory decisions or orders has reduced the efficiency of the regulatory regime, as the implementation of the decisions and orders has been delayed resulting in uncertainty and interruption to business of the oil and natural gas industry. See "Industry Conditions - Regulatory Authorities and Environmental Regulation Climate Change Regulations ", " Industry Conditions - Curtailment" and " Risk Factors - Liability Management ". In order to conduct oil and natural gas operations, the Corporation will require regulatory permits, licences, registrations, approvals and authorizations from various governmental authorities at the municipal, provincial and federal level. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will be able to obtain all of the permits, licences, registrations, approvals and authorizations that may be required to conduct operations that it may wish to undertake. In addition, certain federal legislation such as the Competition Act and the Investment Canada Act could negatively affect the Corporation's business, financial condition and the market value of its Common Shares or its assets, particularly when undertaking, or attempting to undertake, acquisition or disposition activity. See "Industry Conditions - Regulatory Authorities and Environmental Regulation - Liability Management Rating Programs". Royalty Regimes Changes to federal or provincial royalty regimes may negatively impact the Corporation's cash flows There can be no assurance that the governments in the jurisdictions in which the Corporation has assets will not adopt new royalty regimes or modify the existing royalty regimes which may have an impact on the economics of the Corporation's projects. An increase in royalties would reduce the Corporation's earnings and could make future capital investments, or the Corporation's operations, less economic. See "Industry Conditions - Royalties and Incentives". Hydraulic Fracturing Implementation of new regulations on hydraulic fracturing may lead to operational delays, increased costs and/or decreased production volumes, adversely affecting the Corporation's financial position Hydraulic fracturing involves the injection of water, sand and small amounts of additives under pressure into rock formations to stimulate the production of oil and natural gas. Specifically, hydraulic fracturing enables the production of commercial quantities of oil and natural gas from reservoirs that were previously unproductive. Any new laws, regulations or permitting requirements regarding hydraulic fracturing could lead to operational delays, increased operating costs, third party or governmental claims, and could increase the Corporation's costs of compliance and doing business as well as delay the development of oil and natural gas resources from shale formations, which are not commercial without the use of hydraulic fracturing. Restrictions on hydraulic fracturing could also reduce the amount of oil and natural gas that the Corporation is ultimately able to produce from its reserves. Minor earthquakes are common in certain parts of Alberta, and are generally clustered around the municipalities of Cardston, Fox Creek, Rocky Mountain House, Brazeau and Red Deer. Since 2015, the AER has introduced seismic protocols for hydraulic fracturing operators in the Seismic Protocol Regions initially in response to significant induced seismic activity in the Duvernay formation in Fox Creek in February 2015. Oil and PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 39 natural gas producers in each of the Seismic Protocol Regions are subject to a "traffic light" reporting system that sets thresholds on the Richter scale of earthquake magnitude which vary among the three regions. The reporting requirements include, an assessment of the potential for seismicity prior to conducting operations, the implementation of a response plan to address potential seismic events, and the suspension of operations, depending on the magnitude of an earthquake. Orders imposed by the AER in response to seismic events remain in effect as long as the AER deems them necessary. Further, the AER continues to monitor seismic activity around the province and may extend these requirements to other areas of the province if necessary. In March 2018 and March 2019, two earthquakes felt in Red Deer and Sylvan Lake were characterized as seismic activity induced by hydraulic fracturing. In March 2019, the AER suspended operations of an oil and natural gas company in the area where the earthquake occurred, pending further investigation. In May 2019, the suspended oil and natural gas company was able to resume operations with a risk assessment plan in place that was approved by the AER. Waterflood Regulatory water use restrictions and/or limited access to water or other fluids may impact the Corporation's production volumes from its waterflood The Corporation undertakes or intends to undertake certain waterflooding programs which involve the injection of water or other liquids into an oil reservoir to increase production from the reservoir and to decrease production declines. To undertake such waterflooding activities the Corporation needs to have access to sufficient volumes of water, or other liquids, to pump into the reservoir to increase the pressure in the reservoir. There is no certainty that the Corporation will have access to the required volumes of water. In addition, in certain areas there may be restrictions on water use for activities such as waterflooding. If the Corporation is unable to access such water it may not be able to undertake waterflooding activities, which may reduce the amount of oil and natural gas that the Corporation is ultimately able to produce from its reservoirs. In addition, the Corporation may undertake certain waterflood programs that ultimately prove unsuccessful in increasing production from the reservoir and as a result have a negative impact on the Corporation's operational results. Disposal of Fluids Used and Produced Water in Operations Regulations regarding the disposal of fluids used and produced water in the Corporation's operations may increase its costs of compliance or subject it to regulatory penalties or litigation The safe disposal of the hydraulic fracturing fluids (including the additives) and water recovered from oil and natural gas wells is subject to ongoing regulatory review by the federal and provincial governments, including its effect on fresh water supplies and the ability of such water to be recycled, amongst other things. The Corporation is also subject to environmental risks associated with the disposal of produced water. Failure to comply with environmental conditions may result in the Corporation being temporarily suspended from operating. While it is difficult to predict the impact of any regulations that may be enacted in response to such review, the implementation of stricter regulations may increase the Corporation's costs of compliance. Environmental Compliance with environmental regulations requires the dedication of a portion of the Corporation's financial and operational resources All phases of the oil and natural gas business present environmental risks and hazards and are subject to environmental regulation pursuant to a variety of federal, provincial and local laws and regulations. Environmental legislation provides for, among other things, the initiation and approval of new oil and natural gas projects, restrictions and prohibitions on the spill, release or emission of various substances produced in association with oil and natural gas industry operations. In addition, such legislation sets out the requirements with respect to oilfield waste handling and storage, habitat protection and the satisfactory operation, maintenance, abandonment and reclamation of well and facility sites. New environmental legislation at the federal and provincial levels may increase uncertainty among oil and natural gas industry participants as the new laws are implemented, and the effects of the new rules and standards are felt in the oil and natural gas industry. See "Industry Conditions - Exports from Canada", "Industry Conditions - Regulatory Authorities and Environmental Regulation" and "Industry Conditions - Climate Change Regulation". Compliance with environmental legislation can require significant expenditures and a breach of applicable environmental legislation may result in the imposition of fines and penalties, some of which may be material. Environmental legislation is evolving in a manner expected to result in stricter standards and enforcement, larger fines and liability and potentially increased capital expenditures and operating costs. The discharge of oil, natural gas or other pollutants into the air, soil or water may give rise to liabilities to governments and third parties and may require the Corporation to incur costs to remedy such discharge. Although the Corporation believes that it will be in material compliance with current applicable environmental legislation, no assurance can be given that environmental compliance requirements will not result in a curtailment of production or a material increase in the costs of production, development or exploration activities or otherwise have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 40 Carbon Pricing Risk Taxes on carbon emissions affect the demand for oil and natural gas, the Corporation's operating expenses and may impair the Corporation's ability to compete The majority of countries across the globe have agreed to reduce their carbon emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement. In Canada, the federal government implemented legislation aimed at incentivizing the use of alternative fuels and in turn reducing carbon emissions. The federal system currently applies in provinces and territories without their own system that meets federal standards. The federal regime is subject to a number of court challenges. See "Industry Conditions - Regulatory Authorities and Environmental Regulation - Climate Change Regulation". Any taxes placed on carbon emissions may have the effect of decreasing the demand for oil and natural gas products and at the same time, increasing the Corporation's operating expenses, each of which may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's profitability and financial condition. Further, the imposition of carbon taxes puts the Corporation at a disadvantage with its counterparts who operate in jurisdictions where there are less costly carbon regulations. Liability Management Liability management programs enacted by regulators in the western provinces may prevent or interfere with the Corporation's ability to acquire properties or require a substantial cash deposit with the regulator Alberta has developed a liability management program designed to prevent taxpayers from incurring costs associated with suspension, abandonment, remediation and reclamation of wells, facilities and pipelines in the event that a licensee or permit holder is unable to satisfy its regulatory obligations. These programs involve an assessment of the ratio of a licensee's deemed assets to deemed liabilities. If a licensee's deemed liabilities exceed its deemed assets, a security deposit is generally required. Changes to the required ratio of the Corporation's deemed assets to deemed liabilities or other changes to the requirements of liability management programs may result in significant increases to the Corporation's compliance obligations. The impact and consequences of the Supreme Court of Canada's decision in Redwater on the AER's rules and policies, lending practices in the crude oil and natural gas sector and on the nature and determination of secured lenders to take enforcement proceedings are expected to evolve as the consequences of the decision are evaluated and considered by regulators, lenders and receivers/trustees. In addition, the AB LMR Program may prevent or interfere with the Corporation's ability to acquire or dispose of assets, as both the vendor and the purchaser of oil and natural gas assets must be in compliance with the liability management programs (both before and after the transfer of the assets) for the applicable regulatory agency to allow for the transfer of such assets. This is of particular concern to junior oil and natural gas companies that may be disproportionately affected by price instability. The impact and consequences of the Supreme Court of Canada's decision in the Redwater case on the AER's rules and policies, lending practices in the crude oil and natural gas sector and on the nature and determination of secured lenders to take enforcement proceedings will no doubt evolve as the consequences of the decision are evaluated and considered by regulators, lenders and receivers/trustees. See "Industry Conditions - Regulatory Authorities and Environmental Regulation - Liability Management Rating Programs". The January 2020 LMR for Perpetual and its operating subsidiary POC, were 4.35 and 4.32 respectively. Climate Change Compliance with greenhouse gas emissions regulations may result in increased operational costs to the Corporation The Corporation's exploration and production facilities and other operations and activities emit greenhouse gases ("GHG") which may require the Corporation to comply with federal and/or provincial greenhouse gas emissions legislation. Climate change policy is evolving at regional, national and international levels, and political and economic events may significantly affect the scope and timing of climate change measures that are ultimately put in place to prevent climate change or mitigate its effects. The direct or indirect costs of compliance with GHG-related regulations may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Some of the Corporation's significant facilities may ultimately be subject to future regional, provincial and/or federal climate change regulations to manage GHG emissions Climate change has been linked to long-term shifts in climate patterns, including sustained higher temperatures. As the level of activity in the Canadian oil and natural gas industry is influenced by seasonal weather patterns, long-term shifts in climate patterns pose the risk of exacerbating operational delays and other risks posed by seasonal weather patterns. See "Risk Factors - Seasonality". In addition, long-term shifts in weather patterns such as water scarcity, increased frequency of storm and fire and prolonged heat waves may, among other things, require the Corporation to incur greater expenditures (time and capital) to deal with the challenges posed by such changes to its premises, operations, supply chain, transport needs, and employee safety. Specifically, in the event of water shortages or sourcing issues, the Corporation may not be able to, or will incur greater costs to, carry out hydraulic fracturing operations. Concerns about climate change have resulted in a number of environmental activists and members of the public opposing the continued exploitation and development of fossil fuels which has influenced investors' willingness to invest in the oil and natural gas industry. Historically, political and legal opposition to the fossil fuel industry focused on public opinion and the regulatory process. More recently, however, there has been a movement to more directly hold governments and oil and natural gas companies responsible for climate change through climate litigation. In November 2018, ENvironment JEUnesse, a Quebec advocacy group, applied to the Quebec Superior Court to certify all Quebecois under 35 as a class in a proposed class action lawsuit against the Government of Canada for climate related matters. While the application was denied, the group has stated it plans to appeal. In January 2019, the City of Victoria became the first municipality in Canada to endorse a class action PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 41 lawsuit against oil and natural gas producers for alleged climate-related harms. The Union of British Columbia Municipalities defeated the City of Victoria's motion to initiate a class action lawsuit to recover costs it claims are related to climate change. Given the evolving nature of climate change policy and the control of GHG and resulting requirements, it is expected that current and future climate change regulations will have the effect of increasing the Corporation's operating expenses, and, in the long-term, potentially reducing the demand for oil and natural gas production, resulting in a decrease in the Corporation's profitability and a reduction in the value of its assets or requiring asset impairments for financial statement purposes. See "Industry Conditions - Regulatory Authorities and Environmental Regulation Climate Change Regulation ", " Risk Factors - Non-Governmental Organizations", " Risk Factors - Reputational Risk Associated with the Corporation's Operations " and " Risk Factors - Changing Investor Sentiment ". Acute Climate Change Risk Climate change has been linked to extreme weather conditions. Extreme hot and cold weather, heavy snowfall, heavy rainfall and wildfires may restrict the Corporation's ability to access its properties, cause operational difficulties including damage to machinery and facilities. Extreme weather also increases the risk of personnel injury as a result of dangerous working conditions. Certain of the Corporation's assets are located in locations that are proximate to forests/rivers and a wildfire/flood may lead to significant downtime and/or damage to such assets. Moreover, extreme weather conditions may lead to disruptions in the Corporation's ability to transport produced oil and natural gas as well as goods and services in its supply chain. Seasonality Oil and natural gas operations are subject to seasonal weather conditions and the Corporation may experience significant operational delays as a result The level of activity in the Canadian oil and natural gas industry is influenced by seasonal weather patterns. Wet weather and spring thaw may make the ground unstable which prevents, delays or makes operations more difficult. Consequently, municipalities and provincial transportation departments enforce road bans that restrict the movement of rigs and other heavy equipment, thereby reducing activity levels. Road bans and other restrictions generally result in a reduction of drilling and exploratory activities and may also result in the shut-in of some of the Corporation's production if not otherwise tied-in. Certain of the Corporation's oil and natural gas producing areas are located in areas that are inaccessible other than during the winter months because the ground surrounding the sites in these areas consists of impassable muskeg. Variations in Foreign Exchange Rates and Interest Rates Variations in foreign exchange rates and interest rates could adversely affect the Corporation's financial condition World oil and natural gas prices are quoted in United States dollars. The Canadian/United States dollar exchange rate, which fluctuates over time, consequently affects the price received by Canadian producers of oil and natural gas. Material increases in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the United States dollar will negatively affect the Corporation's production revenues. Accordingly, exchange rates between Canada and the United States could affect the future value of the Corporation's reserves as determined by independent evaluators. Although a low value of the Canadian dollar relative to the United States dollar may positively affect the price the Corporation receives for its oil and natural gas production, it could also result in an increase in the price for certain goods used for the Corporation's operations, which may have a negative impact on the Corporation's financial results. To the extent that the Corporation engages in risk management activities related to foreign exchange rates, there is a credit risk associated with counterparties with which the Corporation may contract. An increase in interest rates could result in a significant increase in the amount the Corporation pays to service debt, resulting in a reduced amount available to fund its exploration and development activities, and if applicable, the cash available for dividends. Such an increase could also negatively impact the market price of the Common Shares of the Corporation. Hedging Hedging activities expose the Corporation to the risk of financial loss and counter-party risk From time to time, the Corporation may enter into agreements to receive fixed prices on its oil and natural gas production to offset the risk of revenue losses if commodity prices decline. However, to the extent that the Corporation engages in price risk management activities to protect itself from commodity price declines, it may also be prevented from realizing the full benefits of price increases above the levels of the derivative instruments used to manage price risk. In addition, the Corporation's hedging arrangements may expose it to the risk of financial loss in certain circumstances, including instances in which: production falls short of the hedged volumes or prices fall significantly lower than projected;

there is a widening of price-basis differentials between delivery points for production and the delivery point assumed in the hedge arrangement; PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 42 the counterparties to the hedging arrangements or other price risk management contracts fail to perform under those arrangements; or

a sudden unexpected event materially impacts oil and natural gas prices. Similarly, from time to time the Corporation may enter into agreements to fix the exchange rate of Canadian to United States dollars or other currencies in order to offset the risk of revenue losses if the Canadian dollar increases in value compared to other currencies. However, if the Canadian dollar declines in value compared to such fixed currencies, the Corporation will not benefit from the fluctuating exchange rate. Availability and Cost of Material and Equipment Restrictions on the availability and cost of materials and equipment may impede the Corporation's exploration, development and operating activities Oil and natural gas exploration, development and operating activities are dependent on the availability and cost of specialized materials and equipment (typically leased from third parties) in the areas where such activities are conducted. The availability of such material and equipment is limited. An increase in demand or cost, or a decrease in the availability of such materials and equipment may impede the Corporation's exploration, development and operating activities. Diluent Supply A decrease in, or restriction in access to, diluents supply may increase the Corporation's operating costs Heavy oil and bitumen are characterized by high specific gravity or weight and high viscosity or resistance to flow. Diluent is required to facilitate the transportation of heavy oil and bitumen. A shortfall in the supply of diluent, or a restriction in access to diluent, may cause its price to increase, increasing the cost to transport heavy oil and bitumen to market. An increase to the cost of bringing heavy oil and bitumen to market may increase the Corporation's overall operating cost and result in decreased net revenues, negatively impacting the overall profitability of the Corporation's heavy oil and bitumen projects. Title to and Right to Produce from Assets Defects in the title or rights to produce the Corporation's properties may result in a financial loss The Corporation's actual title to and interest in its properties, and its right to produce and sell the oil and natural gas therefrom, may vary from the Corporation's records. In addition, there may be valid legal challenges or legislative changes that affect the Corporation's title to and right to produce from its oil and natural gas properties, which could impair the Corporation's activities and result in a reduction of the revenue received by the Corporation. If a defect exists in the chain of title or in the Corporation's right to produce, or a legal challenge or legislative change arises, it is possible that the Corporation may lose all, or a portion of, the properties to which the title defect relates and/or its right to produce from such properties. This may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Reserves Estimates The Corporation's estimated reserves are based on numerous factors and assumptions which may prove incorrect and which may affect the Corporation There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating reserves, and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserves and associated cash flow information set forth in this document are estimates only. Generally, estimates of economically recoverable oil and natural gas reserves (including the breakdown of reserves by product type) and the future net cash flows from such estimated reserves are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as: historical production from properties;

production rates;

ultimate reserve recovery;

timing and amount of capital expenditures and decommissioning obligations;

transportation and marketability of oil, NGL and natural gas;

royalty rates; and

the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs (all of which may vary materially from actual results). For those reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenues associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times may vary. The Corporation's actual production, revenues, taxes and development and operating expenditures with respect to its reserves will vary from estimates and such variations could be material. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 43 The estimation of proved reserves that may be developed and produced in the future is often based upon volumetric calculations and upon analogy to similar types of reserves rather than actual production history. Recovery factors and drainage areas are often estimated by experience and analogy to similar producing pools. Estimates based on these methods are generally less reliable than those based on actual production history. Subsequent evaluation of the same reserves based upon production history and production practices will result in variations in the estimated reserves and such variations could be material. In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Corporation's independent reserves evaluator has used forecast prices and costs in estimating the reserves and future net cash flows as summarized herein. Actual future net cash flows will be affected by other factors, such as actual production levels, supply and demand for oil and natural gas, curtailments or increases in consumption by oil and natural gas purchasers, changes in governmental regulation or taxation and the impact of inflation on costs. Actual production and cash flows derived from the Corporation's oil and natural gas reserves will vary from the estimates contained in the reserve evaluation, and such variations could be material. The reserve evaluation is based in part on the assumed success of activities the Corporation intends to undertake in future years. The reserves and estimated cash flows to be derived therefrom and contained in the reserve evaluation will be reduced to the extent that such activities do not achieve the level of success assumed in the reserve evaluation. The reserve evaluation is effective as of a specific effective date and, except as may be specifically stated, has not been updated and therefore does not reflect changes in the Corporation's reserves since that date. Insurance Not all risks of conducting oil and natural gas opportunities are insurable and the occurrence of an uninsurable event may have a materially adverse effect on the Corporation The Corporation's involvement in the exploration for and development of oil and natural gas properties may result in the Corporation becoming subject to liability for pollution, blowouts, leaks of sour gas, property damage, personal injury or other hazards. Although the Corporation maintains insurance in accordance with industry standards to address certain of these risks, such insurance has limitations on liability and may not be sufficient to cover the full extent of such liabilities. In addition, certain risks are not, in all circumstances, insurable or, in certain circumstances, the Corporation may elect not to obtain insurance to deal with specific risks due to the high premiums associated with such insurance or other reasons. The payment of any uninsured liabilities would reduce the funds available to the Corporation. The occurrence of a significant event that the Corporation is not fully insured against, or the insolvency of the insurer of such event, may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Geopolitical Risks Global political events may adversely affect commodity prices which in turn affect the Corporation's cash flow Political changes in North America and political instability in the Middle East and elsewhere may cause disruptions in the supply of oil that affects the marketability and price of oil and natural gas acquired or discovered by the Corporation. Conflicts, or conversely peaceful developments, arising outside of Canada, including changes in political regimes or parties in power, may have a significant impact on the price of oil and natural gas. Any particular event could result in a material decline in prices and result in a reduction of the Corporation's net production revenue. Non-Governmental Organizations and Eco-Terrorism Risks The Corporation's properties may be subject to action by non-governmental organizations or terrorist attack The oil and natural gas exploration, development and operating activities conducted by the Corporation may, at times, be subject to public opposition. Such public opposition could expose the Corporation to the risk of higher costs, delays or even project cancellations due to increased pressure on governments and regulators by special interest groups including Aboriginal groups, landowners, environmental interest groups (including those opposed to oil and natural gas production operations) and other non-governmental organizations, blockades, legal or regulatory actions or challenges, increased regulatory oversight, reduced support of the federal, provincial or municipal governments, and delays in, challenges to, or the revocation of regulatory approvals, permits and/or licences. There is no guarantee that the Corporation will be able to satisfy the concerns of the special interest groups and non-governmental organizations and attempting to address such concerns may require the Corporation to incur significant and unanticipated capital and operating expenditures. In addition, the Corporation's oil and natural gas properties, wells and facilities could be the subject of a terrorist attack. If any of the Corporation's properties, wells or facilities are the subject of terrorist attack it may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The Corporation does not have insurance to protect against the risk from terrorism. Reputational Risk Associated with the Corporation's Operations The Corporation relies on its reputation to continue its operations and to attract and retain investors and employees The Corporation's business, operations or financial condition may be negatively impacted as a result of any negative public opinion towards the Corporation or as a result of any negative sentiment toward, or in respect of, the Corporation's reputation with stakeholders, special interest groups, political leadership, the media or other entities. Public opinion may be influenced by certain media and special interest groups' negative PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 44 portrayal of the industry in which the Corporation operates as well as their opposition to certain oil and natural gas projects. Potential impacts of negative public opinion or reputational issues may include delays or interruptions in operations, legal or regulatory actions or challenges, blockades, increased regulatory oversight, reduced support for, delays in, challenges to, or the revocation of regulatory approvals, permits and/or licences and increased costs and/or cost overruns. The Corporation's reputation and public opinion could also be impacted by the actions and activities of other companies operating in the oil and natural gas industry, particularly other producers, over which the Corporation has no control. In particular, the Corporation's reputation could be impacted by negative publicity related to environmental damage, loss of life, injury or damage to property caused by the Corporation's operations, or due to opposition from special interest groups opposed to oil and natural gas development. In addition, if the Corporation develops a reputation of having an unsafe work site it may impact the ability of the Corporation to attract and retain the necessary skilled employees and consultants to operate its business. The Corporation's business, operations or financial condition may be negatively impacted as a result of any negative public opinion towards the Corporation or as a result of any negative sentiment toward, or in respect of, the Corporation's reputation with stakeholders, special interest groups, political leadership, the media or other entities. Public opinion may be influenced by certain media and special interest groups' negative portrayal of the industry in which the Corporation operates as well as their opposition to certain oil and natural gas projects. Potential impacts of negative public opinion or reputational issues may include delays or interruptions in operations, legal or regulatory actions or challenges, blockades, increased regulatory oversight, reduced support for, delays in, challenges to, or the revocation of regulatory approvals, permits and/or licenses and increased costs and/or cost overruns. The Corporation's reputation and public opinion could also be impacted by the actions and activities of other companies operating in the oil and natural gas industry, particularly other producers, over which the Corporation has no control. Similarly, the Corporation's reputation could be impacted by negative publicity related to loss of life, injury or damage to property and environmental damage caused by the Corporation's operations. In addition, if the Corporation develops a reputation of having an unsafe work site, it may impact the ability of the Corporation to attract and retain the necessary skilled employees and consultants to operate its business. Opposition from special interest groups opposed to oil and natural gas development and the possibility of climate related litigation against governments and fossil fuel companies may impact the Corporation's reputation. See "Risk Factors - Climate Change". Reputational risk cannot be managed in isolation from other forms of risk. Credit, market, operational, insurance, regulatory and legal risks, among others, must all be managed effectively to safeguard the Corporation's reputation. Damage to the Corporation's reputation could result in negative investor sentiment towards the Corporation, which may result in limiting the Corporation's access to capital, increasing the cost of capital, and decreasing the price and liquidity of the Corporation's securities. Dilution The Corporation may issue additional Common Shares, diluting current Shareholders The Corporation may make future acquisitions or enter into financings or other transactions involving the issuance of securities of the Corporation which may be dilutive to Shareholders Changing Investor Sentiment Changing investor sentiment towards the oil and natural gas industry may impact the Corporation's access to, and cost of, capital A number of factors, including the concerns of the effects of the use of fossil fuels on climate change, the impact of oil and natural gas operations on the environment, environmental damage relating to spills of petroleum products during transportation and indigenous rights, have affected certain investors' sentiments towards investing in the oil and natural gas industry. As a result of these concerns, some institutional, retail and public investors have announced that they no longer are willing to fund or invest in oil and natural gas properties or companies, or are reducing the amount thereof over time. In addition, certain institutional investors are requesting that issuers develop and implement more robust social, environmental and governance policies and practices. Developing and implementing such policies and practices can involve significant costs and require a significant time commitment from the Board, management and employees of the Corporation. Failing to implement the policies and practices, as requested by institutional investors, may result in such investors reducing their investment in the Corporation, or not investing in the Corporation at all. Any reduction in the investor base interested or willing to invest in the oil and natural gas industry and more specifically, the Corporation, may result in limiting the Corporation's access to capital, increasing the cost of capital, and decreasing the price and liquidity of the Corporation's securities even if the Corporation's operating results, underlying asset values or prospects have not changed. Additionally, these factors, as well as other related factors, may cause a decrease in the value of the Corporation's asset which may result in an impairment change. Management of Growth The Corporation may not be able to effectively manage the growth of its business The Corporation may be subject to growth related risks including capacity constraints and pressure on its internal systems and controls. The ability of the Corporation to manage growth effectively will require it to continue to implement and improve its operational and financial systems and to expand, train and manage its employee base. If the Corporation is unable to deal with this growth, it may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 45 Expiration of Licences and Leases The Corporation or its working interest partners may fail to meet the requirements of a licence or lease, causing its termination or expiry The Corporation's properties are held in the form of licences and leases and working interests in licences and leases. If the Corporation or the holder of the licence or lease fails to meet the specific requirement of a licence or lease, the licence or lease may terminate or expire. There can be no assurance that any of the obligations required to maintain each licence or lease will be met. The termination or expiration of the Corporation's licences or leases or the working interests relating to a licence or lease and the associated abandonment and reclamation obligations may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Dividends The Corporation does not pay dividends and there is no assurance that it will do so in the future The Corporation has not paid any dividends on its outstanding shares. Payment of dividends in the future will be dependent on, among other things, cash flow, results of operations, financial condition of the Corporation, the need for funds to finance ongoing operations, debt covenants, and other considerations, as the Board of Directors of the Corporation considers relevant. Intellectual Property Litigation Unauthorized use of intellectual property may cause the Corporation to engage in or be the subject of litigation Due to the rapid development of oil and natural gas technology, in the normal course of the Corporation's operations, the Corporation may become involved in, named as a party to, or be the subject of, various legal proceedings in which it is alleged that the Corporation has infringed the intellectual property rights of others or which the Corporation initiates against others it believes are infringing upon its intellectual property rights. The Corporation's involvement in intellectual property litigation could result in significant expense, adversely affecting the development of its assets or intellectual property or diverting the efforts of its technical and management personnel, whether or not such litigation is resolved in the Corporation's favour. In the event of an adverse outcome as a defendant in any such litigation, the Corporation may, among other things, be required to: (a) pay substantial damages and/or cease the development, use, sale or importation of processes that infringe upon other patented intellectual property; (b) expend significant resources to develop or acquire non-infringing intellectual property; (c) discontinue processes incorporating infringing technology; or (d) obtain licences to the infringing intellectual property. However, the Corporation may not be successful in such development or acquisition or such licences may not be available on reasonable terms. Any such development, acquisition or licence could require the expenditure of substantial time and other resources and could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business and financial results. Indigenous Claims Indigenous claims may affect the Corporation Indigenous peoples have claimed Indigenous rights and title in portions of Western Canada. The Corporation is not aware that any claims have been made in respect of its properties and assets. However, if a claim arose and was successful, such claim may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. In addition, the process of addressing such claims, regardless of the outcome, is expensive and time consuming and could result in delays in the construction of infrastructure systems and facilities which could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business and financial results. Breach of Confidentiality Breach of confidentiality by a third party could impact the Corporation's competitive advantage or put it at risk of litigation While discussing potential business relationships or other transactions with third parties, the Corporation may disclose confidential information relating to its business, operations or affairs. Although confidentiality agreements are generally signed by third parties prior to the disclosure of any confidential information, a breach could put the Corporation at competitive risk and may cause significant damage to its business. The harm to the Corporation's business from a breach of confidentiality cannot presently be quantified but may be material and may not be compensable in damages. There is no assurance that, in the event of a breach of confidentiality, the Corporation will be able to obtain equitable remedies, such as injunctive relief, from a court of competent jurisdiction in a timely manner, if at all, in order to prevent or mitigate any damage to its business that such a breach of confidentiality may cause. Income Taxes Taxation authorities may reassess the Corporation's tax returns The Corporation files all required income tax returns and believes that it is in full compliance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and all other applicable provincial tax legislation. However, such returns are subject to reassessment by the applicable taxation authority. In the PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 46 event of a successful reassessment of the Corporation, whether by re-characterization of exploration and development expenditures or otherwise, such reassessment may have an impact on current and future taxes payable. Income tax laws relating to the oil and natural gas industry, such as the treatment of resource taxation or dividends, may in the future be changed or interpreted in a manner that adversely affects the Corporation. Furthermore, tax authorities having jurisdiction over the Corporation may disagree with how the Corporation calculates its income for tax purposes or could change administrative practices to the Corporation's detriment. Seasonality and Extreme Weather Conditions Oil and natural gas operations are subject to seasonal and extreme weather conditions and the Corporation may experience significant operational delays as a result The level of activity in the Canadian oil and natural gas industry is influenced by seasonal weather patterns. Wet weather and spring thaw may make the ground unstable. Consequently, municipalities and provincial transportation departments enforce road bans that restrict the movement of rigs and other heavy equipment, thereby reducing activity levels. Roads bans and other restrictions generally result in a reduction of drilling and exploratory activities and may also result in the shut-in of some of the Corporation's production if not otherwise tied-in. Certain oil and natural gas producing areas are located in areas that are inaccessible other than during the winter months because the ground surrounding the sites in these areas consists of muskeg. In addition, extreme cold weather, heavy snowfall and heavy rainfall may restrict the Corporation's ability to access its properties, cause operational difficulties including damage to machinery or contribute to personnel injury because of dangerous working conditions. Third Party Credit Risk The Corporation is exposed to credit risk of third party operators or partners of properties in which it has an interest The Corporation may be exposed to third party credit risk through its contractual arrangements with its current or future joint venture partners, marketers of its crude oil and natural gas production and other parties. In addition, the Corporation may be exposed to third party credit risk from operators of properties in which the Corporation has a working or royalty interest. In the event such entities fail to meet their contractual obligations to the Corporation, such failures may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. In addition, poor credit conditions in the industry, generally and of the Corporation's joint venture partners may affect a joint venture partner's willingness to participate in the Corporation's ongoing capital program, potentially delaying the program and the results of such program until the Corporation finds a suitable alternative partner. To the extent that any of such third parties go bankrupt, become insolvent or make a proposal or institute any proceedings relating to bankruptcy or insolvency, it could result in the Corporation being unable to collect all or a portion of any money owing from such parties. Any of these factors could materially adversely affect the Corporation's financial and operational results. Conflicts of Interest Conflicts of interest may arise for the Corporation's directors and officers who are also involved with other industry participants Certain directors or officers of the Corporation may also be directors or officers of other oil and natural gas companies and as such may, in certain circumstances, have a conflict of interest. Conflicts of interest, if any, will be subject to and governed by procedures prescribed by the ABCA which require a director of officer of a corporation who is a party to, or is a director or an officer of, or has a material interest in any person who is a party to, a material contract or proposed material contract with the Corporation to disclose his or her interest and, in the case of directors, to refrain from voting on any matter in respect of such contract unless otherwise permitted under the ABCA. See "Directors and Officers - Conflicts of Interest". Reliance on Key Personnel An inability to recruit and retain a skilled workforce and key personnel may negatively impact the Corporation The operations and management of the Corporation require the recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce, including engineers, technical personnel and other professionals. The loss of key members of such workforce, or a substantial portion of the workforce as a whole, could result in the failure to implement the Corporation's business plans which could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Competition for qualified personnel in the oil and natural gas industry is intense and there can be no assurance that the Corporation will be able to continue to attract and retain all personnel necessary for the development and operation of its business. The Corporation does not have any key personnel insurance in effect. Contributions of the existing management team to the immediate and near term operations of the Corporation are likely to be of central importance. In addition, certain of the Corporation's current employees are senior and have significant institutional knowledge that must be transferred to other employees prior to their departure from the workforce. If the Corporation is unable to: (i) retain current employees; (ii) successfully complete effective knowledge transfers; and/or (iii) recruit new employees with the requisite knowledge and experience, the Corporation could be negatively impacted. In addition, the Corporation could experience increased costs to retain and recruit these professionals. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 47 Information Technology Systems and Cyber-Security Breaches of the Corporation's cyber-security and loss of, or access to, electronic data may adversely impact the Corporation's operations and financial position The Corporation has become increasingly dependent upon the availability, capacity, reliability and security of our information technology infrastructure and our ability to expand and continually update this infrastructure, to conduct daily operations. The Corporation depends on various information technology systems to estimate reserve quantities, process and record financial data, manage our land base, manage financial resources, analyze seismic information, administer our contracts with our operators and lessees and communicate with employees and third-party partners. Further, the Corporation is subject to a variety of information technology and system risks as a part of its normal course operations, including potential breakdown, invasion, virus, cyber-attack,cyber-fraud, security breach, and destruction or interruption of the Corporation's information technology systems by third parties or insiders. Unauthorized access to these systems by employees or third parties could lead to corruption or exposure of confidential, fiduciary or proprietary information, interruption to communications or operations or disruption to our business activities or our competitive position. In addition, cyber phishing attempts, in which a malicious party attempts to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details (and money) by disguising as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication, have become more widespread and sophisticated in recent years. If the Corporation becomes a victim to a cyber phishing attack it could result in a loss or theft of the Corporation's financial resources or critical data and information or could result in a loss of control of the Corporation's technological infrastructure or financial resources. The Corporation's employees are often the targets of such cyber phishing attacks, as they are and will continue to be targeted by parties using fraudulent "spoof" emails to misappropriate information or to introduce viruses or other malware through "Trojan horse" programs to the Corporation's computers. These emails appear to be legitimate emails, but direct recipients to fake websites operated by the sender of the email or request recipients to send a password or other confidential information through email or to download malware. The Corporation maintains policies and procedures that address and implement employee protocols with respect to electronic communications and electronic devices and conducts annual cyber-security risk assessments. Despite the Corporation's efforts to mitigate such cyber phishing attacks through education and training, cyber phishing activities remain a serious problem that may damage its information technology infrastructure. The Corporation applies technical and process controls in line with industry-accepted standards to protect its information, assets and systems. However, these controls may not adequately prevent cyber-security breaches. Disruption of critical information technology services, or breaches of information security, could have a negative effect on our performance and earnings, as well as on our reputation, and any damages sustained may not be adequately covered by the Corporation's current insurance coverage, or at all. The significance of any such event is difficult to quantify but may in certain circumstances be material and could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition and results of operations. Social Media The Corporation faces compliance and supervisory challenges in respect of the use of social media as a means of communicating with clients and the general public Increasingly, social media is used as a vehicle to carry out cyber phishing attacks. Information posted on social media sites, for business or personal purposes, may be used by attackers to gain entry into the Corporation's systems and obtain confidential information. The Corporation restricts the social media access of its employees and periodically reviews, supervises, retains and maintains the ability to retrieve social media content. Despite these efforts, as social media continues to grow in influence and access to social media platforms becomes increasingly prevalent, there are significant risks that the Corporation may not be able to properly regulate social media use and preserve adequate records of business activities and client communications conducted through the use of social media platforms. Expansion into New Activities Expanding the Corporation's business exposes it to new risks and uncertainties The operations and expertise of the Corporation's management are currently focused primarily on oil and natural gas production, exploration and development in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. In the future, the Corporation may acquire or move into new industry related activities or new geographical areas and may acquire different energy related assets. As a result, the Corporation may face unexpected risks or, alternatively, its exposure to one or more existing risk factors may be significantly increased, which may in turn result in the Corporation's future operational and financial conditions being adversely affected. The Corporation's workforce may be exposed to widespread pandemic The Corporation's operations are located in areas relatively remote from local towns and villages and represent a concentration of personnel working and residing in close proximity to one another. Should an employee or visitor become infected with a serious illness that has the potential to spread rapidly, this could place the Corporation's workforce at risk. The 2020 outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in China and other countries around the world is one example of such an illness. There can be no assurance that this virus or another infectious illness will not impact the Corporation's personnel and ultimately its operations. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 48 Natural Disasters, Terrorist Acts, Civil Unrest, Pandemics and Other Disruptions and Dislocations Upon the occurrence of a natural disaster, or upon an incident of war, riot or civil unrest, the impacted country, province, or region may not efficiently and quickly recover from such event, which could have a materially adverse effect on the Corporation, its customers, and/or either of their businesses or operations. Terrorist attacks, public health crises including epidemics, pandemics or outbreaks of new infectious disease or viruses (including, most recently, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), civil unrest (including the most recent protests and railway blockades in Canada) and related events can result in volatility and disruption to local and global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets, which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, inflation, business, financial conditions, results of operations and other factors relevant to the Corporation, its customers, and/or either of their businesses or operations. Forward-Looking Information Forward-Looking Information May Prove Inaccurate Shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Corporation's forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, of both a general and specific nature, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking information or contribute to the possibility that predictions, forecasts or projections will prove to be materially inaccurate. Additional Risks Additional information on the risks, assumption and uncertainties are found under the heading "Forward-Looking Information and Statements" of this Annual Information Form. ABBREVIATIONS Natural Gas Oil and Liquids Mcf thousand cubic feet bbl barrels Mcfe thousand cubic feet equivalent Mbbl thousand barrels MMcf million cubic feet MMbbl million barrels MMcfe million cubic feet equivalent bbl/d barrels per day Bcf billion cubic feet m3 cubic metres Bcfe billion cubic feet equivalent boe barrel of oil equivalent Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day Mboe thousand barrels of oil equivalent MMcf/d million cubic feet per day MMboe million barrels of oil equivalent Mcfe/d thousand cubic feet equivalent per day boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day m3 cubic metres MMBtu million British thermal units GJ gigajoule The Corporation reports production and reserves in either Mcf equivalent (Mcfe) or barrels of oil equivalent (boe). Mcfe and boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. In accordance with NI 51-101, a Mcfe and boe conversion ratio for crude oil and natural gas of 1 bbl: 6 Mcf has been used, which is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not necessarily represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value. CONVERSIONS The following table sets forth certain conversions between Standard Imperial Units and the International System of Units (or metric units). To Convert From To Multiply By Mcf cubic metres 28.174 cubic metres cubic feet 35.494 bbl cubic metres 0.159 cubic metres bbl 6.293 feet metres 0.305 metres feet 3.281 miles kilometres 1.609 kilometres miles 0.621 acres hectares 0.405 hectares acres 2.471 gigajoules MMBtu or Mcf 0.950 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 49 FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS Certain information and statements contained in this Annual Information Form constitute forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and these statements relate to future events or to Perpetual's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "outlook", "guidance", "objective", "plans", "intends", "targeting", "could", "potential", "outlook", "strategy" and any similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this Annual Information Form contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the quantity and recoverability of the Corporation's reserves;

the timing and amount of future production;

future commodity prices as well as supply and demand for natural gas and oil;

the existence, operations and strategy of the Corporation's commodity price risk management program including the

Corporation's market diversification strategy and contracts;

Corporation's market diversification strategy and contracts; the approximate amount of forward sales and hedging to be employed, and the value of financial forward oil and natural gas contracts;

adjusted funds flow sensitivities to commodity price, production, foreign exchange and interest rate changes;

operating, general and administrative, and other expenses;

amount and timing of future abandonment and reclamation costs, decommissioning and environmental obligations;

the use of exploration and development activity, prudent asset management, and acquisitions to sustain, replace or add to reserves and production or expand the Corporation's asset base;

the Corporation's acquisition strategy and the existence of acquisition opportunities, the criteria to be considered in connection therewith and the benefits to be derived therefrom;

the Corporation's s divestiture strategy;

the Corporation's commodity diversification and asset base transformation strategy;

the Corporation's business plan and strategic priorities;

future growth in the Corporation's adjusted funds flow;

the Corporation's ability to benefit from the combination of growth opportunities and the ability to grow through the capital markets;

expected book value and related tax value of the Corporation's assets and prospect inventory and estimates of net asset value;

ability to fund exploration and development;

expectations regarding the Corporation's access to capital to fund its acquisition, exploration and development activities;

deferred income tax and its effect on funds flow;

intentions with respect to preservation of tax pools and taxes payable by the Corporation;

funding of and anticipated results from capital expenditure programs;

renewal of and borrowing costs associated with the Credit Facility;

future debt levels, financial capacity, liquidity and capital resources;

future contractual commitments;

drilling, completion, facilities and construction plans;

future drilling, workovers and recompletions estimated in Perpetual's prospect inventory;

the impact of Canadian federal and provincial governmental regulation on the Corporation relative to other issuers;

Crown royalty rates;

the Corporation's treatment under governmental regulatory regimes;

business strategies and plans of management, including future changes in the structure of business operations; and

reliance on third parties in the industry to develop and expand the Corporation's assets and operations. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this Annual Information Form reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of the Corporation including, without limitation, that Perpetual will conduct its operations in a manner consistent with its expectations and, where applicable, consistent with past practice; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; the continuance of existing, and in certain circumstances, the implementation of proposed tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the ability of Perpetual to obtain equipment, services, and supplies in a timely manner to carry out its activities; the accuracy of the estimates of Perpetual's reserve volumes; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; the ability to secure adequate product transportation; the continued availability of adequate debt and/or equity financing and funds flow to fund the Corporation's capital and operating requirements as needed; and the extent of Perpetual's liabilities. Perpetual believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information and statements included in this Annual Information Form are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: the potential outcome of the Sequoia Litigation;

the ability to extend the Credit Facility or to refinance its term debt on favourable terms;

limited, unfavourable, or a lack of access to capital markets;

increased debt levels or debt service requirements;

volatility in market prices for oil, natural gas, NGL, power and other products; PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 50 supply and demand regarding Perpetual's products;

risks inherent in Perpetual's operations, such as production declines, unexpected results, geological, technical, or drilling and process problems;

unanticipated operating events that can reduce production or cause production to be shut-in or delayed, including plant upsets, transportation bottlenecks and market disruptions;

shut-in or delayed, including plant upsets, transportation bottlenecks and market disruptions; unanticipated well or facility operating performance that impacts storage operations or working gas capacity;

changes in exploration or development plans by Perpetual or by third party operators of Perpetual's properties;

reliance on industry partners;

uncertainties or inaccuracies associated with estimating reserves and resource volumes;

competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped lands, skilled personnel, equipment for drilling, completions, facilities and pipeline construction and maintenance;

increased service and operational costs;

incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions;

industry conditions including fluctuations in the price of natural gas and related commodities;

royalties payable in respect of Perpetual's production;

governmental regulation of the oil and gas industry, including environmental regulation;

fluctuation in foreign exchange or interest rates;

the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities;

changes in laws applicable to the Corporation, royalty rates, or other regulatory matters;

general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally;

stock market volatility and market valuations; and

certain other risks detailed from time to time in Perpetual's public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks and contingencies described above and under "Risk Factors" in this Annual Information Form. The foregoing list of risk factors should not be considered exhaustive. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this Annual Information Form speak only as of the date of this Annual Information Form, and none of the Corporation or its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, unless expressly required to do so by applicable securities laws. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Additional information relating to the Corporation may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.comincluding directors' and officers' remuneration and indebtedness, principal holders of the Corporation's securities and securities authorized for issuance under equity compensation plans which is contained in the Corporation's information circular for the Corporation's most recent annual meeting of security holders that involved the election of directors. Additional financial information is contained in the Corporation's financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis for the Corporation's most recently completed financial year. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 51 APPENDIX A REPORT OF MANAGEMENT AND DIRECTORS ON OIL AND GAS DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH FORM 51-101F3 Management of Perpetual Energy Inc. (the "Corporation") is responsible for the preparation and disclosure of information with respect to the Corporation's oil and gas activities in accordance with securities regulatory requirements. This information includes reserves data. McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd., an independent qualified reserves evaluator, has evaluated the Corporation's reserves data. The report of the independent qualified reserves evaluator is presented below. The Reserves Committee of the Board of Directors of the Corporation has: reviewed the Corporation's procedures for providing information to the independent qualified reserves evaluator; met with the independent qualified reserves evaluator to determine whether any restrictions affected the ability of the independent qualified reserves evaluator to report without reservation; and reviewed the reserves data with management and the independent qualified reserves evaluator. The Reserves Committee of the Board of Directors has reviewed the Corporation's procedures for assembling and reporting other information associated with oil and gas activities and has reviewed that information with management. The Board of Directors has, on the recommendation of the Reserves Committee, approved: the content and filing with securities regulatory authorities of Form 51-101F1 containing reserves data and other oil and gas information; the filing of Form 51-102F2 which is the report of the independent qualified reserves evaluator on the reserves data, contingent resources data, or prospective resources data; and the content and filing of this report. Because the reserves data are based on judgments regarding future events, actual results will vary and the variations may be material. DATED as of this 17th day of March, 2020. "signed by Susan L. Riddell Rose" "signed by W. Mark Schweitzer" Susan L. Riddell Rose W. Mark Schweitzer President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer "signed by Robert A. Maitland" "signed by Geoffrey Merritt" Robert A. Maitland Geoffrey Merritt Director Director, Chairman of the Reserves Committee PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page A-1 APPENDIX B Form 51-101F2 Report on Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator or Auditor of Perpetual Energy Inc. (the "Company") To the Board of Directors of Perpetual Energy Inc. (the "Company"): We have evaluated the Company's reserves data as at December 31, 2019. The reserves data are estimates of proved reserves and probable reserves and related future net revenue as at December 31, 2019 estimated using forecast prices and costs. The reserves data are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the reserves data based on our evaluation. We carried out our evaluation in accordance with standards set out in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook as amended from time to time (the " COGE Handbook ") maintained by the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter). Those standards require that we plan and perform an evaluation to obtain reasonable assurance as to whether the reserves data are free of material misstatement. An evaluation also includes assessing whether the reserves data are in accordance with principles and definitions presented in the COGE Handbook. The following table shows the net present value of future net revenue (before deduction of income taxes) attributed to proved + probable reserves, estimated using forecast prices and costs and calculated using a discount rate of 10 percent, included in the reserves data of the Company evaluated for the year ended December 31, 2019, and identifies the respective portions thereof that we have evaluated and reported on to the Company's Management: Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue $M (before income taxes, 10% discount rate) Independent Qualified Effective Date of Location of Reserves Evaluator Evaluation Report Reserves Audited Evaluated Reviewed Total McDaniel & Associates December 31, 2019 Canada - $ 297,333 - $ 297,333 In our opinion, the reserves data respectively evaluated by us have, in all material respects, been determined and are in accordance with the COGE Handbook, consistently applied. We express no opinion on the reserves data that we reviewed but did not audit or evaluate. We have no responsibility to update our report referred to in paragraph 5 for events and circumstances occurring after the effective date of our report. Because the reserves data are based on judgments regarding future events, actual results will vary and the variations may be material. Executed as to our report referred to above: MCDANIEL & ASSOCIATES CONSULTANTS LTD. "signed by Michael J. Verney "Michael J. Verney, P. Eng. Executive Vice President Calgary, Alberta, Canada March 17, 2020 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page B-1 APPENDIX C AUDIT COMMITTEE MANDATE The Audit Committee: must review and, if appropriate, recommend to the Board the approval of the financial statements, MD&A and annual and interim earnings press releases prior to this information being publicly disclosed;

must annually review this written charter (setting out the Audit Committee's mandate and responsibilities) and recommend any changes to the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee;

supply for the purposes of this Manual, in consultation with corporate counsel, a list of the laws, rules and regulations that pertain to the operation of the Audit Committee;

must recommend to the Board the nomination, appointment, retention and compensation of external auditors ("Auditors");

must oversee the work of Auditors, which oversight may include approval of the Auditor's audit plan, planning report, annual engagement letter, or services related thereto, subject to ratification by the Board

must review and approve all non-audit services provided by the Auditors prior to the performance of those services;

non-audit services provided by the Auditors prior to the performance of those services; communicates directly with the Auditors who must report directly to the Audit Committee;

must be satisfied that adequate procedures are in place for the review of PEI's public disclosure of financial information extracted or derived from the financial statements, and must periodically assess the adequacies of those procedures;

must establish procedures for the receipt, retention and treatment of complaints regarding accounting, internal accounting controls, or auditing matters, and for the confidential, anonymous submission by employees of concerns regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters;

must review and approve PEI's hiring policies regarding former and existing partners and employees of past or present Auditors;

reviews programs and policies regarding the maintenance and effectiveness of disclosure controls and internal controls over the Corporation's accounting and financial reporting systems;

reviews insurance coverage and Directors' and Officers' liability insurance; and,

liaises with the reserves committee ("Reserves Committee") on matters relating to reserves valuations which impact the financial statements of PEI. Purpose The Audit Committee's purpose is to provide assistance to the Board in fulfilling its legal, regulatory and fiduciary obligations with respect to financial accounting, internal control processes, continuous public disclosure, the independent audit function, non-audit services provided by Auditors and such other related matters as may be delegated by the Board of Directors. Composition, Procedures and Organization The Audit Committee will be comprised of three or more Directors as determined from time to time by resolution of the Board. Each member of the Audit Committee must be independent as defined in NI 52-110 and as such must be free from any material relationship that may interfere with the exercise of his or her independent judgment as a member of the Audit Committee. Consistent with the appointment of other Board committees, the members of the Audit Committee will be appointed by the Board at the first meeting of the Board following each AGM or at such other time as may be determined by the Board. The Committee will designate the Chairman of the Audit Committee by majority vote. The presence in person or by telephone of a majority of the Audit Committee's members constitutes a quorum for any meeting. All actions of the Audit Committee will require a vote of the majority of its members present at a meeting of such committee at which a quorum is present. All members of the Audit Committee must be financially literate at the time of their appointment or have become financially literate within a reasonable period of time after such appointment. NI 52-110 sets out that an individual is "financially literate" if he or she has the ability to read and understand a set of financial statements that present a breadth and level of complexity of accounting issues that are generally comparable to the breadth and complexity of the issues that can reasonably be expected to be raised by PEI's financial statements. Accountability and Reporting The Audit Committee is accountable to the Board. The Audit Committee must provide the Board with a summary of all meetings and its recommendations together with a copy of the minutes of each such meeting. If applicable, the Chairman will provide oral reports as requested. All information reviewed and discussed by the Audit Committee at any meeting must be retained and made available for examination by the Board. The Audit Committee will review its mandate annually, and will forward to the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee any recommended alterations to that mandate. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page C-1 Meetings The Committee will meet with such frequency and at such intervals as it determines is necessary to carry out its duties and responsibilities. The Audit Committee will meet to review and recommend for approval to the Board of Directors the interim and year-end financial statements and MD&A; related financial public disclosure and regulatory filings including the Annual Information Form; other continuous disclosure documentation ("Continuous Disclosure Documents") as described in NI 52-101 (which is incorporated herein by reference); and to report to the Board on same. In addition to regularly scheduled quarterly meetings, the Audit Committee may meet on other occasions with the Auditors in order to be advised of current practices in the industry and to discuss and review other matters including the annual work plans, processes and procedures. The Audit Committee must meet at least quarterly with the Auditors in the absence of PEI's management and Officers and employees to discuss any matters that the Committee or a committee member believes should be discussed privately. The Chairman of the Audit Committee will appoint a Director, Officer or employee of PEI to act as secretary for the purposes of recording the minutes of each meeting. Responsibilities The Audit Committee must: review and approve the Audit Committee Mandate annually;

review and recommend to the Board the appointment, termination and retention of, and the compensation to be paid to, the Auditors;

evaluate the performance of the Auditors;

review and consider the Auditors' audit plan and annual engagement letter including the proposed fees and the proposed work plan;

consider and make recommendations to the Board or otherwise pre-approve, all non-audit services provided by the Auditors to PEI or its subsidiaries;

pre-approve, all non-audit services provided by the Auditors to PEI or its subsidiaries; oversee the work and the performance of the Auditors, review the independence of the Auditors and report to the Board on these matters;

review the annual and quarterly financial statements, MD&A and financial press releases, Annual Information Form and other related Continuous Disclosure Documents as appropriate, prior to their public disclosure;

review the Auditors' report on the annual audited financial statements and the Auditor's review letters on interim financial statements;

provide oral or written reports to the Board when necessary;

resolve disagreements between management and the Auditors regarding financial reporting;

receive periodic certificates and reports from management with respect to compliance with financial, regulatory, taxation and continuous disclosure requirements, and satisfy itself (a) that adequate procedures are in place to ensure timely and full public disclosure of Continuous Disclosure Documents; and, (b) that a system of internal controls over financial reporting has been implemented and is being maintained, in accordance with both the Disclosure Policy and the Management Responsibility For Internal Control Policy; and additionally, must consider whether any identified deficiencies in internal controls are significant or are material weaknesses;

meet with the Auditors, without management being present, at each time the interim and financial statements are being considered, to ensure that no management restrictions have been placed on the scope of the Auditors' work and to discuss the working relationship between the Auditors and management and other matters that the Audit Committee or the Auditors may wish to raise;

review and monitor the implementation and adequacy of disclosure policies;

review insurance coverage including Directors' and Officers' liability insurance;

be notified in writing within three business days of any fraud, litigation or regulatory investigation which, in the opinion of the Corporation's management, is material. Confirmation of receipt of such notification by each member of the Audit Committee will additionally be required. Any fraud, material litigation or regulatory investigation not reported as outlined above will be reported quarterly to the Board of Directors at the March, May, August, and November meetings immediately following the discovery of such occurrence;

review and monitor the implementation and adequacy of hedging policies and controls, with reference to the Corporation's Hedging and Risk Management Policy, which is attached to this Manual in Section 7;

review compliance with applicable laws, regulations and policies;

be advised of and review the results of any internal audits of PEI and report on same to the Board; PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page C-2 establish procedures for:

the receipt, retention and treatment of complaints received by PEI regarding accounting, internal accounting controls, or auditing matters; and the confidential, anonymous submission by employees of the issuer of concerns regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters; (together with (a), a "Whistleblower Process")

ensure that PEI management regularly advises employees of the existence of a Whistleblower Process;

receive regular reports respecting complaints made under the Whistleblower Process;

inform the Auditors of whether the Audit Committee has knowledge of any actual, suspected or alleged fraud affecting PEI, including complaints regarding financial reporting and confidential submissions by employees;

review and validate PEI management's annual review of fraud risk assessment;

review and monitor the implementation and adequacy of cyber-security policies and procedures;

cyber-security policies and procedures; review and approve PEI's hiring policies regarding partners, employees and former partners and employees of the present and former Auditor of the issuer; and

monitor the selection and application of proper accounting principles and practices and to review the status of all relevant financial and related fiduciary aspects of PEI. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 2019 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page C-3 Attachments Original document

