Perpetual Energy : 2019 Q3 Financial Statements

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Cdn$ thousands unaudited) Assets Current assets Accounts receivable (note 16) $ 5,835 $ 8,931 Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("TOU") share investment (note 3) 21,720 28,132 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,134 1,138 Fair value of derivatives (note 18) 505 7,012 29,194 45,213 Fair value of derivatives (note 18) 79 3,906 Property, plant and equipment (note 4) 227,778 260,091 Exploration and evaluation (note 5) 25,301 25,879 Right-of-use assets (note 6) 1,571 - Total assets $ 283,923 $ 335,089 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 17,160 $ 16,612 Fair value of derivatives (note 18) 7,179 1,405 TOU share margin demand loan (note 8) 10,416 14,109 Revolving bank debt (note 9) - 42,561 Senior notes (note 11) - 14,536 Lease liabilities (note 12) 624 - Gas over bitumen royalty financing 619 680 Provisions (note 13) 3,544 1,933 39,542 91,836 Fair value of derivatives (note 18) 3,310 894 Revolving bank debt (note 9) 40,856 - Term loan (note 10) 44,133 43,729 Senior notes (note 11) 32,114 17,344 Lease liabilities (note 12) 2,174 - Gas over bitumen royalty financing 360 472 Provisions (note 13) 41,041 39,431 Total liabilities 203,530 193,706 Equity Share capital (note 14) 96,831 1,338,369 Warrants (note 14c) 923 923 Contributed surplus 44,156 44,433 Deficit (note 14) (61,517) (1,242,342) Total equity 80,393 141,383 Total liabilities and equity $ 283,923 $ 335,089 Capital management (note 1) Contingencies (note 7) See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. /s/ Robert A. Maitland /s/ Geoffrey C. Merritt Robert A. Maitland Geoffrey C. Merritt Director Director PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 1 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Cdn$ thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Revenue Oil and natural gas (note 16) $ 17,097 $ 20,504 $ 58,531 $ 64,618 Royalties (2,237) (2,658) (7,877) (8,311) 14,860 17,846 50,654 56,307 Change in fair value of derivatives (note 18) (7,508) 11 (17,818) (3,354) Gas over bitumen royalty credit 116 191 650 744 7,468 18,048 33,486 53,697 Expenses Production and operating 4,262 5,302 14,493 14,378 Transportation 1,541 1,590 4,707 4,579 Exploration and evaluation (note 5) 866 253 986 595 General and administrative 2,606 3,396 9,254 9,837 Share-based payments (note 15) 483 508 1,807 2,007 Depletion and depreciation (note 4 and 6) 7,498 8,262 24,228 27,169 Impairment loss (note 4b and 5) - 7,200 22,600 7,200 Loss from operating activities (9,788) (8,463) (44,589) (12,068) Gain (loss) on dispositions (note 4a) - 4 - (133) Finance expense (note 17) (3,100) (2,558) (8,970) (7,816) Change in fair value of TOU share investment (note 3) (5,915) (1,242) (6,412) (32) Restructuring (note 13b) (1,546) - (1,546) - Net loss and comprehensive loss (20,349) (12,259) (61,517) (20,049) Net loss per share (note 14d) Basic and diluted $ (0.34) $ (0.20) $ (1.02) $ (0.33) See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 2 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Share capital Contributed (thousands) ($thousands) Warrants surplus Deficit Total equity (Cdn$ thousands unaudited) Balance at December 31, 2018 60,240 $ 1,338,369 $ 923 $ 44,433 $ (1,242,342) $ 141,383 Net loss - - - - (61,517) (61,517) Common shares issued (note 14) 407 688 - (688) - - Change in shares held in trust (note 14) (222) 116 - (316) - (200) Share-based payments - - - 727 - 727 Elimination of deficit (note 14) - (1,242,342) - - 1,242,342 - Balance at September 30, 2019 60,425 $ 96,831 $ 923 $ 44,156 $ (61,517) $ 80,393 Share capital Contributed (thousands) ($thousands) Warrants surplus Deficit Total equity (Cdn$ thousands unaudited) Balance at December 31, 2017 59,263 $ 1,336,838 $ 923 $ 44,152 $ (1,221,962) $ 159,951 Net loss - - - - (20,049) (20,049) Common shares and warrants issued (note 14) 1,191 1,200 - (1,194) - 6 Change in shares held in trust (note 14) 70 393 - (643) - (250) Share-based payments - - - 1,930 - 1,930 Balance at September 30, 2018 60,524 $1,338,431 $ 923 $ 44,245 $ (1,242,011) $ 141,588 See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 3 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Cdn$ thousands, unaudited) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net loss $ (20,349) $ (12,259) $ (61,517) $ (20,049) Adjustments to add (deduct) non-cash items: Depletion and depreciation (note 4 and 6) 7,498 8,262 24,228 27,169 Exploration and evaluation 779 - 840 - Share-based payments (note 15) (1,041) 508 283 2,007 Unrealized change in fair value of derivatives (note 18) 9,182 34 18,524 5,138 Change in fair value of TOU share investment (note 3) 5,915 1,242 6,412 32 Loss (gain) on dispositions (note 4a) - (4) - 133 Restructuring costs (note 13b) 1,546 - 1,546 - Finance expenses (note 17) 756 351 2,066 1,351 Impairment loss (note 4b and 5) - 7,200 22,600 7,200 Decommissioning obligations settled (note 13a) (527) (252) (1,193) (1,158) Payments of lease inducement - (51) - (286) Change in non-cash working capital 1,750 1,698 5,307 4,825 Net cash flows from operating activities 5,509 6,729 19,096 26,362 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Change in revolving bank debt, net of issue costs 3,006 (367) (1,860) 10,714 Change in TOU share margin demand loan, net of issue costs (3,099) (85) (3,728) (2,884) Change in senior notes, net of issue costs 3 - (33) - Payments of lease liabilities (note 12) (111) - (328) - Change in gas over bitumen royalty financing (103) (179) (788) (878) Common shares issued - - - 6 Shares purchased and held in trust (note 14) (50) - (200) (250) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (354) (631) (6,937) 6,708 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Capital expenditures (4,506) (4,343) (10,944) (21,271) Acquisitions - (1,261) - (1,871) Net proceeds (payments) on dispositions (note 4a) - (3,080) - 3,616 Proceeds on sale of TOU share investment (note 3) - - - 278 Change in non-cash working capital (649) 2,586 (1,215) (13,822) Net cash flows used in investing activities (5,155) (6,098) (12,159) (33,070) Change in cash and cash equivalents - - - - Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period - - - - Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ - $ - $ - $ - See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 4 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 (All tabular amounts are in Cdn$ thousands, except where otherwise noted) 1. REPORTING ENTITY Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Company") is a Canadian corporation engaged in the exploration, development and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Alberta, Canada. The Company operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties. The address of the Company's registered office is 3200, 605 - 5 Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3H5. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are comprised of the accounts of Perpetual Energy Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries: Perpetual Operating Corp. and Perpetual Operating Trust, which are incorporated in Canada. Capital management Perpetual had available liquidity at September 30, 2019 of $22.5 million, comprised of an unutilized reserve-based credit facility (the "Credit Facility") of $11.2 million and the market value of its TOU share investment, net of the principal amount of the associated TOU share margin demand loan, of $11.3 million. The Company's Credit Facility is currently undergoing the semi-annual borrowing limit redetermination which is anticipated to reduce borrowing limits due to a decline in the commodity price forecast utilized by the bank. The recent significant decline in natural gas and liquids forward prices also has the Company projecting a significant reduction in cash flow from operating activities for the next year. In addition, the TOU share investment, which continues to form an integral component of the Company's capital structure, has been volatile and has significantly declined in value from December 31, 2018 (note 3). In addition, the Company's Credit Facility (note 9) has a current maturity of November 30, 2020, which was established at the previous semi- annual borrowing limit redetermination on March 27, 2019 with extension beyond November 30, 2020 currently uncertain as the lenders require more certainty on the Company's plans to settle the term loan (note 10). The term loan matures on March 14, 2021. Finally, there continues to be some uncertainty regarding the Sequoia Statement of Claim (note 7) which may restrict management's ability to manage its capital structure. There is considerable risk around the Company's ability to address these substantial uncertainties, however Perpetual believes it has the ability to manage the liquidity requirements of the business with the continued support of its lenders and the flexibility in its capital and operating activities, the potential sale of the TOU share investment, or the sale of other assets or sourcing of new financing. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2018 which were prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Except for the changes described below, the accounting policies, basis of measurement, critical accounting judgements and significant estimates used to prepare the annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2018 have been applied in the preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 7, 2019. Accounting pronouncements adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16, "Leases", which replaced IAS 17, "Leases" and IFRIC 4, "Determining Whether an Arrangement Contains a Lease". The Company applied the new standard using the modified retrospective approach and, in accordance with the transitional provisions, the comparative information has not been restated. Right-of-use assets (note 6)

The Company recognises right-of-use assets and lease liabilities at the lease commencement date. The assets are initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liabilities adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any initial direct costs incurred and an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, less any lease incentives received. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 5 The right-of-use assets are depreciated to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the asset or the lease term using the straight-line method as this most closely reflects the expected pattern of consumption of the future economic benefits. Perpetual presents right-of- use assets as its own line item on the consolidated statement of financial position. The lease term includes periods covered by an option to extend if the Company is reasonably certain to exercise that option. In addition, the right-of-use assets are periodically reduced by impairment losses, if any, and adjusted for certain remeasurements of the lease liabilities. The depreciation term of the right-of-use assets is between 2 and 5 years. Lease liabilities (note 12)

The lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the Company's incremental borrowing rate. Generally, the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate as the discount rate.

The lease liabilities are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. They are remeasured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or rate, if there is a change in the Company's estimate of the amount expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee, or if the Company changes its assessment of whether it will exercise a purchase, extension or termination option. When the lease liabilities are remeasured in this way, a corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use assets, or is recorded in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use assets has been reduced to zero. Lease payments are applied against the lease liabilities, with a portion allocated as cash finance expense using the effective interest rate method. Perpetual presents lease liabilities as their own line item on the consolidated statement of financial position. Transition impact Perpetual has elected to use the modified retrospective approach upon adoption and therefore, the comparative information has not been restated. The effect of initially applying the standard was a $3.1 million increase to right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, with no impact on deficit. The previously recorded lease inducement recognized under IAS 37 was incorporated into the recorded lease liabilities. As this lease inducement represented a liability over fair market value of the head office lease, the right-of-use asset was correspondingly reduced by the same amount ($1.3 million). The weighted average incremental borrowing rate used to determine the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities on adoption was approximately 6.4%. Leases recognized under IFRS 16 largely relate to the Company's head office lease in Calgary. Upon transition, the Company used the following practical expedients when applying IFRS 16 to leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17: right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases with less than 12 months of lease term were not recognized;

assets and lease liabilities for leases with less than 12 months of lease term were not recognized; right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases of low-value assets were not recognized;

assets and lease liabilities for leases of low-value assets were not recognized; applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with similar characteristics;

excluded initial direct costs from measuring right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; and

right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; and adjusted the right-of-use assets by the amount of an IAS 37 lease inducement provision immediately before the date of initial application, as an alternative to an impairment review. The following table provides a reconciliation of the lease commitments disclosed as at December 31, 2018 to the Company's lease liabilities as at January 1, 2019: Total Lease commitments Office leases 6,489 Vehicle leases 220 Other leases 133 Lease commitments, December 31, 2018 6,842 Non-lease components and variable payments (4,310) Lease inducement recognized under IAS 37 1,267 3,799 Impact of discounting (673) Lease liabilities recognized, January 1, 2019 3,126 The adoption of IFRS 16 had the following impact on the Company's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to what would have occurred had the new accounting policy not been adopted: PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 6 Impact on net Impact on net cash cash flows from flows from (used Decrease (increase) (used in) operating in) financing ($ thousands, except as noted) in net loss activities activities Production and operating expense 71 71 - General and administrative expense 251 251 - Depletion and depreciation expense (288) - - Cash interest on lease liabilities (145) (145) - Payments of lease liabilities - - (328) Net IFRS 16 implementation impact (111) 177 (328) Critical accounting judgements and estimate uncertainty

The preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates, and assumptions that affect the reported amount of the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, and the resulting interest and depreciation expense. Actual results could differ significantly as a result of these estimates. Key areas where management has made judgments, estimates, and assumptions related to the application of IFRS 16 include: Incremental borrowing rate : The rates used to present value future lease payments are based on judgments about the economic environment in which the Company operates and theoretical analyses about the security provided by the underlying leased asset, the amount of funds required to be borrowed in order to meet the future lease payments associated with the leased asset, and the term for which these funds would be borrowed.

: The rates used to present value future lease payments are based on judgments about the economic environment in which the Company operates and theoretical analyses about the security provided by the underlying leased asset, the amount of funds required to be borrowed in order to meet the future lease payments associated with the leased asset, and the term for which these funds would be borrowed. Lease term : In determining the period which the Company has the right to use an underlying asset, management considers the non-cancellable period along with all facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive to exercise an extension option, or not to exercise a termination option. 3. TOURMALINE OIL CORP. ("TOU") SHARE INVESTMENT September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Shares Amount Shares Amount (thousands) ($ thousands) (thousands) ($ thousands) Balance, beginning of period 1,656 $ 28,132 $ 1,667 $ 37,985 Sold - - (11) (278) Change in fair value of TOU share investment - (6,412) - (9,575) Balance, end of period 1,656 $ 21,720 $ 1,656 $ 28,132 At September 30, 2019, the Company held 1.66 million (December 31, 2018 - 1.66 million) TOU shares with a fair value of $21.7 million (December 31, 2018 - $28.1 million) based on a September 30, 2019 closing price of $13.11 per share (December 31, 2018 - $16.98 per share). Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included an unrealized loss of $6.4 million (2018 - unrealized loss of nil) representing the change in fair value of TOU shares held during the period. At September 30, 2019, 1.66 million TOU shares (December 31, 2018 - 1.66 million TOU shares) were pledged as security for the TOU share margin demand loan (note 8). As at September 30, 2019, a $1.00 per share change in the market price of TOU shares would change the Company's net loss by $1.7 million. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 7 4. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ("PP&E") Oil and Gas Corporate Properties Assets Total Cost December 31, 2017 $ 687,301 $ 7,261 $ 694,562 Additions 26,073 353 26,426 Acquisitions 1,261 - 1,261 Transfers from exploration and evaluation (note 5) 770 - 770 Change in decommissioning obligations related to PP&E (note 13) 4,644 - 4,644 Dispositions (848) - (848) December 31, 2018 $ 719,201 $ 7,614 $ 726,815 Additions 10,257 62 10,319 Transfers from exploration and evaluation (note 5) 363 - 363 Change in decommissioning obligations related to PP&E (note 13) 3,545 - 3,545 September 30, 2019 $ 733,366 $ 7,676 $ 741,042 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and impairment December 31, 2017 $ (424,665) $ (7,113) $ (431,778) Depletion and depreciation (34,804) (142) (34,946) December 31, 2018 $ (459,469) $ (7,255) $ (466,724) Depletion and depreciation (23,808) (132) (23,940) Impairment (22,600) - (22,600) September 30, 2019 $ (505,877) $ (7,387) $ (513,264) Carrying amount December 31, 2018 $ 259,732 $ 359 $ 260,091 September 30, 2019 $ 227,489 $ 289 $ 227,778 At September 30, 2019, property, plant and equipment included $2.0 million (December 31, 2018 - $1.9 million) of costs currently not subject to depletion. a) Dispositions Proceeds (payments) on dispositions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, ($ thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Proceeds from dispositions of oil and gas properties - 4 - 12,156 Payments on retained shallow gas marketing arrangements - (3,084) - (8,540) Net proceeds (payments) on dispositions - (3,080) - 3,616 Payments of $3.1 million were made during the third quarter of 2018 (nine months ended September 30, 2018 - $8.5 million) related to marketing contracts associated with the sale, on October 1, 2016, of certain mature, high cost shallow gas assets in east central and northeast Alberta (the "Shallow Gas Disposition"). The retained marketing contracts expired in the third quarter of 2018. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 8 Gain (loss) on dispositions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, ($ thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Proceeds from dispositions of oil and gas properties - 4 - 12,156 Carrying amount of PP&E and E&E disposed, net of ARO - - - (11,415) Realized loss on retained shallow gas marketing arrangements - - - (874) Gain (loss) on dispositions - 4 - (133) Dispositions during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 included the sale of non-core royalty interests and exploration and evaluation properties for gross proceeds of $12.2 million, resulting in a net gain on oil and gas properties of $0.7 million. Included in the gain was $0.4 million in liabilities related to decommissioning obligations associated with the non-core properties that were sold. Cash-generating units ("CGUs") and impairment In accordance with IFRS, an impairment test is performed if the Company identifies an indicator of impairment. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company conducted an assessment of impairment indicators for the Company's CGUs. There were no impairments or impairment reversals recognized during the third quarter of 2019. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company also conducted an assessment of impairment indicators for the Company's CGUs. In performing the review, management determined that the decrease in natural gas prices in the forward market justified calculation of the recoverable amount of the liquids-rich natural gas assets which comprise the West Central CGU. The recoverable amount of the West Central CGU was determined using value-in-use ("VIU") based on the net present value of cash flows from oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids ("NGL") reserves using estimates of total proved plus probable reserves evaluated or reviewed by the Company's independent reserves evaluators, along with commodity price estimates based on an average of three independent reserve evaluators, and an estimate of market discount rates between 10% and 20% to consider risks specific to the asset. At June 30, 2019, the Company determined that the carrying amount of the West Central CGU exceeded the recoverable amount of $165.0 million and accordingly, an impairment charge of $22.6 million was included in net loss. Commodity price estimates based on an average of three independent reserve evaluators were used in the VIU calculations as at June 30, 2019: WTI Crude Oil USD/CDN exchange rate Alberta heavy crude oil AECO natural gas NYMEX Year (US$/bbl) (US$/Cdn$) (Cdn$/bbl) (Cdn$/MMBtu) (Cdn$/MMBtu) 2019 58.66 0.76 55.37 1.52 3.51 2020 63.57 0.78 53.30 1.91 3.68 2021 66.67 0.80 56.04 2.37 3.86 2022 69.30 0.80 59.20 2.66 4.01 2023 71.98 0.81 62.02 2.79 4.16 2024 73.76 0.81 63.86 2.92 4.28 2025 75.59 0.81 65.77 3.00 4.35 2026 77.43 0.81 67.70 3.06 4.44 2027 79.20 0.81 69.46 3.16 4.54 2028 80.79 0.81 71.06 3.23 4.61 2029 82.41 0.81 72.48 3.29 4.70 2030 84.06 0.81 73.93 3.36 4.80 2031 85.74 0.81 75.41 3.42 4.89 2032 87.45 0.81 76.91 3.49 4.99 2033 89.20 0.81 78.45 3.56 5.09 Escalate 2.0% per year thereafter. As at June 30, 2019, if discount rates used in the calculation of impairment changed by 1% with all other variables held constant, the impairment loss for the period would change by approximately $18.2 million. As at June 30, 2019, if commodity price estimates changed by 5% with all other variables held constant, the impairment loss for the period would change by approximately $22.8 million. 5. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ("E&E") September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Balance, beginning of period $ 25,879 $ 46,704 Additions 625 462 Acquisitions - 610 Dispositions - (12,442) Impairments - (7,200) Non-cash exploration and evaluation expense (840) (1,485) Transfers to property, plant, and equipment (363) (770) Balance, end of period $ 25,301 $ 25,879 During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, $0.2 million (2018 - $0.6 million) in costs were charged directly to E&E expense in the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 9 In the third quarter of 2018, Perpetual determined that no additional capital would be spent to hold existing leases on its Waskahigan Duvernay prospect. As a result, the carrying value of the Waskahigan area was written down to its estimated recoverable amount of $1.3 million, resulting in an impairment charge of $7.2 million on E&E assets at September 30, 2018. On November 1, 2018, Perpetual sold its Waskahigan area interests to a third party for cash consideration of $1.3 million and retained a 1% gross overriding royalty to maintain exposure to future drilling conducted by the purchaser. 6. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS The Company leases several assets including office space, vehicles, and miscellaneous other assets. Information about leases for which the Company is a lessee is presented below: Head office Vehicles Other leases Total Cost January 1, 2019 $ 1,498 $ 200 $ 161 $ 1,859 Additions - - - - September 30, 2019 $ 1,498 $ 200 $ 161 $ 1,859 Accumulated depreciation January 1, 2019 $ - $ - $ - $ - Depreciation (180) (60) (48) (288) September 30, 2019 $ (180) $ (60) $ (48) $ (288) Carrying amount January 1, 2019 $ 1,498 $ 200 $ 161 $ 1,859 September 30, 2019 $ 1,318 $ 140 $ 113 $ 1,571 7. CONTINGENCIES On August 3, 2018, the Company received a Statement of Claim that was filed by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT ("PwC"), in its capacity as trustee in bankruptcy of Sequoia, with the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench (the "Court"), against Perpetual (the "Sequoia Litigation"). The claim relates to an over two-year-old transaction when, on October 1, 2016, Perpetual closed the Shallow Gas Disposition to an arm's length third party at fair market value at the time after an extensive and lengthy marketing, due diligence and negotiation process. This transaction was one of several completed by Sequoia. Sequoia assigned itself into bankruptcy on March 23, 2018. PwC is seeking an order from the Court to either set this transaction aside or declare it void, or damages of approximately $217 million. On August 27, 2018, Perpetual filed a Statement of Defence and Application for Summary Dismissal with the Court in response to the Statement of Claim. All allegations made by PwC have been denied and an application to the Court to dismiss all claims has been made on the basis that there is no merit to any of them. Perpetual's Application for Summary Dismissal was heard during the fourth quarter of 2018, and on August 15, 2019, the Court issued an oral decision which dismissed and struck all but one of the claims filed by PWC against Perpetual. Consistent with the position advanced from the outset by the Company, the Court ruled in favour of Perpetual and struck PWC's oppression claim and claim for relief on the grounds of public policy, statutory illegality and equitable rescission. Despite referring several times to this transaction as one of "arm's length" in the decision, the Court did not find that the test for summary dismissal relating to whether the transaction was an arm's length transfer for purposes of section 96(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (the "BIA") was met, on the balance of probabilities. Accordingly, the BIA claim was not dismissed or struck and only that part of the claim can continue against Perpetual. On August 23, 2019, PwC filed a notice of appeal with the Court of Appeal of Alberta, contesting the entire August 15, 2019 oral decision. On August 26, 2019, Perpetual filed a notice of appeal with the Court of Appeal of Alberta, contesting the BIA claim portion of the oral decision. The appeal proceedings will be scheduled following receipt of the written decision and are anticipated to take place during the first half of 2020. On September 24, 2019, Perpetual filed an application for security for costs of the appeal. Management expects that the Company remains more likely than not to be completely successful in defending this outstanding part of the claim such that no damages will be awarded against it, and therefore, no amounts have been accrued as a liability in these financial statements. 8. TOU SHARE MARGIN DEMAND LOAN At September 30, 2019, Perpetual had a $10.4 million TOU share margin demand loan secured by 1.66 million TOU shares. Interest rates are based on 90-day Banker's Acceptance rates plus 1.25%. Perpetual may repay a portion or the entirety of the loan at any time. Any repayment is a permanent reduction to the loan. Perpetual is required to maintain a lending ratio of less than 55% based on the ratio of the TOU share margin demand loan compared to the market value of the pledged TOU shares (the "Lending Ratio"). If at any time the Lending Ratio exceeds 55%, Perpetual is obligated to pay down the TOU share margin demand loan to restore the Lending Ratio to 40%. As at September 30, 2019, the Lending Ratio was 48% of the closing market value of the pledged TOU shares. The TOU share margin demand loan is designated as a financial liability for accounting purposes and measured at amortized cost. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the TOU share price declined in value, prompting the Company to voluntarily pay down the TOU share margin demand loan by $3.5 million to maintain the Lending Ratio at less than 55%, funded from borrowings on its reserve- based credit facility. Subsequent to September 30, 2019, the TOU share price has again declined in value, prompting the Company to voluntarily PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 10 pay down the TOU share margin demand loan by an additional $1.25 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Perpetual sold 10,700 TOU shares at $25.97 per share and used the proceeds of $0.3 million to partially repay the TOU share margin demand loan. The effective interest rate on the TOU share margin demand loan as at September 30, 2019 was 3.2% (September 30, 2018 - 4.1%). If interest rates changed by 1%, with all other variables held constant, the impact on annual cash finance expense and net loss would be $0.1 million (September 30, 2018 - $0.2 million). In addition to the Lending Ratio requirements, the TOU share margin demand loan is subject to customary non-financial covenants. The Company was in compliance with all TOU share margin demand loan covenants as at September 30, 2019. 9. REVOLVING BANK DEBT As at September 30, 2019, the Company's reserve-based credit facility (the "Credit Facility") had a borrowing limit ("the Borrowing Limit") of $55.0 million (December 31, 2018 - $55.0 million) under which $40.9 million was drawn (December 31, 2018 - $42.6 million) and $3.0 million of letters of credit had been issued (December 31, 2018 - $3.7 million). Borrowings under the Credit Facility bear interest at its lenders' prime rate or Banker's Acceptance rates, plus applicable margins and standby fees. The applicable Banker's Acceptance margins range between 2.0% and 4.5%. On March 27, 2019, the $55.0 million Borrowing Limit was confirmed by the Company's lenders and the maturity was extended from May 31, 2019 to November 30, 2020. As a result, revolving bank debt has been presented as a non-current liability on the consolidated statements of financial position as at September 30, 2019. Previously, on November 7, 2018, the Borrowing Limit had been reduced from $60.0 million to $55.0 million, following a reduction in the Borrowing Limit on May 7, 2018 from $65.0 million to $60.0 million. The Credit Facility will revolve until May 31, 2020 and may be extended for a further 364-day period subject to approval by the Company's lenders. If not extended, the Credit Facility will cease to revolve, and all outstanding advances will be repayable on November 30, 2020. The next Borrowing Limit redetermination is scheduled on or prior to November 30, 2019. The Credit Facility is secured by general, first lien security agreements covering present and future property of the Company and its subsidiaries, with the exception of the TOU shares that have been pledged as security for the TOU share margin demand loan (note 8) and certain lands pledged to the gas over bitumen royalty financing counterparty. The Credit Facility also contains provisions which restrict the Company's ability to repay second lien and unsecured debt and to pay dividends on or repurchase its common shares. The effective interest rate on the Credit Facility at September 30, 2019 was 6.5% (September 30, 2018 - 4.9%). If interest rates changed by 1% with all other variables held constant, the impact on annual cash finance expense and net loss would be $0.4 million (September 30, 2018 - $0.4 million). At September 30, 2019, the Credit Facility was not subject to any financial covenants and the Company was in compliance with all customary non- financial covenants. 10. TERM LOAN September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Maturity date Interest rate Principal Carrying Amount Principal Carrying amount Term loan March 14, 2021 8.1% $ 45,000 $ 44,133 $ 45,000 $ 43,729 The term loan bears a fixed interest rate of 8.1% with semi-annual interest payments due June 30 and December 31 of each year. Amounts borrowed under the term loan that are repaid are not available for re-borrowing. The Company may repay the term loan at any time without penalty. The term loan has a cross-default provision with the revolving bank debt and contains substantially similar covenants as the revolving bank debt (note 9). The term loan is secured by a general security agreement over all present and future property of the Company and its subsidiaries on a second priority basis, subordinate only to liens securing loans under the revolving bank debt, TOU shares secured in favor of the TOU share margin demand loan lenders, and certain lands pledged to the gas over bitumen royalty financing counterparty. At September 30, 2019 the term loan is presented net of $0.9 million in issue costs which are amortized over the remaining term of the loan using a weighted average effective interest rate of 9.5%. At September 30, 2019, the term loan was not subject to any financial covenants and the Company was in compliance with all customary non-financial covenants. 11. SENIOR NOTES September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Maturity date Interest rate Principal Carrying Amount Principal Carrying amount 2019 Senior Notes July 23, 2019 8.75% $ - $ - $ 14,572 $ 14,536 2022 Senior Notes January 23, 2022 8.75% 33,580 32,114 17,918 17,344 $ 33,580 $ 32,114 $ 32,490 $ 31,880 On May 7, 2019, Perpetual announced the early redemption of all of the $14.6 million aggregate principal amount of 8.75% senior notes maturing July 23, 2019 (the "2019 Senior Notes") effective June 11, 2019 (the "Redemption Date"). Pursuant to the early redemption, holders of the 2019 Senior Notes would receive CDN $1,000 for each $1,000 principal amount of 2019 Senior Notes (the "Cash Consideration"); or, at the election of the holder, $1,075 principal amount of 8.75% senior notes due January 23, 2022 (the "2022 Senior Notes") for each $1,000 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 11 principal amount of 2019 Senior Notes (the "2022 Senior Notes Consideration") plus cash in the amount of $33.32 per $1,000 principal amount of 2019 Senior Notes, representing all accrued and unpaid interest at the Redemption Date. On June 11, 2019, the Company completed the early redemption of the $14.6 million 2019 Senior Notes. Pursuant to the early redemption, the Company issued $15.7 million of 2022 Senior Notes to fully redeem the 2019 Senior Notes, of which $15.6 million 2022 Senior Notes were issued to entities controlled or directed by the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. After giving effect to this senior note refinancing, there are $33.6 million 2022 Senior Notes outstanding comprised of $17.9 million 2022 Senior Notes previously outstanding and the $15.7 million 2022 Senior Notes issued as consideration to redeem the 2019 Senior Notes. Entities controlled or directed by the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer hold $22.5 million of the 2022 Senior Notes now outstanding. The 2022 Senior Notes bear a fixed interest rate of 8.75% with semi-annual interest payments due January 31 and July 31 of each year. The senior notes are direct senior unsecured obligations of the Company, ranking pari passu with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company. Within three years of maturity, the Company may redeem up to 100% of the senior notes at a premium to face value. Within one year of maturity, the Company may redeem up to 100% of the senior notes at the principal amount. At September 30, 2019, the 2022 Senior Notes are presented at the present value of future cashflows, net of issue and principal discount costs which are amortized over the remaining term using a weighted average effective interest rate of 10.9%. The senior notes have a cross-default provision with the Company's Credit Facility (note 9). In addition, the senior notes indenture contains restrictions on certain payments including dividends, retirement of subordinated debt and stock repurchases. At September 30, 2019, other than the restricted payment covenants noted above, the senior notes were not subject to any financial covenants and the Company was in compliance with all customary non-financial covenants. 12. LEASE LIABILITIES Total January 1, 2019 3,126 Additions - Interest on lease liabilities (note 17) 145 Payments (473) September 30, 2019 2,798 Current 624 Non-current 2,174 September 30, 2019 2,798 Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of terms and conditions. Incremental borrowing rates used to measure the present value of the future lease payments were between 4.3% and 6.6%. Cash outflows related to the lease liabilities are: Less than 1 year Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Thereafter Total Head office 489 550 581 581 871 3,072 Vehicles 87 42 - - - 129 Other leases 69 55 - - - 124 Impact of discounting (21) (61) (90) (121) (234) (527) Total 624 586 491 460 637 2,798 13. PROVISIONS The components of provisions are as follows: September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Decommissioning obligations (a) $ 43,039 $ 40,097 Restructuring (b) 1,546 1,267 Total provisions 44,585 41,364 Current 3,544 1,933 Non-current 41,041 39,431 Balance, end of period $ 44,585 $ 41,364 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 12 a) Decommissioning obligations September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Obligations incurred, including acquisitions $ 327 $ 632 Change in risk free interest rate 3,218 (287) Change in estimates - 4,299 Change in decommissioning obligations related to PP&E (note 4) 3,545 4,644 Obligations settled (1,193) (1,969) Obligations disposed - (500) Accretion (note 17) 590 841 Change in decommissioning obligations 2,942 3,016 Balance, beginning of period 40,097 37,081 Balance, end of period $ 43,039 $ 40,097 Current $ 1,998 $ 1,731 Non-current 41,041 38,366 Total $ 43,039 $ 40,097 Total future decommissioning obligations are estimated based on the Company's net ownership interest in all wells and facilities, estimated costs to reclaim and abandon these wells and facilities, and the estimated timing of the costs to be incurred in future periods. The following significant assumptions were used to estimate the Company's decommissioning obligations: September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Undiscounted obligations $ 40,297 $ 41,171 Average risk-free rate 1.5% 2.2% Inflation rate 2.0% 2.0% Expected timing of settling obligations 1 to 25 years 1 to 25 years b) Restructuring Employee downsizing costs Lease inducement December 31, 2018 $ - $ 1,267 Initial recognition 1,546 - Lease inducement transferred to lease liability (note 2a) - (1,267) Payments - - September 30, 2019 1,546 - Current 1,546 - Non-current - - Balance, end of period $ 1,546 $ - In response to the decrease in forward commodity prices, the Company implemented a restructuring plan which resulted in the reduction of approximately 25% of its corporate employee head count, combined with a reduction in compensation for remaining employees. Restructuring costs of $1.5 million were expensed in the three month period ended September 30, 2019, and are anticipated to be fully paid by the end of 2020. 14. SHARE CAPITAL September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Shares Amount Shares Amount (thousands) ($thousands) (thousands) ($thousands) Balance, beginning of period 60,240 $ 1,338,369 59,263 $ 1,336,838 Issued pursuant to share-based payment plans 407 688 1,191 1,200 Shares held in trust purchases (b) (756) (200) (633) (325) Shares held in trust issued (b) 534 316 419 656 Elimination of deficit - (1,242,342) - - Balance, end of period 60,425 $ 96,831 60,240 $ 1,338,369 At the Company's annual general meeting on May 15, 2019, shareholders approved a resolution to reduce share capital for accounting purposes, without the payment of or a reduction to stated or paid-up capital, by the amount of the deficit on December 31, 2018 of $1,242.3 million. Authorized Authorized capital consists of an unlimited number of common shares. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 13 Shares held in trust The Company has compensation agreements in place with employees whereby they may be entitled to receive shares of the Company purchased on the open market by a trustee (note 15d). Share capital is presented net of the number and cumulative purchase cost of shares held by the trustee that have not yet been issued to employees. As at September 30, 2019, 0.9 million shares were held in trust (December 31, 2018 - 0.7 million). c) Warrants The following table summarizes the warrants issued: Warrants Amount (thousands) ($thousands) Balance, December 31, 2017 6,480 $ 923 Warrants exercised for common shares - - Balance, December 31, 2018 6,480 $ 923 Warrants exercised for common shares - - Balance, September 30, 2019 6,480 $ 923 Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire common shares on a one for one basis at an exercise price of $2.34 per share prior to March 14, 2020. If the volume weighted average price of Perpetual's common shares is greater than $2.34 per share for 60 consecutive calendar days, Perpetual has the option to require warrant holders to exercise all or any portion of the warrants at any time thereafter. d) Per share information Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (thousands, except per share amounts) Net loss - basic $ (20,349) $ (12,259) $ (61,517) $ (20,049) Effect of dilutive securities - - - - Net loss - diluted $ (20,349) $ (12,259) $ (61,517) $ (20,049) Weighted average shares Issued common shares 61,196 60,888 61,038 60,358 Effect of shares held in trust (879) (420) (843) (458) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 60,317 60,468 60,195 59,900 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.34) $ (0.20) $ (1.02) $ (0.33) In computing per share amounts as at September 30, 2019, 19.4 million potentially issuable common shares through the share-based compensation plans and warrants were excluded as the Company had a net loss (December 31, 2018 - 18.8 million). 15. SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS The components of share-based payments expense are as follows: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Share options 87 142 380 600 Performance share rights 307 256 1,051 679 Compensation awards 89 110 376 728 Share-based payments 483 508 1,807 2,007 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 14 Share option plan Perpetual's share option plan provides a long-term incentive to employees and directors associated with the Company's long-term performance. The Board of Directors administers the share option plan and determines participants, number of share options and terms of vesting. The exercise price of the share options granted shall not be less than the value of the weighted average trading price for the Company's common shares for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of grant. Share options granted vest evenly over 4 years, with expiry occurring 5 years after issuance. The following tables summarize information about share options outstanding: September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average exercise price Share options Average exercise price Share options ($/share) (thousands) ($/share) (thousands) Balance, beginning of period 1.33 4,724 1.67 3,987 Granted - - 0.25 903 Cancelled/forfeited - - 1.66 (83) Expired - - 5.97 (83) Balance, end of period 1.33 4,724 1.33 4,724 Options outstanding Options exercisable Number of share Average Weighted average Number of share Weighted average Range of exercise options contractual life exercise price options exercise price prices (thousands) (years) ($/share) (thousands) ($/share) $0.25 to $1.13 903 4.2 0.25 - - $1.14 to $1.57 1,805 1.7 1.41 1,353 1.42 $1.58 to $2.00 2,016 2.6 1.73 1,086 1.74 Total 4,724 2.5 1.33 2,439 1.56 The Company used the Black Scholes pricing model to calculate the estimated fair value of the outstanding share options at the date of grant. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company did not grant any additional share options. Restricted rights plan The Company has a restricted rights plan for certain officers, employees and consultants. Restricted rights granted under the restricted rights plan may be exercised during a period (the "Exercise Period") not exceeding five years from the date upon which the restricted rights were granted. The restricted rights typically vest on a graded basis over two years. At the expiration of the Exercise Period, any restricted rights which have not been exercised shall expire. Upon vesting, the plan participant is entitled to receive one common share for each right held at a cost of $0.01 per share. The fair value of an award granted under the restricted rights plan is assessed on the grant date by factoring in the weighted average common share trading price for the five days preceding the grant date. This fair value is recognized as share-based payment expense over the vesting period with a corresponding increase to contributed surplus. Upon exercise of restricted rights, the value in contributed surplus pertaining to the exercise is recorded as shareholders capital. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company did not grant any restricted rights to employees, other than to settle performance share rights and deferred shares. Restricted rights granted upon the exercise of performance share rights (note 15c) vest on the grant date and have a 90-day exercise period. Restricted rights granted upon the exercise of deferred compensation awards (note 15d) vest on the grant date and have a 30-day exercise period. No value is assigned to restricted rights issued pursuant to those plans as the value and expense have been previously recognized pursuant to the grant date and expensed over the vesting period of the underlying performance share rights and deferred compensation awards. The following table shows changes in the restricted rights outstanding under the restricted rights plan: (thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Balance, beginning of period - - Granted to employees - - Granted pursuant to exercise of performance share rights (note 15c) 215 1,008 Granted pursuant to exercise of deferred shares (note 15d) 202 196 Exercised for common shares (417) (1,204) Balance, end of period - - c) Performance share rights plan The Company has an equity-settled performance share rights plan for the Company's executive officers. Performance rights granted under the performance share rights plan vest two years after the date upon which the performance rights were granted. The performance rights that vest and become redeemable are a multiple of the performance rights granted, dependent upon the achievement of certain performance metrics over the vesting period. Vested performance rights can be settled in cash or restricted rights (note 15b), at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Performance rights are forfeited if participants of the performance share rights plan leave the organization other than through retirement or termination without cause prior to the vesting date. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 15 The fair value of an award granted under the performance share rights plan is determined at the date of grant by using the closing price of common shares multiplied by the estimated performance multiplier. As at September 30, 2019, performance multipliers of 0.5 have been assumed for those unvested awards granted in 2018 and 2019. Fluctuations in share-based payment expense may occur due to changes in estimates of performance outcomes. The amount of share-based payment expense is reduced by an estimated forfeiture rate of 5% (2018 - 5%) for outstanding awards. The following table shows changes in the performance share rights outstanding under the performance share rights plan: (thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Balance, beginning of period 1,465 1,060 Granted 1,710 1,035 Performance adjustment(1) (215) - Exercised in exchange for restricted rights(1) (215) (630) Cancelled/forfeited - - Balance, end of period 2,745 1,465 In 2019, vested performance share rights were exercised in exchange for restricted rights based on a performance multiplier of 0.5. In 2018, vested performance share rights were exercised based on a performance multiplier of 1.6. In 2018, the Company introduced a performance-basedlong-term incentive awards plan (the "PLTI" plan) for the executive officers. The awards granted pursuant to the plan are tied to specific individual-based performance metrics established by the Board which can be based on "total shareholder return" or other metrics specifically designed to align with value creation for shareholders and to incentivize and retain key executive officers. The awards vest evenly over 4 years, with expiry occurring 5 years after issuance. Upon vesting, award holders may be entitled to receive, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, cash, a grant of restricted rights (note 15b), or a combination of cash and restricted rights. Awards granted pursuant to the PLTI plan are included in the deferred compensation awards table below (note 15d). Certain awards granted under the PLTI plan contain monetary awards that may be settled in cash, in common shares of the Company, or a combination thereof at the discretion of the Board of Directors, equal to the monetary amount at the time of vesting. These awards are accounted for as cash-settledshare-based compensation in which the fair value of the estimated amounts payable under the plan are recognized incrementally as an expense over the vesting period, with a corresponding change in liabilities. Upon exercise of these agreements in exchange for cash, the liability is reduced. Upon exercise of these awards in exchange for a variable number of shares, the value in liabilities pertaining to the exercise is recorded as share capital. As at September 30, 2019, $1.4 million had been accrued pursuant to cash-settledshare-based compensation awards (December 31, 2018 - $0.4 million). Deferred compensation awards Deferred options The Company has deferred option agreements in place with certain employees whereby they may be entitled to receive shares of the Company purchased on the open market by an independent trustee if they remain employees of the Company during such time and exercise their options. Deferred options generally vest evenly over 4 years, with expiry occurring 5 years after issuance. The shares purchased by the independent trustee are reported as shares held in trust (note 14b). The following tables summarize information about the deferred options and performance-basedlong-term incentive awards: September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average exercise price Deferred options Average exercise price Deferred options ($/share) (thousands) ($/share) (thousands) Balance, beginning of period 0.84 4,165 1.68 2,268 Granted - - 0.11 2,159 Cancelled/forfeited 1.28 (66) 1.68 (220) Expired 3.16 (1) 4.73 (42) Balance, end of period 0.90 4,098 0.84 4,165 Deferred options outstanding Deferred options exercisable Number of Average Weighted average Number of Weighted average Range of exercise deferred options contractual life exercise price deferred options exercise price prices (thousands) (years) ($/share) (thousands) ($/share) $0.25 to $1.13 2,143 4.2 0.25 - - $1.14 to $1.57 719 1.7 1.42 539 1.42 $1.58 to $2.81 1,236 2.6 1.73 637 1.74 Total 4,098 3.3 0.90 1,176 1.59 The Company used the Black Scholes pricing model to calculate the estimated fair value of deferred options at the date of grant. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company did not grant any additional deferred options. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 16 Deferred shares The Company also has deferred share agreements in place with directors and certain employees whereby, in the case of directors, upon retirement from the Board of Directors, or in the case of employees, over a period of two years if they remain employees of the Company during such time, may be entitled to receive at the discretion of the Board of Directors, cash, a grant of restricted rights (note 15b), or shares of the Company purchased on the open market by an independent trustee. The shares purchased by the independent trustee are reported as shares held in trust (note 14b). The fair value of these agreements is assessed on the grant date by factoring in the weighted average common share trading price for the five days preceding the grant date and is reduced by an estimated forfeiture rate of 5% (2018 - 5%). The fair value is recognized as share-based payment expense over the vesting period with a corresponding increase to contributed surplus. Upon exercise of these agreements in exchange for restricted rights, the value in contributed surplus pertaining to the exercise is recorded as share capital. Upon exercise of these agreements in exchange for shares held in trust, the shares held in trust account is reduced by the number of shares issued using the average cost base of purchased shares and offset to contributed surplus. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company did not grant any additional deferred shares to employees, while 0.1 million deferred shares were granted to independent directors. The following table shows changes to these awards: (thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Balance, beginning of period 1,947 1,857 Granted 142 784 Exercised in exchange for shares held in trust (note 14) (534) (419) Exercised in exchange for restricted rights (note 15b) (202) (196) Cancelled/forfeited (19) (79) Balance, end of period 1,334 1,947 16. REVENUE The Company sells its production pursuant to fixed or variable price contracts. The transaction price for variable priced contracts is based on the commodity price, adjusted for quality, location or other factors, whereby each component of the pricing formula can be either fixed or variable, depending on the contract terms. Under the contracts, the Company is required to deliver fixed or variable volumes of natural gas, crude oil or NGL as may be applicable to the contract counterparty. Revenue is recognized when a unit of production is delivered to the contract counterparty. The amount of revenue recognized is based on the agreed transaction price, whereby any variability in revenue relates specifically to the Company's efforts to transfer production, and therefore the resulting revenue is allocated to the production delivered in the period during which the variability occurs. As a result, none of the variable revenue is considered constrained. Natural gas, crude oil and NGL are mostly sold under contracts of varying price and volume terms of up to one year. Revenues are typically collected on the 25th day of the month following production. Natural gas volumes sold pursuant to the Company's market diversification contract are sold on a five-year contract expiring October 31, 2022, at fixed volume obligations of 35,000 MMBtu/d (40,000 MMBtu/d having commenced April 1, 2018) and priced at daily index prices at each of the five market price points, less transportation costs from AECO to each market price point as detailed below. Subsequent to the second quarter, Perpetual extended the term of its market diversification contract by two years. From November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2024, Perpetual will deliver 40,000 MMBtu/d at AECO and receive Malin, Dawn, and Emerson daily index prices less US$0.0775/MMBtu and transportation costs from AECO to the market price point. In late September, the Company modified its market diversification contract to forgo its right to receive pricing at five North American natural gas hub pricing points (Chicago, Malin, Dawn, Michcon, and Empress) for the period commencing December 1, 2019 and ending on October 31, 2020 in consideration for receipt of payment of $2.7 million. The amount has been recognized as a realized gain on derivatives (note 18). November 1, 2020 to October 31, November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022 Daily sales volume 2024 Daily sales volume Market/Pricing Point (MMBtu/d) (MMBtu/d) Chicago 12,200 - Malin 10,800 15,000 Dawn 8,000 15,000 Michcon 5,200 - Empress 3,800 - Emerson - 10,000 Total natural gas sales volume obligation 40,000 40,000 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 17 The following table presents the Company's oil and natural gas sales disaggregated by revenue source: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Oil and natural gas revenue Natural gas(1) 8,199 11,330 32,055 38,035 Oil 6,320 5,410 18,091 13,963 NGL 2,578 3,764 8,385 12,620 Total oil and natural gas revenue 17,097 20,504 58,531 64,618 Includes revenues related to the market diversification contract and physical forward sales contracts which settled during the period. Included in accounts receivable at September 30, 2019 is $5.1 million of accrued oil and natural gas revenue related to September 2019 production (December 31, 2018 - $7.9 million related to December 2018 production). 17. FINANCE EXPENSE The components of finance expense are as follows: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash finance expense Interest on revolving bank debt 752 621 2,092 1,593 Interest on TOU share margin demand loan 99 130 335 440 Interest on term loan 911 911 2,709 2,729 Interest on senior notes 734 711 2,186 2,154 Interest on lease liabilities (note 12) 47 - 145 - Dividend income from TOU share investment (199) (166) (563) (451) Total cash finance expense 2,344 2,207 6,904 6,465 Non-cash finance expense Amortization of debt issue costs 323 247 861 764 Accretion on decommissioning obligations (note 13a) 179 210 590 625 Change in fair value of gas over bitumen royalty financing 254 (106) 615 (38) Total non-cash finance expense 756 351 2,066 1,351 Finance expense recognized in net loss 3,100 2,558 8,970 7,816 18. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT Realized gains on derivatives recognized in net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.7 million (2018 - $1.8 million). Natural gas contracts At September 30, 2019 the Company had entered into the following physical fixed price natural gas sales arrangements at AECO: Volumes Average price Fair Value Term Sold/bought (GJ/d) ($/GJ) ($ thousands) November 2019 Sold 2,500 2.02 5 At September 30, 2019 the Company had entered into the following physical basis differential contracts between AECO and NYMEX: AECO-NYMEX Volumes differential Fair Value Term Sold/bought (MMBtu/d) (US$/MMBtu) ($ thousands) October 2019 - December 2019 Sold 2,500 (1.55) (209) November 2019 - December 2019 Sold 10,000 (1.54) (606) January 2020 - December 2020 Sold 12,500 (1.41) (2,057) January 2021 - December 2021 Sold 15,000 (1.31) (1,990) At September 30, 2019 the Company had entered into the following financial basis differential contracts between AECO and NYMEX: AECO-NYMEX Volumes differential Fair Value Term Sold/bought (MMBtu/d) (US$/MMBtu) ($ thousands) November 2019 - December 2019 Sold 7,500 (1.50) (583) January 2020 - December 2020 Sold 15,000 (1.41) (2,744) PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 18 Natural gas contracts - sensitivity analysis As at September 30, 2019, if future natural gas prices changed by $0.25 per GJ with all other variables held constant, the fair value of derivatives and net loss for the period would change by $5.3 million. Fair value sensitivity was based on published forward AECO and NYMEX prices. Oil contracts At September 30, 2019, the Company had entered into the following financial fixed price oil sales arrangements which settle in CAD$: Volumes at WTI WTI Fair Value Term (bbls/d) (CAD$/bbl) ($ thousands) January 2020 - December 2020 250 50.00 317 At September 30, 2019, the Company had entered into the following financial fixed price oil sales arrangements which settle in US$: Volumes at WTI WTI Fair Value Term (bbls/d) (US$/bbl) ($ thousands) October 2019 - December 2019 750 56.33 227 At September 30, 2019, the Company had entered into the following financial costless collar oil sales arrangements which settle in US$: Volumes at WTI Floor price Ceiling price Fair Value Term (bbls/d) (US$/bbl) (US$/bbl) ($ thousands) October 2019 - December 2019 500 60.00 72.40 407 At September 30, 2019, the Company had entered into the following financial oil basis differential arrangements between WTI and WCS: Volumes at WTI WTI-WCS differential Fair Value Term (bbls/d) (US$/bbl) ($ thousands) October 2019 - December 2019 750 (25.22) (1,115) January 2020 - December 2020 750 (18.75) (881) Oil contracts - sensitivity analysis As at September 30, 2019, if future oil prices changed by $5.00 per boe with all other variables held constant, the fair value of derivatives and net loss for the period would change by $2.8 million. Fair value sensitivity was based on published forward WTI and WCS prices. NGL contracts At September 30, 2019, the Company had entered into the following financial NGL basis differential arrangements between WTI and Edmonton condensate pricing: WTI-Edmonton Volumes at WTI condensate differential Fair Value Term (bbls/d) (US$/bbl) ($ thousands) October 2019 - June 2020 350 (6.15) (155) NGL contracts - sensitivity analysis As at September 30, 2019, if future WTI-Edmonton condensate differential prices changed by $5.00 per boe with all other variables held constant, the fair value of derivatives and net loss for the period would change by $0.5 million. Fair value sensitivity was based on published forward WTI and Edmonton condensate prices. Foreign exchange contracts At September 30, 2019, the Company had entered into the following US$ forward sales arrangements to manage the Company's exposure to US$ denominated natural gas sales: Notional Strike rate Fair Value Term (US$ thousands/month) (US$/Cdn$) ($ thousands) October 2019 2,000 1.31 (28) November 2019 - March 2020 2,000 1.29 (299) April 2020 - October 2020 1,500 1.30 (194) PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 19 Foreign exchange contracts - sensitivity analysis As at September 30, 2019, if future exchange rates changed by $0.10 US$/Cdn$ with all other variables held constant, the fair value of foreign exchange derivatives and net loss for the period would change by $2.3 million. Fair value sensitivity was based on published forward US$/Cdn$ rates. The following table is a summary of the fair value of the Company's derivative contracts by type: September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Physical natural gas contracts $ (4,857) $ 5,293 Financial natural gas contracts (3,327) 4,336 Financial oil contracts (1,045) 1,289 Financial NGL contracts (155) - Financial foreign exchange contracts (521) (2,299) Fair value of derivatives $ (9,905) $ 8,619 Derivative assets - current 505 7,012 Derivative assets - non-current 79 3,906 Derivative liabilities - current (7,179) (1,405) Derivative liabilities - non-current (3,310) (894) Fair value of derivatives $ (9,905) $ 8,619 The following table details the Company's changes in fair value of derivatives: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unrealized gain (loss) on physical natural gas contracts (5,182) (713) (10,150) (1,914) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial natural gas contracts (2,990) (607) (7,663) (2,341) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial oil contracts (503) 251 (2,334) (1,740) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial NGL contracts (127) - (155) - Unrealized gain (loss) on forward foreign exchange contracts (380) 1,035 1,778 857 Unrealized change in fair value of derivatives (9,182) (34) (18,524) (5,138) Realized gain (loss) on financial natural gas contracts 2,871 915 4,418 2,633 Realized gain (loss) on financial oil contracts (1,049) (827) (3,181) (761) Realized gain (loss) on financial NGL contracts (67) - (76) - Realized gain (loss) on forward foreign exchange contracts (81) (43) (455) (88) Change in fair value of derivatives (7,508) 11 (17,818) (3,354) Fair value of financial assets and liabilities The Company's fair value measurements are classified as one of the following levels of the fair value hierarchy: Level 1 - inputs represent unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets and liabilities. An active market is characterized by a high volume of transactions that provides pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly. These valuations are based on inputs that can be observed or corroborated in the marketplace, such as market interest rates or forward prices for commodities. Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability are not based on observable market data. The Company aims to maximize the use of observable inputs when preparing calculations of fair value. Classification of each measurement into the fair value hierarchy is based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value calculation. The fair value of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, and accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate their carrying amounts due to their short terms to maturity. Revolving bank debt and the TOU share margin demand loan bear interest at a floating market rate, and accordingly, the fair market value approximates the carrying amount. The fair value of the gas over bitumen royalty financing is estimated by discounting future cash payments based on the forecasted Alberta gas reference price multiplied by the contracted deemed volume. This fair value measurement is classified as level 3 as significant unobservable inputs, including the discount rate and forecasted Alberta gas reference prices, are used in determination of the carrying amount. The discount rate of 12.2% was determined on inception of the agreement based on the characteristics of the instrument. The forecasted Alberta gas reference prices for the remaining term are based on AECO forward market pricing with adjustments for historical differences between the Alberta reference price and market prices. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 20 The fair value of financial assets and liabilities, excluding working capital, is attributable to the following fair value hierarchy levels: Carrying Fair value As at September 30, 2019 Gross Netting(1) Amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets Fair value through profit and loss TOU share investment 21,720 - 21,720 21,720 - - Derivatives 1,491 (907) 584 - 584 - Financial liabilities Financial liabilities at amortized cost TOU share margin demand loan (10,416) - (10,416) (10,416) - - Revolving bank debt (40,856) - (40,856) (41,061) - - Senior notes (32,114) - (32,114) - (31,229) - Term loan (44,133) - (44,133) - - (45,000) Lease liabilities (2,798) - (2,798) - - (2,798) Fair value through profit and loss Derivatives (11,396) 907 (10,489) - (10,489) - Gas over bitumen royalty financing (979) - (979) - - (979) Derivative assets and liabilities presented in the statement of financial position are shown net of offsetting assets or liabilities where the arrangement provides for the legal right, and intention for net settlement exists. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements Page 21 Attachments Original document

