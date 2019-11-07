Log in
News Summary

Perpetual Energy : 2019 Q3 Financial Statements

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Cdn$ thousands unaudited)

Assets

Current assets

Accounts receivable (note 16)

$

5,835

$

8,931

Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("TOU") share investment (note 3)

21,720

28,132

Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,134

1,138

Fair value of derivatives (note 18)

505

7,012

29,194

45,213

Fair value of derivatives (note 18)

79

3,906

Property, plant and equipment (note 4)

227,778

260,091

Exploration and evaluation (note 5)

25,301

25,879

Right-of-use assets (note 6)

1,571

-

Total assets

$

283,923

$

335,089

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

17,160

$

16,612

Fair value of derivatives (note 18)

7,179

1,405

TOU share margin demand loan (note 8)

10,416

14,109

Revolving bank debt (note 9)

-

42,561

Senior notes (note 11)

-

14,536

Lease liabilities (note 12)

624

-

Gas over bitumen royalty financing

619

680

Provisions (note 13)

3,544

1,933

39,542

91,836

Fair value of derivatives (note 18)

3,310

894

Revolving bank debt (note 9)

40,856

-

Term loan (note 10)

44,133

43,729

Senior notes (note 11)

32,114

17,344

Lease liabilities (note 12)

2,174

-

Gas over bitumen royalty financing

360

472

Provisions (note 13)

41,041

39,431

Total liabilities

203,530

193,706

Equity

Share capital (note 14)

96,831

1,338,369

Warrants (note 14c)

923

923

Contributed surplus

44,156

44,433

Deficit (note 14)

(61,517)

(1,242,342)

Total equity

80,393

141,383

Total liabilities and equity

$

283,923

$

335,089

Capital management (note 1)

Contingencies (note 7)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

/s/ Robert A. Maitland

/s/ Geoffrey C. Merritt

Robert A. Maitland

Geoffrey C. Merritt

Director

Director

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 1

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Cdn$ thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Revenue

Oil and natural gas (note 16)

$

17,097

$

20,504

$

58,531

$

64,618

Royalties

(2,237)

(2,658)

(7,877)

(8,311)

14,860

17,846

50,654

56,307

Change in fair value of derivatives (note 18)

(7,508)

11

(17,818)

(3,354)

Gas over bitumen royalty credit

116

191

650

744

7,468

18,048

33,486

53,697

Expenses

Production and operating

4,262

5,302

14,493

14,378

Transportation

1,541

1,590

4,707

4,579

Exploration and evaluation (note 5)

866

253

986

595

General and administrative

2,606

3,396

9,254

9,837

Share-based payments (note 15)

483

508

1,807

2,007

Depletion and depreciation (note 4 and 6)

7,498

8,262

24,228

27,169

Impairment loss (note 4b and 5)

-

7,200

22,600

7,200

Loss from operating activities

(9,788)

(8,463)

(44,589)

(12,068)

Gain (loss) on dispositions (note 4a)

-

4

-

(133)

Finance expense (note 17)

(3,100)

(2,558)

(8,970)

(7,816)

Change in fair value of TOU share investment (note 3)

(5,915)

(1,242)

(6,412)

(32)

Restructuring (note 13b)

(1,546)

-

(1,546)

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(20,349)

(12,259)

(61,517)

(20,049)

Net loss per share (note 14d)

Basic and diluted

$

(0.34)

$

(0.20)

$

(1.02)

$

(0.33)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 2

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Share capital

Contributed

(thousands)

($thousands)

Warrants

surplus

Deficit

Total equity

(Cdn$ thousands unaudited)

Balance at December 31, 2018

60,240

$

1,338,369

$

923

$

44,433

$

(1,242,342)

$

141,383

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(61,517)

(61,517)

Common shares issued (note 14)

407

688

-

(688)

-

-

Change in shares held in trust (note 14)

(222)

116

-

(316)

-

(200)

Share-based payments

-

-

-

727

-

727

Elimination of deficit (note 14)

-

(1,242,342)

-

-

1,242,342

-

Balance at September 30, 2019

60,425

$

96,831

$

923

$

44,156

$

(61,517)

$

80,393

Share capital

Contributed

(thousands)

($thousands)

Warrants

surplus

Deficit

Total equity

(Cdn$ thousands unaudited)

Balance at December 31, 2017

59,263

$ 1,336,838

$

923

$

44,152

$

(1,221,962)

$

159,951

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(20,049)

(20,049)

Common shares and warrants issued (note 14)

1,191

1,200

-

(1,194)

-

6

Change in shares held in trust (note 14)

70

393

-

(643)

-

(250)

Share-based payments

-

-

-

1,930

-

1,930

Balance at September 30, 2018

60,524

$1,338,431

$

923

$

44,245

$

(1,242,011)

$

141,588

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 3

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Cdn$ thousands, unaudited)

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

Net loss

$

(20,349)

$

(12,259)

$

(61,517)

$

(20,049)

Adjustments to add (deduct) non-cash items:

Depletion and depreciation (note 4 and 6)

7,498

8,262

24,228

27,169

Exploration and evaluation

779

-

840

-

Share-based payments (note 15)

(1,041)

508

283

2,007

Unrealized change in fair value of derivatives (note 18)

9,182

34

18,524

5,138

Change in fair value of TOU share investment (note 3)

5,915

1,242

6,412

32

Loss (gain) on dispositions (note 4a)

-

(4)

-

133

Restructuring costs (note 13b)

1,546

-

1,546

-

Finance expenses (note 17)

756

351

2,066

1,351

Impairment loss (note 4b and 5)

-

7,200

22,600

7,200

Decommissioning obligations settled (note 13a)

(527)

(252)

(1,193)

(1,158)

Payments of lease inducement

-

(51)

-

(286)

Change in non-cash working capital

1,750

1,698

5,307

4,825

Net cash flows from operating activities

5,509

6,729

19,096

26,362

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

Change in revolving bank debt, net of issue costs

3,006

(367)

(1,860)

10,714

Change in TOU share margin demand loan, net of issue costs

(3,099)

(85)

(3,728)

(2,884)

Change in senior notes, net of issue costs

3

-

(33)

-

Payments of lease liabilities (note 12)

(111)

-

(328)

-

Change in gas over bitumen royalty financing

(103)

(179)

(788)

(878)

Common shares issued

-

-

-

6

Shares purchased and held in trust (note 14)

(50)

-

(200)

(250)

Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(354)

(631)

(6,937)

6,708

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Capital expenditures

(4,506)

(4,343)

(10,944)

(21,271)

Acquisitions

-

(1,261)

-

(1,871)

Net proceeds (payments) on dispositions (note 4a)

-

(3,080)

-

3,616

Proceeds on sale of TOU share investment (note 3)

-

-

-

278

Change in non-cash working capital

(649)

2,586

(1,215)

(13,822)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(5,155)

(6,098)

(12,159)

(33,070)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

-

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

-

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 4

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019

(All tabular amounts are in Cdn$ thousands, except where otherwise noted)

1. REPORTING ENTITY

Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Company") is a Canadian corporation engaged in the exploration, development and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Alberta, Canada. The Company operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

The address of the Company's registered office is 3200, 605 - 5 Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3H5.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are comprised of the accounts of Perpetual Energy Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries: Perpetual Operating Corp. and Perpetual Operating Trust, which are incorporated in Canada.

Capital management

Perpetual had available liquidity at September 30, 2019 of $22.5 million, comprised of an unutilized reserve-based credit facility (the "Credit Facility") of $11.2 million and the market value of its TOU share investment, net of the principal amount of the associated TOU share margin demand loan, of $11.3 million. The Company's Credit Facility is currently undergoing the semi-annual borrowing limit redetermination which is anticipated to reduce borrowing limits due to a decline in the commodity price forecast utilized by the bank. The recent significant decline in natural gas and liquids forward prices also has the Company projecting a significant reduction in cash flow from operating activities for the next year. In addition, the TOU share investment, which continues to form an integral component of the Company's capital structure, has been volatile and has significantly declined in value from December 31, 2018 (note 3).

In addition, the Company's Credit Facility (note 9) has a current maturity of November 30, 2020, which was established at the previous semi- annual borrowing limit redetermination on March 27, 2019 with extension beyond November 30, 2020 currently uncertain as the lenders require more certainty on the Company's plans to settle the term loan (note 10). The term loan matures on March 14, 2021.

Finally, there continues to be some uncertainty regarding the Sequoia Statement of Claim (note 7) which may restrict management's ability to manage its capital structure.

There is considerable risk around the Company's ability to address these substantial uncertainties, however Perpetual believes it has the ability to manage the liquidity requirements of the business with the continued support of its lenders and the flexibility in its capital and operating activities, the potential sale of the TOU share investment, or the sale of other assets or sourcing of new financing.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2018 which were prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Except for the changes described below, the accounting policies, basis of measurement, critical accounting judgements and significant estimates used to prepare the annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2018 have been applied in the preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 7, 2019.

  1. Accounting pronouncements adopted IFRS 16 "Leases"

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16, "Leases", which replaced IAS 17, "Leases" and IFRIC 4, "Determining Whether an Arrangement Contains a Lease". The Company applied the new standard using the modified retrospective approach and, in accordance with the transitional provisions, the comparative information has not been restated.

  1. Right-of-useassets (note 6)
    The Company recognises right-of-use assets and lease liabilities at the lease commencement date. The assets are initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liabilities adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any initial direct costs incurred and an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, less any lease incentives received.

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 5

The right-of-use assets are depreciated to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the asset or the lease term using the straight-line method as this most closely reflects the expected pattern of consumption of the future economic benefits. Perpetual presents right-of- use assets as its own line item on the consolidated statement of financial position. The lease term includes periods covered by an option to extend if the Company is reasonably certain to exercise that option. In addition, the right-of-use assets are periodically reduced by impairment losses, if any, and adjusted for certain remeasurements of the lease liabilities. The depreciation term of the right-of-use assets is between 2 and 5 years.

  1. Lease liabilities (note 12)
    The lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the Company's incremental borrowing rate. Generally, the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate as the discount rate.
    The lease liabilities are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. They are remeasured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or rate, if there is a change in the Company's estimate of the amount expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee, or if the Company changes its assessment of whether it will exercise a purchase, extension or termination option. When the lease liabilities are remeasured in this way, a corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use assets, or is recorded in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use assets has been reduced to zero. Lease payments are applied against the lease liabilities, with a portion allocated as cash finance expense using the effective interest rate method. Perpetual presents lease liabilities as their own line item on the consolidated statement of financial position.
  2. Transition impact

Perpetual has elected to use the modified retrospective approach upon adoption and therefore, the comparative information has not been restated. The effect of initially applying the standard was a $3.1 million increase to right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, with no impact on deficit. The previously recorded lease inducement recognized under IAS 37 was incorporated into the recorded lease liabilities. As this lease inducement represented a liability over fair market value of the head office lease, the right-of-use asset was correspondingly reduced by the same amount ($1.3 million). The weighted average incremental borrowing rate used to determine the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities on adoption was approximately 6.4%. Leases recognized under IFRS 16 largely relate to the Company's head office lease in Calgary.

Upon transition, the Company used the following practical expedients when applying IFRS 16 to leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17:

  • right-of-useassets and lease liabilities for leases with less than 12 months of lease term were not recognized;
  • right-of-useassets and lease liabilities for leases of low-value assets were not recognized;
  • applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with similar characteristics;
  • excluded initial direct costs from measuring right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; and
  • adjusted the right-of-use assets by the amount of an IAS 37 lease inducement provision immediately before the date of initial application, as an alternative to an impairment review.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the lease commitments disclosed as at December 31, 2018 to the Company's lease liabilities as at January 1, 2019:

Total

Lease commitments

Office leases

6,489

Vehicle leases

220

Other leases

133

Lease commitments, December 31, 2018

6,842

Non-lease components and variable payments

(4,310)

Lease inducement recognized under IAS 37

1,267

3,799

Impact of discounting

(673)

Lease liabilities recognized, January 1, 2019

3,126

The adoption of IFRS 16 had the following impact on the Company's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to what would have occurred had the new accounting policy not been adopted:

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 6

Impact on net

Impact on net cash

cash flows from

flows from (used

Decrease (increase)

(used in) operating

in) financing

($ thousands, except as noted)

in net loss

activities

activities

Production and operating expense

71

71

-

General and administrative expense

251

251

-

Depletion and depreciation expense

(288)

-

-

Cash interest on lease liabilities

(145)

(145)

-

Payments of lease liabilities

-

-

(328)

Net IFRS 16 implementation impact

(111)

177

(328)

  1. Critical accounting judgements and estimate uncertainty
    The preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates, and assumptions that affect the reported amount of the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, and the resulting interest and depreciation expense. Actual results could differ significantly as a result of these estimates. Key areas where management has made judgments, estimates, and assumptions related to the application of IFRS 16 include:
    • Incremental borrowing rate: The rates used to present value future lease payments are based on judgments about the economic environment in which the Company operates and theoretical analyses about the security provided by the underlying leased asset, the amount of funds required to be borrowed in order to meet the future lease payments associated with the leased asset, and the term for which these funds would be borrowed.
    • Lease term: In determining the period which the Company has the right to use an underlying asset, management considers the non-cancellable period along with all facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive to exercise an extension option, or not to exercise a termination option.

3. TOURMALINE OIL CORP. ("TOU") SHARE INVESTMENT

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

(thousands)

($

thousands)

(thousands)

($

thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

1,656

$

28,132

$

1,667

$

37,985

Sold

-

-

(11)

(278)

Change in fair value of TOU share investment

-

(6,412)

-

(9,575)

Balance, end of period

1,656

$

21,720

$

1,656

$

28,132

At September 30, 2019, the Company held 1.66 million (December 31, 2018 - 1.66 million) TOU shares with a fair value of $21.7 million (December 31, 2018 - $28.1 million) based on a September 30, 2019 closing price of $13.11 per share (December 31, 2018 - $16.98 per share). Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included an unrealized loss of $6.4 million (2018 - unrealized loss of nil) representing the change in fair value of TOU shares held during the period.

At September 30, 2019, 1.66 million TOU shares (December 31, 2018 - 1.66 million TOU shares) were pledged as security for the TOU share margin demand loan (note 8).

As at September 30, 2019, a $1.00 per share change in the market price of TOU shares would change the Company's net loss by $1.7 million.

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 7

4. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ("PP&E")

Oil and Gas

Corporate

Properties

Assets

Total

Cost

December 31, 2017

$

687,301

$

7,261

$

694,562

Additions

26,073

353

26,426

Acquisitions

1,261

-

1,261

Transfers from exploration and evaluation (note 5)

770

-

770

Change in decommissioning obligations related to PP&E (note 13)

4,644

-

4,644

Dispositions

(848)

-

(848)

December 31, 2018

$

719,201

$

7,614

$

726,815

Additions

10,257

62

10,319

Transfers from exploration and evaluation (note 5)

363

-

363

Change in decommissioning obligations related to PP&E (note 13)

3,545

-

3,545

September 30, 2019

$

733,366

$

7,676

$

741,042

Accumulated depletion, depreciation and impairment

December 31, 2017

$

(424,665)

$

(7,113)

$

(431,778)

Depletion and depreciation

(34,804)

(142)

(34,946)

December 31, 2018

$

(459,469)

$

(7,255)

$

(466,724)

Depletion and depreciation

(23,808)

(132)

(23,940)

Impairment

(22,600)

-

(22,600)

September 30, 2019

$

(505,877)

$

(7,387)

$

(513,264)

Carrying amount

December 31, 2018

$

259,732

$

359

$

260,091

September 30, 2019

$

227,489

$

289

$

227,778

At September 30, 2019, property, plant and equipment included $2.0 million (December 31, 2018 - $1.9 million) of costs currently not subject to depletion.

a) Dispositions

Proceeds (payments) on dispositions

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

($ thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Proceeds from dispositions of oil and gas properties

-

4

-

12,156

Payments on retained shallow gas marketing arrangements

-

(3,084)

-

(8,540)

Net proceeds (payments) on dispositions

-

(3,080)

-

3,616

Payments of $3.1 million were made during the third quarter of 2018 (nine months ended September 30, 2018 - $8.5 million) related to marketing contracts associated with the sale, on October 1, 2016, of certain mature, high cost shallow gas assets in east central and northeast Alberta (the "Shallow Gas Disposition"). The retained marketing contracts expired in the third quarter of 2018.

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 8

Gain (loss) on dispositions

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

($ thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Proceeds from dispositions of oil and gas properties

-

4

-

12,156

Carrying amount of PP&E and E&E disposed, net of ARO

-

-

-

(11,415)

Realized loss on retained shallow gas marketing arrangements

-

-

-

(874)

Gain (loss) on dispositions

-

4

-

(133)

Dispositions during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 included the sale of non-core royalty interests and exploration and evaluation properties for gross proceeds of $12.2 million, resulting in a net gain on oil and gas properties of $0.7 million. Included in the gain was $0.4 million in liabilities related to decommissioning obligations associated with the non-core properties that were sold.

  1. Cash-generatingunits ("CGUs") and impairment

In accordance with IFRS, an impairment test is performed if the Company identifies an indicator of impairment. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company conducted an assessment of impairment indicators for the Company's CGUs. There were no impairments or impairment reversals recognized during the third quarter of 2019.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company also conducted an assessment of impairment indicators for the Company's CGUs. In performing the review, management determined that the decrease in natural gas prices in the forward market justified calculation of the recoverable amount of the liquids-rich natural gas assets which comprise the West Central CGU. The recoverable amount of the West Central CGU was determined using value-in-use ("VIU") based on the net present value of cash flows from oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids ("NGL") reserves using estimates of total proved plus probable reserves evaluated or reviewed by the Company's independent reserves evaluators, along with commodity price estimates based on an average of three independent reserve evaluators, and an estimate of market discount rates between 10% and 20% to consider risks specific to the asset.

At June 30, 2019, the Company determined that the carrying amount of the West Central CGU exceeded the recoverable amount of $165.0 million and accordingly, an impairment charge of $22.6 million was included in net loss.

Commodity price estimates based on an average of three independent reserve evaluators were used in the VIU calculations as at June 30, 2019:

WTI Crude Oil

USD/CDN exchange rate

Alberta heavy crude oil

AECO natural gas

NYMEX

Year

(US$/bbl)

(US$/Cdn$)

(Cdn$/bbl)

(Cdn$/MMBtu)

(Cdn$/MMBtu)

2019

58.66

0.76

55.37

1.52

3.51

2020

63.57

0.78

53.30

1.91

3.68

2021

66.67

0.80

56.04

2.37

3.86

2022

69.30

0.80

59.20

2.66

4.01

2023

71.98

0.81

62.02

2.79

4.16

2024

73.76

0.81

63.86

2.92

4.28

2025

75.59

0.81

65.77

3.00

4.35

2026

77.43

0.81

67.70

3.06

4.44

2027

79.20

0.81

69.46

3.16

4.54

2028

80.79

0.81

71.06

3.23

4.61

2029

82.41

0.81

72.48

3.29

4.70

2030

84.06

0.81

73.93

3.36

4.80

2031

85.74

0.81

75.41

3.42

4.89

2032

87.45

0.81

76.91

3.49

4.99

2033

89.20

0.81

78.45

3.56

5.09

Escalate 2.0% per year thereafter.

As at June 30, 2019, if discount rates used in the calculation of impairment changed by 1% with all other variables held constant, the impairment loss for the period would change by approximately $18.2 million. As at June 30, 2019, if commodity price estimates changed by 5% with all other variables held constant, the impairment loss for the period would change by approximately $22.8 million.

5. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ("E&E")

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Balance, beginning of period

$

25,879

$

46,704

Additions

625

462

Acquisitions

-

610

Dispositions

-

(12,442)

Impairments

-

(7,200)

Non-cash exploration and evaluation expense

(840)

(1,485)

Transfers to property, plant, and equipment

(363)

(770)

Balance, end of period

$

25,301

$

25,879

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, $0.2 million (2018 - $0.6 million) in costs were charged directly to E&E expense in the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss.

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 9

In the third quarter of 2018, Perpetual determined that no additional capital would be spent to hold existing leases on its Waskahigan Duvernay prospect. As a result, the carrying value of the Waskahigan area was written down to its estimated recoverable amount of $1.3 million, resulting in an impairment charge of $7.2 million on E&E assets at September 30, 2018. On November 1, 2018, Perpetual sold its Waskahigan area interests to a third party for cash consideration of $1.3 million and retained a 1% gross overriding royalty to maintain exposure to future drilling conducted by the purchaser.

6. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

The Company leases several assets including office space, vehicles, and miscellaneous other assets. Information about leases for which the Company is a lessee is presented below:

Head office

Vehicles

Other leases

Total

Cost

January 1, 2019

$

1,498

$

200

$

161

$

1,859

Additions

-

-

-

-

September 30, 2019

$

1,498

$

200

$

161

$

1,859

Accumulated depreciation

January 1, 2019

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Depreciation

(180)

(60)

(48)

(288)

September 30, 2019

$

(180)

$

(60)

$

(48)

$

(288)

Carrying amount

January 1, 2019

$

1,498

$

200

$

161

$

1,859

September 30, 2019

$

1,318

$

140

$

113

$

1,571

7. CONTINGENCIES

On August 3, 2018, the Company received a Statement of Claim that was filed by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT ("PwC"), in its capacity as trustee in bankruptcy of Sequoia, with the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench (the "Court"), against Perpetual (the "Sequoia Litigation"). The claim relates to an over two-year-old transaction when, on October 1, 2016, Perpetual closed the Shallow Gas Disposition to an arm's length third party at fair market value at the time after an extensive and lengthy marketing, due diligence and negotiation process. This transaction was one of several completed by Sequoia. Sequoia assigned itself into bankruptcy on March 23, 2018. PwC is seeking an order from the Court to either set this transaction aside or declare it void, or damages of approximately $217 million. On August 27, 2018, Perpetual filed a Statement of Defence and Application for Summary Dismissal with the Court in response to the Statement of Claim. All allegations made by PwC have been denied and an application to the Court to dismiss all claims has been made on the basis that there is no merit to any of them.

Perpetual's Application for Summary Dismissal was heard during the fourth quarter of 2018, and on August 15, 2019, the Court issued an oral decision which dismissed and struck all but one of the claims filed by PWC against Perpetual. Consistent with the position advanced from the outset by the Company, the Court ruled in favour of Perpetual and struck PWC's oppression claim and claim for relief on the grounds of public policy, statutory illegality and equitable rescission.

Despite referring several times to this transaction as one of "arm's length" in the decision, the Court did not find that the test for summary dismissal relating to whether the transaction was an arm's length transfer for purposes of section 96(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (the "BIA") was met, on the balance of probabilities. Accordingly, the BIA claim was not dismissed or struck and only that part of the claim can continue against Perpetual. On August 23, 2019, PwC filed a notice of appeal with the Court of Appeal of Alberta, contesting the entire August 15, 2019 oral decision. On August 26, 2019, Perpetual filed a notice of appeal with the Court of Appeal of Alberta, contesting the BIA claim portion of the oral decision. The appeal proceedings will be scheduled following receipt of the written decision and are anticipated to take place during the first half of 2020. On September 24, 2019, Perpetual filed an application for security for costs of the appeal.

Management expects that the Company remains more likely than not to be completely successful in defending this outstanding part of the claim such that no damages will be awarded against it, and therefore, no amounts have been accrued as a liability in these financial statements.

8. TOU SHARE MARGIN DEMAND LOAN

At September 30, 2019, Perpetual had a $10.4 million TOU share margin demand loan secured by 1.66 million TOU shares. Interest rates are based on 90-day Banker's Acceptance rates plus 1.25%. Perpetual may repay a portion or the entirety of the loan at any time. Any repayment is a permanent reduction to the loan. Perpetual is required to maintain a lending ratio of less than 55% based on the ratio of the TOU share margin demand loan compared to the market value of the pledged TOU shares (the "Lending Ratio"). If at any time the Lending Ratio exceeds 55%, Perpetual is obligated to pay down the TOU share margin demand loan to restore the Lending Ratio to 40%. As at September 30, 2019, the Lending Ratio was 48% of the closing market value of the pledged TOU shares. The TOU share margin demand loan is designated as a financial liability for accounting purposes and measured at amortized cost.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the TOU share price declined in value, prompting the Company to voluntarily pay down the TOU share margin demand loan by $3.5 million to maintain the Lending Ratio at less than 55%, funded from borrowings on its reserve- based credit facility. Subsequent to September 30, 2019, the TOU share price has again declined in value, prompting the Company to voluntarily

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 10

pay down the TOU share margin demand loan by an additional $1.25 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Perpetual sold 10,700 TOU shares at $25.97 per share and used the proceeds of $0.3 million to partially repay the TOU share margin demand loan.

The effective interest rate on the TOU share margin demand loan as at September 30, 2019 was 3.2% (September 30, 2018 - 4.1%). If interest rates changed by 1%, with all other variables held constant, the impact on annual cash finance expense and net loss would be $0.1 million (September 30, 2018 - $0.2 million).

In addition to the Lending Ratio requirements, the TOU share margin demand loan is subject to customary non-financial covenants. The Company was in compliance with all TOU share margin demand loan covenants as at September 30, 2019.

9. REVOLVING BANK DEBT

As at September 30, 2019, the Company's reserve-based credit facility (the "Credit Facility") had a borrowing limit ("the Borrowing Limit") of $55.0 million (December 31, 2018 - $55.0 million) under which $40.9 million was drawn (December 31, 2018 - $42.6 million) and $3.0 million of letters of credit had been issued (December 31, 2018 - $3.7 million). Borrowings under the Credit Facility bear interest at its lenders' prime rate or Banker's Acceptance rates, plus applicable margins and standby fees. The applicable Banker's Acceptance margins range between 2.0% and 4.5%.

On March 27, 2019, the $55.0 million Borrowing Limit was confirmed by the Company's lenders and the maturity was extended from May 31, 2019 to November 30, 2020. As a result, revolving bank debt has been presented as a non-current liability on the consolidated statements of financial position as at September 30, 2019. Previously, on November 7, 2018, the Borrowing Limit had been reduced from $60.0 million to $55.0 million, following a reduction in the Borrowing Limit on May 7, 2018 from $65.0 million to $60.0 million. The Credit Facility will revolve until May 31, 2020 and may be extended for a further 364-day period subject to approval by the Company's lenders. If not extended, the Credit Facility will cease to revolve, and all outstanding advances will be repayable on November 30, 2020. The next Borrowing Limit redetermination is scheduled on or prior to November 30, 2019.

The Credit Facility is secured by general, first lien security agreements covering present and future property of the Company and its subsidiaries, with the exception of the TOU shares that have been pledged as security for the TOU share margin demand loan (note 8) and certain lands pledged to the gas over bitumen royalty financing counterparty. The Credit Facility also contains provisions which restrict the Company's ability to repay second lien and unsecured debt and to pay dividends on or repurchase its common shares.

The effective interest rate on the Credit Facility at September 30, 2019 was 6.5% (September 30, 2018 - 4.9%). If interest rates changed by 1% with all other variables held constant, the impact on annual cash finance expense and net loss would be $0.4 million (September 30, 2018 - $0.4 million).

At September 30, 2019, the Credit Facility was not subject to any financial covenants and the Company was in compliance with all customary non- financial covenants.

10. TERM LOAN

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Maturity date

Interest rate

Principal

Carrying Amount

Principal

Carrying amount

Term loan

March 14, 2021

8.1%

$ 45,000

$ 44,133

$ 45,000

$ 43,729

The term loan bears a fixed interest rate of 8.1% with semi-annual interest payments due June 30 and December 31 of each year. Amounts borrowed under the term loan that are repaid are not available for re-borrowing. The Company may repay the term loan at any time without penalty.

The term loan has a cross-default provision with the revolving bank debt and contains substantially similar covenants as the revolving bank debt (note 9). The term loan is secured by a general security agreement over all present and future property of the Company and its subsidiaries on a second priority basis, subordinate only to liens securing loans under the revolving bank debt, TOU shares secured in favor of the TOU share margin demand loan lenders, and certain lands pledged to the gas over bitumen royalty financing counterparty.

At September 30, 2019 the term loan is presented net of $0.9 million in issue costs which are amortized over the remaining term of the loan using a weighted average effective interest rate of 9.5%.

At September 30, 2019, the term loan was not subject to any financial covenants and the Company was in compliance with all customary non-financial covenants.

11. SENIOR NOTES

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Maturity date

Interest rate

Principal

Carrying Amount

Principal

Carrying amount

2019 Senior Notes

July 23, 2019

8.75%

$

-

$

-

$

14,572

$

14,536

2022 Senior Notes

January 23, 2022

8.75%

33,580

32,114

17,918

17,344

$

33,580

$

32,114

$

32,490

$

31,880

On May 7, 2019, Perpetual announced the early redemption of all of the $14.6 million aggregate principal amount of 8.75% senior notes maturing July 23, 2019 (the "2019 Senior Notes") effective June 11, 2019 (the "Redemption Date"). Pursuant to the early redemption, holders of the 2019 Senior Notes would receive CDN $1,000 for each $1,000 principal amount of 2019 Senior Notes (the "Cash Consideration"); or, at the election of the holder, $1,075 principal amount of 8.75% senior notes due January 23, 2022 (the "2022 Senior Notes") for each $1,000

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 11

principal amount of 2019 Senior Notes (the "2022 Senior Notes Consideration") plus cash in the amount of $33.32 per $1,000 principal amount of 2019 Senior Notes, representing all accrued and unpaid interest at the Redemption Date.

On June 11, 2019, the Company completed the early redemption of the $14.6 million 2019 Senior Notes. Pursuant to the early redemption, the Company issued $15.7 million of 2022 Senior Notes to fully redeem the 2019 Senior Notes, of which $15.6 million 2022 Senior Notes were issued to entities controlled or directed by the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. After giving effect to this senior note refinancing, there are $33.6 million 2022 Senior Notes outstanding comprised of $17.9 million 2022 Senior Notes previously outstanding and the $15.7 million 2022 Senior Notes issued as consideration to redeem the 2019 Senior Notes. Entities controlled or directed by the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer hold $22.5 million of the 2022 Senior Notes now outstanding.

The 2022 Senior Notes bear a fixed interest rate of 8.75% with semi-annual interest payments due January 31 and July 31 of each year. The senior notes are direct senior unsecured obligations of the Company, ranking pari passu with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company. Within three years of maturity, the Company may redeem up to 100% of the senior notes at a premium to face value. Within one year of maturity, the Company may redeem up to 100% of the senior notes at the principal amount.

At September 30, 2019, the 2022 Senior Notes are presented at the present value of future cashflows, net of issue and principal discount costs which are amortized over the remaining term using a weighted average effective interest rate of 10.9%.

The senior notes have a cross-default provision with the Company's Credit Facility (note 9). In addition, the senior notes indenture contains restrictions on certain payments including dividends, retirement of subordinated debt and stock repurchases.

At September 30, 2019, other than the restricted payment covenants noted above, the senior notes were not subject to any financial covenants and the Company was in compliance with all customary non-financial covenants.

12. LEASE LIABILITIES

Total

January 1, 2019

3,126

Additions

-

Interest on lease liabilities (note 17)

145

Payments

(473)

September 30, 2019

2,798

Current

624

Non-current

2,174

September 30, 2019

2,798

Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of terms and conditions. Incremental borrowing rates used to measure the present value of the future lease payments were between 4.3% and 6.6%.

Cash outflows related to the lease liabilities are:

Less than 1 year

Year 2

Year 3

Year 4 Thereafter

Total

Head office

489

550

581

581

871

3,072

Vehicles

87

42

-

-

-

129

Other leases

69

55

-

-

-

124

Impact of discounting

(21)

(61)

(90)

(121)

(234)

(527)

Total

624

586

491

460

637

2,798

13. PROVISIONS

The components of provisions are as follows:

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Decommissioning obligations (a)

$

43,039

$

40,097

Restructuring (b)

1,546

1,267

Total provisions

44,585

41,364

Current

3,544

1,933

Non-current

41,041

39,431

Balance, end of period

$

44,585

$

41,364

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 12

a) Decommissioning obligations

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Obligations incurred, including acquisitions

$

327

$

632

Change in risk free interest rate

3,218

(287)

Change in estimates

-

4,299

Change in decommissioning obligations related to PP&E (note 4)

3,545

4,644

Obligations settled

(1,193)

(1,969)

Obligations disposed

-

(500)

Accretion (note 17)

590

841

Change in decommissioning obligations

2,942

3,016

Balance, beginning of period

40,097

37,081

Balance, end of period

$

43,039

$

40,097

Current

$

1,998

$

1,731

Non-current

41,041

38,366

Total

$

43,039

$

40,097

Total future decommissioning obligations are estimated based on the Company's net ownership interest in all wells and facilities, estimated costs to reclaim and abandon these wells and facilities, and the estimated timing of the costs to be incurred in future periods.

The following significant assumptions were used to estimate the Company's decommissioning obligations:

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Undiscounted obligations

$ 40,297

$

41,171

Average risk-free rate

1.5%

2.2%

Inflation rate

2.0%

2.0%

Expected timing of settling obligations

1 to 25 years

1 to 25 years

b) Restructuring

Employee

downsizing costs

Lease inducement

December 31, 2018

$

-

$

1,267

Initial recognition

1,546

-

Lease inducement transferred to lease liability (note 2a)

-

(1,267)

Payments

-

-

September 30, 2019

1,546

-

Current

1,546

-

Non-current

-

-

Balance, end of period

$

1,546

$

-

In response to the decrease in forward commodity prices, the Company implemented a restructuring plan which resulted in the reduction of approximately 25% of its corporate employee head count, combined with a reduction in compensation for remaining employees. Restructuring costs of $1.5 million were expensed in the three month period ended September 30, 2019, and are anticipated to be fully paid by the end of 2020.

14. SHARE CAPITAL

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

(thousands)

($thousands)

(thousands)

($thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

60,240

$

1,338,369

59,263

$

1,336,838

Issued pursuant to share-based payment plans

407

688

1,191

1,200

Shares held in trust purchases (b)

(756)

(200)

(633)

(325)

Shares held in trust issued (b)

534

316

419

656

Elimination of deficit

-

(1,242,342)

-

-

Balance, end of period

60,425

$

96,831

60,240

$

1,338,369

At the Company's annual general meeting on May 15, 2019, shareholders approved a resolution to reduce share capital for accounting purposes, without the payment of or a reduction to stated or paid-up capital, by the amount of the deficit on December 31, 2018 of $1,242.3 million.

  1. Authorized

Authorized capital consists of an unlimited number of common shares.

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 13

  1. Shares held in trust

The Company has compensation agreements in place with employees whereby they may be entitled to receive shares of the Company purchased on the open market by a trustee (note 15d). Share capital is presented net of the number and cumulative purchase cost of shares held by the trustee that have not yet been issued to employees. As at September 30, 2019, 0.9 million shares were held in trust (December 31, 2018 - 0.7 million).

c) Warrants

The following table summarizes the warrants issued:

Warrants

Amount

(thousands)

($thousands)

Balance, December 31, 2017

6,480

$

923

Warrants exercised for common shares

-

-

Balance, December 31, 2018

6,480

$

923

Warrants exercised for common shares

-

-

Balance, September 30, 2019

6,480

$

923

Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire common shares on a one for one basis at an exercise price of $2.34 per share prior to March 14, 2020. If the volume weighted average price of Perpetual's common shares is greater than $2.34 per share for 60 consecutive calendar days, Perpetual has the option to require warrant holders to exercise all or any portion of the warrants at any time thereafter.

d) Per share information

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(thousands, except per share amounts)

Net loss - basic

$

(20,349)

$

(12,259)

$

(61,517)

$

(20,049)

Effect of dilutive securities

-

-

-

-

Net loss - diluted

$

(20,349)

$

(12,259)

$

(61,517)

$

(20,049)

Weighted average shares

Issued common shares

61,196

60,888

61,038

60,358

Effect of shares held in trust

(879)

(420)

(843)

(458)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

60,317

60,468

60,195

59,900

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.34)

$

(0.20)

$

(1.02)

$

(0.33)

In computing per share amounts as at September 30, 2019, 19.4 million potentially issuable common shares through the share-based compensation plans and warrants were excluded as the Company had a net loss (December 31, 2018 - 18.8 million).

15. SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS

The components of share-based payments expense are as follows:

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Share options

87

142

380

600

Performance share rights

307

256

1,051

679

Compensation awards

89

110

376

728

Share-based payments

483

508

1,807

2,007

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 14

  1. Share option plan

Perpetual's share option plan provides a long-term incentive to employees and directors associated with the Company's long-term performance. The Board of Directors administers the share option plan and determines participants, number of share options and terms of vesting. The exercise price of the share options granted shall not be less than the value of the weighted average trading price for the Company's common shares for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of grant. Share options granted vest evenly over 4 years, with expiry occurring 5 years after issuance.

The following tables summarize information about share options outstanding:

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Average exercise price

Share options

Average exercise price

Share options

($/share)

(thousands)

($/share)

(thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

1.33

4,724

1.67

3,987

Granted

-

-

0.25

903

Cancelled/forfeited

-

-

1.66

(83)

Expired

-

-

5.97

(83)

Balance, end of period

1.33

4,724

1.33

4,724

Options outstanding

Options exercisable

Number of share

Average

Weighted average

Number of share Weighted average

Range of exercise

options

contractual life

exercise price

options

exercise price

prices

(thousands)

(years)

($/share)

(thousands)

($/share)

$0.25 to $1.13

903

4.2

0.25

-

-

$1.14 to $1.57

1,805

1.7

1.41

1,353

1.42

$1.58 to $2.00

2,016

2.6

1.73

1,086

1.74

Total

4,724

2.5

1.33

2,439

1.56

The Company used the Black Scholes pricing model to calculate the estimated fair value of the outstanding share options at the date of grant. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company did not grant any additional share options.

  1. Restricted rights plan

The Company has a restricted rights plan for certain officers, employees and consultants. Restricted rights granted under the restricted rights plan may be exercised during a period (the "Exercise Period") not exceeding five years from the date upon which the restricted rights were granted. The restricted rights typically vest on a graded basis over two years. At the expiration of the Exercise Period, any restricted rights which have not been exercised shall expire. Upon vesting, the plan participant is entitled to receive one common share for each right held at a cost of $0.01 per share.

The fair value of an award granted under the restricted rights plan is assessed on the grant date by factoring in the weighted average common share trading price for the five days preceding the grant date. This fair value is recognized as share-based payment expense over the vesting period with a corresponding increase to contributed surplus. Upon exercise of restricted rights, the value in contributed surplus pertaining to the exercise is recorded as shareholders capital. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company did not grant any restricted rights to employees, other than to settle performance share rights and deferred shares.

Restricted rights granted upon the exercise of performance share rights (note 15c) vest on the grant date and have a 90-day exercise period. Restricted rights granted upon the exercise of deferred compensation awards (note 15d) vest on the grant date and have a 30-day exercise period. No value is assigned to restricted rights issued pursuant to those plans as the value and expense have been previously recognized pursuant to the grant date and expensed over the vesting period of the underlying performance share rights and deferred compensation awards.

The following table shows changes in the restricted rights outstanding under the restricted rights plan:

(thousands)

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Balance, beginning of period

-

-

Granted to employees

-

-

Granted pursuant to exercise of performance share rights (note 15c)

215

1,008

Granted pursuant to exercise of deferred shares (note 15d)

202

196

Exercised for common shares

(417)

(1,204)

Balance, end of period

-

-

c) Performance share rights plan

The Company has an equity-settled performance share rights plan for the Company's executive officers. Performance rights granted under the performance share rights plan vest two years after the date upon which the performance rights were granted. The performance rights that vest and become redeemable are a multiple of the performance rights granted, dependent upon the achievement of certain performance metrics over the vesting period. Vested performance rights can be settled in cash or restricted rights (note 15b), at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Performance rights are forfeited if participants of the performance share rights plan leave the organization other than through retirement or termination without cause prior to the vesting date.

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 15

The fair value of an award granted under the performance share rights plan is determined at the date of grant by using the closing price of common shares multiplied by the estimated performance multiplier. As at September 30, 2019, performance multipliers of 0.5 have been assumed for those unvested awards granted in 2018 and 2019. Fluctuations in share-based payment expense may occur due to changes in estimates of performance outcomes. The amount of share-based payment expense is reduced by an estimated forfeiture rate of 5% (2018 - 5%) for outstanding awards.

The following table shows changes in the performance share rights outstanding under the performance share rights plan:

(thousands)

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Balance, beginning of period

1,465

1,060

Granted

1,710

1,035

Performance adjustment(1)

(215)

-

Exercised in exchange for restricted rights(1)

(215)

(630)

Cancelled/forfeited

-

-

Balance, end of period

2,745

1,465

  1. In 2019, vested performance share rights were exercised in exchange for restricted rights based on a performance multiplier of 0.5. In 2018, vested performance share rights were exercised based on a performance multiplier of 1.6.

In 2018, the Company introduced a performance-basedlong-term incentive awards plan (the "PLTI" plan) for the executive officers. The awards granted pursuant to the plan are tied to specific individual-based performance metrics established by the Board which can be based on "total shareholder return" or other metrics specifically designed to align with value creation for shareholders and to incentivize and retain key executive officers. The awards vest evenly over 4 years, with expiry occurring 5 years after issuance. Upon vesting, award holders may be entitled to receive, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, cash, a grant of restricted rights (note 15b), or a combination of cash and restricted rights. Awards granted pursuant to the PLTI plan are included in the deferred compensation awards table below (note 15d).

Certain awards granted under the PLTI plan contain monetary awards that may be settled in cash, in common shares of the Company, or a combination thereof at the discretion of the Board of Directors, equal to the monetary amount at the time of vesting. These awards are accounted for as cash-settledshare-based compensation in which the fair value of the estimated amounts payable under the plan are recognized incrementally as an expense over the vesting period, with a corresponding change in liabilities. Upon exercise of these agreements in exchange for cash, the liability is reduced. Upon exercise of these awards in exchange for a variable number of shares, the value in liabilities pertaining to the exercise is recorded as share capital. As at September 30, 2019, $1.4 million had been accrued pursuant to cash-settledshare-based compensation awards (December 31, 2018 - $0.4 million).

  1. Deferred compensation awards

Deferred options

The Company has deferred option agreements in place with certain employees whereby they may be entitled to receive shares of the Company purchased on the open market by an independent trustee if they remain employees of the Company during such time and exercise their options. Deferred options generally vest evenly over 4 years, with expiry occurring 5 years after issuance. The shares purchased by the independent trustee are reported as shares held in trust (note 14b).

The following tables summarize information about the deferred options and performance-basedlong-term incentive awards:

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Average exercise price

Deferred options

Average exercise price

Deferred options

($/share)

(thousands)

($/share)

(thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

0.84

4,165

1.68

2,268

Granted

-

-

0.11

2,159

Cancelled/forfeited

1.28

(66)

1.68

(220)

Expired

3.16

(1)

4.73

(42)

Balance, end of period

0.90

4,098

0.84

4,165

Deferred options outstanding

Deferred options exercisable

Number of

Average

Weighted average

Number of Weighted average

Range of exercise

deferred options

contractual life

exercise price

deferred options

exercise price

prices

(thousands)

(years)

($/share)

(thousands)

($/share)

$0.25 to $1.13

2,143

4.2

0.25

-

-

$1.14 to $1.57

719

1.7

1.42

539

1.42

$1.58 to $2.81

1,236

2.6

1.73

637

1.74

Total

4,098

3.3

0.90

1,176

1.59

The Company used the Black Scholes pricing model to calculate the estimated fair value of deferred options at the date of grant. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company did not grant any additional deferred options.

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 16

Deferred shares

The Company also has deferred share agreements in place with directors and certain employees whereby, in the case of directors, upon retirement from the Board of Directors, or in the case of employees, over a period of two years if they remain employees of the Company during such time, may be entitled to receive at the discretion of the Board of Directors, cash, a grant of restricted rights (note 15b), or shares of the Company purchased on the open market by an independent trustee. The shares purchased by the independent trustee are reported as shares held in trust (note 14b).

The fair value of these agreements is assessed on the grant date by factoring in the weighted average common share trading price for the five days preceding the grant date and is reduced by an estimated forfeiture rate of 5% (2018 - 5%). The fair value is recognized as share-based payment expense over the vesting period with a corresponding increase to contributed surplus. Upon exercise of these agreements in exchange for restricted rights, the value in contributed surplus pertaining to the exercise is recorded as share capital. Upon exercise of these agreements in exchange for shares held in trust, the shares held in trust account is reduced by the number of shares issued using the average cost base of purchased shares and offset to contributed surplus. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company did not grant any additional deferred shares to employees, while 0.1 million deferred shares were granted to independent directors.

The following table shows changes to these awards:

(thousands)

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Balance, beginning of period

1,947

1,857

Granted

142

784

Exercised in exchange for shares held in trust (note 14)

(534)

(419)

Exercised in exchange for restricted rights (note 15b)

(202)

(196)

Cancelled/forfeited

(19)

(79)

Balance, end of period

1,334

1,947

16. REVENUE

The Company sells its production pursuant to fixed or variable price contracts. The transaction price for variable priced contracts is based on the commodity price, adjusted for quality, location or other factors, whereby each component of the pricing formula can be either fixed or variable, depending on the contract terms. Under the contracts, the Company is required to deliver fixed or variable volumes of natural gas, crude oil or NGL as may be applicable to the contract counterparty. Revenue is recognized when a unit of production is delivered to the contract counterparty. The amount of revenue recognized is based on the agreed transaction price, whereby any variability in revenue relates specifically to the Company's efforts to transfer production, and therefore the resulting revenue is allocated to the production delivered in the period during which the variability occurs. As a result, none of the variable revenue is considered constrained.

Natural gas, crude oil and NGL are mostly sold under contracts of varying price and volume terms of up to one year. Revenues are typically collected on the 25th day of the month following production.

Natural gas volumes sold pursuant to the Company's market diversification contract are sold on a five-year contract expiring October 31, 2022, at fixed volume obligations of 35,000 MMBtu/d (40,000 MMBtu/d having commenced April 1, 2018) and priced at daily index prices at each of the five market price points, less transportation costs from AECO to each market price point as detailed below.

Subsequent to the second quarter, Perpetual extended the term of its market diversification contract by two years. From November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2024, Perpetual will deliver 40,000 MMBtu/d at AECO and receive Malin, Dawn, and Emerson daily index prices less US$0.0775/MMBtu and transportation costs from AECO to the market price point.

In late September, the Company modified its market diversification contract to forgo its right to receive pricing at five North American natural gas hub pricing points (Chicago, Malin, Dawn, Michcon, and Empress) for the period commencing December 1, 2019 and ending on October 31, 2020 in consideration for receipt of payment of $2.7 million. The amount has been recognized as a realized gain on derivatives (note 18).

November 1, 2020 to October 31,

November 1, 2022 to October 31,

2022 Daily sales volume

2024 Daily sales volume

Market/Pricing Point

(MMBtu/d)

(MMBtu/d)

Chicago

12,200

-

Malin

10,800

15,000

Dawn

8,000

15,000

Michcon

5,200

-

Empress

3,800

-

Emerson

-

10,000

Total natural gas sales volume obligation

40,000

40,000

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 17

The following table presents the Company's oil and natural gas sales disaggregated by revenue source:

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Oil and natural gas revenue

Natural gas(1)

8,199

11,330

32,055

38,035

Oil

6,320

5,410

18,091

13,963

NGL

2,578

3,764

8,385

12,620

Total oil and natural gas revenue

17,097

20,504

58,531

64,618

  1. Includes revenues related to the market diversification contract and physical forward sales contracts which settled during the period.

Included in accounts receivable at September 30, 2019 is $5.1 million of accrued oil and natural gas revenue related to September 2019 production (December 31, 2018 - $7.9 million related to December 2018 production).

17. FINANCE EXPENSE

The components of finance expense are as follows:

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash finance expense

Interest on revolving bank debt

752

621

2,092

1,593

Interest on TOU share margin demand loan

99

130

335

440

Interest on term loan

911

911

2,709

2,729

Interest on senior notes

734

711

2,186

2,154

Interest on lease liabilities (note 12)

47

-

145

-

Dividend income from TOU share investment

(199)

(166)

(563)

(451)

Total cash finance expense

2,344

2,207

6,904

6,465

Non-cash finance expense

Amortization of debt issue costs

323

247

861

764

Accretion on decommissioning obligations (note 13a)

179

210

590

625

Change in fair value of gas over bitumen royalty financing

254

(106)

615

(38)

Total non-cash finance expense

756

351

2,066

1,351

Finance expense recognized in net loss

3,100

2,558

8,970

7,816

18. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

Realized gains on derivatives recognized in net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.7 million (2018 - $1.8 million).

Natural gas contracts

At September 30, 2019 the Company had entered into the following physical fixed price natural gas sales arrangements at AECO:

Volumes

Average price

Fair Value

Term

Sold/bought

(GJ/d)

($/GJ)

($ thousands)

November 2019

Sold

2,500

2.02

5

At September 30, 2019 the Company had entered into the following physical basis differential contracts between AECO and NYMEX:

AECO-NYMEX

Volumes

differential

Fair Value

Term

Sold/bought

(MMBtu/d)

(US$/MMBtu)

($ thousands)

October 2019 - December 2019

Sold

2,500

(1.55)

(209)

November 2019 - December 2019

Sold

10,000

(1.54)

(606)

January 2020 - December 2020

Sold

12,500

(1.41)

(2,057)

January 2021 - December 2021

Sold

15,000

(1.31)

(1,990)

At September 30, 2019 the Company had entered into the following financial basis differential contracts between AECO and NYMEX:

AECO-NYMEX

Volumes

differential

Fair Value

Term

Sold/bought

(MMBtu/d)

(US$/MMBtu)

($ thousands)

November 2019 - December 2019

Sold

7,500

(1.50)

(583)

January 2020 - December 2020

Sold

15,000

(1.41)

(2,744)

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 18

Natural gas contracts - sensitivity analysis

As at September 30, 2019, if future natural gas prices changed by $0.25 per GJ with all other variables held constant, the fair value of derivatives and net loss for the period would change by $5.3 million. Fair value sensitivity was based on published forward AECO and NYMEX prices.

Oil contracts

At September 30, 2019, the Company had entered into the following financial fixed price oil sales arrangements which settle in CAD$:

Volumes at WTI

WTI

Fair Value

Term

(bbls/d)

(CAD$/bbl)

($ thousands)

January 2020 - December 2020

250

50.00

317

At September 30, 2019, the Company had entered into the following financial fixed price oil sales arrangements which settle in US$:

Volumes at WTI

WTI

Fair Value

Term

(bbls/d)

(US$/bbl)

($ thousands)

October 2019 - December 2019

750

56.33

227

At September 30, 2019, the Company had entered into the following financial costless collar oil sales arrangements which settle in US$:

Volumes at WTI

Floor price

Ceiling price

Fair Value

Term

(bbls/d)

(US$/bbl)

(US$/bbl)

($ thousands)

October 2019 - December 2019

500

60.00

72.40

407

At September 30, 2019, the Company had entered into the following financial oil basis differential arrangements between WTI and WCS:

Volumes at WTI

WTI-WCS differential

Fair Value

Term

(bbls/d)

(US$/bbl)

($ thousands)

October 2019 - December 2019

750

(25.22)

(1,115)

January 2020 - December 2020

750

(18.75)

(881)

Oil contracts - sensitivity analysis

As at September 30, 2019, if future oil prices changed by $5.00 per boe with all other variables held constant, the fair value of derivatives and net loss for the period would change by $2.8 million. Fair value sensitivity was based on published forward WTI and WCS prices.

NGL contracts

At September 30, 2019, the Company had entered into the following financial NGL basis differential arrangements between WTI and Edmonton condensate pricing:

WTI-Edmonton

Volumes at WTI

condensate differential

Fair Value

Term

(bbls/d)

(US$/bbl)

($ thousands)

October 2019 - June 2020

350

(6.15)

(155)

NGL contracts - sensitivity analysis

As at September 30, 2019, if future WTI-Edmonton condensate differential prices changed by $5.00 per boe with all other variables held constant, the fair value of derivatives and net loss for the period would change by $0.5 million. Fair value sensitivity was based on published forward WTI and Edmonton condensate prices.

Foreign exchange contracts

At September 30, 2019, the Company had entered into the following US$ forward sales arrangements to manage the Company's exposure to US$ denominated natural gas sales:

Notional

Strike rate

Fair Value

Term

(US$ thousands/month)

(US$/Cdn$)

($ thousands)

October 2019

2,000

1.31

(28)

November 2019 - March 2020

2,000

1.29

(299)

April 2020 - October 2020

1,500

1.30

(194)

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 19

Foreign exchange contracts - sensitivity analysis

As at September 30, 2019, if future exchange rates changed by $0.10 US$/Cdn$ with all other variables held constant, the fair value of foreign exchange derivatives and net loss for the period would change by $2.3 million. Fair value sensitivity was based on published forward US$/Cdn$ rates.

The following table is a summary of the fair value of the Company's derivative contracts by type:

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Physical natural gas contracts

$

(4,857)

$

5,293

Financial natural gas contracts

(3,327)

4,336

Financial oil contracts

(1,045)

1,289

Financial NGL contracts

(155)

-

Financial foreign exchange contracts

(521)

(2,299)

Fair value of derivatives

$

(9,905)

$

8,619

Derivative assets - current

505

7,012

Derivative assets - non-current

79

3,906

Derivative liabilities - current

(7,179)

(1,405)

Derivative liabilities - non-current

(3,310)

(894)

Fair value of derivatives

$

(9,905)

$

8,619

The following table details the Company's changes in fair value of derivatives:

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Unrealized gain (loss) on physical natural gas contracts

(5,182)

(713)

(10,150)

(1,914)

Unrealized gain (loss) on financial natural gas contracts

(2,990)

(607)

(7,663)

(2,341)

Unrealized gain (loss) on financial oil contracts

(503)

251

(2,334)

(1,740)

Unrealized gain (loss) on financial NGL contracts

(127)

-

(155)

-

Unrealized gain (loss) on forward foreign exchange contracts

(380)

1,035

1,778

857

Unrealized change in fair value of derivatives

(9,182)

(34)

(18,524)

(5,138)

Realized gain (loss) on financial natural gas contracts

2,871

915

4,418

2,633

Realized gain (loss) on financial oil contracts

(1,049)

(827)

(3,181)

(761)

Realized gain (loss) on financial NGL contracts

(67)

-

(76)

-

Realized gain (loss) on forward foreign exchange contracts

(81)

(43)

(455)

(88)

Change in fair value of derivatives

(7,508)

11

(17,818)

(3,354)

Fair value of financial assets and liabilities

The Company's fair value measurements are classified as one of the following levels of the fair value hierarchy:

Level 1 - inputs represent unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets and liabilities. An active market is characterized by a high volume of transactions that provides pricing information on an ongoing basis.

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly. These valuations are based on inputs that can be observed or corroborated in the marketplace, such as market interest rates or forward prices for commodities.

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability are not based on observable market data.

The Company aims to maximize the use of observable inputs when preparing calculations of fair value. Classification of each measurement into the fair value hierarchy is based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value calculation.

The fair value of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, and accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate their carrying amounts due to their short terms to maturity. Revolving bank debt and the TOU share margin demand loan bear interest at a floating market rate, and accordingly, the fair market value approximates the carrying amount.

The fair value of the gas over bitumen royalty financing is estimated by discounting future cash payments based on the forecasted Alberta gas reference price multiplied by the contracted deemed volume. This fair value measurement is classified as level 3 as significant unobservable inputs, including the discount rate and forecasted Alberta gas reference prices, are used in determination of the carrying amount. The discount rate of 12.2% was determined on inception of the agreement based on the characteristics of the instrument. The forecasted Alberta gas reference prices for the remaining term are based on AECO forward market pricing with adjustments for historical differences between the Alberta reference price and market prices.

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 20

The fair value of financial assets and liabilities, excluding working capital, is attributable to the following fair value hierarchy levels:

Carrying

Fair value

As at September 30, 2019

Gross

Netting(1)

Amount

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Financial assets

Fair value through profit and loss

TOU share investment

21,720

-

21,720

21,720

-

-

Derivatives

1,491

(907)

584

-

584

-

Financial liabilities

Financial liabilities at amortized cost

TOU share margin demand loan

(10,416)

-

(10,416)

(10,416)

-

-

Revolving bank debt

(40,856)

-

(40,856)

(41,061)

-

-

Senior notes

(32,114)

-

(32,114)

-

(31,229)

-

Term loan

(44,133)

-

(44,133)

-

-

(45,000)

Lease liabilities

(2,798)

-

(2,798)

-

-

(2,798)

Fair value through profit and loss

Derivatives

(11,396)

907

(10,489)

-

(10,489)

-

Gas over bitumen royalty financing

(979)

-

(979)

-

-

(979)

  1. Derivative assets and liabilities presented in the statement of financial position are shown net of offsetting assets or liabilities where the arrangement provides for the legal right, and intention for net settlement exists.

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2019 Interim Financial Statements

Page 21

