Perpetual Energy : 2020 Q1 Management's Discussion and Analysis

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Perpetual Energy Inc.'s ("Perpetual", the "Company" or the "Corporation") operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as well as information and estimates concerning the Corporation's future outlook based on currently available information. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019, as disclosure which is unchanged from the December 31, 2019 MD&A has not been duplicated herein. The Corporation's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") which require publicly accountable enterprises to prepare their financial statements using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Readers are referred to the advisories for additional information regarding forecasts, assumptions and other forward-looking information contained in the "Forward Looking Information and Statements" section of this MD&A. The date of this MD&A is May 4, 2020. NATURE OF BUSINESS: Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual operates a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta, heavy oil and shallow natural gas in eastern Alberta and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual, including the most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF"), can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Corporation's website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com. ADVISORIES NON-GAAPMEASURES: The terms "adjusted funds flow", "adjusted funds flow per share", "adjusted funds flow per boe", "available liquidity", "cash costs", "gas over bitumen revenue, net of payments", "net working capital deficiency", "net debt", "net bank debt", "net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio", "operating netback", "realized revenue", and "enterprise value" used in this MD&A are not recognized under GAAP. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss) and net cash flows from (used in) operating activities as defined by GAAP, these terms are useful supplemental measures to evaluate performance. Users are cautioned however that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or net cash flows from (used in) operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of Perpetual's performance and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measurements by other entities. Adjusted funds flow: Adjusted funds flow is calculated based on cash flows from (used in) operating activities, excluding changes in non- cash working capital and expenditures on decommissioning obligations since Perpetual believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items is variable. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations may vary from period to period depending on capital programs and the maturity of the Company's operating areas. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations are managed through the capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. The Company has also deducted payments of the gas over bitumen royalty financing from adjusted funds flow to present these payments net of gas over bitumen royalty credits received. These payments are indexed to gas over bitumen royalty credits and are recorded as a reduction to the Corporation's gas over bitumen royalty financing obligation in accordance with IFRS. Additionally, the Company has excluded payments of restructuring costs associated with employee downsizing costs, which management considers to not be related to cash flow from operating activities. Management uses adjusted funds flow and adjusted funds flow per boe as key measures to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary to finance capital expenditures, expenditures on decommissioning obligations and meet its financial obligations. Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated using the same weighted average number of shares outstanding used in calculating net income (loss) per share. Adjusted funds flow is not intended to represent net cash flows from (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted funds flow per boe is calculated as adjusted funds flow divided by total production sold in the period. The following table reconciles net cash flows from (used in) operating activities to adjusted funds flow: Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except per share and per boe amounts) 2020 2019 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities (3,114) 9,292 Change in non-cash working capital (935) (2,841) Decommissioning obligations settled 174 306 Payments of gas over bitumen royalty financing (204) (395) Payments of restructuring costs 478 - Adjusted funds flow (3,601) 6,362 Adjusted funds flow per share (0.06) 0.11 Adjusted funds flow per boe (5.29) 6.90 Available Liquidity: Available Liquidity is defined as Perpetual's reserve-based credit facility (the "Credit Facility") borrowing limit (the "Borrowing Limit"), less borrowings and letters of credit issued under the Credit Facility. Management uses available liquidity to assess the ability of the Company to finance capital expenditures and expenditures on decommissioning obligations, and to meet its financial obligations. Cash costs: Cash costs are comprised of royalties, production and operating, transportation, general and administrative, and cash finance expense. Cash costs per boe is calculated by dividing cash costs by total production sold in the period. Management believes that cash costs assist management and investors in assessing Perpetual's efficiency and overall cost structure. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 1 Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except per boe amounts) 2020 2019 Royalties 2,383 3,176 Production and operating 4,168 5,320 Transportation 1,270 1,531 General and administrative 2,225 3,471 Cash finance expense 2,570 2,310 Cash costs 12,616 15,808 Cash costs per boe 18.54 17.15 Realized revenue: Realized revenue is the sum of realized natural gas revenue, realized oil revenue and realized natural gas liquids ("NGL") revenue which includes realized gains (losses) on financial natural gas, crude oil, NGL, and foreign exchange contracts. Realized revenue is used by management to calculate the Corporation's net realized commodity prices, taking into account the monthly settlements of financial crude oil and natural gas forward sales, collars, basis differentials, and forward foreign exchange sales. These contracts are put in place to protect Perpetual's adjusted funds flow from potential volatility in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Any related realized gains or losses are considered part of the Corporation's realized price. Gas over bitumen revenue, net of payments: Gas over bitumen revenue, net of payments, includes gas over bitumen royalty credits less payments of the gas over bitumen royalty financing. This is used by management to calculate the Corporation's net realized gas over bitumen revenue to reflect the substantive monetization of the future gas over bitumen royalty credits. Operating netback: Operating netback is calculated by deducting royalties, production and operating expenses, and transportation costs from realized revenue. Operating netback is also calculated on a per boe basis using production sold for the period. Operating netback on a per boe basis can vary significantly for each of the Company's operating areas. Perpetual considers operating netback to be an important performance measure as it demonstrates its profitability relative to current commodity prices. Net working capital deficiency: Net working capital deficiency includes total current assets and current liabilities excluding short-term derivative assets and liabilities related to the Corporation's risk management activities, Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("TOU") share investment, TOU share margin demand loan, revolving bank debt, term loan, current portion of gas over bitumen royalty financing, current portion of lease liabilities, and current portion of provisions. Net bank debt, net debt, and net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio: Net bank debt is measured as current and long-term revolving bank debt including net working capital deficiency. Net debt includes the carrying value of net bank debt, the principal amount of the term loan, the principal amount of the TOU share margin demand loan and the principal amount of senior notes, reduced for the mark-to-market value of the TOU share investment. Net debt, net bank debt, and net debt to adjusted funds flow ratios are used by management to assess the Corporation's overall debt position and borrowing capacity. Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratios are calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis. Enterprise value: Enterprise value is equal to net debt plus the market value of issued equity, and is used by management to analyze leverage. Enterprise value is not intended to represent the total funds from equity and debt received by the Corporation upon issuance. VOLUME CONVERSIONS: Barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. In accordance with National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101"), a conversion ratio for natural gas of 6 Mcf:1 bbl has been used, which is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, utilizing a conversion on a 6 Mcf:1 bbl basis may be misleading as an indicator of value as the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil, based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil, differ significantly from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf:1 bbl. FIRST QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Late in the first quarter of 2020, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a wide-spread economic slowdown and corresponding oil and natural gas demand destruction. The impact of COVID-19, coupled with the Saudi Arabia and Russia induced oil price shock, dramatically impacted Perpetual's operations. Oil prices dropped abruptly to levels below Perpetual's variable production costs, prompting the shut-in of all heavy oil production in late March to minimize operating losses and preserve available liquidity and reserves. Government initiatives have been put in place which are expected to provide cost reductions of $0.8 million over 2020, as well as the temporary payment deferral of various taxes and other costs. Exploration and development spending for the first quarter of 2020 was $5.2 million, and included costs to drill, complete and tie-in four (4.0 net) heavy oil wells in the Ukalta area of Eastern Alberta, targeting the Clearwater formation. The program successfully demonstrated enhanced capital efficiency and performance by utilizing a modified drilling mud system, and de-risked additional development drilling inventory. These four wells commenced production in late January through early March and production had ramped up to a combined rate of 540 bbl/d prior to being shut-in at the end of March in response to the significant decline in heavy oil prices. Additional Clearwater exploration and development opportunities were also secured during the quarter. Production averaged 7,479 boe/d in the first quarter of 2020, down 27% from the comparable period in 2019 and down 6% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven by the deferral of gas-focused capital spending over the past year in response to continued low natural gas prices. Additionally, the temporary shut-in of heavy oil production in late March reduced first quarter production by approximately 100 boe/d. Realized revenue was $13.88/boe in the first quarter of 2020, 43% lower than the comparative period of 2019 ($24.24/boe). The decrease was due to the 67% reduction in Perpetual's realized natural gas price to $1.16/Mcf, combined with a realized oil price of $32.60/bbl which was 21% lower than the comparative period of 2019. Lower realized natural gas prices were the result of a 22% decrease in the AECO Daily Index, combined with AECO-NYMEX basis hedging losses, as the 38% decline in NYMEX prices outpaced AECO price decreases and reduced the basis differential price. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company's 40,000 MMBtu/d market diversification contract was monetized for the period of PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 2 December 2019 to October 2020 and therefore, did not further diminish first quarter revenue, but added $3.5 million of incremental revenue ($0.77/Mcf) over the AECO Daily Index price in the first quarter of 2019. Pricing under the market diversification contract is based on daily index prices at pricing hubs outside of Alberta (Chicago, Malin, Dawn, Michcon, Empress and Emerson) that generally track North American NYMEX prices. Cash costs were $18.54/boe in the first quarter of 2020, up 8% compared to the prior year period due to the impact of a 27% decrease in production, partially offset by the 20% ($3.2 million) decrease in cash costs. Production and operating costs were down by $1.1 million, attributable to lower well servicing costs and pump replacements in Eastern Alberta, combined with reduced variable costs associated with the shut-in of heavy oil production in late March. Royalties also decreased compared to the prior year period, reflecting the 4% decrease in the Alberta Gas Reference Price and the 22% decrease in the AECO Daily Index price which are used to determine crown royalty and freehold and overriding royalty expense, respectively. Cash general and administrative costs decreased by $1.2 million as a result of a 25% reduction in Perpetual's corporate employee head count that was implemented in the third quarter of 2019. The net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $59.7 million ($0.98/share), compared to a net loss of $4.9 million ($0.08/share) in the comparative period of 2019. The increase in net loss from the prior year period was due primarily to impairment charges of $60.5 million recognized during the first quarter of 2020 triggered by the collapse in forward oil prices. This reduction was partially offset by unrealized gains on derivatives of $12.1 million (Q1 2019 - $7.6 million unrealized loss) attributable to the reduction in future WTI and WCS oil prices. The Company also recognized an unrealized loss on the Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("TOU") share investment of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2019 - $6.1 million unrealized gain) which impacted the year-over-year variance. Cash flow used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2020 was $3.1 million ($0.05/share), down $12.4 million from the prior year period (Q1 2019 - cash flow from operating activities of $9.3 million or $0.15/share) due to the impact of the 27% decrease in production combined with lower realized natural gas and crude oil prices of 67% and 21% respectively. The non-cash impairment loss, unrealized change in fair value of derivatives, and change in fair value of the TOU share investment did not impact cash flow from (used in) operating activities. Adjusted funds flow in the first quarter of 2020 was negative $3.6 million ($0.06/share), down $10.0 million (157%) from the prior year period of $6.4 million ($0.11/share) due primarily to lower realized commodity prices as well as the 27% decrease in production, partially offset by the $1.9 million change in non-cash working capital. Adjusted funds flow was negative $5.29/boe in the first quarter of 2020, down 177% from the prior year period of $6.90/boe as the 43% decrease in realized revenue per boe was compounded by higher cash costs on a unit of production basis, as lower absolute costs did not overcome the impact of lower production. EAST EDSON TRANSACTION On April 1, 2020, the Company sold a 50% working interest in its East Edson property in West Central Alberta to a third-party purchaser for consideration including a cash payment of $35 million and the carried interest funding of the drill, complete and tie-in costs for an eight-well drilling program. A minimum of two horizontal wells targeting development of the Wilrich formation are required to be drilled, completed and tied-in following spring break-up 2020. The purchaser is required to complete the eight-well horizontal drilling program by April 1, 2022. The cash proceeds from the East Edson Transaction will be used to repay bank debt and fund profitable investment in the Clearwater play in Eastern Alberta as oil prices recover and stabilize. The eight-well development capital carry at East Edson is anticipated to restore gross production levels to more fully utilize the existing processing capacity, improve operating netbacks given the largely fixed operating cost base, and result in improved capital spending efficiency. FUTURE OPERATIONS Perpetual has a first lien, reserve-based credit facility (the "Credit Facility"). On December 24, 2019, Perpetual's syndicate of lenders completed their semi-annual borrowing base redetermination, reducing the Credit Facility borrowing limit (the "Borrowing Limit") from $55 million to $45 million effective January 22, 2020. In January 2020, the Company sold its remaining 1,000,000 TOU shares for net cash proceeds of $14.3 million (the "TOU Share Proceeds"). Net proceeds were used to repay the outstanding TOU share margin demand loan of $0.1 million, with the balance used to repay a portion of the Credit Facility. On April 1, 2020, the Company sold a 50% working interest in its East Edson property in West Central Alberta to a third party purchaser for consideration including a cash payment of $35 million and the carried interest funding of the drill, complete and tie-in costs for an eight well drilling program (the "East Edson Transaction"). Net proceeds were used to repay a portion of the Credit Facility. Effective April 1, 2020, Perpetual's syndicate of Credit Facility lenders completed their borrowing base redetermination, incorporating the impact of the East Edson Transaction. The Borrowing Limit was reduced from $45 million to $20 million. The Credit Facility will continue to revolve until the next scheduled borrowing base redetermination on July 31, 2020 and may be extended for a further period of up to 364 days subject to approval by the Company's lenders. If not extended, the Credit Facility will cease to revolve, and all outstanding advances will be repayable on November 30, 2020. The further extension of the Credit Facility repayment term is dependent on the Company's ability to repay or extend the term of the $45 million second lien term loan (the "Term Loan") that matures and requires repayment on March 14, 2021. The Company also has $33.6 million of unsecured senior notes that mature on January 23, 2022. Although the TOU Share Proceeds and the East Edson Transaction cash consideration have reduced the Company's revolving bank debt borrowed under its Credit Facility, the Company remains dependent on the support of its lenders to the Credit Facility which has a current maturity of November 30, 2020, in addition to the $45 million Term Loan maturing March 14, 2021. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, there was a dramatic decline in oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids ("NGL") prices due to local and global supply and demand imbalances and the COVID-19 pandemic. This contributed to a net working capital deficiency of $10.9 million as at March 31, 2020 and a $3.1 million use of cash from operations for the three months then ended, with a forecasted use of cash in operations expected to continue for the next twelve-month period and potentially beyond. The Company will require additional financing to fund the working capital deficit and future operations, and to refinance the upcoming Credit Facility and term loan maturities as the available liquidity and operating cash flows are not anticipated to be sufficient. Perpetual is considering options including the sale or monetization of additional assets, the extension of existing debt maturity dates, or alternative financing. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 3 Due to the facts and circumstances detailed above, coupled with considerable economic instability and uncertainty in the oil and gas industry which negatively impacts operating cash flows and lender and investor sentiment, there remains considerable risk around the Company's ability to address its liquidity shortfalls and upcoming maturities. In addition, there continues to be some uncertainty regarding the Statement of Claim which may restrict the Company's ability to manage its capital structure. As a result, there is material uncertainty surrounding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern that creates significant doubt as to the ability of the Company to meets its obligations as they come due. Therefore, the Company may be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Perpetual's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which assumes that the Corporation will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. These financial statements do not reflect adjustments that would be necessary if the going concern assumption were not appropriate. If the going concern basis were not appropriate for these financial statements, then adjustments would be necessary in the carrying value of the assets and liabilities, the reported revenues and expenses, and the balance sheet classifications used. These adjustments could be material. SEQUOIA LITIGATION UPDATE On January 13, 2020, the Court of Queen's Bench (the "Court") issued its written decision related to the Statement of Claim filed on August 3, 2018 against Perpetual and its President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") with respect to the Company's disposition of shallow gas assets in Eastern Alberta to an unrelated third party on October 1, 2016 (the "Sequoia Litigation"). The decision dismissed and struck all claims against the Company's CEO and all but one of the claims filed by PwC in its capacity as trustee in bankruptcy (the "Trustee") against Perpetual. The Court did not find that the test for summary dismissal relating to whether the transaction was an arm's length transfer for purposes of section 96(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (the "BIA") was met, on the balance of probabilities. Accordingly, the BIA claim was not dismissed or struck and only that part of the claim can continue against Perpetual. The Trustee filed a notice of appeal with the Court of Appeal of Alberta, challenging the entire decision, and Perpetual and its CEO filed a similar notice of appeal contesting the BIA claim portion of the decision. The appeal proceedings are scheduled to be heard in December 2020. On September 24, 2019, Perpetual filed an application for security for costs of the appeal. On January 28, 2020, the Court of Appeal issued its decision with respect to Perpetual's security for costs application, requiring the Trustee to post security with the Court of Appeal in the amount of $0.2 million. Applications have been filed by the Trustee to appeal the security for costs decision and alter the reasons for the decision. The Court of Appeal is scheduled to hear these applications in June 2020. On February 25, 2020, Perpetual filed a new application to strike and summarily dismiss the BIA claim on the basis that there was no transfer at undervalue, and Sequoia was not insolvent at the time of the transaction nor caused to be insolvent by the transaction. Applications for security for costs for future litigation were also filed at that time. The Court is scheduled to hear these applications in June 2020. Management expects that the Company is more likely than not to be successful in defending against the Sequoia litigation such that no damages will be awarded against it, and therefore, no amounts have been accrued as a liability in Perpetual's financial statements. 2020 OUTLOOK Capital spending in the first quarter of 2020 of $5.2 million was primarily directed to the four well (4.0 net) heavy oil drilling program targeting the Clearwater formation in the Ukalta area of Eastern Alberta. In response to the recent significant decline in global oil prices, all further capital expenditures in 2020 in Eastern Alberta will be deferred and substantially all of the Company's heavy oil production has been temporarily suspended, pending a recovery to oil prices. Capital activity in 2020 at the 50% owned East Edson property will consist of the carried interest drilling program forming part of the East Edson Transaction consideration. Assuming a mid-year recovery of oil prices sufficient to support the restart of heavy oil production later in the year, Perpetual anticipates average 2020 sales volumes of 4,500 to 5,500 boe/d (25% liquids). Actions have been implemented to minimize operating and corporate costs. To ensure employees remain safe and healthy, corporate employees began working from home in mid-March, and strict social distancing and hygiene protocols were implemented across field operations. All employees have been reduced to 80% of base compensation with a corresponding reduction in hours worked, to reduce costs by an annualized amount of $0.7 million per year. Abandonment and reclamation expenditures of $1.4 million are forecast for 2020, primarily at Mannville, as required to comply with the minimum expenditure level directed by the Alberta Energy Regulator's area-based closure program, addressing decommissioning obligations and thereby decreasing fixed operating costs associated with non-producing wells. In late April, the Government of Alberta announced its Site Rehabilitation Program aimed at incenting abandonment and reclamation activity. Perpetual will consider directing additional spending to retire inactive wells and sites depending on incentives available and as resources permit. FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS Capital expenditures Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands) 2020 2019 Exploration and development 5,230 1,210 Corporate assets 3 28 Capital expenditures 5,233 1,238 PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 4 Exploration and development spending by area Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands) 2020 2019 West Central 133 668 Eastern Alberta 5,097 542 Total 5,230 1,210 Wells drilled by area Three months ended March 31, (gross/net) 2020 2019 West Central -/- -/- Eastern Alberta 4/4.0 -/- Total 4/4.0 -/- Perpetual's exploration and development spending in the first quarter of 2020 was $5.2 million, consistent with guidance released with the Company's 2019 year-end results on March 18, 2020, and $4.0 million higher than the first quarter of 2019. Spending was directed entirely to Eastern Alberta, where four (4.0 net) multi-lateral heavy oil wells were drilled, completed and tied-in at Ukalta targeting the Clearwater formation. These four wells were performing above expected type curve levels with production at a combined rate of 540 bbl/d, prior to being shut-in at the end of March in response to the significant decline in heavy oil prices. Acquisitions and Dispositions During the first quarter of 2020, Perpetual and an entity controlled by the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") acquired undeveloped lands and a working interest in one horizontal multi-lateral well from third parties in its Eastern Alberta core area. The Company has the option, but not the obligation, to acquire additional interest in these assets prospective for the Clearwater play for a pre-determined amount, prior to July 1, 2021. The Company did not complete any dispositions during the three months ended March 31, 2020 (Q1 2019 - nil). Expenditures on decommissioning obligations During the three months ended March 31, 2020, Perpetual spent $0.2 million (Q1 2019 - $0.3 million) on abandonment and reclamation projects. Nine reclamation certificates were received from the AER during the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2019 - four reclamation certificates) which will result in the cessation of associated property tax and surface lease expenses. Operating netbacks The following table highlights Perpetual's operating netbacks for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019: Three months ended March 31, 2020 Three months ended March 31, 2019 ($ thousands) West Central Eastern Total West Central Eastern Total Total petroleum and natural gas revenue(1) 7,039 3,458 10,497 16,194 6,005 22,199 Realized gains (losses) on derivatives(2) - - (1,050) - - 142 Royalties (1,933) (450) (2,383) (2,602) (574) (3,176) Production and operating expenses (1,674) (2,494) (4,168) (1,995) (3,325) (5,320) Transportation costs (910) (360) (1,270) (1,084) (447) (1,531) Total operating netback 2,522 154 1,626 10,513 1,659 12,314 Three months ended March 31, 2020 Three months ended March 31, 2019 ($/boe) West Central Eastern Total West Central Eastern Total Boe operating netback Production (boe/d) 5,771 1,708 7,479 8,542 1,698 10,240 Total petroleum and natural gas revenue(1) 13.40 22.25 15.42 21.07 39.30 24.09 Realized gains (losses) on derivatives(2) - - (1.54) - - 0.15 Royalties (3.68) (2.89) (3.50) (3.38) (3.76) (3.45) Production and operating expenses (3.19) (16.04) (6.12) (2.60) (21.76) (5.77) Transportation costs (1.73) (2.32) (1.87) (1.41) (2.93) (1.66) Total operating netback 4.80 1.00 2.39 13.68 10.85 13.36 Includes revenues related to the natural gas market diversification contract and physical forward sales contracts which settled during the period. Includes realized gains and losses on financial derivatives and financial prompt month price optimization contracts. Realized gains and losses on financial derivatives are not allocated to the Company's core areas. Perpetual's operating netback of $1.6 million ($2.39/boe) in the first quarter of 2020 decreased 87% from $12.3 million ($13.36/boe) in the comparative period of 2019. The decreased operating netback per boe in the first quarter of 2020 reflected a 43% decrease in realized revenue per boe, caused by lower reference prices for both natural gas and crude oil, physical and financial hedging losses, and the 27% decrease in production caused by natural declines at the East Edson property in West Central. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 5 For the first quarter of 2020, West Central overriding royalties, production and operating expense, and transportation costs per boe were higher than the comparative period of 2019 due to the impact of declining production. At Eastern Alberta, variable operating netback costs of $12.00 to $14.00/boe are anticipated to be avoided commencing in the second quarter of 2020 associated with shut-in heavy oil production. Production Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Natural gas (MMcf/d) Eastern Alberta 2.4 3.5 West Central 30.9 46.5 Total natural gas(1) 33.3 50.0 Crude oil (bbl/d) Eastern Alberta(2) 1,306 1,113 West Central 14 8 Total crude oil 1,320 1,121 Total NGL (bbl/d)(3) 606 785 Total production (boe/d) 7,479 10,240 Natural gas production yielded a heat content of 1.17 GJ/Mcf for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (Q1 2019 - 1.17). See "Commodity Prices" - Average Perpetual prices for selling price premium to AECO Daily Index. Primarily heavy oil. Primarily West Central liquids-rich gas. First quarter production averaged 7,479 boe/d, down 27% from 10,240 boe/d in the comparative period of 2019, and down 6% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Production reached peak levels in the first quarter of 2019, and then declined through the remainder of the year as a result of natural declines at West Central, where capital expenditures were minimal in 2019 as a result of low natural gas prices. In the first quarter of 2020, the production mix increased to 26% oil and NGL (Q1 2019 - 19% oil and NGL). First quarter natural gas production averaged 30.9 MMcf/d at West Central, down 34% from 46.5 MMcf/d in the comparative period of 2019. Natural gas production was impacted by the deferral of capital investment for drilling and completions in West Central throughout 2019 in response to low AECO natural gas prices. In the first quarter of 2020, NGL yields at East Edson were approximately 20 bbls per MMcf of natural gas produced, up slightly from 17 bbls per MMcf in the comparative period of 2019. Crude oil production in Eastern Alberta was 17% higher than the first quarter of 2019. The increased production was due to the combined impact of the 2019 and first quarter 2020 drilling program at Ukalta, combined with lower base declines at Mannville due to waterflood operations. The shut-in of heavy oil production in late March reduced first quarter 2020 production by approximately 100 boe/d. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, crude oil production in Eastern Alberta was 3% higher, due to the positive impact of the winter drilling program, partially offset by the freeze-off of several wells in January caused by extremely cold temperatures in Alberta. Commodity Prices Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Reference prices NYMEX Daily Index (US$/MMBtu) 1.95 3.15 AECO Daily Index ($/GJ) 1.93 2.49 AECO Daily Index ($/Mcf)(1) 2.04 2.63 Alberta Gas Reference Price ($/GJ)(2) 1.81 1.88 West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") light oil (US$/bbl) 46.17 54.90 Western Canadian Select ("WCS") differential (US$/bbl) (20.53) (12.29) WCS average (Cdn$/bbl)(3) 34.36 56.67 Average Perpetual prices Natural gas ($/Mcf)(1) AECO Daily Index 2.04 2.63 Heat content premium(4) 0.22 0.29 Market diversification contract - 0.77 Realized gains (losses) on financial and physical gas derivatives (1.04) (0.04) Realized gains (losses) on prompt month price optimization (0.06) (0.11) Realized natural gas price ($/Mcf)(5) 1.16 3.54 Percent of AECO Daily Index 57% 135% Realized oil price ($/bbl)(5) 32.60 41.12 Realized NGL price ($/bbl) (5) 36.48 32.16 Converted from $/GJ using a standard energy conversion rate of 1.06 GJ:1 Mcf. Alberta Gas Reference Price is the price used to calculate Alberta Crown royalties. Derived internally using the Bank of Canada average foreign exchange rate of US$1.00 = Cdn$1.34 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (Q1 2019 - $1.33). Realized natural gas prices are at a premium to the AECO Daily Index due to higher average heat content of 1.17 GJ/Mcf. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Perpetual received an 11% premium to the AECO Daily Index (Q1 2019 - 11%) related to its higher average heat content. Realized natural gas, oil and NGL prices include physical forward sales contracts for which delivery was made during the reporting period, along with realized gains and losses on financial derivatives and foreign exchange contracts. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 6 For the three months ended March 31, 2020, United States ("US") natural gas production was 4.1 Bcf/d higher than the comparative period of 2019. The increase in US production, combined with a significantly warmer than normal winter as evidenced by US residential and commercial demand being 7.0 Bcf/d lower for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019, resulted in a year-over-year surplus in US natural gas inventories of 856 Bcf. These factors led NYMEX natural gas prices to decrease 38% from US$3.15/MMBtu for the first quarter of 2019 to US$1.95/MMBtu in the first quarter of 2020. In comparison, the average AECO Daily Index price decreased 22% from $2.49/GJ for the first quarter of 2019 to $1.93/GJ for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in AECO pricing was not as severe as the reduction in NYMEX prices due to late season cold weather in Western Canada, combined with a lower level of inventories as compared to the US. The decrease in WTI to US$46.17/bbl for the first quarter of 2020 from US$54.90/bbl in the comparative period of 2019 was related to lower anticipated global demand driven by the economic contraction relating to social distancing measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Data sources suggest global oil demand had dropped 25-30 million bbl/d by the end of March. In addition, at the March 6, 2020 OPEC+ meeting, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced they would significantly increase production at a time when demand was rapidly declining. The WCS differential weakened from an average US$12.29/bbl in the first quarter of 2019 to US$20.53/bbl in the same period of 2020, due to increasing inventories of crude oil in Alberta, in addition to limited pipeline capacity to export product out of the province. As WTI prices dropped in mid-March, WCS differentials began to tighten. Perpetual's realized natural gas price, including derivatives, decreased 67% to $1.16/Mcf for the first quarter of 2020 from $3.54/Mcf in the comparative period of 2019, and represented only 57% of the AECO Daily Index price compared to 135% in the prior year period. Lower realized natural gas prices were the result of a 22% decrease in the AECO Daily Index, combined with AECO-NYMEX basis hedging losses as the 38% decline in NYMEX prices outpaced AECO price decreases and reduced the basis differential price. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company's 40,000 MMBtu/d market diversification contract was monetized for the period of December 2019 to October 2020 and did not contribute to first quarter revenue, but added $0.77/Mcf in the first quarter of 2019 on the relative strength of daily index prices at the five downstream markets compared to the AECO Daily Index. Pricing is based on daily index prices at pricing hubs outside of Alberta (Chicago, Malin, Dawn, Michcon, Empress and Emerson) that generally track North American NYMEX prices. See "Natural Gas Sales Obligations" on page 15 of this MD&A for sales volumes obligations by price hub. Realized losses on financial and physical gas derivatives, combined with prompt month price optimization operations decreased the realized price in the first quarter of 2020 by $1.10/Mcf (Q1 2019 - $0.15/Mcf). During the first quarter of 2020, the average heat content conversion ratio for Perpetual's natural gas production was 1.17 GJ:1 Mcf, consistent with the comparative period of 2019. Natural gas production from East Edson yields higher heat content gas compared to Perpetual's other production areas. Perpetual's realized oil price of $32.60/bbl was 21% lower than the first quarter of 2019, and included realized gains on crude oil derivative contracts of $0.9 million ($7.48/bbl) on 1,100 bbl/d of production. Realized prices in the first quarter of 2019 were reduced by $8.82/bbl associated with realized hedging losses in the period, as the Government of Alberta apportionments drastically reduced the WCS differential relative to the Company's oil price risk management positions. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, realized oil prices in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by $11.25/bbl (26%), driven by a US$10.79/bbl reduction WTI light oil prices combined with the US$4.70/bbl quarter-over- quarter widening of the WCS differential. Perpetual's realized NGL price for the first quarter of 2020 was $36.48/bbl, up 13% from the first quarter of 2019, reflecting an increase in all NGL component prices. Perpetual's average NGL sales composition for the first quarter of 2020 consisted of 62% condensate, comparable to the prior year period. Revenue Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2020 2019 Petroleum and natural gas ("P&NG") revenue Natural gas(1) 5,322 14,888 Oil 3,018 5,038 NGL 2,157 2,273 Total petroleum and natural gas revenue 10,497 22,199 Realized gains (losses) on derivatives(2) (1,050) 142 Realized revenue 9,447 22,341 Unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives 12,143 (7,551) Total revenue 21,590 14,790 Realized revenue ($/boe) 13.88 24.24 Total revenue ($/boe) 31.72 16.05 Includes revenues related to the market diversification contract and physical forward sales contracts which settled during the period. Includes realized gains and losses on financial derivatives and certain financial prompt month price optimization contracts. Perpetual's petroleum and natural gas ("P&NG") revenue, before financial derivatives, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $10.5 million decreased 53% from the first quarter of 2019, due to significantly lower reference prices for all products, physical hedging losses, and the 27% decrease in average daily production. Natural gas revenue, before derivatives, of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 comprised 51% (Q1 2019 - 67%) of total P&NG revenue while natural gas production was 74% (Q1 2019 - 81%) of total production. Natural gas revenue decreased 64% from $14.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the impact of the 33% decrease in natural gas production volumes driven by natural declines following limited capital investment in East Edson during 2019. Oil revenue of $3.0 million represented 29% (Q1 2019 - 23%) of total P&NG revenue while oil production was 18% (Q1 2019 - 11%) of total production. Oil revenue was 40% lower than the first quarter of 2019, due primarily to the 39% decrease in the WCS average price which more than exceeded an 18% increase in crude oil production over the same period. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the WCS average price of $34.36/bbl decreased by 39%, due to the drop in WTI prices combined with widening of the WCS differential by US$8.24/bbl. Wider WCS PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 7 differentials compared to the prior year period were due to the Alberta government's introduction of production quotas effective January 1, 2019, causing first quarter 2019 differentials to contract significantly. NGL revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million, representing 20% (Q1 2019 - 10%) of total P&NG revenue while NGL production was just 8% (Q1 2019 - 8%) of total Company production. NGL revenue decreased by 5% over the prior year period while NGL production decreased 23%, reflecting the increase in all NGL component prices compared to the prior year period. Realized losses on derivatives totaled $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to gains of $0.1 million for the same period of 2019. The realized loss in the current period was comprised of $1.8 million from natural gas derivatives (Q1 2019 - $1.0 million gain) and $0.1 million from NGL derivatives (Q1 2019 - nil), partially offset by gains of $0.9 million from oil and foreign exchange derivatives (Q1 2019 - $0.9 million loss). For the first quarter of 2020, Perpetual recorded an unrealized gain on derivatives of $12.1 million (Q1 2019 - $7.6 million unrealized loss) attributable to the impact of lower WTI light oil and WCS average prices, compared to Perpetual's fixed price oil derivative positions. Unrealized gains and losses represent the change in mark-to-market value of derivative contracts as forward commodity prices and foreign exchange rates change. Unrealized gains and losses on derivatives are excluded from the Corporation's calculation of cash flow from operating activities as they are non-cash. Derivative gains and losses vary depending on the nature and extent of derivative contracts in place, which in turn, vary with the Corporation's assessment of commodity price risk, committed capital spending and other factors. Royalties Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2020 2019 Crown 432 513 Freehold and overriding(1) 1,951 2,663 Total 2,383 3,176 Crown (% of P&NG revenue) 4.1 2.3 Freehold and overriding (% of P&NG revenue) 18.6 12.0 Total (% of P&NG revenue) 22.7 14.3 $/boe 3.50 3.45 Includes $1.6 million in gross overriding royalty payments at East Edson for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (Q1 2019 - $1.8 million). Royalty expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $2.4 million, 25% lower than the comparative period of 2019 due to the 27% decrease in total production combined with lower reference prices for oil and natural gas. The combined average royalty rate on P&NG revenue increased from 14.3% in the first quarter of 2019 to 22.7% in 2020, due to the fixed nature of the gross overriding royalty at East Edson relative to lower overall production. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, lower royalties reflect the 4% decrease in the Alberta Gas Reference Price and the 22% decrease in the AECO Daily Index price compared to the prior year period, which are used to determine gas crown royalty and freehold and overriding royalty expense, respectively. At East Edson, the gross overriding royalty is equivalent to a maximum 5.6 MMcf/d of natural gas and associated NGL production. As East Edson natural gas production has decreased by 34% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the prior year period, the fixed nature of the gross overriding royalty has resulted in an increased expense on a percentage of revenue and unit-of- production basis. Production and operating expenses Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2020 2019 Production and operating expenses 4,168 5,320 $/boe 6.12 5.77 Total production and operating expenses were up 6% on a unit-of-production basis to $6.12/boe for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $5.77/boe for the comparable period of 2019. On an absolute dollar basis, production and operating costs were down by $1.1 million (22%). West Central production and operating expenses of $1.7 million were down 16% relative to the first quarter of 2019, while production was down 32% over the same period, illustrating the largely fixed cost nature of the East Edson property. West Central operating costs per boe increased by 23% to $3.19/boe in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2019 - $2.60/boe), while Eastern Alberta operating costs decreased 26% to $16.04/boe over the same period (Q1 2019 - $21.76/boe) as a result of lower well servicing costs and pump replacements at Mannville and the growth of low cost oil production at Ukalta. Transportation costs Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2020 2019 Transportation costs 1,270 1,531 $/boe 1.87 1.66 Transportation costs include clean oil trucking and NGL transportation, as well as costs to transport natural gas from the plant gate to commercial sales points. Transportation costs in the first quarter of 2020 were $1.3 million, down 17% from the prior year period of $1.5 million. On a unit- of-production basis, company-wide transportation costs increased by 13% from $1.66/boe in the first quarter of 2019 to $1.87/boe in the same period of 2020, due to the impact of unutilized demand charges from firm natural gas pipeline capacity at East Edson. Transportation costs averaged $1.73/boe at West Central compared to $2.32/boe for production from Eastern Alberta. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 8 Exploration and evaluation ("E&E") expenses Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands) 2020 2019 Lease rentals 20 164 Geological and geophysical costs 22 - Lease expiries (non-cash) 36 - Total E&E expense 78 164 Exploration and evaluation expenses include lease rentals on undeveloped acreage, geological and geophysical costs, and the write-down of carrying costs related to lease expiries. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $0.1 million of E&E expense, down 52% from the prior year period. General and administrative ("G&A") expenses Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2020 2019 Cash G&A expense 2,474 3,687 Overhead recoveries (249) (216) Total G&A expense 2,225 3,471 $/boe 3.27 3.77 Cash G&A expense was $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, a 33% ($1.2 million) decrease from the prior year period of $3.7 million as a result of a 25% reduction in Perpetual's corporate employee head count that was implemented in the third quarter of 2019. Compared to the prior year period, first quarter 2020 overhead recoveries increased by 15% as a result of higher exploration and development capital spending, partially offset by a reduction in expenditures on decommissioning obligations. On a unit-of-production basis, total G&A expense of $3.27/boe was consistent with the prior quarter (Q4 2019 - $3.27/boe) and down 13% from the prior year period, as lower costs were partially offset by the 27% decline in production. Additional cost savings in excess of $1.0 million are anticipated in 2020 as a result of reducing employee compensation and work hours to 80%, effective April 15, 2020, combined with the Federal wage subsidy program announced by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Share-based payments Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2020 2019 Share-based payments (non-cash) 180 708 Share-based payments (cash) 361 - Total share-based payments 541 708 Share-based payments expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.5 million, down 24% from the same period in 2019 due to a reduction in the performance multiplier estimate applicable to performance share rights, combined with a reduction in the number of outstanding share-based payment awards. No new awards were granted to employees in the first quarter of 2020, while 0.1 million deferred shares were granted to Directors of the Company. Depletion and depreciation Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2020 2019 Depletion and depreciation 6,279 8,559 $/boe 9.23 9.29 Perpetual recorded $6.3 million of depletion and depreciation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of 27% from $8.6 million recorded in the prior year period. The decrease reflects the 27% decline in production volumes compared to the prior year period. Impairment In accordance with IFRS, an impairment test is performed if the Company identifies an indicator of impairment. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company conducted an assessment of impairment indicators for the Company's CGUs. In performing the review, management determined that the significant decline in global oil and natural gas prices, coupled with the considerable economic instability and uncertainty in the oil and natural gas markets which negatively impacts operating cash flows, justified calculation of the recoverable amount of the liquids- rich natural gas assets and heavy oil assets which comprise the West Central CGU and Eastern Alberta CGU, respectively. The recoverable amounts of the CGUs were determined using value-in-use ("VIU") based on the net present value of cash flows from natural gas, oil, and NGL reserves using estimates of total proved plus probable reserves evaluated or reviewed by the Company's independent reserves evaluators and updated internally by management, along with commodity price estimates based on an average of three independent reserve evaluators, and an estimate of market discount rates between 12% and 25% to consider risks specific to the asset. At March 31, 2020, the Company determined that the carrying amounts of the West Central CGU and Eastern Alberta CGU exceeded the estimated recoverable amounts of $66.3 million and $26.4 million, respectively. Accordingly, a non-cash impairment charge of $50.3 million was included in net loss. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 9 E&E assets are tested for impairment both at the time of any triggering facts and circumstances as well as upon their eventual reclassification to oil and natural gas properties in property, plant and equipment. In the first quarter of 2020, management determined that the significant decline in global oil and natural gas prices, coupled with the considerable economic instability and uncertainty in the oil and natural gas industry, justified calculation of the recoverable amount of certain undeveloped lands classified as E&E. As a result, the carrying value of the undeveloped lands was written down to the estimated recoverable amount, resulting in a non-cash impairment charge of $10.2 million (Q1 2019 - nil). Finance expenses Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands) 2020 2019 Cash finance expense Interest on revolving bank debt 879 683 Interest on TOU share margin demand loan - 121 Interest on term loan 911 911 Interest on senior notes 735 711 Interest on lease liabilities(1) 45 50 Dividend income from TOU share investment - (166) Total cash finance expense 2,570 2,310 Non-cash finance expense Amortization of debt issue costs 347 272 Accretion on decommissioning obligations 166 215 Change in fair value of gas over bitumen royalty financing 52 408 Total non-cash finance expense 565 895 Finance expenses recognized in net loss 3,135 3,205 Total cash finance expense of $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 11% higher than the prior year period (Q1 2019 - $2.3 million), due to increased interest expense on the reserve-based revolving credit facility associated with higher floating interest rates. In January 2020, the Company sold its remaining 1,000,000 TOU shares and used the net cash proceeds of $14.3 million to repay the remaining $0.1 million TOU share margin demand loan, with the balance used to repay a portion of the Credit Facility. Accordingly, the Company no longer receives dividend income or incurs interest on the TOU share margin demand loan. Total non-cash finance expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.6 million, 37% lower than the prior year period (Q1 2019 $0.9 million). Change in fair value of TOU share investment During the three months ended March 31, 2020, Perpetual recorded an unrealized loss of $0.9 million related to the change in fair value of the TOU share investment, which represents the decrease in the fair value of TOU shares held from December 31, 2019 ($15.22 per share) to the time of sale in January 2020. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES Perpetual's strategy targets the maintenance of a strong capital base to retain investor, creditor and market confidence to support the execution of its business plans. The Company manages its capital structure and adjusts its capital spending in light of changes in economic conditions such as depressed commodity prices, available liquidity, and the risk characteristics of its underlying oil and natural gas assets. The Company considers its capital structure to include share capital, senior notes, the term loan, revolving bank debt, and net working capital. To manage its capital structure and available liquidity, the Company may from time to time issue equity or debt securities, sell assets, and adjust its capital spending to manage current and projected debt levels. The Company will continue to regularly assess changes to its capital structure and repayment alternatives, with considerations for both short-term liquidity and long-term financial sustainability. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 10 Capital management ($ thousands, except as noted) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Revolving bank debt 39,145 47,552 Term loan, principal amount 45,000 45,000 TOU share margin demand loan, principal amount - 100 Senior notes, principal amount 33,580 33,580 TOU share investment(1) - (15,220) Net working capital deficiency(2) 10,925 7,068 Net debt(2) 128,650 118,080 Shares outstanding at end of period (thousands)(3) 60,717 60,513 Market price at end of period ($/share) 0.03 0.07 Market value of shares 1,822 4,236 Enterprise value(2) 130,472 122,316 Net debt as a percentage of enterprise value 99 97 Trailing twelve-months adjusted funds flow(2) 4,571 14,534 Net debt to trailing twelve-months adjusted funds flow 28.1 8.1 The TOU share investment is based on the December 31, 2019 closing price per the Toronto Stock Exchange ($15.22 per share) and 1.0 million TOU shares held. See "Non-GAAP measures" in this MD&A. Shares outstanding are presented net of shares held in trust. At March 31, 2020, Perpetual had total net debt of $128.7 million, up $10.6 million (9%) from December 31, 2019. The increase in net debt was attributable to cash flows used in operating activities of $3.1 million, combined with first quarter capital expenditures of $5.2 million which resulted in higher payables at March 31, 2020 and increased the size of the net working capital deficiency compared to December 31, 2019. As at March 31, 2020, 61% of net debt outstanding was repayable in 2021 or later. Perpetual's net debt to trailing twelve-months adjusted funds flow increased to 28.1 times at March 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - 8.1 times) due to the $10.0 million decrease in trailing twelvemonths adjusted funds flow. Perpetual had available liquidity at March 31, 2020 of $3.6 million, comprised of the $45 million Borrowing Limit, less current borrowings and letters of credit of $39.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively. After giving effect to the $35 million of cash proceeds received from the East Edson Transaction and the reduced $20 million Borrowing Limit effective April 1, 2020, Perpetual had available liquidity of $13.6 million. TOU share margin demand loan In January 2020, the Company sold its remaining 1,000,000 TOU shares for net cash proceeds of $14.3 million. Net proceeds were used to fully repay the TOU share margin demand loan and to repay a portion of the Credit Facility. Revolving bank debt As at March 31, 2020, the Company's Credit Facility had a Borrowing Limit of $45 million (December 31, 2019 - $55.0 million) under which $39.1 million was drawn (December 31, 2019 - $47.6 million) and $2.3 million of letters of credit had been issued (December 31, 2019 - $2.3 million). Borrowings under the Credit Facility bear interest at its lenders' prime rate or Banker's Acceptance rates, plus applicable margins and standby fees. The applicable Banker's Acceptance margins range between 3.0% and 5.5%. The effective interest rate on the Credit Facility at March 31, 2020 was 7.0%. For the period ended March 31, 2020, if interest rates changed by 1% with all other variables held constant, the impact on annual cash finance expense and net loss would be $0.4 million. Effective April 1, 2020, Perpetual's syndicate of Credit Facility lenders completed their borrowing base redetermination, incorporating the impact of the East Edson Transaction. The Borrowing Limit was reduced from $45 million to $20 million, with the next Borrowing Limit redetermination scheduled on or prior to July 31, 2020. The Credit Facility will continue to revolve until the next scheduled borrowing base redetermination and may be extended for a further period of up to 364 days subject to approval by the Company's lenders. If not extended, the credit facility will cease to revolve, and all outstanding advances will be repayable on November 30, 2020. As a result, revolving bank debt has been presented as a current liability on the condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2020. Previously, on December 24, 2019, Perpetual's syndicate of Credit Facility lenders completed their semi-annual borrowing base redetermination, reducing the Borrowing Limit from $55 million to $45 million on January 22, 2020. The Credit Facility is secured by general, first lien security agreements covering all present and future property of the Company and its subsidiaries, with the exception of certain lands pledged to the gas over bitumen royalty financing counterparty. The Credit Facility also contains provisions which restrict the Company's ability to repay second lien and unsecured debt and to pay dividends on or repurchase its common shares. At March 31, 2020, the Credit Facility was not subject to any financial covenants and the Company was in compliance with all customary non-financial covenants. Term loan March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Maturity date Interest rate Principal Carrying Amount Principal Carrying amount Term loan March 14, 2021 8.1% $ 45,000 $ 44,419 $ 45,000 $ 44,274 The term loan bears a fixed interest rate of 8.1% with semi-annual interest payments due June 30 and December 31 of each year. Amounts borrowed under the term loan that are repaid are not available for re-borrowing. The Company may repay the term loan at any time without PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 11 penalty. The term loan matures and is repayable on March 14, 2021 and has been presented as a current liability on the condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position as at March 31, 2020. The term loan has a cross-default provision with the Credit Facility and contains substantially similar provisions and covenants as the Credit Facility. The term loan is secured by a general security agreement over all present and future property of the Company and its subsidiaries on a second priority basis, subordinate only to liens securing loans under the Credit Facility, and certain lands pledged to the gas over bitumen royalty financing counterparty. At March 31, 2020, the term loan is presented net of $0.6 million in issue costs which are amortized over the remaining term of the loan using a weighted average effective interest rate of 9.5%. At March 31, 2020, the term loan was not subject to any financial covenants and the Company was in compliance with all customary non-financial covenants. Senior notes March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Maturity date Interest rate Principal Carrying Amount Principal Carrying amount 2022 Senior Notes January 23, 2022 8.75% $ 33,580 $ 32,400 $ 33,580 $ 32,255 The 2022 Senior Notes bear a fixed interest rate of 8.75% with semi-annual interest payments due January 23 and July 23 of each year. The senior notes are direct senior unsecured obligations of the Company, ranking pari passu with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company. Prior to January 23, 2021, the Company may redeem up to 100% of the senior notes at 103.3% of the principal amount. Subsequent to January 23, 2021, the Company may redeem up to 100% of the senior notes at the principal amount. At March 31, 2020, the 2022 Senior Notes are recorded at the present value of future cash flows, net of issue and principal discount costs which are amortized over the remaining term using a weighted average effective interest rate of 10.9%. The senior notes have a cross-default provision with the Company's Credit Facility. In addition, the senior notes indenture contains restrictions on certain payments including dividends, retirement of subordinated debt, and stock repurchases. At March 31, 2020, other than the restricted payment covenants noted above, the senior notes were not subject to any financial covenants and the Company was in compliance with all customary non-financial covenants. Entities controlled by the Company's CEO hold $14.6 million of the 2022 Senior Notes outstanding. An entity that is associated with the Company's CEO holds an additional $9.1 million of the 2022 Senior Notes outstanding. Equity At March 31, 2020 there were 60.7 million common shares outstanding, net of 0.6 million shares held in trust to resource employee compensation programs. During the first quarter of 2020, no shares were purchased by the independent trustee to be held in trust (Q1 2019 - 0.3 million shares). Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were 60.7 million (Q1 2019 - 60.1 million). At May 4, 2020 there were 60.7 million common shares outstanding which is net of 0.6 million shares held in trust for employee compensation programs. In addition, the following potentially issuable common shares were outstanding as at the date of this MD&A: (millions) May 4, 2020 Share options 5.5 Performance share rights(1) 3.4 Compensation awards 7.9 Total 16.8 (1) 3.4 million performance share rights have an exercise price below the March 31, 2020 closing price of the Company's common shares of $0.03 per share. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 12 SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS ($ thousands, except as noted) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Financial Oil and natural gas revenue 10,497 15,830 17,097 19,235 Net loss (59,718) (32,498) (20,349) (36,276) Per share - basic and diluted (0.98) (0.54) (0.34) (0.60) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities (3,114) (1,290) 5,509 4,295 Adjusted funds flow(1) (3,601) 340 4,183 3,649 Per share - basic and diluted (0.06) 0.01 0.07 0.06 Capital expenditures 5,233 1,995 4,506 5,200 Net payments (proceeds) on acquisitions and dispositions - - - - Net capital expenditures 5,233 1,995 4,506 5,200 Common shares (thousands) Weighted average - basic and diluted 60,674 60,444 60,317 60,154 Operating Daily average production Natural gas (MMcf/d) 33.3 36.6 38.2 44.5 Oil (bbl/d) 1,320 1,275 1,292 1,207 NGL (bbl/d) 606 606 731 754 Total (boe/d) 7,479 7,991 8,383 9,370 Average prices Realized natural gas price ($/Mcf)(2) 1.16 2.00 3.13 2.25 Realized oil price ($/bbl)(2) 32.60 43.85 44.31 50.01 Realized NGL price ($/bbl) (2) 36.48 43.93 37.34 51.34 ($ thousands, except as noted) Q1 2019 Q4 2018(3) Q3 2018(3) Q2 2018(3) Financial Oil and natural gas revenues 22,199 21,510 20,504 20,774 Net loss (4,892) (331) (12,259) (1,325) Per share - basic and diluted (0.08) (0.01) (0.20) (0.02) Cash flow from operating activities 9,292 5,163 6,729 8,435 Adjusted funds flow(1) 6,362 8,052 5,155 7,847 Per share - basic and diluted 0.11 0.13 0.09 0.13 Capital expenditures 1,238 5,617 4,343 2,031 Net payments (proceeds) on acquisitions and dispositions - (1,285) 4,341 (7,012) Net capital expenditures 1,238 4,332 8,684 (4,981) Common shares (thousands) Weighted average - basic and diluted 60,111 60,448 60,468 59,876 Operating Daily average production Natural gas (MMcf/d) 50.0 44.9 46.9 53.1 Oil (bbl/d) 1,121 1,301 1,022 971 NGL (bbl/d) 785 715 730 806 Total (boe/d) 10,240 9,491 9,569 10,620 Average prices Realized natural gas price ($/Mcf)(2) 3.54 4.38 2.83 2.62 Realized oil price ($/bbl)(2) 41.12 19.83 48.57 53.26 Realized NGL price ($/bbl) (2) 32.16 35.73 56.02 60.77 See "Non-GAAP measures" in this MD&A. Realized natural gas, oil, and NGL prices include physical forward sales contracts for which delivery was made during the reporting period, along with realized gains and losses on financial derivatives and foreign exchange contracts. IFRS 16 was adopted January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach; therefore, comparative information has not been restated. Refer to the recently adopted accounting pronouncements section in this MD&A. The Company's oil and natural gas revenue, net loss, cash flow from (used in) operating activities and adjusted funds flow are influenced by commodity prices and production levels. Natural gas production levels decreased during 2018 and 2019 due to natural declines and reduced capital expenditures in response to depressed AECO natural gas prices, and due to the shut-in of approximately 700 boe/d of production during the second, third and fourth quarters of 2018 at East Edson associated with the Sequoia bankruptcy. This production was restarted in mid- December 2018, causing natural gas production to increase temporarily in the first quarter of 2019. Oil-focused capital expenditures increased beginning in the second quarter of 2019, as improved oil prices and differentials supported investment. In response to the significant decline in global oil prices which began in March 2020, oil-focused capital expenditures and production have been temporarily suspended, pending a recovery to oil prices. The Company recognized impairment charges of $60.5 million associated with the significant decline in oil and natural gas prices experienced late in the first quarter of 2020 (Q4 2019 - $24.5 million; Q2 2019 - $22.6 million, both associated with depressed AECO natural gas prices), along with $1.5 million of restructuring costs during the third quarter of 2019. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 13 Commodity price risk management and sales obligations Perpetual's commodity price risk management strategy is focused on managing downside risk and increasing certainty in adjusted funds flow by mitigating the effect of commodity price volatility. Physical forward sales and financial derivatives are used to manage the balance sheet, to lock in economics on capital programs and to take advantage of perceived anomalies in commodity markets. Perpetual also utilizes foreign exchange derivatives and physical or financial derivatives related to the differential between natural gas prices at the AECO and NYMEX trading hubs and oil basis differentials between WTI and WCS in order to mitigate the effects of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and basis differentials on the Corporation's realized revenue. Diversification of markets is a further risk management strategy employed by the Company. Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Company entered into offsetting contracts for several of its financial oil and natural gas commodity price risk management contracts that were outstanding at March 31, 2020. The following tables provide a summary of commodity price risk management contracts outstanding at May 4, 2020: Natural Gas The Company has open physical and financial natural gas arrangements in place at AECO as summarized in the table below. Settlements on physical sales contracts are recognized in oil and natural gas revenue. Volumes sold (bought) at AECO Average price Market prices Term (GJ/d) ($/GJ)(1) ($/GJ)(2) Type of contract May 2020 5,275 0.56 1.79 Financial May 2020 7,913 0.50 1.79 Physical Average price calculated using weighted average price for net open contracts. Market prices for May 2020 are based on settled AECO Monthly Index prices. Market prices for subsequent months are based on forward AECO Monthly Index prices as of market close on May 4, 2020. The following table provides a summary of physical and financial basis differential contracts between AECO and NYMEX trading: Volumes sold AECO-NYMEX (bought) differential Market prices Term (MMBtu/d) (US$/MMBtu)(1) (US$/MMBtu)(2) Type of contract June 2020 - December 2020 5,000 (1.41) (0.63) Financial June 2020 - December 2020 7,500 (1.41) (0.63) Physical January 2021 - December 2021 15,000 (1.31) (0.87) Physical Average price calculated using weighted average price for net open contracts. Market prices are based on forward AECO-NYMEX differential prices as of market close on May 4, 2020. Crude Oil The Company had entered into the following financial fixed price oil sales arrangements which settle in US$ as follows: Volumes WTI average price Market prices Type of Term (bbl/d) (US$/bbl) (US$/bbl)(1) contract April 2020 - June 2020 600 53.23 20.66 Financial Market prices for April are based on settled WTI oil prices. Market prices for subsequent months are based on forward WTI oil prices as of market close on May 4, 2020. The following table provides a summary of basis differential contracts between WTI and WCS trading: Volumes WTI-WCS differential Market prices Type of Term (bbl/d) (US$/bbl)(1) (US$/bbl)(2) contract April 2020 250 (16.75) (13.20) Financial April 2020 - October 2020 100 (17.65) (11.07) Financial April 2020 - December 2020 500 (19.75) (11.51) Financial Average price calculated using weighted average price for net open contracts; contracts settle at WTI index less a fixed basis amount. Market prices for April and May are based on settled WTI-WCS differential prices. Market prices for subsequent months are based on forward WTI-WCS differential prices as of market close on May 4, 2020. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 14 NGL The following table provides a summary of financial NGL basis differential arrangements between WTI and Edmonton condensate pricing: Volumes WTI Edmonton condensate Market prices Type of Term (bbl/d) differential (US$/bbl) (US$/bbl)(1) contract April 2020 - June 2020 350 (6.15) (5.54) Financial Market prices for April and May are based on settled WTI Edmonton condensate differential prices. Market prices for subsequent months are based on forward WTI Edmonton condensate differential prices as of market close on May 4, 2020. Natural Gas Sales Obligations Natural gas volumes sold pursuant to the Company's market diversification contract are sold at fixed volume obligations of 40,000 MMBtu/d and priced at daily index prices at each of the market price points, less transportation costs from AECO to each market price point as detailed below. November 1, 2020 to October 31, November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022 Daily sales volume 2024 Daily sales volume Market/Pricing Point (MMBtu/d) (MMBtu/d) Chicago 12,200 - Malin 10,800 15,000 Dawn 8,000 15,000 Michcon 5,200 - Empress 3,800 - Emerson - 10,000 Total natural gas sales volume obligation 40,000 40,000 OFF BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS Perpetual has no off balance sheet arrangements. ACCOUNTING PRONOUNCEMENTS Recently adopted Amendments to IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the amendments to the definition of a business in IFRS 3 Business Combinations. The amendments are intended to assist entities in determining whether a transaction should be accounted for as a business combination or as an asset acquisition. IFRS 3 continues to adopt a market participant's perspective to determine whether an acquired set of activities and assets is a business. The amendments clarify the minimum requirements for a business; remove the assessment of whether market participants are capable of replacing any missing elements; add guidance to help entities assess whether an acquired process is substantive; narrow the definitions of a business and of outputs; and introduce an optional fair value concentration test. No business combinations were completed during the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Corporation is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance. Each regulatory body, including the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Canadian provincial securities commissions, has a different set of rules pertaining to corporate governance. The Corporation fully conforms to the rules of the governing bodies under which it operates. INTERNAL CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES Evaluation of disclosure controls and procedures There were no changes in the Corporation's internal control over financial reporting during the period beginning on January 1, 2020 and ended March 31, 2020 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, internal control over financial reporting. FORWARD-LOOKINGINFORMATION AND STATEMENTS: Certain information and statements contained in this MD&A including management's assessment of future plans and operations, and including the information contained under the headings "Future Operations" and "Outlook" may constitute forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and these statements relate to future events or to future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward- looking information and statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "outlook", "guidance", "objective", "plans", "intends", "targeting", "could", "potential", "strategy" and any similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this MD&A contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the quantity and recoverability of Perpetual's reserves; the timing and amount of future production; future prices as well as supply and demand for natural gas, NGL and crude oil; the existence, operations and strategy of the commodity price risk management program; the approximate PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 15 amount of forward sales and financial contracts to be employed, and the value of financial forward natural gas, oil and other risk management contracts; net income and adjusted funds flow sensitivities to commodity price, production, foreign exchange and interest rate changes; production and operating, general and administrative ("G&A"), and other expenses; the costs and timing of future abandonment and reclamation, asset retirement and environmental obligations; the use of exploration and development activity, prudent asset management, and acquisitions to sustain, replace or add to reserves and production or expand the Corporation's asset base; the Corporation's acquisition and disposition strategy and the existence of acquisition and disposition opportunities, the criteria to be considered in connection therewith and the benefits to be derived therefrom; Perpetual's ability to benefit from the combination of growth opportunities and the ability to grow through the capital expenditure program; expected compliance with credit facility and term loan covenants in 2020 and 2021; expected book value and related tax value of the Corporation's assets and prospect inventory and estimates of net asset value; adjusted funds flow; ability to fund exploration and development; the corporate strategy; expectations regarding Perpetual's access to capital to fund its acquisition, exploration and development activities; the effect of future accounting pronouncements and their impact on the Corporation's financial results; future income tax and its effect on adjusted funds flow; intentions with respect to preservation of tax pools and taxes payable by the Corporation; funding of and anticipated results from capital expenditure programs; renewal of and borrowing costs associated with the credit facility; future debt levels, financial capacity, liquidity and capital resources; future contractual commitments; drilling, completion, facilities, construction and waterflood plans, and the effect thereof; the impact of Canadian federal and provincial governmental regulation on the Corporation relative to other issuers; Crown royalty rates; Perpetual's treatment under governmental regulatory regimes; business strategies and plans of management including future changes in the structure of business operations and debt reduction initiatives; and the reliance on third parties in the industry to develop and expand Perpetual's assets and operations. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the forecasts and projections in the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A, which assumptions are based on management's analysis of historical trends, experience, current conditions and expected future developments pertaining to Perpetual and the industry in which it operates as well as certain assumptions regarding the matters outlined above. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, the impact of COVID-19 as further described below, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by Perpetual and described in the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A. In particular and without limitation of the foregoing, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on global financial conditions. Perpetual cannot accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on its ability to execute its business plans in response to government public health efforts to contain COVID-19 and to obtain financing or third parties' ability to meet their contractual obligations with Perpetual including due to uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected jurisdictions; and the current and future demand for oil and gas. In the event that the prevalence of COVID-19 continues to increase (or fears in respect of COVID-19 continue to increase), governments may increase regulations and restrictions regarding the flow of labour or products, and travel bans, and Perpetual's operations, service providers and customers, and ability to advance its business plan or carry out its top strategic priorities, could be adversely affected. In particular, should any employees, consultants or other service providers of Perpetual become infected with COVID-19 or similar pathogens, it could have a material negative impact on Perpetual's operations, prospects, business, financial condition and results of operations. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of performance and is subject to a number of risks or uncertainties, including without limitation those described herein and under "Risk Factors" in Perpetual's Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities which may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com)and at Perpetual's website (www.perpetualenergyinc.com). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of Perpetual's management at the time the information is released, and Perpetual disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as expressly required by applicable securities law. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this MD&A reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions of the Corporation including, without limitation, that Perpetual will conduct its operations in a manner consistent with its expectations and, where applicable, consistent with past practice; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; the continuance of existing, and in certain circumstances, the implementation of proposed tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the ability of Perpetual to obtain equipment, services, and supplies in a timely manner to carry out its activities; the accuracy of the estimates of Perpetual's reserve and resource volumes; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; the timing and costs of storage facility and pipeline construction and expansion and the ability to secure adequate product transportation; the continued availability of adequate debt and/or equity financing and adjusted funds flow to fund the Corporation's capital and operating requirements as needed; and the extent of Perpetual's liabilities. The Corporation believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information and statements included in this MD&A are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas products; supply and demand regarding Perpetual's products; risks inherent in Perpetual's operations, such as production declines, unexpected results, geological, technical, or drilling and process problems; unanticipated operating events that can reduce production or cause production to be shut-in or delayed; changes in exploration or development plans by Perpetual or by third party operators of Perpetual's properties; reliance on industry partners; uncertainties or inaccuracies associated with estimating reserves volumes; competition for, among other things; capital, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped lands, skilled personnel, equipment for drilling, completions, facilities and pipeline construction and maintenance; increased costs; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; increased debt levels or debt service requirements; industry conditions including fluctuations in the price of natural gas and related commodities; royalties payable in respect of Perpetual's production; governmental regulation of the oil and gas industry, including environmental regulation; fluctuation in foreign exchange or interest rates; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; changes in laws applicable to the Corporation, royalty rates, or other regulatory matters; general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; stock market volatility and market valuations; limited, unfavorable, or a lack of access to capital markets, and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Perpetual's public disclosure documents. In addition, defence costs of legal claims can be substantial, even with respect to claims that have no merit and due to the inherent uncertainty of the litigation process, the resolution of the legal proceedings to which the Company has become subject could have PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 16 a material effect on the Company's financial position and results of operations. The foregoing list of risk factors should not be considered exhaustive. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A, and neither the Corporation nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, unless expressly required to do so by applicable securities laws. PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. Q1 2020 Page 17 Attachments Original document

