Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc    PLI   GB0006798424

PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT T

(PLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Management Arrangements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Management Arrangements

The Board of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the “Company”) notes the announcement by Invesco this morning that Mark Barnett is leaving Invesco with immediate effect.

As announced on 6 April 2020 the Board has served protective notice on Invesco, the Company’s investment manager, and has commenced a search for a new investment manager with the credentials and capacity to deliver capital growth and real growth in dividends over the medium to longer term from UK equities.  In the meantime, Martin Walker, the Company’s deputy fund manager, will oversee the Company’s portfolio until the transition completes.

This announcement contains information that is inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.  The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Griggs of Invesco Asset Management Limited.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary

15 May 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWT
06:02aPERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement..
PR
04/24PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Doc re ri..
PR
04/24PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement..
PR
04/08PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s..
PR
04/06PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement..
PR
04/01PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement..
PR
03/24PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
03/18PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement..
PR
03/16PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s..
PR
03/05PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group