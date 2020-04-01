Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Portfolio

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
HEADLINE: Statement re Portfolio
The Board of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) notes the announcement by Invesco that it is seeking to exit exposure from unquoted securities with a view to redeploying the proceeds into discounted publicly quoted UK equities. The impact on the Company’s Net Asset Value from Invesco’s decision to mark down the pricing of these securities by 60% to reflect current market conditions means that the unquoted investments will be less than 1% of the Company’s net asset value.
