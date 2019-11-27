Log in
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT T

(PLI)
News

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

11/27/2019 | 11:40am EST

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE:   Purchase of Own Securities

.

The Company announces that, on 27 November 2019 it repurchased 250,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at 321.01p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 21,249,778.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 21,249,778 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 219,182,572.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
27 November 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
