Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc    PLI   GB0006798424

PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT T

(PLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE:   Purchase of Own Securities

.

The Company announces that, on 3 July 2020 it repurchased 55,018 ordinary shares of 10p each at 223.95p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 26,479,019.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 26,479,019 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 213,953,331, each with one voting right.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
3 July 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWT
12:10pPERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
07/01PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
06/26PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
06/23PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
06/19PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
06/17PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
06/10PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
06/08PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s..
PR
06/05PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
06/05PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Annual Re..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group