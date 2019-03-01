Log in
PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST. TRUST

(PLI)
Perpetual Income & Growth Invest Trust : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

03/01/2019 | 06:43am EST

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Date: 1 March 2019

Name of applicant: Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
Name of scheme: No programme – General Purpose
Period of return: From: 4 September 2018 To: 1 March 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 9,892,135
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 9,892,135 

   

Name of contact: Paul Griggs
For Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 020 3753 1000

© PRNewswire 2019
