PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST. TRUST (PLI)
Perpetual Income & Growth Invest Trust : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

08/29/2018 | 06:43am EDT

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE:     First Interim Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 3.25p per ordinary share.  This dividend is payable on 28 September 2018 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 7 September 2018.  The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 6 September 2018.

.

Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
T: 020 3753 1000
29 August 2018


© PRNewswire 2018
