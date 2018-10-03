Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust    PLI   GB0006798424

PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST. TRUST (PLI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest Trust : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 05:58pm CEST

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE:   Purchase of Own Securities

.

The Company announces that, on 3 October 2018 it repurchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at 354.21p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 720,000.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 720,000 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 239,712,350.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
25 September 2018


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH
05:58pPERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST TRU : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
09/28PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST TRU : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director ..
PR
09/25PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST TRU : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
09/19PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST TRU : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
09/12PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST TRU : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
09/06PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST. TR : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/04PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST TRU : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Blocklist..
PR
08/29PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST TRU : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend ..
PR
08/16PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST TRU : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
08/10PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST TRU : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transacti..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.