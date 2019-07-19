Log in
PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVEST. TRUST

(PLI)
Perpetual Income & Growth Invest Trust : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

07/19/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE:   Purchase of Own Securities

.

The Company announces that, on 19 July 2019 it repurchased 250,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at 315.89p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 6,938,639.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 6,938,639 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 233,493,711.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
19 July 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
