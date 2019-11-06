Board leadership critical to future of NFP fundraising: Perpetual and Noble Ambition

Media Release

7 November 2019

Driving a culture of philanthropy and 100 per cent Board participation in giving will be critical in attracting greater philanthropic investment in the future, however confidence and culture are holding Boards back, a new report released today by Perpetual and Noble Ambition has found.

Perpetual has partnered with strategic fundraising expert and Director & Founder of Noble Ambition, Melissa Smith, on a white paper which aims to help Boards and CEOs improve their fundraising. The white paper Jump on Board: High-performing not-for-profitboards in fundraising, explores the role not-for- profit (NFP) Board Directors and Chairs play in fundraising, and how Boards can attract greater philanthropic investment in the future.

Caitriona Fay, General Manager of Community & Social Investment at Perpetual, said the report found Australian NFP Boards do not currently demonstrate the fundraising leadership required to drive meaningful cultural change within the broader context of their governance responsibilities.

"Many boards seem to think fundraising sits over there with someone else. Too many see it purely as a management issue, rather than a key governance issue that needs to be addressed both from a strategy and oversight perspective.

"It is clear fundraising needs to evolve to a whole-of-Board capability and should be a supporting pillar to a Board's role of governance, strategy and advocacy. Boards need to understand enough to ask questions about whether the fundraising approach is tracking in the right direction and whether the lead indicators for fundraising for success are all there," said Ms Fay.

Ms Smith also commented, "The role of the Board is critical in not only being able to advocate for the organisation, but also personally to give and to personally ask others to give."

Confidence and culture remain significant barriers for NFP Boards

The research revealed confidence and culture were two substantial barriers to achieving greater participation in fundraising at Board level for Australian NFPs.

To create a culture of giving, Chairs must lead by example and share clear and consistent messaging about Board engagement in fundraising.

"100 per cent Board participation in fundraising is about more than just dollars raised and a monetary donation, it is about the broader value Directors can bring to NFP fundraising," added Ms Smith.

"Confidence was also found to be a significant challenge for Australian NFP Boards. To thrive in an increasingly sophisticated fundraising environment organisations must invest in fundraising strategy and capacity building at a leadership level," she said.

Four pillars to Australian Board engagement in NFP fundraising

When examining an Australian approach to NFP Board involvement in fundraising, David Gonski AC, President, Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) and Chancellor, The University of New South Wales (UNSW), advocates a diverse Board that reflects the interests of the community an organisation serves.