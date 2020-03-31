FBU: Substantial Product Holder Notice - Perpetual Limited
03/31/2020 | 06:16pm EDT
Fletcher Building
Limited
Private Bag 92114
Auckland 1142
810 Great South Road
Penrose
Auckland 1061
New Zealand
fletcherbuilding.com
1 April 2020
Substantial Product Holder Notice - Perpetual Limited and subsidiaries
Attached is the substantial product holder notice lodged by Perpetual Limited and
subsidiaries with NZX advising of their disclosure of movement of 1% or more in
substantial holding.
Authorised by:
Andrew Clarke
Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS
Aleida White
Head of Investor Relations +64 21 155 8837
Aleida.White@fbu.com
Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding
or change in nature of relevant interest, or both
Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
Note: This form must be completed in accordance with the instructions at the end of the form.
To: NZX and
To: FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Relevant event being disclosed: DISCLOSURE OF MOVEMENT OF 1% OR MORE
Date of relevant event: 30/03/2020
Date this disclosure made: 31/03/2020
Date last disclosure made: 20/02/2020
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): PERPETUAL LIMITED and subsidiaries
Summary of substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares
Summary for: PERPETUAL LIMITED and subsidiaries
For
this disclosure,-
total number held in class: 73,249,760
total in class: 824,256,416
total percentage held in class: 8.89% For last disclosure,-
total number held in class: 82,427,669
total in class: 825,453,215
total percentage held in class: 9.99%
Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event
Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: REFER TO ANNEXURE 3
Details after relevant event
Details for: REFER TO ANNEXURE 1
Nature of relevant interest(s): NORMAL MARKET TRADING
Form 604_NZ.doc
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: REFER TO ANNEXURE 2
percentage held in class: REFER TO ANNEXURE 2
current registered holder(s): REFER TO ANNEXURE 2
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: REFER TO ANNEXURE 2
Additional information
Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): PO BOX 4171, SYDNEY 2000, AUSTRALIA
Contact details: Sylvie Dimarco, 612 9229 9365, Sylvie.Dimarco@perpetual.com.au
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A
Certification
I, Sylvie Dimarco, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.
Form 604_NZ.doc
ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:
INTERNAL CODE
REGISTRATION DETAILS
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
17
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
26
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
33
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
118
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
212
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
649
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
650
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
652
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
653
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
651
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
654
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
670
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
695
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
774
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
This is Annexure 1 Page 1 of 6 referred to in Form 603
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
855
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
2093
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
2095
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
2124
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
2125
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
2127
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
2128
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
2199
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
2210
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
2219
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
2130
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited
2089
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
2086
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
106
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
133
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
This is Annexure 1 Page 2 of 6 referred to in Form 603
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
323
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
669
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
139
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
44
Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
108
Level 16, Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
414
Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
696
Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
941
Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
ALL 'SS' CODES
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with:
INTERNAL CODE
REGISTRATION DETAILS
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
227
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd
248
P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange
Sydney NSW 1225
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
702
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
740
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
This is Annexure 1 Page 3 of 6 referred to in Form 603
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
786
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
2085
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
2122
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
2131
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
2216
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd
220
GPO Box 764G
Melbourne VIC 3001
Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd
221
GPO Box 764G
Melbourne VIC 3001
Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd
222
GPO Box 764G
Melbourne VIC 3001
Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd
224
GPO Box 764G
Melbourne VIC 3001
Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody
Nominees (Australia) Limited
2163
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd
2222
GPO Box 764G
Melbourne VIC 3001
Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody
Nominees (Australia) Limited
194
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
State Street Limited
779
420 George Street
Sydney NSW 2000
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
2101
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody
Nominees (Australia) Limited
2152
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
This is Annexure 1 Page 4 of 6 referred to in Form 603
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
2161
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
State Street Limited
2172
420 George Street
Sydney NSW 2000
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
210
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
215
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
230
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
231
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
392
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
394
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
449
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
773
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
788
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
791
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
2100
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
2166
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
National Nominees Pty Ltd
711
PO Box 1406
Melbourne VIC 3001
This is Annexure 1 Page 5 of 6 referred to in Form 603
National Nominees Pty Ltd
787
PO Box 1406
Melbourne VIC 3001
National Nominees Pty Ltd
2083
PO Box 1406
Melbourne VIC 3001
National Nominees Pty Ltd
2097
PO Box 1406
Melbourne VIC 3001
National Nominees Pty Ltd
2160
PO Box 1406
Melbourne VIC 3001
National Nominees Pty Ltd
2220
PO Box 1406
Melbourne VIC 3001
2243
National nominees Pty Ltd
PO Box 1406
Melbourne VIC 3001
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited as trustee, custodian or nominee
INTERNAL CODE
REGISTRATION DETAILS
T2
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
GPO Box 4172 Sydney NSW 2001
T3
The Trust Company Limited
GPO Box 4270 Sydney NSW 2001
T4
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
GPO Box 4172 Sydney NSW 2001
T6
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
GPO Box 4172 Sydney NSW 2001
T7
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
GPO Box 4172 Sydney NSW 2001
This is Annexure 1 Page 6 of 6 referred to in Form 603
ANNEXURE 2
PRESENT RELEVANT INTERESTS
NZX Code
Internal Code
Holding
FBU
17
2,491,084
FBU
26
5,373,137
FBU
2130
1,358,140
FBU
2216
1,871,524
FBU
2166
1,097,003
FBU
2085
897,446
FBU
212
2,301,296
FBU
2222
156,857
FBU
2163
3,303,897
FBU
2100
1,263,847
FBU
2161
154,057
FBU
702
1,619,775
FBU
2243
125,434
FBU
2152
3,722,270
FBU
649
7,254,172
FBU
650
1,394,414
FBU
2125
160,058
FBU
2124
87,532
FBU
651
1,906,918
FBU
670
8,850
FBU
740
2,283,568
FBU
941
1,768,998
FBU
44
3,108,413
FBU
696
3,634,127
FBU
695
4,370,732
FBU
215
11,440,579
FBU
220
1,630,453
FBU
652
8,456,187
FBU
T2
8,992
73,249,760
This is annexure 2 Page 1 of 1 referred to in document
Title: Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding
ANNEXURE 3
CHANGES IN RELEVANT INTERESTS
Account
Security
Volume
Value
AsAtDate
653
FBU
-
404,192
2,162,332
20/02/2020
653
FBU
-
500,000
2,672,145
20/02/2020
653
FBU
-
500,000
2,672,145
20/02/2020
740
FBU
-
29,191
150,684
26/02/2020
2085
FBU
-
11,427
58,986
26/02/2020
702
FBU
-
5,052
26,056
26/02/2020
2085
FBU
-
2,799
14,436
26/02/2020
941
FBU
-
45,793
236,406
26/02/2020
2152
FBU
-
11,609
59,873
26/02/2020
2100
FBU
-
3,942
20,331
26/02/2020
702
FBU
-
20,411
105,362
26/02/2020
215
FBU
-
35,678
184,008
26/02/2020
17
FBU
-
7,497
38,666
26/02/2020
740
FBU
-
7,122
36,731
26/02/2020
26
FBU
-
152,257
786,024
26/02/2020
17
FBU
-
30,907
159,557
26/02/2020
2100
FBU
-
16,089
83,059
26/02/2020
941
FBU
-
9,159
47,237
26/02/2020
26
FBU
-
17,142
88,409
26/02/2020
215
FBU
-
146,111
754,227
26/02/2020
2152
FBU
-
47,814
246,839
26/02/2020
44
FBU
-
262,200
1,334,283
27/02/2020
2100
FBU
19,675
99,501
27/02/2020
702
FBU
25,221
127,548
27/02/2020
17
FBU
37,419
189,237
27/02/2020
2085
FBU
13,969
70,644
27/02/2020
2152
FBU
57,945
293,041
27/02/2020
941
FBU
46,614
235,738
27/02/2020
26
FBU
85,501
432,398
27/02/2020
740
FBU
35,550
179,785
27/02/2020
215
FBU
178,106
900,723
27/02/2020
44
FBU
-
330,101
1,632,230
28/02/2020
44
FBU
-
339,173
1,656,245
2/03/2020
2222
FBU
-
1,253
6,248
3/03/2020
44
FBU
-
23,070
115,054
3/03/2020
2125
FBU
-
2,983
14,877
3/03/2020
650
FBU
-
33,027
164,711
3/03/2020
649
FBU
-
195,084
972,915
3/03/2020
26
FBU
-
26,086
130,791
3/03/2020
2124
FBU
-
4,295
21,420
3/03/2020
2243
FBU
-
3,734
18,622
3/03/2020
220
FBU
-
36,554
182,284
3/03/2020
44
FBU
-
225,000
1,091,706
4/03/2020
212
FBU
-
200,000
970,804
6/03/2020
44
FBU
-
200,000
919,308
9/03/2020
44
FBU
-
75,000
347,366
9/03/2020
44
FBU
-
150,000
689,481
9/03/2020
This is annexure 3 Page 1 of 3
Title: Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding
44
FBU
-
626,596
2,782,689
10/03/2020
17
FBU
87,048
388,962
10/03/2020
2130
FBU
61,353
276,531
10/03/2020
2130
FBU
136,407
621,350
10/03/2020
2130
FBU
-
379,270
1,691,708
11/03/2020
44
FBU
-
526,542
2,234,415
12/03/2020
2124
FBU
-
2,539
10,876
13/03/2020
2130
FBU
-
31,804
137,500
13/03/2020
44
FBU
-
25,394
100,464
13/03/2020
2125
FBU
-
2,287
9,887
13/03/2020
2125
FBU
-
4,715
20,198
13/03/2020
650
FBU
-
41,184
176,420
13/03/2020
650
FBU
-
19,974
86,354
13/03/2020
44
FBU
-
122,316
523,966
13/03/2020
220
FBU
-
48,095
206,002
13/03/2020
2243
FBU
-
1,805
7,804
13/03/2020
2243
FBU
-
3,721
15,940
13/03/2020
2222
FBU
-
2,281
9,860
13/03/2020
44
FBU
-
59,321
256,465
13/03/2020
220
FBU
-
23,325
100,831
13/03/2020
649
FBU
-
212,204
909,019
13/03/2020
2124
FBU
-
1,232
5,326
13/03/2020
649
FBU
-
102,914
444,932
13/03/2020
212
FBU
-
19,042
82,325
13/03/2020
2130
FBU
-
65,579
280,921
13/03/2020
2222
FBU
-
4,704
20,148
13/03/2020
212
FBU
-
69,829
299,127
13/03/2020
44
FBU
-
2,990
11,415
17/03/2020
44
FBU
-
579,903
2,230,441
17/03/2020
44
FBU
-
433,788
1,472,352
19/03/2020
26
FBU
-
96,880
338,490
20/03/2020
44
FBU
-
220,807
666,561
23/03/2020
2243
FBU
-
4,524
15,335
25/03/2020
650
FBU
-
49,472
167,695
25/03/2020
2243
FBU
-
2,772
9,219
25/03/2020
220
FBU
-
57,831
196,018
25/03/2020
2125
FBU
-
5,646
19,138
25/03/2020
649
FBU
-
156,202
519,478
25/03/2020
2130
FBU
-
75,500
247,105
25/03/2020
696
FBU
-
137,010
464,422
25/03/2020
2125
FBU
-
3,459
11,504
25/03/2020
650
FBU
-
30,309
100,798
25/03/2020
220
FBU
-
35,429
117,812
25/03/2020
2124
FBU
-
1,879
6,249
25/03/2020
2222
FBU
-
5,689
19,283
25/03/2020
696
FBU
-
83,938
279,151
25/03/2020
696
FBU
-
125,518
434,723
25/03/2020
44
FBU
-
70,566
234,680
25/03/2020
2124
FBU
-
3,067
10,396
25/03/2020
649
FBU
-
254,962
864,243
25/03/2020
44
FBU
-
115,183
390,435
25/03/2020
2222
FBU
-
3,485
11,589
25/03/2020
941
FBU
11,426
35,880
30/03/2020
This is annexure 3 Page 2 of 3
Title: Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding
696
FBU
-
1,000,000
3,145,062
30/03/2020
26
FBU
16,739
52,564
30/03/2020
740
FBU
7,164
22,496
30/03/2020
2085
FBU
2,807
8,814
30/03/2020
17
FBU
7,824
24,569
30/03/2020
702
FBU
5,086
15,971
30/03/2020
2152
FBU
11,665
36,630
30/03/2020
2100
FBU
3,955
12,419
30/03/2020
215
FBU
35,851
112,579
30/03/2020
-
9,177,909
This is annexure 3 Page 3 of 3
Title: Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding
