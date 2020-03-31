Log in
News Summary

FBU: Substantial Product Holder Notice - Perpetual Limited

03/31/2020 | 06:16pm EDT

Fletcher Building

Limited

Private Bag 92114

Auckland 1142

810 Great South Road

Penrose

Auckland 1061

New Zealand

fletcherbuilding.com +64 9 525 9000

1 April 2020

Substantial Product Holder Notice - Perpetual Limited and subsidiaries

Attached is the substantial product holder notice lodged by Perpetual Limited and

subsidiaries with NZX advising of their disclosure of movement of 1% or more in

substantial holding.

Authorised by:

Andrew Clarke

Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

Aleida White

Head of Investor Relations +64 21 155 8837 Aleida.White@fbu.com

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding

or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

Note: This form must be completed in accordance with the instructions at the end of the form.

To: NZX and

To: FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

Relevant event being disclosed: DISCLOSURE OF MOVEMENT OF 1% OR MORE

Date of relevant event: 30/03/2020

Date this disclosure made: 31/03/2020

Date last disclosure made: 20/02/2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): PERPETUAL LIMITED and subsidiaries

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares

Summary for: PERPETUAL LIMITED and subsidiaries

For this disclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 73,249,760
  2. total in class: 824,256,416
  3. total percentage held in class: 8.89% For last disclosure,-
  1. total number held in class: 82,427,669
  2. total in class: 825,453,215
  3. total percentage held in class: 9.99%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: REFER TO ANNEXURE 3

Details after relevant event

Details for: REFER TO ANNEXURE 1

Nature of relevant interest(s): NORMAL MARKET TRADING

Form 604_NZ.doc

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: REFER TO ANNEXURE 2
  2. percentage held in class: REFER TO ANNEXURE 2
  3. current registered holder(s): REFER TO ANNEXURE 2
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: REFER TO ANNEXURE 2

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): PO BOX 4171, SYDNEY 2000, AUSTRALIA

Contact details: Sylvie Dimarco, 612 9229 9365, Sylvie.Dimarco@perpetual.com.au

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A

Certification

I, Sylvie Dimarco, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Form 604_NZ.doc

ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

17

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

26

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

33

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

118

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

212

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

649

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

650

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

652

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

653

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

651

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

654

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

670

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

695

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

774

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 1 of 6 referred to in Form 603

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

855

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2093

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2095

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2124

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2125

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2127

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2128

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2199

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2210

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2219

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2130

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited

2089

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

2086

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

106

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

133

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 2 of 6 referred to in Form 603

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

323

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

669

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

139

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

44

Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

108

Level 16, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

414

Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

696

Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

941

Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

ALL 'SS' CODESGPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with:

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

227

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd

248

P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange

Sydney NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

702

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

740

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

This is Annexure 1 Page 3 of 6 referred to in Form 603

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

786

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

2085

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

2122

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

2131

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

2216

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

220

GPO Box 764G

Melbourne VIC 3001

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

221

GPO Box 764G

Melbourne VIC 3001

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

222

GPO Box 764G

Melbourne VIC 3001

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

224

GPO Box 764G

Melbourne VIC 3001

Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody

Nominees (Australia) Limited

2163

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

2222

GPO Box 764G

Melbourne VIC 3001

Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody

Nominees (Australia) Limited

194

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

State Street Limited

779

420 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2101

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody

Nominees (Australia) Limited

2152

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 4 of 6 referred to in Form 603

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2161

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

State Street Limited

2172

420 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

210

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

215

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

230

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

231

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

392

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

394

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

449

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

773

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

788

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

791

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

2100

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

2166

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

National Nominees Pty Ltd

711

PO Box 1406

Melbourne VIC 3001

This is Annexure 1 Page 5 of 6 referred to in Form 603

National Nominees Pty Ltd

787

PO Box 1406

Melbourne VIC 3001

National Nominees Pty Ltd

2083

PO Box 1406

Melbourne VIC 3001

National Nominees Pty Ltd

2097

PO Box 1406

Melbourne VIC 3001

National Nominees Pty Ltd

2160

PO Box 1406

Melbourne VIC 3001

National Nominees Pty Ltd

2220

PO Box 1406

Melbourne VIC 3001

2243

National nominees Pty Ltd

PO Box 1406

Melbourne VIC 3001

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited as trustee, custodian or nominee

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

T2

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

GPO Box 4172 Sydney NSW 2001

T3

The Trust Company Limited

GPO Box 4270 Sydney NSW 2001

T4

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

GPO Box 4172 Sydney NSW 2001

T6

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

GPO Box 4172 Sydney NSW 2001

T7

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

GPO Box 4172 Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 6 of 6 referred to in Form 603

ANNEXURE 2

PRESENT RELEVANT INTERESTS

NZX Code

Internal Code

Holding

FBU

17

2,491,084

FBU

26

5,373,137

FBU

2130

1,358,140

FBU

2216

1,871,524

FBU

2166

1,097,003

FBU

2085

897,446

FBU

212

2,301,296

FBU

2222

156,857

FBU

2163

3,303,897

FBU

2100

1,263,847

FBU

2161

154,057

FBU

702

1,619,775

FBU

2243

125,434

FBU

2152

3,722,270

FBU

649

7,254,172

FBU

650

1,394,414

FBU

2125

160,058

FBU

2124

87,532

FBU

651

1,906,918

FBU

670

8,850

FBU

740

2,283,568

FBU

941

1,768,998

FBU

44

3,108,413

FBU

696

3,634,127

FBU

695

4,370,732

FBU

215

11,440,579

FBU

220

1,630,453

FBU

652

8,456,187

FBU

T2

8,992

73,249,760

This is annexure 2 Page 1 of 1 referred to in document

Title: Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding

ANNEXURE 3

CHANGES IN RELEVANT INTERESTS

Account

Security

Volume

Value

AsAtDate

653

FBU

-

404,192

2,162,332

20/02/2020

653

FBU

-

500,000

2,672,145

20/02/2020

653

FBU

-

500,000

2,672,145

20/02/2020

740

FBU

-

29,191

150,684

26/02/2020

2085

FBU

-

11,427

58,986

26/02/2020

702

FBU

-

5,052

26,056

26/02/2020

2085

FBU

-

2,799

14,436

26/02/2020

941

FBU

-

45,793

236,406

26/02/2020

2152

FBU

-

11,609

59,873

26/02/2020

2100

FBU

-

3,942

20,331

26/02/2020

702

FBU

-

20,411

105,362

26/02/2020

215

FBU

-

35,678

184,008

26/02/2020

17

FBU

-

7,497

38,666

26/02/2020

740

FBU

-

7,122

36,731

26/02/2020

26

FBU

-

152,257

786,024

26/02/2020

17

FBU

-

30,907

159,557

26/02/2020

2100

FBU

-

16,089

83,059

26/02/2020

941

FBU

-

9,159

47,237

26/02/2020

26

FBU

-

17,142

88,409

26/02/2020

215

FBU

-

146,111

754,227

26/02/2020

2152

FBU

-

47,814

246,839

26/02/2020

44

FBU

-

262,200

1,334,283

27/02/2020

2100

FBU

19,675

99,501

27/02/2020

702

FBU

25,221

127,548

27/02/2020

17

FBU

37,419

189,237

27/02/2020

2085

FBU

13,969

70,644

27/02/2020

2152

FBU

57,945

293,041

27/02/2020

941

FBU

46,614

235,738

27/02/2020

26

FBU

85,501

432,398

27/02/2020

740

FBU

35,550

179,785

27/02/2020

215

FBU

178,106

900,723

27/02/2020

44

FBU

-

330,101

1,632,230

28/02/2020

44

FBU

-

339,173

1,656,245

2/03/2020

2222

FBU

-

1,253

6,248

3/03/2020

44

FBU

-

23,070

115,054

3/03/2020

2125

FBU

-

2,983

14,877

3/03/2020

650

FBU

-

33,027

164,711

3/03/2020

649

FBU

-

195,084

972,915

3/03/2020

26

FBU

-

26,086

130,791

3/03/2020

2124

FBU

-

4,295

21,420

3/03/2020

2243

FBU

-

3,734

18,622

3/03/2020

220

FBU

-

36,554

182,284

3/03/2020

44

FBU

-

225,000

1,091,706

4/03/2020

212

FBU

-

200,000

970,804

6/03/2020

44

FBU

-

200,000

919,308

9/03/2020

44

FBU

-

75,000

347,366

9/03/2020

44

FBU

-

150,000

689,481

9/03/2020

This is annexure 3 Page 1 of 3

Title: Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding

44

FBU

-

626,596

2,782,689

10/03/2020

17

FBU

87,048

388,962

10/03/2020

2130

FBU

61,353

276,531

10/03/2020

2130

FBU

136,407

621,350

10/03/2020

2130

FBU

-

379,270

1,691,708

11/03/2020

44

FBU

-

526,542

2,234,415

12/03/2020

2124

FBU

-

2,539

10,876

13/03/2020

2130

FBU

-

31,804

137,500

13/03/2020

44

FBU

-

25,394

100,464

13/03/2020

2125

FBU

-

2,287

9,887

13/03/2020

2125

FBU

-

4,715

20,198

13/03/2020

650

FBU

-

41,184

176,420

13/03/2020

650

FBU

-

19,974

86,354

13/03/2020

44

FBU

-

122,316

523,966

13/03/2020

220

FBU

-

48,095

206,002

13/03/2020

2243

FBU

-

1,805

7,804

13/03/2020

2243

FBU

-

3,721

15,940

13/03/2020

2222

FBU

-

2,281

9,860

13/03/2020

44

FBU

-

59,321

256,465

13/03/2020

220

FBU

-

23,325

100,831

13/03/2020

649

FBU

-

212,204

909,019

13/03/2020

2124

FBU

-

1,232

5,326

13/03/2020

649

FBU

-

102,914

444,932

13/03/2020

212

FBU

-

19,042

82,325

13/03/2020

2130

FBU

-

65,579

280,921

13/03/2020

2222

FBU

-

4,704

20,148

13/03/2020

212

FBU

-

69,829

299,127

13/03/2020

44

FBU

-

2,990

11,415

17/03/2020

44

FBU

-

579,903

2,230,441

17/03/2020

44

FBU

-

433,788

1,472,352

19/03/2020

26

FBU

-

96,880

338,490

20/03/2020

44

FBU

-

220,807

666,561

23/03/2020

2243

FBU

-

4,524

15,335

25/03/2020

650

FBU

-

49,472

167,695

25/03/2020

2243

FBU

-

2,772

9,219

25/03/2020

220

FBU

-

57,831

196,018

25/03/2020

2125

FBU

-

5,646

19,138

25/03/2020

649

FBU

-

156,202

519,478

25/03/2020

2130

FBU

-

75,500

247,105

25/03/2020

696

FBU

-

137,010

464,422

25/03/2020

2125

FBU

-

3,459

11,504

25/03/2020

650

FBU

-

30,309

100,798

25/03/2020

220

FBU

-

35,429

117,812

25/03/2020

2124

FBU

-

1,879

6,249

25/03/2020

2222

FBU

-

5,689

19,283

25/03/2020

696

FBU

-

83,938

279,151

25/03/2020

696

FBU

-

125,518

434,723

25/03/2020

44

FBU

-

70,566

234,680

25/03/2020

2124

FBU

-

3,067

10,396

25/03/2020

649

FBU

-

254,962

864,243

25/03/2020

44

FBU

-

115,183

390,435

25/03/2020

2222

FBU

-

3,485

11,589

25/03/2020

941

FBU

11,426

35,880

30/03/2020

This is annexure 3 Page 2 of 3

Title: Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding

696

FBU

-

1,000,000

3,145,062

30/03/2020

26

FBU

16,739

52,564

30/03/2020

740

FBU

7,164

22,496

30/03/2020

2085

FBU

2,807

8,814

30/03/2020

17

FBU

7,824

24,569

30/03/2020

702

FBU

5,086

15,971

30/03/2020

2152

FBU

11,665

36,630

30/03/2020

2100

FBU

3,955

12,419

30/03/2020

215

FBU

35,851

112,579

30/03/2020

-

9,177,909

This is annexure 3 Page 3 of 3

Title: Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 22:15:09 UTC
