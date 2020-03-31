FBU: Substantial Product Holder Notice - Perpetual Limited 0 03/31/2020 | 06:16pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fletcher Building Limited Private Bag 92114 Auckland 1142 810 Great South Road Penrose Auckland 1061 New Zealand fletcherbuilding.com +64 9 525 9000 1 April 2020 Substantial Product Holder Notice - Perpetual Limited and subsidiaries Attached is the substantial product holder notice lodged by Perpetual Limited and subsidiaries with NZX advising of their disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding. Authorised by: Andrew Clarke Company Secretary For further information please contact: INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS Aleida White Head of Investor Relations +64 21 155 8837 Aleida.White@fbu.com Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding or change in nature of relevant interest, or both Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 Note: This form must be completed in accordance with the instructions at the end of the form. To: NZX and To: FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED Relevant event being disclosed: DISCLOSURE OF MOVEMENT OF 1% OR MORE Date of relevant event: 30/03/2020 Date this disclosure made: 31/03/2020 Date last disclosure made: 20/02/2020 Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure Full name(s): PERPETUAL LIMITED and subsidiaries Summary of substantial holding Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares Summary for: PERPETUAL LIMITED and subsidiaries For this disclosure,- total number held in class: 73,249,760 total in class: 824,256,416 total percentage held in class: 8.89% For last disclosure,- total number held in class: 82,427,669 total in class: 825,453,215 total percentage held in class: 9.99% Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: REFER TO ANNEXURE 3 Details after relevant event Details for: REFER TO ANNEXURE 1 Nature of relevant interest(s): NORMAL MARKET TRADING Form 604_NZ.doc For that relevant interest,- number held in class: REFER TO ANNEXURE 2 percentage held in class: REFER TO ANNEXURE 2 current registered holder(s): REFER TO ANNEXURE 2 registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: REFER TO ANNEXURE 2 Additional information Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): PO BOX 4171, SYDNEY 2000, AUSTRALIA Contact details: Sylvie Dimarco, 612 9229 9365, Sylvie.Dimarco@perpetual.com.au Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A Certification I, Sylvie Dimarco, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made. Form 604_NZ.doc ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for: INTERNAL CODE REGISTRATION DETAILS HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 17 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 26 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 33 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 118 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 212 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 649 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 650 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 652 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 653 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 651 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 654 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 670 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 695 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 774 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 This is Annexure 1 Page 1 of 6 referred to in Form 603 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 855 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2093 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2095 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2124 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2125 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2127 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2128 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2199 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2210 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2219 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2130 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited 2089 GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd 2086 GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd 106 GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd 133 GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 This is Annexure 1 Page 2 of 6 referred to in Form 603 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd 323 GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd 669 GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd 139 GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 44 Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 108 Level 16, Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 414 Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 696 Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 941 Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for: HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited ALL 'SS' CODESGPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with: INTERNAL CODE REGISTRATION DETAILS BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd 227 PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd 248 P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange Sydney NSW 1225 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd 702 PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd 740 PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 This is Annexure 1 Page 3 of 6 referred to in Form 603 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd 786 PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd 2085 PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd 2122 PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd 2131 PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd 2216 PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd 220 GPO Box 764G Melbourne VIC 3001 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd 221 GPO Box 764G Melbourne VIC 3001 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd 222 GPO Box 764G Melbourne VIC 3001 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd 224 GPO Box 764G Melbourne VIC 3001 Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2163 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd 2222 GPO Box 764G Melbourne VIC 3001 Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 194 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 State Street Limited 779 420 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2101 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2152 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 This is Annexure 1 Page 4 of 6 referred to in Form 603 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 2161 GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 State Street Limited 2172 420 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited 210 Locked Bag 20049 Melbourne VIC 3001 JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited 215 Locked Bag 20049 Melbourne VIC 3001 JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited 230 Locked Bag 20049 Melbourne VIC 3001 JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited 231 Locked Bag 20049 Melbourne VIC 3001 JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited 392 Locked Bag 20049 Melbourne VIC 3001 JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited 394 Locked Bag 20049 Melbourne VIC 3001 JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited 449 Locked Bag 20049 Melbourne VIC 3001 JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited 773 Locked Bag 20049 Melbourne VIC 3001 JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited 788 Locked Bag 20049 Melbourne VIC 3001 JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited 791 Locked Bag 20049 Melbourne VIC 3001 JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited 2100 Locked Bag 20049 Melbourne VIC 3001 JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited 2166 Locked Bag 20049 Melbourne VIC 3001 National Nominees Pty Ltd 711 PO Box 1406 Melbourne VIC 3001 This is Annexure 1 Page 5 of 6 referred to in Form 603 National Nominees Pty Ltd 787 PO Box 1406 Melbourne VIC 3001 National Nominees Pty Ltd 2083 PO Box 1406 Melbourne VIC 3001 National Nominees Pty Ltd 2097 PO Box 1406 Melbourne VIC 3001 National Nominees Pty Ltd 2160 PO Box 1406 Melbourne VIC 3001 National Nominees Pty Ltd 2220 PO Box 1406 Melbourne VIC 3001 2243 National nominees Pty Ltd PO Box 1406 Melbourne VIC 3001 Perpetual Trustee Company Limited as trustee, custodian or nominee INTERNAL CODE REGISTRATION DETAILS T2 Perpetual Trustee Company Limited GPO Box 4172 Sydney NSW 2001 T3 The Trust Company Limited GPO Box 4270 Sydney NSW 2001 T4 Perpetual Trustee Company Limited GPO Box 4172 Sydney NSW 2001 T6 Perpetual Trustee Company Limited GPO Box 4172 Sydney NSW 2001 T7 Perpetual Trustee Company Limited GPO Box 4172 Sydney NSW 2001 This is Annexure 1 Page 6 of 6 referred to in Form 603 ANNEXURE 2 PRESENT RELEVANT INTERESTS NZX Code Internal Code Holding FBU 17 2,491,084 FBU 26 5,373,137 FBU 2130 1,358,140 FBU 2216 1,871,524 FBU 2166 1,097,003 FBU 2085 897,446 FBU 212 2,301,296 FBU 2222 156,857 FBU 2163 3,303,897 FBU 2100 1,263,847 FBU 2161 154,057 FBU 702 1,619,775 FBU 2243 125,434 FBU 2152 3,722,270 FBU 649 7,254,172 FBU 650 1,394,414 FBU 2125 160,058 FBU 2124 87,532 FBU 651 1,906,918 FBU 670 8,850 FBU 740 2,283,568 FBU 941 1,768,998 FBU 44 3,108,413 FBU 696 3,634,127 FBU 695 4,370,732 FBU 215 11,440,579 FBU 220 1,630,453 FBU 652 8,456,187 FBU T2 8,992 73,249,760 This is annexure 2 Page 1 of 1 referred to in document Title: Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding ANNEXURE 3 CHANGES IN RELEVANT INTERESTS Account Security Volume Value AsAtDate 653 FBU - 404,192 2,162,332 20/02/2020 653 FBU - 500,000 2,672,145 20/02/2020 653 FBU - 500,000 2,672,145 20/02/2020 740 FBU - 29,191 150,684 26/02/2020 2085 FBU - 11,427 58,986 26/02/2020 702 FBU - 5,052 26,056 26/02/2020 2085 FBU - 2,799 14,436 26/02/2020 941 FBU - 45,793 236,406 26/02/2020 2152 FBU - 11,609 59,873 26/02/2020 2100 FBU - 3,942 20,331 26/02/2020 702 FBU - 20,411 105,362 26/02/2020 215 FBU - 35,678 184,008 26/02/2020 17 FBU - 7,497 38,666 26/02/2020 740 FBU - 7,122 36,731 26/02/2020 26 FBU - 152,257 786,024 26/02/2020 17 FBU - 30,907 159,557 26/02/2020 2100 FBU - 16,089 83,059 26/02/2020 941 FBU - 9,159 47,237 26/02/2020 26 FBU - 17,142 88,409 26/02/2020 215 FBU - 146,111 754,227 26/02/2020 2152 FBU - 47,814 246,839 26/02/2020 44 FBU - 262,200 1,334,283 27/02/2020 2100 FBU 19,675 99,501 27/02/2020 702 FBU 25,221 127,548 27/02/2020 17 FBU 37,419 189,237 27/02/2020 2085 FBU 13,969 70,644 27/02/2020 2152 FBU 57,945 293,041 27/02/2020 941 FBU 46,614 235,738 27/02/2020 26 FBU 85,501 432,398 27/02/2020 740 FBU 35,550 179,785 27/02/2020 215 FBU 178,106 900,723 27/02/2020 44 FBU - 330,101 1,632,230 28/02/2020 44 FBU - 339,173 1,656,245 2/03/2020 2222 FBU - 1,253 6,248 3/03/2020 44 FBU - 23,070 115,054 3/03/2020 2125 FBU - 2,983 14,877 3/03/2020 650 FBU - 33,027 164,711 3/03/2020 649 FBU - 195,084 972,915 3/03/2020 26 FBU - 26,086 130,791 3/03/2020 2124 FBU - 4,295 21,420 3/03/2020 2243 FBU - 3,734 18,622 3/03/2020 220 FBU - 36,554 182,284 3/03/2020 44 FBU - 225,000 1,091,706 4/03/2020 212 FBU - 200,000 970,804 6/03/2020 44 FBU - 200,000 919,308 9/03/2020 44 FBU - 75,000 347,366 9/03/2020 44 FBU - 150,000 689,481 9/03/2020 This is annexure 3 Page 1 of 3 Title: Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding 44 FBU - 626,596 2,782,689 10/03/2020 17 FBU 87,048 388,962 10/03/2020 2130 FBU 61,353 276,531 10/03/2020 2130 FBU 136,407 621,350 10/03/2020 2130 FBU - 379,270 1,691,708 11/03/2020 44 FBU - 526,542 2,234,415 12/03/2020 2124 FBU - 2,539 10,876 13/03/2020 2130 FBU - 31,804 137,500 13/03/2020 44 FBU - 25,394 100,464 13/03/2020 2125 FBU - 2,287 9,887 13/03/2020 2125 FBU - 4,715 20,198 13/03/2020 650 FBU - 41,184 176,420 13/03/2020 650 FBU - 19,974 86,354 13/03/2020 44 FBU - 122,316 523,966 13/03/2020 220 FBU - 48,095 206,002 13/03/2020 2243 FBU - 1,805 7,804 13/03/2020 2243 FBU - 3,721 15,940 13/03/2020 2222 FBU - 2,281 9,860 13/03/2020 44 FBU - 59,321 256,465 13/03/2020 220 FBU - 23,325 100,831 13/03/2020 649 FBU - 212,204 909,019 13/03/2020 2124 FBU - 1,232 5,326 13/03/2020 649 FBU - 102,914 444,932 13/03/2020 212 FBU - 19,042 82,325 13/03/2020 2130 FBU - 65,579 280,921 13/03/2020 2222 FBU - 4,704 20,148 13/03/2020 212 FBU - 69,829 299,127 13/03/2020 44 FBU - 2,990 11,415 17/03/2020 44 FBU - 579,903 2,230,441 17/03/2020 44 FBU - 433,788 1,472,352 19/03/2020 26 FBU - 96,880 338,490 20/03/2020 44 FBU - 220,807 666,561 23/03/2020 2243 FBU - 4,524 15,335 25/03/2020 650 FBU - 49,472 167,695 25/03/2020 2243 FBU - 2,772 9,219 25/03/2020 220 FBU - 57,831 196,018 25/03/2020 2125 FBU - 5,646 19,138 25/03/2020 649 FBU - 156,202 519,478 25/03/2020 2130 FBU - 75,500 247,105 25/03/2020 696 FBU - 137,010 464,422 25/03/2020 2125 FBU - 3,459 11,504 25/03/2020 650 FBU - 30,309 100,798 25/03/2020 220 FBU - 35,429 117,812 25/03/2020 2124 FBU - 1,879 6,249 25/03/2020 2222 FBU - 5,689 19,283 25/03/2020 696 FBU - 83,938 279,151 25/03/2020 696 FBU - 125,518 434,723 25/03/2020 44 FBU - 70,566 234,680 25/03/2020 2124 FBU - 3,067 10,396 25/03/2020 649 FBU - 254,962 864,243 25/03/2020 44 FBU - 115,183 390,435 25/03/2020 2222 FBU - 3,485 11,589 25/03/2020 941 FBU 11,426 35,880 30/03/2020 This is annexure 3 Page 2 of 3 Title: Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding 696 FBU - 1,000,000 3,145,062 30/03/2020 26 FBU 16,739 52,564 30/03/2020 740 FBU 7,164 22,496 30/03/2020 2085 FBU 2,807 8,814 30/03/2020 17 FBU 7,824 24,569 30/03/2020 702 FBU 5,086 15,971 30/03/2020 2152 FBU 11,665 36,630 30/03/2020 2100 FBU 3,955 12,419 30/03/2020 215 FBU 35,851 112,579 30/03/2020 - 9,177,909 This is annexure 3 Page 3 of 3 Title: Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding Attachments Original document

