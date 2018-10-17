Perpetual : 2019 Q1 FUM Statement

ASX Announcement

First Quarter 2019 funds under management update

Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) today announced Perpetual Investments' funds under management (FUM) as at 30 September 2018 were $30.2 billion1, a decrease of $0.6 billion on the prior quarter. Net outflows for the quarter were $1.0 billion. Total average FUM for the three months to 30 September 2018 were $30.8 billion.

The decrease in FUM of $0.6 billion over the three months to 30 September 2018 was attributable to:

• $1.0 billion of net outflows comprising: o $0.9 billion of net outflows from Australian Equities across all channels; o $0.1 billion of net outflows from Cash and Fixed Income primarily from the Institutional channel;

• Market appreciation of $0.4 billion.

1 All figures in this update are in Australian dollars and are rounded.

FUM and flows by channel

Channel (A$ billion) 30 Jun 2018 Net Flows Other2 30 Sep 2018 Retail Intermediary Institutional Listed Investment Company 5.3 15.5 9.7 0.3 (0.1) (0.2) (0.7) - 0.1 5.3 0.2 15.5 0.1 9.1 - 0.3 Total 30.8 (1.0) 0.4 30.2

FUM and flows by asset class

Asset Class (A$ billion) 30 Jun 2018 Net Flows Other2 30 Sep 2018 Australian Equities Global Equities Listed Investment Company 20.9 1.3 0.3 (0.9) 0.3 20.3 - - 0.2 1.5 - 0.3 Total equities 22.5 (0.9) 0.5 22.1 Cash & Fixed Income Other 7.3 1.0 (0.1) -(0.1) 7.1 - 1.0 Total: all asset classes 30.8 (1.0) 0.4 30.2 2 'Other' includes changes in market value of assets, income, reinvestments, distributions, and asset class rebalancing within the

Group's diversified funds.

Channel definitions: Retail includes FUM from advisers and individual clients who invest with Perpetual directly; Intermediary includes FUM from financial advisers who invest with Perpetual via external platform providers; Institutional includes industry superannuation funds and clients who invest large sums.

Australian Equities

FUM by strategy Intermediary Institutional Total FUM 30 Sep 2018 (A$ billion) & Retail Concentrated 1.2 5.7 6.9 Industrials 5.0 - 5.0 Ordinaries 2.3 - 2.3 Share-Plus 1.4 - 1.4 Ethical 1.2 0.1 1.3 Smaller Companies 0.8 0.4 1.2 Other 1.6 0.6 2.2 Total Australian Equities 13.5 6.8 20.3 Cash and Fixed Income FUM by strategy Intermediary Institutional Total FUM 30 Sep 2018 (A$ billion) & Retail Cash / Enhanced Cash 1.0 2.1 3.1 Credit / Fixed Income 3.6 0.1 3.7 Sub-total 4.6 2.2 6.8 Exact Market Cash 0.3 Total 7.1 Tel +612 9229 9000 Fax +612 8256 1494 Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827

