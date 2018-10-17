Perpetual : 2019 Q1 FUM Statement

ASX Announcement
First Quarter 2019 funds under management update
17 October 2018
Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) today announced Perpetual Investments' funds under management (FUM) as at 30 September 2018 were $30.2 billion1, a decrease of $0.6 billion on the prior quarter. Net outflows for the quarter were $1.0 billion. Total average FUM for the three months to 30 September 2018 were $30.8 billion.
The decrease in FUM of $0.6 billion over the three months to 30 September 2018 was attributable to:
For more information please contact:
|
Investors:
|
Media:
|
Andrew Ehlich
|
Kristen Allen
|
General Manager, IR & Corporate Finance
|
General Manager, Corporate Communications
|
Perpetual Limited
|
Perpetual Limited
|
Tel: +61 2 9229 9081
|
Tel: +61 412 759 753
|
About Perpetual
Perpetual is an independent financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au
1 All figures in this update are in Australian dollars and are rounded.
FUM and flows by channel
|
Channel (A$ billion)
|
30 Jun 2018
Net Flows
Other2
30 Sep 2018
|
Retail Intermediary Institutional
Listed Investment Company
|
5.3 15.5 9.7 0.3
(0.1) (0.2) (0.7) -
0.1 5.3
0.2 15.5
0.1 9.1
- 0.3
|
Total
|
30.8
(1.0)
0.4
30.2
FUM and flows by asset class
|
Asset Class (A$ billion)
|
30 Jun 2018
Net Flows
Other2
30 Sep 2018
|
Australian Equities Global Equities
Listed Investment Company
|
20.9 1.3 0.3
(0.9)
0.3 20.3
- -
0.2 1.5
- 0.3
|
Total equities
|
22.5
(0.9)
0.5
22.1
|
Cash & Fixed Income Other
|
7.3 1.0
(0.1) -(0.1) 7.1
- 1.0
|
Total: all asset classes
|
30.8
(1.0)
0.4
30.2
2 'Other' includes changes in market value of assets, income, reinvestments, distributions, and asset class rebalancing within the
Group's diversified funds.
Channel definitions: Retail includes FUM from advisers and individual clients who invest with Perpetual directly; Intermediary includes FUM from financial advisers who invest with Perpetual via external platform providers; Institutional includes industry superannuation funds and clients who invest large sums.
Australian Equities
|
FUM by strategy
|
Intermediary
|
Institutional
|
Total FUM
|
30 Sep 2018 (A$ billion)
|
& Retail
|
Concentrated
|
1.2
|
5.7
|
6.9
|
Industrials
|
5.0
|
-
|
5.0
|
Ordinaries
|
2.3
|
-
|
2.3
|
Share-Plus
|
1.4
|
-
|
1.4
|
Ethical
|
1.2
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
Smaller Companies
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
1.2
|
Other
|
1.6
|
0.6
|
2.2
|
Total Australian Equities
|
13.5
|
6.8
|
20.3
|
Cash and Fixed Income
|
FUM by strategy
|
Intermediary
|
Institutional
|
Total FUM
|
30 Sep 2018 (A$ billion)
|
& Retail
|
Cash / Enhanced Cash
|
1.0
|
2.1
|
3.1
|
Credit / Fixed Income
|
3.6
|
0.1
|
3.7
|
Sub-total
|
4.6
|
2.2
|
6.8
|
Exact Market Cash
|
0.3
|
Total
|
7.1
|
