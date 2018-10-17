Log in
PERPETUAL LIMITED (PPT)
Perpetual : 2019 Q1 FUM Statement

10/17/2018 | 02:43am CEST

ASX Announcement

First Quarter 2019 funds under management update

17 October 2018

Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) today announced Perpetual Investments' funds under management (FUM) as at 30 September 2018 were $30.2 billion1, a decrease of $0.6 billion on the prior quarter. Net outflows for the quarter were $1.0 billion. Total average FUM for the three months to 30 September 2018 were $30.8 billion.

The decrease in FUM of $0.6 billion over the three months to 30 September 2018 was attributable to:

  • $1.0 billion of net outflows comprising:

    • o $0.9 billion of net outflows from Australian Equities across all channels;

    • o $0.1 billion of net outflows from Cash and Fixed Income primarily from the Institutional channel;

  • Market appreciation of $0.4 billion.

Appendix

  • FUM and flows data by channel, asset class and strategy.

For more information please contact:

Investors:

Media:

Andrew Ehlich

Kristen Allen

General Manager, IR & Corporate Finance

General Manager, Corporate Communications

Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Limited

Tel: +61 2 9229 9081

Tel: +61 412 759 753

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an independent financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

Appendix

1 All figures in this update are in Australian dollars and are rounded.

Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827

Angel Place, Level 18, 123 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Tel +612 9229 9000

Fax +612 8256 1494

FUM and flows by channel

Channel (A$ billion)

30 Jun 2018

Net Flows

Other2

30 Sep 2018

Retail Intermediary Institutional

Listed Investment Company

5.3 15.5 9.7 0.3

(0.1) (0.2) (0.7) -

0.1 5.3

0.2 15.5

0.1 9.1

- 0.3

Total

30.8

(1.0)

0.4

30.2

FUM and flows by asset class

Asset Class (A$ billion)

30 Jun 2018

Net Flows

Other2

30 Sep 2018

Australian Equities Global Equities

Listed Investment Company

20.9 1.3 0.3

(0.9)

0.3 20.3

- -

0.2 1.5

- 0.3

Total equities

22.5

(0.9)

0.5

22.1

Cash & Fixed Income Other

7.3 1.0

(0.1) -(0.1) 7.1

- 1.0

Total: all asset classes

30.8

(1.0)

0.4

30.2

2 'Other' includes changes in market value of assets, income, reinvestments, distributions, and asset class rebalancing within the

Group's diversified funds.

Channel definitions: Retail includes FUM from advisers and individual clients who invest with Perpetual directly; Intermediary includes FUM from financial advisers who invest with Perpetual via external platform providers; Institutional includes industry superannuation funds and clients who invest large sums.

Australian Equities

FUM by strategy

Intermediary

Institutional

Total FUM

30 Sep 2018 (A$ billion)

& Retail

Concentrated

1.2

5.7

6.9

Industrials

5.0

-

5.0

Ordinaries

2.3

-

2.3

Share-Plus

1.4

-

1.4

Ethical

1.2

0.1

1.3

Smaller Companies

0.8

0.4

1.2

Other

1.6

0.6

2.2

Total Australian Equities

13.5

6.8

20.3

Cash and Fixed Income

FUM by strategy

Intermediary

Institutional

Total FUM

30 Sep 2018 (A$ billion)

& Retail

Cash / Enhanced Cash

1.0

2.1

3.1

Credit / Fixed Income

3.6

0.1

3.7

Sub-total

4.6

2.2

6.8

Exact Market Cash

0.3

Total

7.1

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 00:42:01 UTC
