PERPETUAL LIMITED (PPT)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/14
32.36 AUD   +1.95%
2018PERPETUAL LIMITED : annual earnings release
2017PERPETUAL LIMITED : annual earnings release
2013Macquarie Shares Slump on Profit Outlook
DJ
News 
News

Perpetual : 2019 Q2 FUM Statement

01/14/2019 | 08:19pm EST

ASX Announcement

15 January 2019

Second Quarter 2019 funds under management update

Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) today announced Perpetual Investments' funds under management (FUM) as at 31 December 2018 of $27.7 billion1, a decrease of $2.5 billion on the prior quarter. Net outflows for the quarter were $0.3 billion. Total average FUM for the three months to 31 December 2018 were $28.6 billion.

The largest contributor to the change in FUM over the quarter was market depreciation of $2.1 billion, with the All Ordinaries Index down 9.74% during the quarter. Perpetual Investments also experienced:

  • $0.3 billion of net outflows comprising:

    • o $0.4 billion of net outflows from Australian Equities primarily from the intermediary channel; offset by

    • o $0.1 billion of net inflows due to a successful capital raising by Perpetual's listed investment company, Perpetual Equity Investment Company; and

  • Distribution payments to clients (net of automatic re-investments) of $0.1 billion.

AASB 9 Financial Instruments

As previously disclosed in our 2018 Annual Report, effective 1 July 20182 unrealised gains and losses on Perpetual's financial assets designated at Fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL) will be taken to the income statement. These assets include listed equity securities, unlisted unit trusts and Exact Market Cash structured products. Consequently, as a result of the recent falls in equity markets Perpetual will record an unrealised loss on some of these assets for the half-year ending 31 December 2018.

Interim results for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 will be released on 21 February 2019. Details of the investor briefing will be announced closer to the date.

Appendix

  • FUM and flows data by channel, asset class and strategy.

For more information please contact:

Investors:

Media:

Andrew Ehlich

Kristen Allen

General Manager, IR & Corporate Finance

General Manager, Corporate Communications

Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Limited

Tel: +61 2 9229 9081

Tel: +61 412 759 753

andrew.ehlich@perpetual.com.au

kristen.allen@perpetual.com.au

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an independent financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

1 All figures in this update are in Australian dollars and are rounded.

2 For further information refer Note 6-4(a) 'AASB 9 Financial Instruments' of the Perpetual's Financial Statements for the year ended

30 June 2018.

Page 1

Appendix

FUM and flows by channel

Channel (A$ billion)

30 Sep 2018

Net Flows

Other2

31 Dec 2018

Retail

5.3

(0.1)

(0.4)

4.8

Intermediary

15.5

(0.2)

(1.2)

14.1

Institutional

9.1

(0.1)

(0.6)

8.4

Listed Investment Company

0.3

0.1

-

0.4

Total

30.2

(0.3)

(2.2)

27.7

FUM and flows by asset class

Asset Class (A$ billion)

30 Sep 2018

Net Flows

Other2

31 Dec 2018

Australian Equities

20.3

(0.4)

(1.9)

18.0

Global Equities

1.5

-

(0.2)

1.3

Listed Investment Company

0.3

0.1

-

0.4

Total equities

22.1

(0.3)

(2.1)

19.7

Cash & Fixed Income

7.1

-

-

7.1

Other

1.0

-

(0.1)

0.9

Total: all asset classes

30.2

(0.3)

(2.2)

27.7

2 'Other' includes changes in market value of assets, income, reinvestments, distributions, and asset class rebalancing within the Group's diversified funds.

Channel definitions: Retail includes FUM from advisers and individual clients who invest with Perpetual directly; Intermediary includes FUM from financial advisers who invest with Perpetual via external platform providers; Institutional includes industry superannuation funds and clients who invest large sums.

Australian Equities

FUM by strategy

Intermediary

Institutional

Total FUM

31 Dec 2018 (A$ billion)

& Retail

Concentrated

1.0

5.3

6.3

Industrials

4.5

-

4.5

Ordinaries

2.1

-

2.1

Share-Plus

1.2

-

1.2

Ethical

1.1

-

1.1

Smaller Companies

0.6

0.3

0.9

Other

1.4

0.5

1.9

Total Australian Equities

11.9

6.1

18.0

Cash and Fixed Income

FUM by strategy

Intermediary

Institutional

Total FUM

31 Dec 2018 (A$ billion)

& Retail

Cash / Enhanced Cash

0.8

2.1

2.9

Credit / Fixed Income

3.9

0.1

4.0

Sub-total

4.7

2.2

6.9

Exact Market Cash

0.2

Total

7.1

Page 2

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 01:18:08 UTC
