Perpetual : AGM Addresses

PPT FY19 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Chairman

Tony D'Aloisio AM

In a moment, I will ask our CEO Rob Adams to deliver his address. Before I do, I would like to pick up a couple of themes in my letter to shareholders in the Annual Report.

A strong diversified business

Shareholders would have noted that our financial results are down this year - revenue decreased 4% and net profit after tax (NPAT) was down 17%. For shareholders, this translated into dividends being 9% lower (at $2.50 per share) than the previous year. For our Executives, this meant variable incentive outcomes were on average 43% below the financial year's target. For our asset management teams, variable incentive outcomes were impacted by a number of factors. In the case of our Equities asset management team, total variable reward outcomes were down approximately 20% on FY18.

Our total shareholder returns (TSR) do however remain solid - on a three year rolling basis TSR is 7% and one year (last year) 8%.

While the results were down, in what have been challenging market conditions, your Board remains confident with the underlying strength of Perpetual's business. And in the diversified nature of that business. Both Perpetual Private and Perpetual Corporate Trust, on a rolling three year basis, continue to increase their overall contribution to profit.

More specifically, for Perpetual Investments, your Board considers our value approach continues to be the right one for us and our investors. We will stay true to our disciplined investment approach and we continue to strive for improvement. For example, we were pleased with the successful launch and listing of the Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX: PCI), raising the maximum $440 million including over subscriptions, demonstrating strong investor demand for our investment expertise.

For Perpetual Private, we are pleased with its growth and the opportunities for us following the Royal Commission. The business is well positioned following the dislocation within the financial advice industry, as we continue to deliver quality advice and services to clients while attracting high quality advisers as well.