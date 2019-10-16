Perpetual : AGM Media Release

ASX Announcement

17 October 2019

Annual General Meeting 2019

Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) is holding its 2019 Annual General Meeting today at its offices on Level 18, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, commencing at 10am.

Perpetual Chairman, Tony D'Aloisio and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Rob Adams will update shareholders on the 2019 financial year.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed via the link on Perpetual's website.

