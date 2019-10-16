Perpetual : AGM Media Release

ASX Announcement
17 October 2019
Annual General Meeting 2019
Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) is holding its 2019 Annual General Meeting today at its offices on Level 18, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, commencing at 10am.
Perpetual Chairman, Tony D'Aloisio and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Rob Adams will update shareholders on the 2019 financial year.
The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed via the link on Perpetual's website.
For further information, please contact:
Investors and analysts
Media
Andrew Ehlich
Sue I Ong
General Manager, Investor Relations and
Manager, Corporate Communications
Corporate Finance
Marketing and Communications
Perpetual Limited
Perpetual Limited
Tel:
+612 9229 9081
Tel: +61 (0) 466 526 023
About Perpetual
Perpetual is a financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au
