PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/16
35.02 AUD   +3.33%
06:44pPERPETUAL : AGM Addresses
PU
06:44pPERPETUAL : AGM Media Release
PU
10/02PERPETUAL : Appendix 3Y - S Falzon
PU
Perpetual : AGM Media Release

0
10/16/2019 | 06:44pm EDT

ASX Announcement

17 October 2019

Annual General Meeting 2019

Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) is holding its 2019 Annual General Meeting today at its offices on Level 18, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, commencing at 10am.

Perpetual Chairman, Tony D'Aloisio and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Rob Adams will update shareholders on the 2019 financial year.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed via the link on Perpetual's website.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts

Media

Andrew Ehlich

Sue I Ong

General Manager, Investor Relations and

Manager, Corporate Communications

Corporate Finance

Marketing and Communications

Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Limited

Tel:

+612 9229 9081

Tel: +61 (0) 466 526 023

About Perpetual

Perpetual is a financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

Perpetual Limited

Angel Place, Level 18, 123 Pitt Street

Tel +612 9229 9000

ABN 86 000 431 827

Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Fax +612 8256 1494

GPO Box 4172, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia

investor.relations@perpetual.com.au

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 22:43:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 514 M
EBIT 2020 158 M
Net income 2020 105 M
Finance 2020 229 M
Yield 2020 6,24%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,71x
EV / Sales2021 2,59x
Capitalization 1 621 M
Chart PERPETUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perpetual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERPETUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 35,65  AUD
Last Close Price 35,02  AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert William Adams Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
Christopher Green Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Philip Bullock Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Craig Ueland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERPETUAL LIMITED4.34%1 061
BLACKROCK, INC.13.14%68 967
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-5.76%41 816
UBS GROUP-8.17%41 201
STATE STREET CORPORATION-5.85%22 124
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION10.13%20 118
