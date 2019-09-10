Log in
PERPETUAL LIMITED

PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
  Report  
09/10
35.92 AUD   +0.45%
08:22pPERPETUAL : Notice of Meeting and Director Appointment
PU
08:22pPERPETUAL : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
08:22pPERPETUAL : Appendix 3X - Gregory Cooper
PU
News 
Official Publications

Perpetual : Appendix 3X - Gregory Cooper

0
09/10/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Perpetual Limited

ABN

86 000 431 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gregory John Andrew Cooper

Date of appointment

11 September 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

None

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil.

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 00:21:03 UTC
