Perpetual : Appendix 3X - Gregory Cooper

Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
|
Name of entity
|
Perpetual Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
86 000 431 827
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Gregory John Andrew Cooper
|
|
|
Date of appointment
|
11 September 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
|
Number & class of Securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
None
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
Disclaimer
Perpetual Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 00:21:03 UTC