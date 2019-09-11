Perpetual : Appendix 3Y - I Hammond
09/11/2019 | 12:57am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Perpetual Limited
ABN
86 000 431 827
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Ian Hammond
Date of last notice
4 April 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF
Hammond is a director and trustee of the
Superannuation Fund.
Date of change
10 September 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
1,120 ordinary shares held by Mr Ian
Hammond
Indirect
3,081 ordinary Shares held in the name of
Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF
Trustee for Hammond Family
Superannuation Fund
133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale
Geared Australian Share Fund held in the
name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane
Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family
Superannuation Fund
252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale
Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr
Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF for
Hammond Family Superannuation Fund
152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small
Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond &
Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family
Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a
director and trustee of the Superannuation
Fund.
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
Indirect
2,800 ordinary shares held in the name of Mr
Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond
ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Indirect
2,800 ordinary shares at $35.9899 per share
No. of securities held after change
Direct
1,120 ordinary shares held by Mr Ian
Hammond
Indirect
5,881 ordinary Shares held in the name of
Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF
Trustee for Hammond Family
Superannuation Fund
133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale
Geared Australian Share Fund held in the
name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane
Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family
Superannuation Fund
252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale
Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr
Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF for
Hammond Family Superannuation Fund
152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small
Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond &
Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family
Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a
director and trustee of the Superannuation
Fund.
Nature of change
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not Applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
Not applicable
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
Not applicable
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not applicable
provided?
