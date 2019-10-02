Perpetual : Appendix 3Y - I Hammond

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
Perpetual Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
86 000 431 827
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Ian Hammond
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
11 September 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
|
Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian
|
relevant interest.
|
Hammond is a director and trustee of the
|
|
Superannuation Fund.
|
|
|
Date of change
|
30 September 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct
|
|
1,120 ordinary shares held by Mr Ian
|
|
Hammond
|
|
Indirect
|
|
5,881 ordinary Shares held in the name of
|
|
Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF
|
|
Trustee for Hammond Family
|
|
Superannuation Fund
|
|
133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale
|
|
Geared Australian Share Fund held in the
|
|
name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane
|
|
Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family
|
|
Superannuation Fund
|
|
252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale
|
|
Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr
|
|
Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF for
|
|
Hammond Family Superannuation Fund
|
|
|
|
152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small
|
|
Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond &
|
|
Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family
|
|
Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a
|
|
director and trustee of the Superannuation
|
|
Fund.
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
Direct
|
|
|
39 ordinary shares held by Mr Ian Hammond
|
|
Indirect
|
|
105 ordinary shares held in the name of Mr
|
|
Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF
|
|
Hammond Family Superannuation Fund
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Direct
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
39 ordinary shares at $36.6986 per share
|
|
Indirect
|
|
105 ordinary shares at $36.6986 per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct
|
|
|
1,159 ordinary shares held by Mr Ian
|
|
|
Hammond
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
5,986 ordinary Shares held in the name of
|
|
|
Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF
|
|
|
Trustee for Hammond Family
|
|
|
Superannuation Fund
|
|
|
133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale
|
|
|
Geared Australian Share Fund held in the
|
|
|
name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane
|
|
|
Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family
|
|
|
Superannuation Fund
|
|
|
252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale
|
|
|
Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr
|
|
|
Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF for
|
|
|
Hammond Family Superannuation Fund
|
|
|
152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small
|
|
|
Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond &
|
|
|
Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family
|
|
|
Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a
|
|
|
director and trustee of the Superannuation
|
|
|
Fund.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Issue of securities under Perpetual's
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
|
|
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
|
Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the 2019
|
|
plan, participation in buy-back
|
Final Dividend.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
Not Applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
Not applicable
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
|
Not applicable
|
to proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
Not applicable
|
provided?
|
Appendix 3Y Page 4
