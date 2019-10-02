Log in
PERPETUAL : Appendix 3Y - S Falzon
PU
PERPETUAL : Appendix 3Y - PC Ueland
PU
PERPETUAL : Appendix 3Y - I Hammond
PU
Perpetual : Appendix 3Y - P Bullock

10/02/2019 | 06:59pm EDT

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Perpetual Limited

ABN

86 000 431 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Philip Bullock

Date of last notice

24 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

30 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

4,319 ordinary shares in Perpetual Limited

held by Philip Bullock

Indirect

Interest disclosed voluntarily:

142,899.736 units in Perpetual Wholesale

Diversified Income Fund in the name of Kerry

Bullock, the spouse of Philip Bullock

56,994.043 units in Perpetual Wholesale

SHARE-PLUS Long - Short Fund in the

name of Kerry Bullock, the spouse of Philip

Bullock

91,070 units in Perpetual Credit Income Trust

1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

(ASX: PCI) in the name of Kerry Bullock, the

spouse of Philip Bullock.

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

Direct

147 ordinary shares in Perpetual Ltd held in

the name of Philip Bullock

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

147 shares at $36.6986 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

4,466 ordinary shares in Perpetual Limited

held by Philip Bullock

Indirect

Interest disclosed voluntarily:

142,899.736 units in Perpetual Wholesale

Diversified Income Fund in the name of Kerry

Bullock, the spouse of Philip Bullock

56,994.043 units in Perpetual Wholesale

SHARE-PLUS Long - Short Fund in the

name of Kerry Bullock, the spouse of Philip

Bullock

91,070 units in Perpetual Credit Income Trust

(ASX: PCI) in the name of Kerry Bullock, the

spouse of Philip Bullock

Nature of change

Issue of securities under Perpetual's

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the 2019

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Final Dividend

2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

Not applicable

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

Not applicable

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

3

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 22:58:07 UTC
