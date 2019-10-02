Perpetual : Appendix 3Y - P Bullock
10/02/2019 | 06:59pm EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Perpetual Limited
ABN
86 000 431 827
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Philip Bullock
Date of last notice
24 July 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities


Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest



Date of change
30 September 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
4,319 ordinary shares in Perpetual Limited
held by Philip Bullock
Indirect
Interest disclosed voluntarily:
142,899.736 units in Perpetual Wholesale
Diversified Income Fund in the name of Kerry
Bullock, the spouse of Philip Bullock
56,994.043 units in Perpetual Wholesale
SHARE-PLUS Long - Short Fund in the
name of Kerry Bullock, the spouse of Philip
Bullock
91,070 units in Perpetual Credit Income Trust
1
(ASX: PCI) in the name of Kerry Bullock, the
spouse of Philip Bullock.
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
Direct
147 ordinary shares in Perpetual Ltd held in
the name of Philip Bullock
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
147 shares at $36.6986 per share

No. of securities held after change
Direct
4,466 ordinary shares in Perpetual Limited
held by Philip Bullock
Indirect
Interest disclosed voluntarily:
142,899.736 units in Perpetual Wholesale
Diversified Income Fund in the name of Kerry
Bullock, the spouse of Philip Bullock
56,994.043 units in Perpetual Wholesale
SHARE-PLUS Long - Short Fund in the
name of Kerry Bullock, the spouse of Philip
Bullock
91,070 units in Perpetual Credit Income Trust
(ASX: PCI) in the name of Kerry Bullock, the
spouse of Philip Bullock
Nature of change
Issue of securities under Perpetual's

Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the 2019

Final Dividend
2
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder

Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change


Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration


Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
Not applicable
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
Not applicable
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not applicable
provided?
3
Disclaimer
Perpetual Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 22:58:07 UTC

