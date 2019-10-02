Log in
PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/02
36.91 AUD   -3.40%
07:44pPERPETUAL : Appendix 3Y - S Falzon
PU
07:44pPERPETUAL : Appendix 3Y - PC Ueland
PU
07:44pPERPETUAL : Appendix 3Y - I Hammond
PU
Perpetual : Appendix 3Y - PC Ueland

10/02/2019 | 07:44pm EDT

Perpetual Limited

ABN 86 000 431 827

Level 18

Angel Place

123 Pitt Street Sydney

GPO Box 4172

3 October 2019

Sydney NSW 2001

Australia

DX 365 Sydney

ASX Market Announcement Office

Telephone 02 9229 9000

Facsimile 02 8256 1461

ASX Limited

20 Bridge St

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) - Appendix 3Y- Change of Director's Interest Notice - Philip Craig Ueland

Please find attached an Appendix 3Y for Philip Craig Ueland.

The Appendix 3Y relates to the reinvestment of distributions into Perpetual Investments managed investment schemes :

  • Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund A Class
  • Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A

A subsidiary company of Perpetual is the responsible entity of the Funds.

It is considered that this notification is voluntary as the notification does not relate to Perpetual Limited securities and therefore not a notifiable interest of a director as defined in the ASX Listing Rules and would not attract the application of ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2.

Yours sincerely

Sylvie Dimarco

Deputy Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Perpetual Limited

ABN

86 000 431 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

P Craig Ueland

Date of last notice

16 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation

(including registered holder)

Fund

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

Interest disclosed voluntarily

11 July 2019

1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the

name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole

Ueland

197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale

SHARE-PLUSLong-Short Fund held in the

name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole

Ueland

2,466,798.627 units in Perpetual Pure Credit

Alpha Fund Class W held in the

name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole

Ueland

1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global

Innovation Share Fund in the name of P

Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland

Indirect

886,961.621 units in Perpetual Pure Equity

Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland

Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund

1,485,829.051 units in Perpetual Global

Innovation Share Fund in the name of

Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation

Fund

Class

Units

Number acquired

Interest disclosed voluntarily

Direct

48,726.716 units in Perpetual Global

Innovation Share Fund A Class in the name

of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland

Indirect

13,225.414 units in Perpetual Pure Equity

Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland

Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund

43,941.209 units in Perpetual Global

Innovation Share Fund A Class in the name

of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland

Superannuation Fund

Number disposed

Nil

2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

48,726.716 units in Perpetual Global

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

Innovation Share Fund A Class @$1.150 per

unit

13,225.414 units in Perpetual Pure Equity

Alpha Fund - Class A @$1.071 per unit

43,941.209 units in Perpetual Global

Innovation Share Fund A Class @$1.150 per

unit

No. of securities held after change

Direct

3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the

name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole

Ueland

197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale

SHARE-PLUSLong-Short Fund held in the

name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole

Ueland

2,466,798.627 units in Perpetual Pure Credit

Alpha Fund Class W held in the

name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole

Ueland

1,696,373.132 units in Perpetual Global

Innovation Share Fund in the name of P

Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland

Indirect

900,187.035 units in Perpetual Pure Equity

Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland

Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund

1,529,770.260 units in Perpetual Global

Innovation Share Fund in the name of

Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation

Fund

Nature of change

Reinvestment of distributions into Perpetual

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

Investments managed investment schemes.

plan, participation in buy-back

3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract

in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

Not applicable

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

Not applicable

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 23:43:03 UTC
