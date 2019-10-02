Perpetual : Appendix 3Y - PC Ueland

Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) - Appendix 3Y- Change of Director's Interest Notice - Philip Craig Ueland
Please find attached an Appendix 3Y for Philip Craig Ueland.
The Appendix 3Y relates to the reinvestment of distributions into Perpetual Investments managed investment schemes :
Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund A Class
Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A
A subsidiary company of Perpetual is the responsible entity of the Funds.
It is considered that this notification is voluntary as the notification does not relate to Perpetual Limited securities and therefore not a notifiable interest of a director as defined in the ASX Listing Rules and would not attract the application of ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2.
Yours sincerely
Sylvie Dimarco
Deputy Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Perpetual Limited
ABN
86 000 431 827
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
P Craig Ueland
Date of last notice
16 January 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation
(including registered holder)
Fund
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
relevant interest.
Date of change
Interest disclosed voluntarily
11 July 2019
1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the
name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole
Ueland
197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale
SHARE-PLUSLong-Short Fund held in the
name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole
Ueland
2,466,798.627 units in Perpetual Pure Credit
Alpha Fund Class W held in the
name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole
Ueland
1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global
Innovation Share Fund in the name of P
Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
Indirect
886,961.621 units in Perpetual Pure Equity
Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland
Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund
1,485,829.051 units in Perpetual Global
Innovation Share Fund in the name of
Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation
Fund
Class
Units
Number acquired
Interest disclosed voluntarily
Direct
48,726.716 units in Perpetual Global
Innovation Share Fund A Class in the name
of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
Indirect
13,225.414 units in Perpetual Pure Equity
Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland
Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund
43,941.209 units in Perpetual Global
Innovation Share Fund A Class in the name
of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland
Superannuation Fund
Number disposed
Nil
2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
48,726.716 units in Perpetual Global
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
estimated valuation
Innovation Share Fund A Class @$1.150 per
unit
13,225.414 units in Perpetual Pure Equity
Alpha Fund - Class A @$1.071 per unit
43,941.209 units in Perpetual Global
Innovation Share Fund A Class @$1.150 per
unit
No. of securities held after change
Direct
3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the
name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole
Ueland
197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale
SHARE-PLUSLong-Short Fund held in the
name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole
Ueland
2,466,798.627 units in Perpetual Pure Credit
Alpha Fund Class W held in the
name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole
Ueland
1,696,373.132 units in Perpetual Global
Innovation Share Fund in the name of P
Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
Indirect
900,187.035 units in Perpetual Pure Equity
Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland
Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund
1,529,770.260 units in Perpetual Global
Innovation Share Fund in the name of
Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation
Fund
Nature of change
Reinvestment of distributions into Perpetual
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
Investments managed investment schemes.
plan, participation in buy-back
3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not Applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract
in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
Not applicable
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was
required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
Not applicable
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not applicable
provided?
4
